Dragon Wok - Omaha 14220 Fort St Ste 105
14220 Fort St Ste 105
Omaha, NE 68164
Appetizers
Crab Rangoon (1 Pc)
1 Pc
Crab Rangoons (4 Pcs)
4 Pieces
Chicken Egg Roll (1 Pc)
1 pc Chicken
Chicken Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)
4 Pieces Chicken
Pork Egg Roll (1 Pc)
1 Pc, Pork
Pork Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)
4 Pieces, Pork
Egg Drop Soup (12 oz)
12 Ounces
Egg Drop Soup (Quart)
Quart (32 ounces)
Hot and Sour Soup (12 oz)
12 Ounces
Hot and Sour Soup (Quart)
Quart (32 Ounces)
Wonton Soup (12 oz)
12 Ounces
Wonton Soup (Quart)
Quart (32 Ounces)
Pot Stickers (6)
6 Pcs, Pork
Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (12 oz)
12 ounces
Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (Quart)
Fried Rice
#1 - Vegetable Fried Rice
Mixed Vegetables, Peas, Green Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Eggs
#2 - Chicken Fried Rice
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, Eggs, and Pineapple
#4 - Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
#5 - Char Siu Fried Rice
Chinese BBQ Pork with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
#6 - Beef Fried Rice
Beef with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
#7 - House Special Fried Rice
#8 - Combination Fried Rice
Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs
Egg Fried Rice
Lo Mein
#9 - Vegetable Lo Mein
Mixed Vegetables, Green Onion, and Napa Cabbage
#10 - Chicken Lo Mein
Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#11 - Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#12 - Pork Lo Mein
Sliced Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#13 - Beef Lo Mein
Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#14 - Combination Lo Mein
Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
Chow Mein
#15 - Vegetable Chow Mein
Mixed Vegetables and Napa Cabbage
#16 - Chicken Chow Mein
Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#17 - Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#18 - Pork Chow Mein
Sliced Pork with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#19- Beef Chow Mein
Beef with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
#20- Combination Chow Mein
Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
Chicken
#21 - General Tso's Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Onion, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy/Sweet Brown Sauce
#22 - Kung Pao Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#23 - Cashew Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Reddish Brown Sauce
#24 - Almond Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Celery, and Almonds in a Brown Sauce
#25 - Ta Chin Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Bell Peppers and Pineapple in a Spicy Sweet & Sour Brown Sauce
#26 - Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple
#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce
#28 - Orange Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Orange Peels and Chili Peppers
#29 - Sesame Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Sesame Seeds
#30 - Peanut Butter Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken in a Peanut Butter Sauce
#31 - Fire Cracker Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce
#32 - Lemon Chicken
#33 - Yum Yum Chicken
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers in a Sweet Brown Sauce
#34 - Hot Braised Chicken*
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#35 - Asparagus Chicken
Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce
#36 - Black Pepper Chicken*
Sliced Chicken with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green Bell Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce
#37 - Jalapeno Chicken*
Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos
#38 - Broccoli Chicken
Sliced Chicken with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce
#39 - Garlic Chicken*
Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce
#40 - String Bean Chicken
#41 - Snow Pea Chicken
Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce
#42 - MooGoo Gai Pan
Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce
#43 - Hunan Chicken*
Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#44 - Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Sliced Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce
Beef
#45 - Broccoli Beef
Beef with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce
#46 - Mongolian Beef
Beef with Green Onion and Yellow Onion in a Mongolian Sauce
#47 - Black Pepper Beef*
Beef with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce
#48 - Pepper Beef
Beef with Yellow Onion and Green Peppers in a Brown Sauce
#49 - Asparagus Beef
Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce
#50 - Jalapeno Beef*
Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos
#51 - Hunan Beef*
Beef with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#52 - Beef with Snow Peas
Beef with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a Brown Sauce
#53 - Szechuan Beef*
Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, and Celery
#54 - String Bean Beef
#55 - Kung Pao Beef*
Beef with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#56 - Garlic Beef*
Beef with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce
#57 - Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce
Pork
#58 - Sweet and Sour Pork
Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Peppers and Pineapple
#59 - Hot Braised Pork*
Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#60 - Hunan Pork*
Sliced Pork with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#61 - Garlic Pork*
Sliced Pork with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce
Seafood
#62 - Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple
#63 - Honey Walnut Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce
#64 - Yum Yum Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Sweet Brown Sauce
#65 - Fire Cracker Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, and Green Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce
#66 - Asparagus Shrimp
Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce
#67 - Black Pepper Shrimp
Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce
#68 - Black Pepper Combo
Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce
#69 - Cashew Shrimp
Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Brown Sauce
#70 - Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#71 - Kung Pao Shrimp*
Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce
#72 - Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce
#73 - Jalapeno Shrimp
Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos
#74 - Jalapeno Combo
Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos
#75 - Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce
#76 - Triple Delight
Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, and Mushrooms in a Brown Sauce
#77 - Happy Family
#78 - Seafood Delight
Egg Foo Young
Vegetarian
Extras
Drinks
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Dragon Mist
Bottled Coke (20 oz)
Bottled Diet Coke (20 oz)
Bottle Coke Zero
Bottled Cherry Coke (20 oz)
Bottled Cherry Coke in the cooler
Bottled Sprite (20 oz)
Bottled Barq's Root Beer (20 oz)
Bottled Root Beer in the coolef
Bottled Mr. Pibb (20 oz)
Bottled Fanta Orange (20oz)
20 oz Fanta Orange in the Cooler
Fruit Punch Powerade
Mixed Berry Powerade Zero
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68164