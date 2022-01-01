Restaurant header imageView gallery

DÙNDÚ

review star

No reviews yet

140 East 41st Street

New York, NY 10017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic

PARTY BOWL

$12.86

chicken, good greens, jollofrice, plantains, moinmoin and sweet onion dressing.

FIT & YUMMY BOWL

$12.22

beef, romaine, springmix, roasted vegetables,boiled egg and smoky jalapeno vinaigrette.

Build-Your-Own

BuildYourOwn Akara

$12.22

Choose your own Grain, Greens, Protein, Sides, and Dressing

BuildYourOwn Chicken

$12.86

BuildYourOwn Goat

$16.00

Extra Protein

Extra Chicken

$3.75

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra Goat

$5.75

Extra Akara

$3.68

1/2 Akara 3Balls

$2.89

Extra Sides

Extra Moinmoin

$2.99

Extra Plantains

$2.99

Extra Efo Riro

$3.50

Extra Vegetables

$2.99

Extra Grains & Salads

Extra Jollofrice

$2.00

Extra Brown Rice

$1.65

Extra Honey Beans

$1.65

Snacks

Plantain Chips

Chinchin

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Ginjan PINEAPPLE GINGER

$6.00

Ginjan BISSAP

$5.50

Canned Drinks

Spindrift

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Restaurant

Website

Location

140 East 41st Street, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upside Pizza - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
20 East 40th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12 Park Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 2nd Ave NYC
orange starNo Reviews
623 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Tonchin - New York
orange star4.6 • 3,865
13 W 36th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Cock
orange starNo Reviews
497 third avenue new york, NY 10016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston