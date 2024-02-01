Firewater Kitchen & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located on the shore of Deep Creek Lake at its widest point, Firewater Kitchen + Bar is a premier destination for fresh-made craft cocktails and craft beers and exceptional dining. With its rustic emphasis on natural wood, stone, fireplaces and expansive views, Firewater offers you great food, a custom drink menu and exceptional service in a relaxed and contemporary atmosphere.
20128 Garrett Hwy, Oakland, MD 21550
