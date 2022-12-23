Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe Elk Grove

review star

No reviews yet

8519 Bond Road

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Specials

Apple Quesadilla

$9.95

Apple, White Cheddar Quesadilla Sautéed granny smith apples and onion, aged white cheddar and jack cheeses, served with maple cream. Add Charbroiled Chicken $3.50

Caesar Grain Bowl with Chicken

$14.50

Caesar Grain Bowl Crispy brussel sprouts, roasted red peppers, crispy garbanzo beans , amaranth-rice blend, with spinach and romaine tossed in our house made lemon Caesar dressing with a parmesan crisp and chicken breast

Caesar Grain Bowl

$10.50

Hanks Cubano

$13.00

Hank's Cubano Pulled pork, black forest ham, pickled jalapenos, cheddar, jack, and gruyere cheeses in a warm, crisp, flour tortilla Served with Green Chile Jam

Tewa Tacos

$9.25Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash and black bean/corn salsa inside crisp, blue corn tortillas served on red chile sauce with pomegranate-kale slaw, maple cream, pumpkin seeds and cotija.

Tewa Taco Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash and black bean/corn salsa inside crisp, blue corn tortillas served on red chile sauce with pomegranate-kale slaw, maple cream, pumpkin seeds and cotija. Served with rice and beans.

Green Chile Stew Bowl

$9.95

Fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, all white meat chicken, garlic, herbs, tomatoes, and potatoes. Served with a warm flour tortilla.

Green Chile Stew Cup

$5.00

Fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, all white meat chicken, garlic, herbs, tomatoes, and potatoes.

Antojitos

Guacamole and Chips

$8.50

Tortilla chips, and house made guacamole

Sedona Taquitos

$8.75

Four crisp corn tortillas rolled with seasoned pulled chicken, chile and herbs, served with guacamole.

Quesadilla with Hatch Chile

$8.50

Melted cheese, mild Hatch chile served with sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.50

An assortment of fire roasted vegetables (red bell pepper, sweet potato, mushroom, red and green onion, jalapeno, and tomato), melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses, served with our chipotle cream.

Roasted Garlic and Spinach Quesadilla

$9.25

Melted cheese, garlic puree and spinach

Santa Fe Nachos

$9.50

Blue corn tortilla chips with black beans, chipotle chile sauce, guacamole, sour cream and melted cheese.

Navajo Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla chips with black beans, melted cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Ensaladas

Yucatan Salad

$13.00

Charbroiled chicken breast on mixed salad with black beans, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, corn, jicama, red cabbage, tomatoes and Southwest Vinaigrette. Served on a flour tortilla with fruit salsa, chipotle creram and tortilla confetti

Adobe Salad

$11.00

Mixed salad, corn, cabbage, jicama, red peppers, carrots, red onion, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole, served on a warm flour tortilla with Southwest vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and black bean/corn salsa.

Yin Yang Salad

$11.00

A Southwestern-Asian salad. Jicama, red bell pepper, scallions, cashews and snow peas, served on a bed of red cabbage, mixed greens on a warm flour tortilla with sesame dressing.

Fajita Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Flamed grilled meats and vegetables on a bed of romaine in a creamy cilantro dressing atop a charred tortilla with re-fried beans, avocado, roasted tomato salsa and cotija cheese

Howlin' Tostada

$11.00

Crisp corn tortillas with creamy anasazi beans, lettuce, corn/black bean salsa, mango dressing, spicy pumpkin seeds and Cotija cheese.

Southwest Dinner Salad

$6.50

Spinach Salmon Salad

$14.50

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, jicama, mushrooms and crisp tortilla noodles in orange-chipotle dressing topped with mango, orange and cashews

Burritos

Southwest Burrito

$7.75

Flour tortilla with cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa and your choice of meat or vegetarian. Include chips and salsa bar.

Border Burrito

$10.25

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat, cheese, guacamole, salsa, black beans, rice and sour cream. Includes chips and salsa bar.

Market Burrito

$8.50

Flour tortilla with choice of black or anasazi beans, rice, charbroiled chicken & salsa. Add guacamole 1.25.

Ranchero Burrito A La Carte

$9.00

Southwest burrito with your choice of meat, baked with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Include chips and salsa bar.

Yolo Mango Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Charbroiled chicken breast, mango salsa, fresh avocado, rice, lettuce, habanero salsa and tangy dawg sauce. Include chips and salsa bar.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla with choice of black or anasazi beans and cheese. Include chips and salsa bar.

Seafood Burritos

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$12.25

Marinated, charbroiled 1/4 lb. wild-caught mahi mahi. Include chips and salsa bar.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.25

Six succulent charbroiled shrimp. Include chips and salsa bar.

Salmon Burrito

$12.25

Marinated, charbroiled 1/4 lb. wild caught Alaskan salmon. Include chips and salsa bar.

Paella Burrito

$12.25

Two grilled shrimp, mahi mahi, rice, cheese and New Mexican chicken sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla with red pepper aioli and roasted tomato salsa.

