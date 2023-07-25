Beer

Bluemoon

$5.00

Clubby Seltzers Chili Lime

$7.00

Clubby Seltzers Grape

$7.00

Clubby Seltzers Lemon Lime

$7.00

Clubby Seltzers Raspberry

$7.00

Coop F5

$7.00

Coop Horny Toad

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness

$8.00

Harp

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Magners Cider

$7.00

Miller light

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Murphys

$9.00

Natty Light

$4.00

Neon Sunshine

$8.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$9.00

Roughtail ERWO

$8.00

Smithwicks

$7.00

Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

L.I.T

$8.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Natty Lite w/ Shot of Well Liquor Special

$6.00

Liquor

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Melon liquor

$5.00

Watermelon liquor

$5.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Triplesec

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bombay

$8.00

Garden Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Western Son Watermelon

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Western Son Peach

$7.00

Western Son Cucumber

$7.00

Western Son Raspberry

$7.00

Western Son Lemon

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

1800 Repo

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Espolon

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Una Familia Repo

$11.00

Una Familia Blanco

$10.00

Glenmorange

$11.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan

$13.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Middleton

$50.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bushmill

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim beam

$7.00

Jim beam Red Stag

$7.00

Know Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Same Old Moses

$10.00

Skrewball Peanut butter whiskey

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Shots

Sex and Violence

$6.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Royal Fuck

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Wine

Scarpetta

$10.00

Underwood Pinot Noir

$10.00

Non-Alcohol

Topochico

$3.50