Kitchen+Bar - Orlando Drury #152

Popular Items

Wings
Classic Burger
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$5.00

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Cookie & Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails ORL

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Grapefruit, Grapefruit Bitters

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

The Icon

$11.00

Bacardi, Blue Curaco, Triple Sec, Melon, Fresh Orange, Pineapple

Rum Punch

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry, Pineapple, Sour Mix

Manifest Martini

$12.00

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Crooked Can Cloud Chaser

$6.00

Ivanhoe Park Joyland IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Coppertail Lager

$6.00

Park Hopper Pilsner

$6.00

Toboggan Blonde Ale

$6.00

Golden Road Guava Cart

$6.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

$7.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Crown

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

St Augustine

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

St Augustine

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine ORL

Must be 21+ (ID required)

District 7 Cabernet

$11.00+

Tribute Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Troublemaker Red Blend

$12.00+

Substance Chardonnay

$12.00+

Pacific Rim Riesling

$10.00+

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Summerland Rose

$10.00+

Gancia Prosecco

$10.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.

Location

7301 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

