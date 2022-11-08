Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Brochette Steakhouse

No reviews yet

340 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10016

Popular Items

Montauk Thon (Tuna)
Salade Cesar
Apple Tart

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Edamame

$14.00

Steamed soy beans & sea salt.

Spicy Tuna Dip

Spicy Tuna Dip

$25.00

Fresh spicy tuna mixed with avocado, tempura crust & wonton chips.

Tartare

Tartare

$26.00

Cucumber, onions, avocado, crunch, tartar and basil sauce.

Yellowtail Jalepeno

Yellowtail Jalepeno

$24.00

Yellowtail, jalapeiio, cucumber, daikon, ponzu lemon sauce.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Seared ahi tuna with white radish and vinegar wasabi sauce.

Tuna Sashimi Salad

Tuna Sashimi Salad

$25.00

Tuna, white tuna, mixed greens, cucumber with lemon vinaigrette.

Sushi Tacos

$25.00

Crispy Rice

$25.00

Sushi Bar Entree

Sushi Platter

$49.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, surimi & spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Platter

$46.00

Tuna, super white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish.

Chirashi

$40.00

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice.

Omakase

$58.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combination.

Maki/Hand Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$16.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Yellowtail Jalepeno Roll

$16.00

Tuna Mango Roll

$16.00

Alaska Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$13.00

Special Rolls

La Brochette Roll

La Brochette Roll

$25.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, sweet & spicy mayo, salmon outside.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$24.00

Grilled sea bass, asparagus, cucumber, crunch, chives & avocado on top.

VIP Roll

VIP Roll

$24.00

Mixed fish with mango, seared tuna, salmon, white fish teriyaki & basil sauce.

Lexington Roll

Lexington Roll

$25.00

Salmon, white tuna, julienne vegetables, masago, crunch, spicy mayo, pink soy paper.

Garden Roll

$23.00

Cucumber, carrot, tomato, avocado outside over nuda sauce.

Orange Alaska Roll

Orange Alaska Roll

$23.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado with salmon on top.

Tuna Lover

Tuna Lover

$23.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, with seared tuna on top.

Salmon Lover

$23.00

Spicy Salmon, cucumber, avocado, with seared salmon on top.

Special Roll

$24.00

Soup

Soupe au Poulet

$16.00

Chicken Bouillon with shredded chicken and mixed vegetables.

Soupe de Jour

$16.00

Chef's daily soup

Salad

Frisee aux Lardons

$26.00

Frisee Greens, smoked brisket, poached egg, french vinaigrette.

Salade de Maison

Salade de Maison

$24.00

Baby mixed greens, avocado, radish, vine tomatoes, red onions, cucumber & five-herb vinaigrette.

Portobello Grilles

Portobello Grilles

$24.00

Baby arugula, avocado, grilled sweet onions, fresh corn & balsamic vinaigrette.

Salade Cesar

Salade Cesar

$23.00

Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, smoked paprika, garlic croutons & cesaer vinaigrette.

Salade de Poire

Salade de Poire

$24.00

Baby arugula, asian pears, dried cranberries, caramelized pecans & mint-infused olive oil.

Avocado Salad

$22.00

Small Plates

Steak Tartare (RAW)

Steak Tartare (RAW)

$29.00

Hand-chopped Prime Filet, mustard vinaigrette, refined bourbon, egg yolk, capers & toast points.

Carpaccio de Boeuf (RAW)

Carpaccio de Boeuf (RAW)

$28.00

Filet Mignon, frisee greens, capers & french vinaigrette.

Nems de Côtes

Nems de Côtes

$29.00

Eight-hour braised short ribs, Napa cabbage, button mushrooms & BBQ aioli.

Petite Brochettes

Petite Brochettes

$27.00

Grilled chicken and beef skewers & chimichurri sauce.

Poulet Pané

Poulet Pané

$28.00

Sweet chili glaze & lime juice.

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$26.00

Prime ground beef, caramelized balsamic onions, kosher dill & secret sauce.

Eggplant Tian

$24.00

Crispy layers of eggplant with creamy babaganoush

Côtes Tacos

Côtes Tacos

$29.00

Chopped smoked brisket & guacamole.

Texas Côtes (Ribs)

Texas Côtes (Ribs)

$34.00

Four-hour braised ribs served with smoked BBQ sauce and frizzled onions.

La Ensemble

$53.00

Côte Courte Cigars, Petite Brochettes, Poulet Pane & Brisket Tacos.

Flatbread

Flatbread

$27.00

Fish Tacos

$27.00

Main Course

Free-Range Poulet Roti

Free-Range Poulet Roti

$44.00

Free-range chicken with fingerling potatoes & haricot verts

Poulet de Marseille

Poulet de Marseille

$44.00

Chicken breast with wild mushrooms, potato puree & sauteed spinach.

J.D. Côtelettes

J.D. Côtelettes

$69.00

Eight-hour braised beef short ribs served with garlic potato puree & frizzled onions.

LB Risotto

$41.00

Short ribs served with wild mushrooms, green peas & beef glaze.

Cote de Veau

$81.00

Veal chops served with root vegetables, fingerling potatoes & red wine Demi-glace.

Scottish Saumon (Salmon)

Scottish Saumon (Salmon)

$45.00

Scottish Salmon Filet served with shitake mushrooms, pickled onion, quinoa, & teriyaki sauce.

Filet de Branzino

Filet de Branzino

$47.00

Branzino Filet served with sauteed spinach, sweet pea puree & lemon beurre blanc.

Montauk Thon (Tuna)

Montauk Thon (Tuna)

$58.00

Pan-seared Montauk Tuna served with steamed asparagus & teriyaki sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$37.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$36.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$37.00

Lamb Burger

$39.00

10 oz. Lamb blend with fried eggplant, J.D. sauce, onions, vine tomato, and BBQ aioli

LB Prime Burger

$45.00

10 oz. blend of Black Angus and Prime chuck, caramelized onions, lettace, vine tomato, kosher dills & secret sauce. Served with Pomme Frites.

Lamb Chop (Special)

$89.00

Rack (4 chops) over Puree and side

Steak Cuts

Center Cut Ribeye

$64.00
Bone-in Ribeye

Bone-in Ribeye

$82.00
Filet Mignon 10 oz

Filet Mignon 10 oz

$66.00
Peppercorn Prime Filet

Peppercorn Prime Filet

$66.00

Prime of Prime

$92.00

Prime Rib for Two

$147.00

Idaho Frites

$14.00

Hand Cut Fries

Pomme de Terre (Fingerling)

$14.00

Fingerling Potatoes

Garlic Pomme Puree

$14.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$14.00

Grilled Asparragus

$14.00

Saut. Spinach

$14.00

Blooming Onion

$16.00

Dessert

Pecan Pie

$15.00

Chewy Pecan Pie in short crust shell, served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Apple Tart

$15.00

Caramelized Apple Tart served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$15.00

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Short Cake

$15.00

Strawberry cream and Whipped Cream

Dessert Sampler

$55.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Sorbet

$15.00

Ice Cream

$15.00

Special Dessert

$15.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream/Sorbet

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$11.00

Still Water

$11.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mocktail (Non-Alcoholic)

$12.00

Sprite

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Salad (Large Bowl)

Salade Cesar (10 People)

$70.00

Romaine hearts, cherry tomatoes, smoked paprika, garlic croutons & cesaer vinaigrette.

Salade de Poire (10 People)

$79.00

Baby arugula, asian pears, dried cranberries, caramelized pecans & mint-infused olive oil.

Salade de Maison (10 People)

$75.00

Baby mixed greens, avocado, radish, vine tomatoes, red onions, cucumber & five-herb vinaigrette.

Small Plates (Tray)

Nems de Côtes Croisées (10 People)

$135.00

Eight-hour braised short ribs, Napa cabbage, button mushrooms & BBQ aioli.

Poulet Pané (10 People)

$135.00

Sweet chili glaze & lime juice.

Petite Brochettes (10 People)

$135.00

Grilled chicken and beef skewers & chimichurri sauce.

Beef Sliders (10 People)

$140.00

Prime ground beef, caramelized balsamic onions, kosher dill & secret sauce.

Côtes Tacos (10 People)

$135.00

Chopped smoked brisket & guacamole.

La Ensemble (10 People)

$225.00

Côte Courte Cigars, Petite Brochettes, Poulet Pane & Brisket Tacos.

Sandwiches (Platter)

Sandwich Variety (Steak, Short-Rib, Chicken Club, Chicken Schnitzel) Served with Idaho Frites and Sweet Potato Frites

Assorted Sandwich Platter for 10

$250.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter for 20

$400.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter for 30

$625.00

Sushi (Platter)

Special Rolls (LB, Dragon, Yummy, Orange Alaska, Tuna Lover) Regular Rolls (California, Salmon Avocado, Spicy Tuna)

Assorted Sushi Platter for 10

$240.00

Assorted Sushi Platter for 20

$390.00

Assorted Sushi Platter for 30

$625.00

Entrees (Tray)

Poulet de Marseille (Tray)

$175.00

Chicken breast with wild mushrooms, potato puree & sauteed spinach.

Scottish Saumon (Salmon) (Tray)

$225.00

Scottish Salmon Filet served with shitake mushrooms, pickled onion, quinoa, & teriyaki sauce.

Filet de Branzino (Tray)

$235.00

Branzino Filet served with sauteed spinach, sweet pea puree & lemon beurre blanc.

Dessert (Tray)

Dessert Sampler

$95.00

Fruit Sampler

$95.00
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
New York's premier Glatt-Kosher Steakhouse Servicing the Kosher Community for 10 years in sushi, french-inspired dishes, and American-style steaks.

