Dutch’s At Silver Tree Deep Creek Lake

599 Reviews

$$

567 Glendale Rd

Oakland, MD 21550

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Dip
Light Salmon
Dutch's Burger

Appetizers

Asparagus & Crab

$23.00

Sautéed crab & asparagus served with a side of hollandaise sauce

Baked Crab Bread

$20.00

Bread seasoned with herbs topped with crab imperial & cheese

Baked Shrimp Bread

$20.00

Bread seasoned with herbs topped with shrimp salad & cheese

BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

Topped with BBQ sauce and wrapped in bacon

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded & fried served with a side of red pepper remoulade & marinara sauce

Chicken Bites App

$11.00

Hand breaded & deep fried

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Fried & served with a side of orange coconut marmalade

Crab Dip

$20.00

Creamy baked crab topped with cheese & served with a side of baked herb bread

Crab Meat Cocktail

$20.00

Chilled jumbo lump crab meat

Dynamite Shrimp

$20.00

Lightly breaded fried shrimp, tossed in our signature spicy sauce

Fresh Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Hand breaded & deep fried, served with marinara

Fried Oyster

$20.00

Individually breaded & fried

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Lightly breaded & fried, served with a red pepper remoulade sauce

Hot & Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp broiled in hot Cajun spices

Raw Oyster 1/2 Shell

$20.00

1/2 dozen fresh blue point oysters

Sea Scallops in Bacon

$20.00

Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon

Seared Ahi Tuna

$20.00

Sesame seed encrusted tuna, seared rare, topped with a soy reduction and a side of creamy wasabi

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Chilled Steamed Shrimp

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Baked Brie

$16.00

Wrapped in Puff Pastry with Raspberry Sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$20.00

Mushroom Caps stuffed with lump crab imperial

Soups

Bowl Cream of Crab

$18.00

Cream Soup with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

Bowl Maryland Crab

$12.00

Spicy Vegetable soup with fresh crab meat

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Baked with Croutons and Melted Cheese

Cream of Potato Soup

$7.00

served with cheese, bacon, and chives on the side

Quart Cream Crab

$27.00

Quart Maryland Crab

$22.00

Quart Potato Soup

$20.00

Salads

Seafood Salad

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing & jumbo crabmeat over your choice of salad.

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Choice of salad. Choice of grilled or blackened.

Steak Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Seared tenderloin steak, mushrooms, onions, & dry bleu cheese over your choice of salad.

Salmon Salad

$25.00

Atlantic salmon blackened or grilled over your choice of salad.

Crab Salad

$25.00

Chilled lumps of jumbo lump crabmeat over your choice of salad.

Shrimp Salad

$23.00

Chilled steamed shrimp in a creamy dressing over your choice of salad.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$25.00

Sesame encrusted tuna, served rare, with grilled pineapple, strawberries and your choice of salad.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, parmesan cheese, crumbled bacon, egg, mushrooms & candied pecans.

Large Tossed Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard eggs, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard egg, croutons and caser dressing.

Side Tossed Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cabbage, hard egg, tomatoes & croutons. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hard egg, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at additional charge.

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Icelandic haddock served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Dutch's Burger

$18.00

1/2lb. burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear, Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Oyster Sandwich

$22.00

Fresh oysters individually breaded & fried, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions at an additional charge.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Steak & Cheese

$20.00

Grilled tenderloin steak topped with mushrooms, onions & cheese, served on a sub roll. Served with a side of fresh fried chips & a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at additional charge.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Topped with Ham & Cheese, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Substitutions available at an additional charge.

Chicken Chesapeake

$22.00

Grilled chicken topped with lump crab imperial & cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Ham & Cheese sandwich. Served with fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, & seasoned olive oil on flat bread topped with cheese. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.

Seafood Entrees

Crab Cake Dinner

$55.00

Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Cake & Crab Imperial

$55.00

Combo of our lump crab cake and crab imperial. Served with tartar sauce and choice of salad and side or two sides.

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$55.00

Butterflied jumbo shrimp topped with lump crab imperial and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Saute

$55.00

Jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in your choice of seasoned butter or creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of salad and side or two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked fried, broiled or Hot & Spicy. Served with side & salad or two sides.

