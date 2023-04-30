Restaurant header imageView gallery

E. 55th on the Lake

5555 N. Marginal Road

Cleveland, OH 44114

Food

APPETIZERS

Chips and French Onion Dip

$6.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$14.00

MERWIN'S BIG PRETZEL

$16.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

SALADS

BERRY SALAD

$12.00

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

HANDHELDS

BBQ PORK TACOS

$14.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

E55TH TURKEY WRAP

$14.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$18.00

WALLEYE SANDWHICH

$15.00

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

SIDES

CHIPS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Starry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great views, great drinks, great food. Take a quick drive down I-90 and stop by e55 on the lake.

Website

Location

5555 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland, OH 44114

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