Southwest Plates

Green Chile Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Certified hatch chiles. Corn tortillas with three cheeses, baked in our green chile sauce, topped with salsa and shredded lettuce.

Red Chile Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Certified hatch chiles. Corn tortillas with three cheeses, baked in our red chile sauce, served with citrus-marinated onions & cilantro sprigs.

Ranchero Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Flour tortilla with jack and Cheddar cheeses. Baked with ranchero sauce.

Taco & Enchilada Plate

$12.00

Choice of red or green chile or ranchero sauce with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese. Choice of taco served with rice and beans.

Sedona Taquito Plate

$11.00

Four crisp corn tortillas rolled with seasoned pulled chicken, chile and herbs; served with rice and beans.

Ranchero Burrito Plate

$11.00

Southwest burrito with your choice of meat or vegetarian, baked with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.

Taco Plates

Tres Taco Plate

$12.75

3 tacos of your choice. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Mesa Taco Plate

$11.50

2 tacos of your choice. Includes two tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa bar.

Tacos Al Carbon Plate

$12.00

Soft tacos with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese. Includes two tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa bar.

The Original Coyote Taco Plate

$12.00

Soft taco with your choice of meat, guacamole, cilantro, onion and lime. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Mahi Mahi Fish Taco Plate

$12.75

Marinated charbroiled mahi mahi served on a soft corn tortilla with special white sauce, salsa, cabbage, cilantro and onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Shrimp Taco Plate

$12.75

Charbroiled shrimp in a soft corn tortilla with lettuce, cheese and special white sauce. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

California Fish Taco Plate

$13.25

2 tacos. Marinated charbroiled fish served on a warm flour tortilla with dawg sauce, cilantro and onion, agave-lime slaw, fresh avocado and mango salsa. Choice of mahi mahi, shrimp or salmon. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Loaded Potato Taco Plate

$11.00

Two tacos with griddled potatoes, cheese, green chile, guacamole, sour cream, cabbage slaw and green onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Bobby's Crispy Taco Plate

$11.50

2 crispy chicken and green chile or shredded beef tacos with cilantro, onion, salsa lettuce and three cheeses. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Tacos A La Carte

Tres Taco Basket

$10.75

3 tacos of your choice. Includes chips and salsa

Dos Tacos

$8.50

2 tacos of your chioice. Includes chips and salsa

Tacos Al Carbon

$8.50

2 Soft tacos on corn tortillas your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese

The Original Coyote Tacos

$8.50

2 Soft tacos on corn tortillas with your choice of meat, guacamole, cilantro, onion and lime.

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$10.50

Marinated charbroiled mahi mahi served on a soft corn tortilla with special white sauce, salsa, cabbage, cilantro and onion. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Shrimp Tacos

$10.50

Charbroiled shrimp on 2 soft corn tortillas with lettuce, cheese and special white sauce.

California Fish Tacos

$11.25

2 tacos. Marinated charbroiled fish served on a warm flour tortilla with dawg sauce, cilantro and onion, agave-lime slaw, fresh avocado and mango salsa. Choice of mahi mahi, shrimp or salmon. Includes two tacos, rice, black beans, chips and salsa bar.

Loaded Potato Tacos

$8.50

2 tacos with griddled potatoes, cheese, green chile, guacamole, sour cream, cabbage slaw and green onion

Bobby's Crispy Tacos

$8.50

Crispy chicken or shredded beef tacos with cilantro, onion, salsa, lettuce and three cheeses.

Veggie Tacos

$8.00

Two soft tacos with rice, beans, lettuce and cheese

Kids

Kids Taquitos

$4.50

2 Chicken taquitos, fresh fruit and chips.

Kids Quesadillas

$3.25

Served with fresh fruit and sour cream.

Kids Chicken & Rice Plate

$4.75

Charboiled chicken and rice topped with shredded cheese, served with a flour tortilla and fresh fruit.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.75

Bean and cheese on a 8" flour tortilla with fresh fruit and chips.

Kids Chicken Burrito

$4.25

Chicken, cheese and mild salsa on a 8" flour tortilla with fresh fruit and chips.

Kids Chicken Taco

$3.50

Soft taco with grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, fresh fruit and chips.

Kids Tostada

$3.00

Re-fried beans on crisp corn tortilla with lettuce and cheese and chopped chicken.

Kids Rice and Bean Plate

$3.50

Kids Steak & Rice Plate

$5.75

Charboiled steak and rice topped with shredded cheese, served with a flour.