Sea Scallop Dinner

$40.00

Sea Scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Oyster Dinner

$38.00

Individually breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Broiled Seafood Platter

$68.00

Broiled, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Fried Seafood Platter

$68.00

Fried shrimp, scallops, oysters, haddock & broiled crab cake. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Atlantic Salmon

$38.00

Atlantic Salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Haddock Dinner

$28.00

Icelandic haddock lightly breaded & fried. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Orange Roughy

$32.00

From New Zealand; mild, flaky, white fish. Prepared sautéed or baked. Served with side & salad or two sides.

Lobster & Crab Cake

$65.00

Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Lobster & Crab Imperial

$65.00

Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Twin Tails

$75.00

Two South African lobster tails broiled. Served with choice of side & salad or two sides.

Dutch's Platter

$82.00

Broiled lobster tail, crab cake, crab imperial, shrimp & scallops. Served with drawn butter, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Crab Imperial Dinner

$55.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry and broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Add Crab Imperial

$24.00

Add Tail

$35.00

Cajun Seafood Saute

$55.00

Beef & Pork Entrees

Filet Mignon

$60.00

A 9 oz. filet served with béarnaise sauce, Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Filet & Crab Cake

$78.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.

Filet & Crab Imperial

$78.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad and two sides.

Filet & Tail

$85.00

A combination of our 9 oz. filet and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Filet Oscar

$70.00

Our 9 oz. filet topped with crab imperial served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

New York Strip Steak

$55.00

A 16 oz. NY Strip served with peppercorn sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.

New York & Crab Cake

$78.00

A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and crab cake. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

New York & Crab Imperial

$78.00

A combination of our 16oz. NY Strip and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

New York & Tail

$85.00

A combination of our 16 oz. NY Strip and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Pork Chop

$35.00

A 12 oz. French cut pork chop served with apple crisp and choice of side & salad or two sides.

Rib eye

$65.00

A 20 oz. Ribeye served with peppercorn sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Rib Eye & Crab Cake

$84.00

A combination of 20 oz. Ribeye and a jumbo lump crab cake. Served with choice of side & salad or two sides.

Rib Eye & Crab Imperial

$84.00

A combination of 20 oz. Ribeye and our crab imperial. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Rib Eye & Tail

$91.00

A combination of our 20oz. Ribeye and a South African cold water lobster tail. Served with side & salad or two sides.

Saute Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Saute Mushrooms

$4.00

Saute Onions

$4.00

Poultry Entrees

Dutch's Chicken

$30.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with ham, asparagus & cheese, Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Chicken Alfredo

$30.00

Grilled or blackened chicken tenderloins, served over pasta alfredo. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Chicken Marcella

$30.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with crab imperial. Served with asparagus, hollandaise sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Pasta

$24.00

Pasta tossed with fresh steamed vegetables. Choice of alfredo, marinara or olive oil & garlic. Served with side & salad or two sides.

Light Fare

Light Crab Cake

$38.00

Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Crab Imperial

$38.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned in a creamy seasoned sauce over top of a puff pastry & broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Oysters

$30.00

Light Shrimp

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked fried, broiled or Hot & Spicy. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glaze. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Beef tips

$36.00Out of stock

Sautéed Beef Medallions with mushrooms & onions. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Light Lobster Tail

$38.00

A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.

Kids Meals

Child Chicken Bites

$14.00

Fried chicken bites served with fresh fried potato chips & apple sauce.

Child Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Baked macaroni & cheese served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.

Child Pizza

$12.00

Choice of pepperoni or cheese pizza. Served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.

Child Shrimp

$16.00

Fried shrimp served with apple sauce & fresh fried potato chips.

Desserts

Chocolate Strawberries

$8.00

Fresh strawberries dipped in dark chocolate with a dash of white chocolate.

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York cheesecake with raspberry or caramel sauce.

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whip cream and peanut crumbles.

Creme Brule

$8.00

Served with berries.

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whip cream.

