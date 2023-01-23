Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove

No reviews yet

9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Popular Items

Strawberry Cloud
Creme Brulee Boba Latte
Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

Milk Tea

Does not come with any toppings.
Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and hints of floral notes

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50

Green tea scented with jasmine flower blossoms

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Classic black milk tea, sweetened with Taiwanese brown sugar instead of cane sugar

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Strongly brewed black tea infused with traditional Thai spices

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.50

Gyokuro green milk tea, sweetened with honey instead of cane sugar

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong tea with a nutty and toasty aroma

Gyokuro Milk Tea

Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Strong and full bodied tea with hints of molasses and cocoa notes

Thai Tornado

Thai Tornado

$6.50

Thai milk tea mixed with creamy puff cream

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Classic black milk tea mixed with puff cream and crumbled oreo

Kyoto Milk Tea

Kyoto Milk Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green milk tea with a hint of matcha, mixed with creamy puff cream

Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$6.50

Classic black milk tea, topped with tiramisu foam and cocoa powder

Wintermelon Milk Tea (Copy)

Wintermelon Milk Tea (Copy)

$5.50

Jasmine green milk tea with sweet wintermelon aroma

Fresh Tea

Peach Oolong

Peach Oolong

$4.75

Light oolong tea infused with natural white peach accents

Hawaii Green Tea

Hawaii Green Tea

$4.75

Green tea infused with natural pineapple and orange accents

Alishan Oolong

Alishan Oolong

$4.50

High mountain oolong tea with a slightly floral and fruity aroma

*Tie Guan Yin Oolong*

*Tie Guan Yin Oolong*

$4.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong with a toasty and earthy aroma

*Gyokuro Green Tea*

*Gyokuro Green Tea*

$4.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.75

Green tea scented with jasmine flower blossoms

*Assam Black Tea*

*Assam Black Tea*

$4.25

Strong and full bodied tea with hints of molasses and cocoa notes

*Golden King Oolong*

*Golden King Oolong*

$4.75

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and a hint of floral note

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

A fragrant oolong tea scented with osmanthus flowers. Bright, sweet flavor with a floral and fruity aroma

Fruit Tea

Peach Me Up

$5.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh white peaches

Grapefruit Garden

Grapefruit Garden

$5.50

Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps and slices

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.50

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh mango puree

Summer Melon

Summer Melon

$5.50

Refreshing blend of jasmine green tea, lychee and watermelon juice, topped with lychee fruit bits

Strawberry Heaven

Strawberry Heaven

$5.50

Blend of jasmine green tea and fresh strawberries

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$5.50

Alishan oolong tea mixed with passion fruit and fresh orange juice, topped with seasonal fruit chunks

Very Grape

$5.50

Blend of jasmine green tea and fresh grapes

Fruit Ice Blended

Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.50

Jasmine green tea blended with ice and fresh strawberries, topped with cheese foam

Mango Cloud

Mango Cloud

$6.75

*SEASONAL* Refreshing and sweet mango smoothie made from fresh mangoes, mixed with cheese foam

Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$6.25

Grapefruit slush made from fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps and slices

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$6.50

Refreshing and tart strawberry smoothie made from fresh strawberries, mixed with cheese foam

Peach Cloud

Peach Cloud

$6.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Ice blended white peach smoothie made from seasonal white peaches, mixed with cheese foam

Grape Cloud

Grape Cloud

$6.50

*SEASONAL* Grape smoothie made from fresh grapes, mixed with cheese foam and topped with grape fruit bits

Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$6.00

Organic milk mixed with our house-made strawberry puree. CANNOT ADJUST ICE.

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

$6.55

Organic milk with a hint of coconut, topped with ube puff cream and taro puree. Cannot adjust ice and sugar.

Black Sugar Boba Milk

Black Sugar Boba Latte

Black Sugar Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk topped with caramelized black sugar boba. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk topped with caramelized black sugar boba and torched creme brûlée. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Matcha

Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.25Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and fresh mango puree. Cannot adjust ice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial grade matcha on top of organic milk

Matcha Marble

Matcha Marble

$6.50

Matcha smoothie, mixed with creamy and sweet matcha puff cream

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha latte topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and house-made strawberry puree

Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee with a coconut twist, topped with tiramisu foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Signature Coffee (Hazelnut)

Signature Coffee (Hazelnut)

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee with a hint of hazelnut, topped with sea salt foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Strong coffee, sweetened with condensed milk, topped with sea salt foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Toppings

Include an extra topping on the side of your order

Honey Boba

$0.80

Black Sugar Boba

$0.80Out of stock

Crystal Boba

$1.00

Grass Jelly

$0.80Out of stock

Egg Pudding

$0.80

Oreo

$0.80

Aloe Vera

$0.80

Lychee Jelly

$0.80

Cheese Foam

$1.25

Tiramisu Foam

$1.25

Puff Cream

$1.00

Sea Salt Foam

$1.00

Strawberry Bits

$0.80

Lychee Bits

$0.80

Coffee Shot

$0.55

Grape Bits

$0.80

Strawberry Puree

$1.00

Coffee Jelly

$0.80

Taro Puree

$0.80

Ube Pudding

$2.00

Rose Logo Cup

$0.20

Lid

$0.20

Creme Brulee Foam

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice Foam

$1.50

Mango Puree

$0.55

Grapefruit Pulps

$0.55

Merchandise

Reusable Straws

$6.00

Lid

$0.20

Cup

$0.20

2 Cup Bag

$0.20

4 Cup Bag

$0.20

6 Cup Bag

$0.20
Large Crewneck Sweatshirt

Large Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 29 Width = 24 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

Medium Crewneck Sweatshirt

Medium Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 28 Width = 22 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

Small Crewneck Sweatshirt

Small Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 27 Width = 20 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to serve you the perfect cups of beverages in both aesthetic and taste, by using only the purest and finest ingredients, such as premium-grade Japanese matcha, organic loose leaf teas, organic Straus milk, fresh seasonal fruits, organic cane sugar, and freshly roasted coffee beans.

Website

Location

9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Directions

