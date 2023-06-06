  • Home
  El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - Boerne (NEW) - 36 Old San Antonio rd
36 Old San Antonio rd

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - Boerne (NEW) 36 Old San Antonio rd

review star

No reviews yet

36 Old San Antonio rd

Boerne, TX 78006

APPETIZERS

Queso Cup

$8.49

Queso Bowl

$10.29

Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09

Small Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Lg Guacamole 16 oz

$15.99

Gabriel's Nachos

$12.49

Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and cheddar cheese and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.

SophiaFajita Nachos

$16.79

Eight tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey jack cheese and your choice of beef, chicken or beef FAJITAS. Served with jalapenos and guacamole on the side.

Queso Flameado

$13.09

An authentic Mexican appetizer made with melted Monterey jack cheese and chorizo. presentation is served flaming at tableside. Add shrimp $1.29

Guac Salad Small

$4.99

Volcano Nachos

$14.49

Our homemade chips piled high and covered with picadillo, beans, chili con queso, pico de gallo and topped with our sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

1/2 Nachos Compuestos

$5.50

1/2 Gabriel's Nachos

$6.50

Chk Nuggets

$50.00

FAVORITOS DE TEJAS

Puffy Tacos

$14.29

Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo ,shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice , refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Chalupas

$10.99

Two crispy corn tortillas , layered with refried beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Add picadillo meat or shredded chicken for $1.09 Add beef or chicken fajita for $2.09

Carne Guisada

$15.89

A delicious stew of sautéed beef tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Chimichanga

$14.29

A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de Gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09

Flautas

$12.99

Two crispy flute shaped corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and Monterrey Jack cheese. Accompanied with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Faj Burg

$9.79

Bean Burger

$9.79

Pico Burger

$9.79

Chili Burger

$9.79

1/2 Chalupas

$5.99

Tamale Platter

$7.89

Burrito Ari

$10.59

Roadrunner burger

$9.79

LIGHT SIDE

Tort Sp Bowl

$11.49

A seasoned stock with chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, diced green onions and a slice of avacado. Garnished with tortilla strips.

Tort Sp Cup

$7.59

Jessica's Fideo Bowl

$9.49

A traditional Mexican soup made with vermicelli in a tomato and chicken stock. Make it “Tex-Mex” with picadillo meat and whole beans $1.09

Fideo Cup

$5.75

Paula's Taco Salad

$11.99

A large tortilla shell filled with a bed of lettuce and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, cheese , guacamole and sour cream. Substitute beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas $2.19

El Tejano

$11.49

One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and a guacamole salad

Two Step

$12.29

One puffy beef or chicken taco with one spinach enchilada served with guacamole salad

Light Sd Chicken Breast

$15.59

Lightly seasoned chicken breast served with cilantro rice and a guacamole salad

Lone Star Tacos

$11.99

Your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken in two crispy corn shells of flour tortillas. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soft Tacos Beef

$11.99

Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with picadillo. Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soft Tacos Chicken

$11.99

Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded chicken . Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soft Tacos Guacamole

$11.99

Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with gucamole. Topped with a creole sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.

Soft Tacos Mixed

$11.99

Spinach Ques

$10.29

Guac Salad

$7.25

Bean Sp Bowl

$5.00

Guacamole Small Salad

$3.75

Chili Bowl

$7.99

Menudo

$10.00

MUNDO DE ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas

Carlos Special

$15.79

Our Signature dish- two cheese enchiladas and one tamale topped with chili con carne, one crispy picadillo taco and guacamole salad.

Helotes Delight

$14.49

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco. Served with rice and any choice of beans.

Pancho Villa

$13.59

Three cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Natalia's Ench

$14.99

Two beef enchiladas topped with a mild chile sauce and monterrey jack cheese. Garnished with sliced potatoes. Served with rice and whole beans.

Mexican Plate

$15.29

One cheese enchilada, one crispy picadillo taco and one bean and cheese chalupa. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Texas

$13.29

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

El Favorito

$11.39

Once cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one crispy picadillo taco

Juan's Chk Ench

$13.99

Tow chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauces: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeño cream, cream or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds

