Dos Coyotes Border Cafe Elk Grove
No reviews yet
8519 Bond Road
Elk Grove, CA 95624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Apple Quesadilla
Apple, White Cheddar Quesadilla Sautéed granny smith apples and onion, aged white cheddar and jack cheeses, served with maple cream. Add Charbroiled Chicken $3.50
Caesar Grain Bowl with Chicken
Caesar Grain Bowl Crispy brussel sprouts, roasted red peppers, crispy garbanzo beans , amaranth-rice blend, with spinach and romaine tossed in our house made lemon Caesar dressing with a parmesan crisp and chicken breast
Caesar Grain Bowl
Hanks Cubano
Hank's Cubano Pulled pork, black forest ham, pickled jalapenos, cheddar, jack, and gruyere cheeses in a warm, crisp, flour tortilla Served with Green Chile Jam
Tewa Tacos
Roasted butternut squash and black bean/corn salsa inside crisp, blue corn tortillas served on red chile sauce with pomegranate-kale slaw, maple cream, pumpkin seeds and cotija.
Tewa Taco Plate
Roasted butternut squash and black bean/corn salsa inside crisp, blue corn tortillas served on red chile sauce with pomegranate-kale slaw, maple cream, pumpkin seeds and cotija. Served with rice and beans.
Green Chile Stew Bowl
Fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, all white meat chicken, garlic, herbs, tomatoes, and potatoes. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
Green Chile Stew Cup
Fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, all white meat chicken, garlic, herbs, tomatoes, and potatoes.
Antojitos
Guacamole and Chips
Tortilla chips, and house made guacamole
Sedona Taquitos
Four crisp corn tortillas rolled with seasoned pulled chicken, chile and herbs, served with guacamole.
Quesadilla with Hatch Chile
Melted cheese, mild Hatch chile served with sour cream and guacamole
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
An assortment of fire roasted vegetables (red bell pepper, sweet potato, mushroom, red and green onion, jalapeno, and tomato), melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses, served with our chipotle cream.
Roasted Garlic and Spinach Quesadilla
Melted cheese, garlic puree and spinach
Santa Fe Nachos
Blue corn tortilla chips with black beans, chipotle chile sauce, guacamole, sour cream and melted cheese.
Navajo Nachos
Tortilla chips with black beans, melted cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Ensaladas
Yucatan Salad
Charbroiled chicken breast on mixed salad with black beans, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, corn, jicama, red cabbage, tomatoes and Southwest Vinaigrette. Served on a flour tortilla with fruit salsa, chipotle creram and tortilla confetti
Adobe Salad
Mixed salad, corn, cabbage, jicama, red peppers, carrots, red onion, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole, served on a warm flour tortilla with Southwest vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and black bean/corn salsa.
Yin Yang Salad
A Southwestern-Asian salad. Jicama, red bell pepper, scallions, cashews and snow peas, served on a bed of red cabbage, mixed greens on a warm flour tortilla with sesame dressing.
Fajita Salad
Flamed grilled meats and vegetables on a bed of romaine in a creamy cilantro dressing atop a charred tortilla with re-fried beans, avocado, roasted tomato salsa and cotija cheese
Howlin' Tostada
Crisp corn tortillas with creamy anasazi beans, lettuce, corn/black bean salsa, mango dressing, spicy pumpkin seeds and Cotija cheese.
Southwest Dinner Salad
Spinach Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, baby spinach, jicama, mushrooms and crisp tortilla noodles in orange-chipotle dressing topped with mango, orange and cashews
Burritos
Southwest Burrito
Flour tortilla with cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa and your choice of meat or vegetarian. Include chips and salsa bar.
Border Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat, cheese, guacamole, salsa, black beans, rice and sour cream. Includes chips and salsa bar.
Market Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of black or anasazi beans, rice, charbroiled chicken & salsa. Add guacamole 1.25.
Ranchero Burrito A La Carte
Southwest burrito with your choice of meat, baked with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Include chips and salsa bar.
