Dragon Wok - Omaha 14220 Fort St Ste 105

No reviews yet

14220 Fort St Ste 105

Omaha, NE 68164

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Crab Rangoon (1 Pc)

Crab Rangoon (1 Pc)

$1.50

1 Pc

Crab Rangoons (4 Pcs)

$4.95

4 Pieces

Chicken Egg Roll (1 Pc)

Chicken Egg Roll (1 Pc)

$2.75

1 pc Chicken

Chicken Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)

$8.95

4 Pieces Chicken

Pork Egg Roll (1 Pc)

$2.75

1 Pc, Pork

Pork Egg Rolls (4 Pcs)

$8.95

4 Pieces, Pork

Egg Drop Soup (12 oz)

Egg Drop Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Egg Drop Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 ounces)

Hot and Sour Soup (12 oz)

Hot and Sour Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Hot and Sour Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 Ounces)

Wonton Soup (12 oz)

Wonton Soup (12 oz)

$2.75

12 Ounces

Wonton Soup (Quart)

$6.95

Quart (32 Ounces)

Pot Stickers (6)

Pot Stickers (6)

$5.50

6 Pcs, Pork

Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (12 oz)

$2.75

12 ounces

Hot Sour / Egg Drop Mix (Quart)

$6.95

Fried Rice

#1 - Vegetable Fried Rice

#1 - Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, Peas, Green Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Eggs

#2 - Chicken Fried Rice

#2 - Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

#3 - Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, Eggs, and Pineapple

#4 - Shrimp Fried Rice

#4 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.75

Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#5 - Char Siu Fried Rice

$11.25

Chinese BBQ Pork with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#6 - Beef Fried Rice

$11.25

Beef with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

#7 - House Special Fried Rice

$11.75
#8 - Combination Fried Rice

#8 - Combination Fried Rice

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Peas, Carrots, Green Onion, and Eggs

Egg Fried Rice

$9.50

Lo Mein

#9 - Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables, Green Onion, and Napa Cabbage

#10 - Chicken Lo Mein

#10 - Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#11 - Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.75

Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#12 - Pork Lo Mein

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#13 - Beef Lo Mein

#13 - Beef Lo Mein

$11.25

Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#14 - Combination Lo Mein

#14 - Combination Lo Mein

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

Chow Mein

#15 - Vegetable Chow Mein

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables and Napa Cabbage

#16 - Chicken Chow Mein

$10.95

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#17 - Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.75

Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#18 - Pork Chow Mein

#18 - Pork Chow Mein

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#19- Beef Chow Mein

$11.25

Beef with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

#20- Combination Chow Mein

$11.75

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery

Chicken

#21 - General Tso's Chicken*

#21 - General Tso's Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Onion, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy/Sweet Brown Sauce

#22 - Kung Pao Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#23 - Cashew Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Reddish Brown Sauce

#24 - Almond Chicken

#24 - Almond Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Water Chestnuts, Celery, and Almonds in a Brown Sauce

#25 - Ta Chin Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Green Bell Peppers and Pineapple in a Spicy Sweet & Sour Brown Sauce

#26 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple

#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken

#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken

$11.50

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce

#28 - Orange Chicken*

#28 - Orange Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Orange Peels and Chili Peppers

#29 - Sesame Chicken

#29 - Sesame Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Sesame Seeds

#30 - Peanut Butter Chicken

#30 - Peanut Butter Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken in a Peanut Butter Sauce

#31 - Fire Cracker Chicken*

#31 - Fire Cracker Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Red Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce

#32 - Lemon Chicken

$11.25
#33 - Yum Yum Chicken

#33 - Yum Yum Chicken

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers in a Sweet Brown Sauce

#34 - Hot Braised Chicken*

#34 - Hot Braised Chicken*

$11.25

Breaded White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#35 - Asparagus Chicken

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#36 - Black Pepper Chicken*

#36 - Black Pepper Chicken*

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, Green Bell Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce

#37 - Jalapeno Chicken*

#37 - Jalapeno Chicken*

$11.50

Sliced Chicken with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

#38 - Broccoli Chicken

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce

#39 - Garlic Chicken*

#39 - Garlic Chicken*

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#40 - String Bean Chicken

$11.25
#41 - Snow Pea Chicken

#41 - Snow Pea Chicken

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce

#42 - MooGoo Gai Pan

#42 - MooGoo Gai Pan

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, and Water Chestnuts in a White Sauce