Kids Pulled Pork & Rice Plate

$5.75

Sides

Avocado Side

$1.25

2 oz extra tomatillo salsa

$0.50

2 ounce extra Pico Salsa

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Side of rice

$2.50

Side black beans

$2.50

Side Anasazi Beans

$2.50

Side of rice / black beans

$2.50

Side of rice /anasazi beans

$2.50

Side of chopped chicken

$3.50

Side of chicken breast

$3.75

Side of steak

$5.50

Side of Fajita Veggies

$3.00

2 oz dressing

$0.35

Flour Tortillas (3) small

$1.25

Flour Tortilla (1) large

$0.45

Corn Tortillas (5)

$0.95

Side of Pulled Pork

$4.50

Beverage

16 oz Calypso Orignal Lemonade

$2.95

20 oz Bottled Coke

$2.50

20 oz Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz Bottled Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Bottled Water

$2.50

Desserts

Caramel Corn

$6.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.25

Cookie

$2.25

Family Meals

Family Taco Bar Meal

$42.00

Marinated charbroiled chicken,corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese with a side of rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 4-5 people (2 tacos/ea).

Family Enchilada Meal

$42.00

10 flour tortillas with jack and cheddar cheese, and rancher sauce with rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 4-5 people.

Catering

Cutlery Kits /Paper Plates

$0.50

Paper plate and cutlery kit

Mesa Taco Bar

$105.00

Marinated, charbroiled chicken, steak or carnitas, corn tortillas, lettuce, cheese with a side of rice and beans. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo) Serves 8-10 people (2 tacos/ea).

Southwest Burritos by the Dozen

$90.00

Your choice of 12 Southwest burritos. Chicken, steak, pulled pork or rice and bean (veggie). Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo)

Border Burritos by the Dozen

$120.00

Your choice of 12 Border Burritos. Chicken, steak or pulled pork. Includes chips and salsa (salsa fresca and tomatillo).

Market Burritos by the Dozen

$99.00

Flour tortillas, charbroiled chicken, rice, beans and salsa. Includes chips and salsa.

Enchilada Trays

$22.50

10 flour tortillas with jack and cheddar cheese, and rancher sauce. Includes chips and salsa.

Yucatan Salad Platter (Full*)

$50.00

Our Yucatan dinner salad served with four charbroiled chicken breast, tortilla strips, chipotle cream, & fresh fruit salsa. (Dressings, chicken and salsa will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal

Yucatan Salad Platter (Half*)

$26.00

Our Yucatan dinner salad served with charbroiled chicken breast, tortilla strips, chipotle cream, & fresh fruit salsa. (Dressings, chicken and salsa will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal

Caesar Salad Platter (Full*)

$50.00

Romaine lettuce, charbroiled chicken breast, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & black bean corn salsa. (Dressings and chicken will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal

Caesar Salad Platter (Half*)

$26.00

Romaine lettuce, charbroiled chicken breast, red onions, garlic tortilla chips, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & black bean corn salsa. (Dressings and chicken will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal

Yin Yang Salad Platter (Full*)

$50.00

Our Southwestern Asian salad with four charbroiled chicken breasts, jicama, red peppers, scallions, cashews & snow peas, served won a bed of red cabbage, & mixed greens with sesame dressing. (Dressing and chicken will be on the side) *Full size serves 20 as a side dish or 10 for the main meal

Yin Yang Salad Platter (Half*)

$26.00

Our Southwestern Asian salad with charbroiled chicken breasts, jicama, red peppers, scallions, cashews & snow peas, served won a bed of red cabbage, & mixed greens with sesame dressing. (Dressing and chicken will be on the side) *Half size serves 10 as a side dish or 5 for the main meal

Navajo Party Dip

$20.00

Seven layers of fiesta fun- Black beans, guacamole, sour cream, Salsa Fresca, shredded cheese, mild chiles, corn salsa; includes chips

Quart of Rice

$10.00

Quart of Beans

$10.00

Quart of Guacamole

$24.00

Quart of Salsa Fresca

$14.00

Quart of Salsa Tomatillo

$16.00

Quart of Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa

$14.00

Quart of Grilled Peppers and Onions

$10.00

Quart of Chicken

$19.25

Quart of Pulled Pork

$30.00

Quart of Steak

$30.00

Pint of Sour Cream

$7.00

Bag of Chips -Medium

$8.50

Bag of Chips -Large

$20.00

Cocktails To-Go

OTR Margarita

$8.00

OTR Jalepeno Margarita

$8.00

OTR Old Fashion

$8.00

OTR Aviation

$8.00

OTR Cosmo

$8.00

OTR Mai Tai

$8.00

OTR Big Margarita

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8519 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paesanos Elk Grove
orange star4.4 • 4,121
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove
orange starNo Reviews
9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120 Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Mango Crazy - Elk Grove - 8519 Bond Rd
orange star4.4 • 320
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
orange star3.0 • 27
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110 Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
orange star4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant - 8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130 Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elk Grove

Oz Korean BBQ
orange star4.3 • 6,442
2605 Riparian Dr Elk Grove, CA 95757
View restaurantnext
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
orange star4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Elk Grove
orange star4.4 • 4,121
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Trustea - Elk Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,629
8460 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
07 Beach Hut Deli - 07 Elk Grove
orange star4.3 • 2,116
7119 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Maru Ramen Bar
orange star4.4 • 486
8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elk Grove
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston