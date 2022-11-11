Dutch’s At Silver Tree Deep Creek Lake
599 Reviews
$$
567 Glendale Rd
Oakland, MD 21550
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asparagus & Crab
Sautéed crab & asparagus served with a side of hollandaise sauce
Baked Crab Bread
Bread seasoned with herbs topped with crab imperial & cheese
Baked Shrimp Bread
Bread seasoned with herbs topped with shrimp salad & cheese
BBQ Shrimp
Topped with BBQ sauce and wrapped in bacon
Calamari
Lightly breaded & fried served with a side of red pepper remoulade & marinara sauce
Chicken Bites App
Hand breaded & deep fried
Coconut Shrimp
Fried & served with a side of orange coconut marmalade
Crab Dip
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese & served with a side of baked herb bread
Crab Meat Cocktail
Chilled jumbo lump crab meat
Dynamite Shrimp
Lightly breaded fried shrimp, tossed in our signature spicy sauce
Fresh Cheese Sticks
Hand breaded & deep fried, served with marinara
Fried Oyster
Individually breaded & fried
Fried Zucchini
Lightly breaded & fried, served with a red pepper remoulade sauce
Hot & Spicy Shrimp
Shrimp broiled in hot Cajun spices
Raw Oyster 1/2 Shell
1/2 dozen fresh blue point oysters
Sea Scallops in Bacon
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed encrusted tuna, seared rare, topped with a soy reduction and a side of creamy wasabi
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled Steamed Shrimp
Spinach Dip
Served with fresh fried tortilla chips
Baked Brie
Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Raspberry Sauce
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Mushroom Caps stuffed with lump crab imperial
Soups
Bowl Cream of Crab
Cream Soup with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Bowl Maryland Crab
Spicy Vegetable soup with fresh crab meat
French Onion Soup
Baked with Croutons and Melted Cheese
Cream of Potato Soup
served with cheese, bacon, and chives on the side
Quart Cream Crab
Quart Maryland Crab
Quart Potato Soup
Salads
Seafood Salad
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing & jumbo crabmeat over your choice of salad.
Chicken Salad
Choice of salad. Choice of grilled or blackened.
Steak Salad
Seared tenderloin steak, mushrooms, onions, & dry bleu cheese over your choice of salad.
Salmon Salad
Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled over your choice of salad.
Crab Salad
Chilled lumps of jumbo lump crabmeat over your choice of salad.
Shrimp Salad
Chilled steamed shrimp in a creamy dressing over your choice of salad.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Sesame encrusted tuna, served rare, with grilled pineapple, strawberries and your choice of salad.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg, mushrooms & candied pecans.
Large Tossed Salad
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard eggs, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard egg, croutons and caser dressing.
Side Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard egg, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard egg, croutons & Caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at additional charge.
Haddock Sandwich
Fried Icelandic haddock served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Dutch's Burger
1/2lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear, Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Oyster Sandwich
Fresh oysters individually breaded & fried, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions at an additional charge.
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Steak & Cheese
Grilled tenderloin steak topped with mushrooms, onions & cheese, served on a sub roll. Served with a side of fresh fried chips & a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at additional charge.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Ham & Cheese, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Substitutions available at an additional charge.
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken topped with lump crab imperial & cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Vegetarian Flatbread
Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, & seasoned olive oil on flat bread topped with cheese. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Seafood Entrees
Crab Cake Dinner
Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Cake & Crab Imperial
Combo of our lump crab cake and crab imperial. Served with tartar sauce and choice of salad and side or two sides.
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Saute
Jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in your choice of seasoned butter or creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of salad and side or two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp cooked fried, broiled or Hot & Spicy. Served with side & salad or two sides.
Sea Scallop Dinner
Sea Scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Oyster Dinner
Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Broiled Seafood Platter
Broiled, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, scallops, oysters, haddock & broiled crab cake. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic Salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Haddock Dinner
Icelandic haddock lightly breaded & fried. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Orange Roughy
From New Zealand; mild, flaky, white fish. Prepared sautéed or baked. Served with side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Cake
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Imperial
Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Twin Tails
Two South African lobster tails broiled. Served with choice of side & salad or two sides.
Dutch's Platter
Broiled lobster tail, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Crab Imperial Dinner
Jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Add Crab Imperial
Add Tail
Cajun Seafood Saute
Beef & Pork Entrees
Filet Mignon
A 9 oz. filet served with béarnaise sauce, Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Filet & Crab Cake
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.
Filet & Crab Imperial
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.
Filet & Tail
A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Filet Oscar
Our 9 oz. filet topped with crab imperial served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
New York Strip Steak
A 16 oz. NY Strip served with peppercorn sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
New York & Crab Cake
A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
New York & Crab Imperial
A combination of our 16oz. NY Strip and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
New York & Tail
A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Pork Chop
A 12 oz. French cut pork chop served with apple crisp and choice of side & salad or two sides.
Rib eye
A 20 oz. Ribeye served with peppercorn sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Rib Eye & Crab Cake
A combination of 20 oz. Ribeye and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with choice of side & salad or two sides.
Rib Eye & Crab Imperial
A combination of 20 oz. Ribeye and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Rib Eye & Tail
A combination of our 20oz. Ribeye and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with side & salad or two sides.
Saute Mushrooms & Onions
Saute Mushrooms
Saute Onions
Poultry Entrees
Dutch's Chicken
Chicken tenderloins topped with ham, asparagus & cheese, Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled or blackened chicken tenderloins, served over pasta alfredo. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Chicken Marcella
Chicken tenderloins topped with crab imperial. Served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Vegetarian Entrees
Light Fare
Light Crab Cake
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Crab Imperial
Jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry & broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Oysters
Light Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cooked fried, broiled or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Salmon
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Beef tips
Sautéed Beef Medallions with mushrooms & onions. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Lobster Tail
A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Kids Meals
Child Chicken Bites
Fried chicken bites served with fresh fried potato chips & apple sauce.
Child Macaroni & Cheese
Baked macaroni & cheese served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.
Child Pizza
Choice of pepperoni or cheese pizza. Served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.
Child Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.
Desserts
Chocolate Strawberries
Fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate with a dash of white chocolate.
Cheesecake
New York cheesecake with raspberry or caramel sauce.
Peanut Butter Pie
Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whip cream and peanut crumbles.
Creme Brule
Served with berries.
Chocolate Mousse
Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whip cream.
Apple Crisp
Served warm. Vanilla ice cream option on the side.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Strawberry Pound Cake
Family Meals and Features
BBQ Chicken Family
BBQ Chicken Tenderloins served with two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.
Beef Tips Family
Beef Medallions served with mushrooms & onions. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.
Cajun Chicken Family
Cajun Chicken Tenderloins served with your choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.
Cajun Seafood Saute Family
Jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, and scallops served over pasta. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.
Chicken Parm Family
Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad and fresh bread.
Crab Cake Family
Eight four ounce crab cakes. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.
Dutch's Chicken Family
Chicken tenderloins topped with ham , asparagus and cheese. Serves 4-6 people, Choice of two sides, salad and fresh bread.
Fried Chicken Family
Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.
Salmon Family
Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.
Shrimp Family
Jumbo Shrimp choice of fried, Hot & Spicy, BBQ(wrapped in bacon) or broiled. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.
ToGo Red Wine by The Bottle
60 Educated Guess Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
62 La Crema Pinot Noir
63 The Calling Pinot Noir
64 Guarachi Pinot Noir
Belle Glos “ Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir
Ch St Jean Pinot Noir
Ghost Pines Merlot
Frei Brothers Merlot
Duckhorn Merlot
Line 39 Merlot
The Federalist Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel
Coppola Director’s Cut
Ravenswood Teldeschi
J Lohr Cab
Clos Du Bois Cab
Decoy Cab
Beaulieu Vineyards Cab
Louis Martini Cab
Canvasback by Duckhorn Cab
Frank Family Vineyards Cab
Cakebread Cellars Cab
Rombauer Cab
Sterling Cab
Penfolds Max’s Cab
Location F
Lamole Chianti Classico
Orin Swift Abstract, Red Blend
Stags Leap Winery, Petite Sirah
Penfolds Bin 389 Cab/Shiraz
Overture By Opus One
Opus One
19 Crimes Red Blend
Kaiken Malbec
White Wine by the Bottle
55 Cakebread Chardonnay
Berringer White Zinfindel
Mia Dolcea Moscato
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
J Lohr Riesling
William Hill Chardonnay
Harken Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Rose
Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc
Williamette Valley Riesling
Vionta Albariño
Vermentino
Banfi Gavia Blend
Stag’s Leap Viognier
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
Girard Sauvignon Blanc
Hess Select Pinot Gris
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
Cave De Lugny Unoaked
J Vineyards Chardonnay
La Crema Chardonnay
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Beaulieu Vineyards Chardonnay
Rombauer Chardonnay
Far Niente Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine by The Bottle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere
567 Glendale Rd, Oakland, MD 21550