#43 - Hunan Chicken*

#43 - Hunan Chicken*

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#44 - Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

#44 - Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$11.25

Sliced Chicken with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

Beef

Beef with Mushrooms, Green Onions, Yellow Onions, and Peanuts in a Kung Pao Sauce
#45 - Broccoli Beef

#45 - Broccoli Beef

$11.50

Beef with Broccoli and Carrots in a Brown Sauce

#46 - Mongolian Beef

#46 - Mongolian Beef

$11.50

Beef with Green Onion and Yellow Onion in a Mongolian Sauce

#47 - Black Pepper Beef*

#47 - Black Pepper Beef*

$11.75

Beef with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Peppers in a Black Pepper Sauce

#48 - Pepper Beef

#48 - Pepper Beef

$11.50

Beef with Yellow Onion and Green Peppers in a Brown Sauce

#49 - Asparagus Beef

$11.75

Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#50 - Jalapeno Beef*

#50 - Jalapeno Beef*

$11.75

Beef with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

#51 - Hunan Beef*

#51 - Hunan Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#52 - Beef with Snow Peas

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Snow Peas, and Water Chestnuts in a Brown Sauce

#53 - Szechuan Beef*

#53 - Szechuan Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Green Onion, and Celery

#54 - String Bean Beef

$11.50
#55 - Kung Pao Beef*

#55 - Kung Pao Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#56 - Garlic Beef*

$11.50

Beef with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#57 - Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$11.50

Beef with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

Pork

#58 - Sweet and Sour Pork

#58 - Sweet and Sour Pork

$11.25

Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Peppers and Pineapple

#59 - Hot Braised Pork*

$11.25

Breaded Pork with Carrots, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Celery, and Chili Peppers in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#60 - Hunan Pork*

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#61 - Garlic Pork*

$11.25

Sliced Pork with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

Seafood

#62 - Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Green Peppers, and Pineapple

#63 - Honey Walnut Shrimp

#63 - Honey Walnut Shrimp

$12.25

Breaded Shrimp with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce

#64 - Yum Yum Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Sweet Brown Sauce

#65 - Fire Cracker Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp with Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, and Green Bell Peppers in a Spicy Garlic Sauce

#66 - Asparagus Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Asparagus in a Brown Sauce

#67 - Black Pepper Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce

#68 - Black Pepper Combo

#68 - Black Pepper Combo

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Mushrooms, Yellow Onion, and Green Pepper in a Black Pepper Sauce

#69 - Cashew Shrimp

#69 - Cashew Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Cashews in a Brown Sauce

#70 - Hunan Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, and Baby Corn in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#71 - Kung Pao Shrimp*

#71 - Kung Pao Shrimp*

$11.95

Shrimp with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce

#72 - Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Water Chestnuts, and Celery in a Garlic Sauce

#73 - Jalapeno Shrimp

$12.25

Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos

#74 - Jalapeno Combo

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Jalapenos

#75 - Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables in a Brown Sauce

#76 - Triple Delight

#76 - Triple Delight

$12.50

Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Broccoli, Carrots, and Mushrooms in a Brown Sauce

#77 - Happy Family

$12.50

#78 - Seafood Delight

$12.75

Egg Foo Young

#79 - Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$11.50

#80 - Chicken Egg Foo Young

$11.50

#81 - Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$12.25

#82 - Pork Egg Foo Young

$11.50

#83 - Beef Egg Foo Young

$11.75

#84 - Combination Egg Foo Young

$12.25

Vegetarian

#85 - Mixed Vegetables in White Sauce

$10.95

Broccoli, Carrots, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Yellow Onions, Baby Corn, Water Chestnuts, Green Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, and Celery in a White Sauce

Extras

Pint of Fried Rice

$2.50

Pint of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Pint of Lo Mein

$2.50

Pint of Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$2.75

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

Potsticker Sauce

$0.25

Duck Sauce

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$2.75

Chili Sauce

House Hot Mustard

Extra Soy Sauce Packets

Chopsticks

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Dragon Mist

$4.00

Bottled Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.75

Bottled Cherry Coke (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Cherry Coke in the cooler

Bottled Sprite (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Barq's Root Beer (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Root Beer in the coolef

Bottled Mr. Pibb (20 oz)

$2.75

Bottled Fanta Orange (20oz)

$2.75

20 oz Fanta Orange in the Cooler

Fruit Punch Powerade

$3.00

Mixed Berry Powerade Zero

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68164

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