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Served warm. Vanilla ice cream option on the side.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Strawberry Pound Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals and Features

BBQ Chicken Family

$95.00

BBQ Chicken Tenderloins served with two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.

Beef Tips Family

$135.00Out of stock

Beef Medallions served with mushrooms & onions. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.

Cajun Chicken Family

$95.00

Cajun Chicken Tenderloins served with your choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.

Cajun Seafood Saute Family

$175.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, shrimp, and scallops served over pasta. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.

Chicken Parm Family

$95.00

Lightly breaded chicken topped with provolone cheese over pasta marinara. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad and fresh bread.

Crab Cake Family

$175.00

Eight four ounce crab cakes. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.

Dutch's Chicken Family

$95.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with ham , asparagus and cheese. Serves 4-6 people, Choice of two sides, salad and fresh bread.

Fried Chicken Family

$95.00

Fried Chicken Tenderloins served with two sides, salad & fresh bread. Serves 4-6 people.

Salmon Family

$135.00

Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.

Shrimp Family

$135.00

Jumbo Shrimp choice of fried, Hot & Spicy, BBQ(wrapped in bacon) or broiled. Serves 4-6 people. Choice of two sides, salad & fresh bread.

ToGo Red Wine by The Bottle

60 Educated Guess Pinot Noir

$42.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

$50.00

62 La Crema Pinot Noir

$56.00

63 The Calling Pinot Noir

$66.00

64 Guarachi Pinot Noir

$85.00

Belle Glos “ Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir

$93.00

Ch St Jean Pinot Noir

$24.00

Ghost Pines Merlot

$36.00

Frei Brothers Merlot

$40.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$90.00

Line 39 Merlot

$24.00

The Federalist Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel

$45.00

Coppola Director’s Cut

$52.00

Ravenswood Teldeschi

$80.00

J Lohr Cab

$40.00

Clos Du Bois Cab

$46.00

Decoy Cab

$62.00

Beaulieu Vineyards Cab

$75.00

Louis Martini Cab

$80.00

Canvasback by Duckhorn Cab

$90.00

Frank Family Vineyards Cab

$110.00

Cakebread Cellars Cab

$154.00

Rombauer Cab

$188.00

Sterling Cab

$24.00

Penfolds Max’s Cab

$30.00

Location F

$40.00

Lamole Chianti Classico

$48.00

Orin Swift Abstract, Red Blend

$68.00

Stags Leap Winery, Petite Sirah

$80.00

Penfolds Bin 389 Cab/Shiraz

$120.00

Overture By Opus One

$225.00

Opus One

$375.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$24.00

Kaiken Malbec

$24.00

White Wine by the Bottle

55 Cakebread Chardonnay

$88.00

Berringer White Zinfindel

$24.00

Mia Dolcea Moscato

$24.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$24.00

J Lohr Riesling

$24.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$24.00

Harken Chardonnay

$30.00

Josh Cellars Rose

$24.00

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Williamette Valley Riesling

$34.00

Vionta Albariño

$32.00

Vermentino

$36.00

Banfi Gavia Blend

$21.00

Stag’s Leap Viognier

$75.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Ferrari Carano Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00

Girard Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Hess Select Pinot Gris

$34.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Cave De Lugny Unoaked

$34.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay

$44.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$50.00

Beaulieu Vineyards Chardonnay

$60.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$70.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$95.00

Sparkling Wine by The Bottle

10 La Marca Prosecco Split

$8.00

12 Domaine Chandon Brut Split

$12.00

11Segura Viudas Split

$8.00

19 Veuve Cliquot Brut Yellow Label

$132.00

20 Dom Perignon Brut

$346.00

J Vineyards Brut Rose

$75.00

La Marca Prosecco

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose

$40.00

Domaine Chandon Brut

$55.00

Half Bottles of Wine

201 Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$16.00

202 Santa Margarita Prosecco

$22.00

203 The Stag Chardonnay 1/2 Bottle

$28.00

204 Fleur De Mer Rose

$22.00

205 J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$22.00

206 Hess Allomi Cabernet

$28.00Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere

567 Glendale Rd, Oakland, MD 21550

