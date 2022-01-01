  • Home
East Moon Sushi & Grill 90 E main St

No reviews yet

90 E main St

Lehi, UT 84043

Starters

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Lightly crisped tofu in tempura sauce

BBQ Pork Buns

$4.75

Steamed flour buns filled w/ minced BBQ pork

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crispy wonton skin filled w/ cream cheese, crab meat & green onions served w/ house sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

$4.00

Warm soybeans sprinkled with sea salt

Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.50

Fresh vegetables, noodles & Shrimp wrapped in tice paper served w/ hoisin sauce & crushed peanuts

Fried Spring Rolls (Egg Rolls)

$6.99

Crunchy spring rolls filled with sauteed vegetables served w/ house sweet and sour sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Sauteed pork & vegetable dumplings

Jalepeno Bomb

$7.00

Cream cheese & spicy tuna stuffed jalepeno topped w/ eel sauce, green onion & tobkio

Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Minced chicken & vegetable served w/ lettuce leaves & house dipping sauce

Satay Chicken

$8.00

Marinated chicken w/ thai herds & coconut milk served with peanut sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura App

$10.00

Deep fried seasonal veggies and shrimp served w/ tempura sauce

Sushi Nachos

$9.00

Wonton chips topped with spicy tuna, crab, sushi sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, tobiko, and seaweed flakes.

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Deep fried seasonal veggies served w/ tempura sauce

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Green salad w/ tomatos, cucumbers, carrots, seaweed salad, avocado & crab salad served w/ creamy sesame dressing

Miso Soup

$3.75

Salty & savory broth w/ fermented soybean paste, seaweed & tofo

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Wakame (Dark leafy green seaweed) marinated in sweet vinagarette

Spinach Tofu Salad

$9.50

House green, spinach, tomatos, wonton w/ peanut dressing

Tom Kha (cup)

$3.99

SWEET coconut soup w/ mushrooms, white onion, lemon grass, lime juice & cilantro

Tom Kha (pot)

$10.00

SWEET coconut soup w/ mushrooms, white onion, lemon grass, lime juice & cilantro

Tom Yum (cup)

$3.99

SPICY & sour soup w/ mushrooms. white onions, cilantro & lemon grass

Tom Yum (pot)

$10.00

SPICY & sour soup w/ mushrooms. white onions, cilantro & lemon grass

Waterfall Beef Salad

$10.00

Tender medium rare beef mixed w/ roaster chili, mint leaves, cilantro, onion, carrots & toasted rice powder served w/ sticky rice

Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.50

Creamy coconut milk, potato, onion & roasted peppers

Yellow Curry

$11.50

Simmered yellow curry in coconut milk w/ potato & onion

Green Curry

$11.50

Spicy green curry paste w/ bamboo shoot, green bell peppers, zucchini & basil simmered in coconut milk.

Pineapple Curry

$11.50

Yellow curry simmered in coconut milk w/ onion & pineapple chunks

Pumpkin Curry

$11.50

Yellow curry simmered in coconut milk w/ pumpkin & onion

Panang Curry

$11.50

Spicy panang curry paste w/ bell peppers, onion & kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk

Entrees

Beef Teriyaki

$12.00

Habachi style grilled beef Loin with sauteed vegetables

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Habachi style grilled chicken breast with sauteed vegetables

Dried Chili Cashew Nut

$11.00

Assorted veggetables stir fried in rosted chili house sauce

Ginger Pork

$10.00

Stri fried pork w/ shredded ginger, onion, bell peppers, celery & carrots

Orange Chicken

$10.50

Breaded chicken chunks deep-fried then toss with house orange glaze sauce

Pad Kra Pow

$10.00

Tossed w/ chili, garlic, bell peppers, onion, carrots & basil

Pra Ram

$10.00

Assorted steamed veggetables, lightly fried tofu with a blast of peanut sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$13.50

Deep fried seasonal veggies and shrimp served w/ tempura sauce

Spicy Eggplant

$10.00

Stir fried eggplant tossed in garlic, basil, bell peppers, carrots & onions in spicy soybeans sauce

Stir-Fried Glass Noodle

$11.00

Stir-Fried Sweet & Sour

$11.00

Deep-fried fish filet topped with wok-tossed veggies in house sweet & sour sauce

Sweet & Sour Fish

$13.50

Tomato, pineapple, cucumber, bell peppers, carrots, onion wok-tossed in house sweet & sour sauce

Rice & Noodle

Chow Mein

$11.00

Egg noodle wok tossed with carrot, celery, cabbage, onion, bean sprout

Drunken Noodle

$11.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodle, bell peppers, onion, cabbage, carrots, tomato, mushroom, basil tossed in spicy garlic sauce

Green Curry Noodle

$11.00

Spicy green curry over vermicelli noodle bamboo shoot, green bell peppers, zucchini, basil, and bean sprouts

Nabe Udon

$10.50

Soft & chewy Japanese noodle in dashi broth with shitake, onion, carrot, brocili

Pad Si Ew

$11.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodle, egg, broccli tossed in sweet garlic soy sauce

Pad Thai

$11.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanuts beansprouts tossed in sweet tamarind sauce

Pho

$9.99

Fresh rice noodle in Thai style beef broth with sliced beef & beef meat ball, bean sproust, cilantro, onion.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Udon

$13.50

Soft & chewy Japanese noodle in dashi broth with assorted veggies and shrimp tempura

Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Jasmine rice wok tossed with pineapple, curry powder, eggs, tomato, white and green onion

Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

Jasmine rice wok tossed with eggs, tomato, white and green onion

Nigiri

Maguru (Tuna) Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$6.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$5.50

Unagi (Eel) Nigiri

$5.50

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$5.50

Mutsu (Escolar) Nigiri

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Eggs) Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

Maguru (Tuna) Sashimi

$12.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$12.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$10.50

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$10.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$10.00

Mutsu (Escolar) Sashimi

$10.00

Traditional Roll

Alaska

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Traditional avocado and rice roll

California

$7.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.

Hamachi Maki

$6.50

Traditional yellowtail and rice roll

Kappa Maki

$4.00

Traditional cucumber and rice roll

Philly

$7.75

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Sake Maki

$5.75

Traditional salmon and rice roll

Shitake Roll

$6.50

Tempura shitake mushroom, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds

Spicy California

$7.50

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Spicy salmon cucumber and radish sprout

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy tuna cucumber and radish sprout

Spicy Yellowtail

$7.50

Spicy yellowtail cucumber and radish sprout

Sweet Potatoes Roll

$5.50

Tempura sweet potato, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds

Tekka Maki

$6.50

Traditional tuna and rice roll

Unagi Maki

$7.50

Japenese style bbq eel, avocado, cucumber, radish sprout

Veggies Roll

$5.75

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, bell peppers, sesame seeds

Specialty Roll

Black Dragon

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, sushi sauce and sesame seeds

Cancun

$9.75

Salmon, mango, jalapeno, cilantro, and ponzu sauce

Carribbean

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, mango, topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and crunch

Caterpillar

$12.00

Eel and cucumber topped with avocado, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds

Fiesta

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cilantro, topped with spicy crab, tuna, lime slice, sushi sauce and mango sauce

Fireworks

$13.00

Asparagus, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, deep fried, topped with spicy crab, dynamite sauce, and sushi sauce

Honeymoon

$12.00

Tuna, mango, jalapeno, topped with ebi shrimp, lemon sliced, dynamite sauce, and tobiko

Honolulu

$13.00

Spicy crab, pineapple, avocado, topped with seared tuna & fried garlic chili sauce

Lava

$12.00

Eel, avocado, crab, spicy mayo, baked then topped with sushi sauce and sesame seeds

Malibu

$8.75

Crab, avocado, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, sesame seeds

Mango

$11.50

Tempura shrimp, crab, topped with fresh sliced mango, lemon sliced, and house mango sauce

Mars

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, sushi sauce, and sesame sauce

New York

$11.50

Assorted fresh fishes, and ebi shrimp, avocado, deep fried, topped with dynamite sauce, sushi sauce, and sesame sauce

Oita

$11.00

Crab, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, seared salmon, sushi sauce, and green onion

Oregon

$9.00

Temparu assorted veggies, topped with sushi sauce and sesame sauce

Pink Lady

$10.50

Salmon, crab, ebi shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper then deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, and sushi sauce

Playboy

$13.50

Temparu shrimp, cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, dynamite sauce, sushi sauce, and tobiko

Pyramid

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, siracha, and crunch

Rainbow

$13.00

California roll, topped with assorted sashimi on top

Red Dragon

$12.00

California roll, topped with spicy tuna, ebi shrimp, spicy mayo, and siracha

Seattle

$10.50

Salmon, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, spicy sauce, and tobiko

Sunset

$11.00

Crab, avocado topped with salmon, lemon sliced, and ponzu sauce

Sunshine

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with salmon, lemon sliced, and ponzu sauce

Tahiti

$12.00

Salmon, cucumber topped with yellowtail, jalapeno sliced, and spicy ponzu sauce

Vegas

$11.00

Salmon, crab, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and sushi sauce

Zen

$10.00

Tempura green onion, tempura tofu, carrot, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds

Kids Menu

Egg Fried Rice w/ Egg roll

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken over rice

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken noodle

$7.00

Chicken Nuggest & Fries

$5.50

Dessert

Fresh Mango Sticky Rice

$6.99

Warm sweet sticky rice, topped with fresh organic mango, cocunut cream sauce, and rosted sesame seeds

Xangos

$7.25

Deep fried cheese cake stick wrapped in flour tortilla then smother in cinnamon and sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cheam, caramel, cocolate sauce, and raspberries

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla flavored ice cream deep fried in tempura batter, topped with chocolate sauce, sweet condense milk, whipped cream, raspberries, and powder sugar

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla, Mango, Strawbery, Green Tea Matcha

Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate or Vanila

Sides

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Side of Chow Mein

$4.00

Side of Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Sticky Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side of Steam Veggies

$3.50

NA Beverage

Water

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Thai Ice Tea

$3.99

Thai Tea

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.99

Thai Coffee

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea (Green)

$2.50

Hot Tea (White)

$2.50

Hot Tea (Jasmin)

$2.50

Kids Beverage

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids Orange Fanta

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Apple

$1.50

Kids Apple

$1.50
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We specialize in making authentic Thai dishes and quality sushi. We do our best making sure our customers receive the best meal and service possible.

90 E main St, Lehi, UT 84043

Main pic

