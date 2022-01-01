East Moon Sushi & Grill 90 E main St
90 E main St
Lehi, UT 84043
Starters
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly crisped tofu in tempura sauce
BBQ Pork Buns
Steamed flour buns filled w/ minced BBQ pork
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton skin filled w/ cream cheese, crab meat & green onions served w/ house sweet & sour sauce
Edamame
Warm soybeans sprinkled with sea salt
Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh vegetables, noodles & Shrimp wrapped in tice paper served w/ hoisin sauce & crushed peanuts
Fried Spring Rolls (Egg Rolls)
Crunchy spring rolls filled with sauteed vegetables served w/ house sweet and sour sauce
Gyoza
Sauteed pork & vegetable dumplings
Jalepeno Bomb
Cream cheese & spicy tuna stuffed jalepeno topped w/ eel sauce, green onion & tobkio
Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken & vegetable served w/ lettuce leaves & house dipping sauce
Satay Chicken
Marinated chicken w/ thai herds & coconut milk served with peanut sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura App
Deep fried seasonal veggies and shrimp served w/ tempura sauce
Sushi Nachos
Wonton chips topped with spicy tuna, crab, sushi sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, tobiko, and seaweed flakes.
Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried seasonal veggies served w/ tempura sauce
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Green salad w/ tomatos, cucumbers, carrots, seaweed salad, avocado & crab salad served w/ creamy sesame dressing
Miso Soup
Salty & savory broth w/ fermented soybean paste, seaweed & tofo
Seaweed Salad
Wakame (Dark leafy green seaweed) marinated in sweet vinagarette
Spinach Tofu Salad
House green, spinach, tomatos, wonton w/ peanut dressing
Tom Kha (cup)
SWEET coconut soup w/ mushrooms, white onion, lemon grass, lime juice & cilantro
Tom Kha (pot)
SWEET coconut soup w/ mushrooms, white onion, lemon grass, lime juice & cilantro
Tom Yum (cup)
SPICY & sour soup w/ mushrooms. white onions, cilantro & lemon grass
Tom Yum (pot)
SPICY & sour soup w/ mushrooms. white onions, cilantro & lemon grass
Waterfall Beef Salad
Tender medium rare beef mixed w/ roaster chili, mint leaves, cilantro, onion, carrots & toasted rice powder served w/ sticky rice
Curry
Massaman Curry
Creamy coconut milk, potato, onion & roasted peppers
Yellow Curry
Simmered yellow curry in coconut milk w/ potato & onion
Green Curry
Spicy green curry paste w/ bamboo shoot, green bell peppers, zucchini & basil simmered in coconut milk.
Pineapple Curry
Yellow curry simmered in coconut milk w/ onion & pineapple chunks
Pumpkin Curry
Yellow curry simmered in coconut milk w/ pumpkin & onion
Panang Curry
Spicy panang curry paste w/ bell peppers, onion & kaffir lime leaves simmered in coconut milk
Entrees
Beef Teriyaki
Habachi style grilled beef Loin with sauteed vegetables
Chicken Teriyaki
Habachi style grilled chicken breast with sauteed vegetables
Dried Chili Cashew Nut
Assorted veggetables stir fried in rosted chili house sauce
Ginger Pork
Stri fried pork w/ shredded ginger, onion, bell peppers, celery & carrots
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken chunks deep-fried then toss with house orange glaze sauce
Pad Kra Pow
Tossed w/ chili, garlic, bell peppers, onion, carrots & basil
Pra Ram
Assorted steamed veggetables, lightly fried tofu with a blast of peanut sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried seasonal veggies and shrimp served w/ tempura sauce
Spicy Eggplant
Stir fried eggplant tossed in garlic, basil, bell peppers, carrots & onions in spicy soybeans sauce
Stir-Fried Glass Noodle
Stir-Fried Sweet & Sour
Deep-fried fish filet topped with wok-tossed veggies in house sweet & sour sauce
Sweet & Sour Fish
Tomato, pineapple, cucumber, bell peppers, carrots, onion wok-tossed in house sweet & sour sauce
Rice & Noodle
Chow Mein
Egg noodle wok tossed with carrot, celery, cabbage, onion, bean sprout
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodle, bell peppers, onion, cabbage, carrots, tomato, mushroom, basil tossed in spicy garlic sauce
Green Curry Noodle
Spicy green curry over vermicelli noodle bamboo shoot, green bell peppers, zucchini, basil, and bean sprouts
Nabe Udon
Soft & chewy Japanese noodle in dashi broth with shitake, onion, carrot, brocili
Pad Si Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodle, egg, broccli tossed in sweet garlic soy sauce
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanuts beansprouts tossed in sweet tamarind sauce
Pho
Fresh rice noodle in Thai style beef broth with sliced beef & beef meat ball, bean sproust, cilantro, onion.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Udon
Soft & chewy Japanese noodle in dashi broth with assorted veggies and shrimp tempura
Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice wok tossed with pineapple, curry powder, eggs, tomato, white and green onion
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice wok tossed with eggs, tomato, white and green onion
Nigiri
Sashimi
Traditional Roll
Alaska
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Avocado Maki
Traditional avocado and rice roll
California
Crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.
Hamachi Maki
Traditional yellowtail and rice roll
Kappa Maki
Traditional cucumber and rice roll
Philly
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Sake Maki
Traditional salmon and rice roll
Shitake Roll
Tempura shitake mushroom, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds
Spicy California
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon cucumber and radish sprout
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna cucumber and radish sprout
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy yellowtail cucumber and radish sprout
Sweet Potatoes Roll
Tempura sweet potato, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds
Tekka Maki
Traditional tuna and rice roll
Unagi Maki
Japenese style bbq eel, avocado, cucumber, radish sprout
Veggies Roll
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, bell peppers, sesame seeds
Specialty Roll
Black Dragon
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, sushi sauce and sesame seeds
Cancun
Salmon, mango, jalapeno, cilantro, and ponzu sauce
Carribbean
Tempura shrimp, avocado, mango, topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and crunch
Caterpillar
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds
Fiesta
Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cilantro, topped with spicy crab, tuna, lime slice, sushi sauce and mango sauce
Fireworks
Asparagus, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, deep fried, topped with spicy crab, dynamite sauce, and sushi sauce
Honeymoon
Tuna, mango, jalapeno, topped with ebi shrimp, lemon sliced, dynamite sauce, and tobiko
Honolulu
Spicy crab, pineapple, avocado, topped with seared tuna & fried garlic chili sauce
Lava
Eel, avocado, crab, spicy mayo, baked then topped with sushi sauce and sesame seeds
Malibu
Crab, avocado, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, sesame seeds
Mango
Tempura shrimp, crab, topped with fresh sliced mango, lemon sliced, and house mango sauce
Mars
Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, sushi sauce, and sesame sauce
New York
Assorted fresh fishes, and ebi shrimp, avocado, deep fried, topped with dynamite sauce, sushi sauce, and sesame sauce
Oita
Crab, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, seared salmon, sushi sauce, and green onion
Oregon
Temparu assorted veggies, topped with sushi sauce and sesame sauce
Pink Lady
Salmon, crab, ebi shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper then deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, and sushi sauce
Playboy
Temparu shrimp, cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, dynamite sauce, sushi sauce, and tobiko
Pyramid
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, siracha, and crunch
Rainbow
California roll, topped with assorted sashimi on top
Red Dragon
California roll, topped with spicy tuna, ebi shrimp, spicy mayo, and siracha
Seattle
Salmon, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, spicy sauce, and tobiko
Sunset
Crab, avocado topped with salmon, lemon sliced, and ponzu sauce
Sunshine
Tempura shrimp, cucumber topped with salmon, lemon sliced, and ponzu sauce
Tahiti
Salmon, cucumber topped with yellowtail, jalapeno sliced, and spicy ponzu sauce
Vegas
Salmon, crab, cream cheese, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and sushi sauce
Zen
Tempura green onion, tempura tofu, carrot, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and sesame seeds
Kids Menu
Dessert
Fresh Mango Sticky Rice
Warm sweet sticky rice, topped with fresh organic mango, cocunut cream sauce, and rosted sesame seeds
Xangos
Deep fried cheese cake stick wrapped in flour tortilla then smother in cinnamon and sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cheam, caramel, cocolate sauce, and raspberries
Tempura Ice Cream
Vanilla flavored ice cream deep fried in tempura batter, topped with chocolate sauce, sweet condense milk, whipped cream, raspberries, and powder sugar
Mochi Ice Cream
Vanilla, Mango, Strawbery, Green Tea Matcha
Ice Cream
Chocolate or Vanila
Sides
NA Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