Yolo Mango Chicken Burrito
Charbroiled chicken breast, mango salsa, fresh avocado, rice, lettuce, habanero salsa and tangy dawg sauce. Include chips and salsa bar.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla with choice of black or anasazi beans and cheese. Include chips and salsa bar.
Seafood Burritos
Mahi Mahi Burrito
Marinated, charbroiled 1/4 lb. wild-caught mahi mahi. Include chips and salsa bar.
Shrimp Burrito
Six succulent charbroiled shrimp. Include chips and salsa bar.
Salmon Burrito
Marinated, charbroiled 1/4 lb. wild caught Alaskan salmon. Include chips and salsa bar.
Paella Burrito
Two grilled shrimp, mahi mahi, rice, cheese and New Mexican chicken sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla with red pepper aioli and roasted tomato salsa.
Southwest Plates
Green Chile Enchilada Plate
Certified hatch chiles. Corn tortillas with three cheeses, baked in our green chile sauce, topped with salsa and shredded lettuce.
Red Chile Enchilada Plate
Certified hatch chiles. Corn tortillas with three cheeses, baked in our red chile sauce, served with citrus-marinated onions & cilantro sprigs.
Ranchero Enchilada Plate
Flour tortilla with jack and Cheddar cheeses. Baked with ranchero sauce.
Taco & Enchilada Plate
Choice of red or green chile or ranchero sauce with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese. Choice of taco served with rice and beans.
Sedona Taquito Plate
Four crisp corn tortillas rolled with seasoned pulled chicken, chile and herbs; served with rice and beans.
Ranchero Burrito Plate
Southwest burrito with your choice of meat or vegetarian, baked with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
Taco Plates
Tres Taco Plate
3 tacos of your choice. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Mesa Taco Plate
2 tacos of your choice. Includes two tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa bar.
Tacos Al Carbon Plate
Soft tacos with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese. Includes two tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa bar.
The Original Coyote Taco Plate
Soft taco with your choice of meat, guacamole, cilantro, onion and lime. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Mahi Mahi Fish Taco Plate
Marinated charbroiled mahi mahi served on a soft corn tortilla with special white sauce, salsa, cabbage, cilantro and onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Charbroiled shrimp in a soft corn tortilla with lettuce, cheese and special white sauce. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
California Fish Taco Plate
2 tacos. Marinated charbroiled fish served on a warm flour tortilla with dawg sauce, cilantro and onion, agave-lime slaw, fresh avocado and mango salsa. Choice of mahi mahi, shrimp or salmon. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Loaded Potato Taco Plate
Two tacos with griddled potatoes, cheese, green chile, guacamole, sour cream, cabbage slaw and green onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Bobby's Crispy Taco Plate
2 crispy chicken and green chile or shredded beef tacos with cilantro, onion, salsa lettuce and three cheeses. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Tacos A La Carte
Tres Taco Basket
3 tacos of your choice. Includes chips and salsa
Dos Tacos
2 tacos of your chioice. Includes chips and salsa
Tacos Al Carbon
2 Soft tacos on corn tortillas your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese
The Original Coyote Tacos
2 Soft tacos on corn tortillas with your choice of meat, guacamole, cilantro, onion and lime.
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Marinated charbroiled mahi mahi served on a soft corn tortilla with special white sauce, salsa, cabbage, cilantro and onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Shrimp Tacos
Charbroiled shrimp on 2 soft corn tortillas with lettuce, cheese and special white sauce.
California Fish Tacos
2 tacos. Marinated charbroiled fish served on a warm flour tortilla with dawg sauce, cilantro and onion, agave-lime slaw, fresh avocado and mango salsa. Choice of mahi mahi, shrimp or salmon. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.
Loaded Potato Tacos
2 tacos with griddled potatoes, cheese, green chile, guacamole, sour cream, cabbage slaw and green onion
Bobby's Crispy Tacos
Crispy chicken or shredded beef tacos with cilantro, onion, salsa, lettuce and three cheeses.
Veggie Tacos
Two soft tacos with rice, beans, lettuce and cheese
Kids
Kids Taquitos
2 Chicken taquitos, fresh fruit and chips.
Kids Quesadillas
Served with fresh fruit and sour cream.
Kids Chicken & Rice Plate
Charboiled chicken and rice topped with shredded cheese, served with a flour tortilla and fresh fruit.
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean and cheese on a 8" flour tortilla with fresh fruit and chips.
Kids Chicken Burrito
Chicken, cheese and mild salsa on a 8" flour tortilla with fresh fruit and chips.
Kids Chicken Taco
Soft taco with grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, fresh fruit and chips.
Kids Tostada
Re-fried beans on crisp corn tortilla with lettuce and cheese and chopped chicken.
Kids Rice and Bean Plate
Kids Steak & Rice Plate
Charboiled steak and rice topped with shredded cheese, served with a flour.
Kids Pulled Pork & Rice Plate
Sides
Avocado Side
2 oz extra tomatillo salsa
2 ounce extra Pico Salsa
Chips
Side of rice
Side black beans
Side Anasazi Beans
Side of rice / black beans
Side of rice /anasazi beans
Side of chopped chicken
Side of chicken breast
Side of steak
Side of Fajita Veggies
2 oz dressing
Flour Tortillas (3) small
Flour Tortilla (1) large
Corn Tortillas (5)
Side of Pulled Pork
Beverage
Family Meals
Family Taco Bar Meal
Marinated charbroiled chicken,corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese with a side of rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 4-5 people (2 tacos/ea).
Family Enchilada Meal
10 flour tortillas with jack and cheddar cheese, and rancher sauce with rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 4-5 people.
Catering
Cutlery Kits /Paper Plates
Paper plate and cutlery kit
Mesa Taco Bar
Marinated, charbroiled chicken, steak or carnitas, corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese with a side of rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 8-10 people (2 tacos/ea).
Southwest Burritos by the Dozen
Your choice of 12 Southwest burritos. Chicken, steak, pulled pork or rice and bean (veggie). Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo)
Border Burritos by the Dozen
Your choice of 12 Border Burritos. Chicken, steak or pulled pork. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo).
Market Burritos by the Dozen
Flour tortillas, charbroiled chicken, rice, beans and salsa. Includes chips and salsa.
Enchilada Trays
10 flour tortillas with jack and cheddar cheese, and rancher sauce. Includes chips and salsa.
Yucatan Salad Platter (Full*)
Our Yucatan dinner salad served with four charbroiled chicken breast, tortilla strips, chipotle cream, & fresh fruit salsa. (Dressings, chicken and salsa will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal
Yucatan Salad Platter (Half*)
Our Yucatan dinner salad served with charbroiled chicken breast, tortilla strips, chipotle cream, & fresh fruit salsa. (Dressings, chicken and salsa will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal
Caesar Salad Platter (Full*)
Romaine lettuce, charbroiled chicken breast, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & black bean corn salsa. (Dressings and chicken will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal
Caesar Salad Platter (Half*)
Romaine lettuce, charbroiled chicken breast, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & black bean corn salsa. (Dressings and chicken will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal
Yin Yang Salad Platter (Full*)
Our Southwestern Asian salad with four charbroiled chicken breasts, jicama, red peppers, scallions, cashews & snow peas, served won a bed of red cabbage, & mixed greens with sesame dressing. (Dressing and chicken will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal
Yin Yang Salad Platter (Half*)
Our Southwestern Asian salad with charbroiled chicken breasts, jicama, red peppers, scallions, cashews & snow peas, served won a bed of red cabbage, & mixed greens with sesame dressing. (Dressing and chicken will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal
Navajo Party Dip
Seven layers of fiesta fun- Black beans, guacamole, sour cream, Salsa Fresca, shredded cheese, mild chiles, corn salsa; includes chips
Quart of Rice
Quart of Beans
Quart of Guacamole
Quart of Salsa Fresca
Quart of Salsa Tomatillo
Quart of Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa
Quart of Grilled Peppers and Onions
Quart of Chicken
Quart of Pulled Pork
Quart of Steak
Pint of Sour Cream
Bag of Chips -Medium
Bag of Chips -Large
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8519 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624