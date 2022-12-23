Dos Coyotes Border Cafe Elk Grove

Yin Yang Salad Platter (Full*)

$50.00

Our Southwestern Asian salad with four charbroiled chicken breasts, jicama, red peppers, scallions, cashews & snow peas, served won a bed of red cabbage, & mixed greens with sesame dressing. (Dressing and chicken will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal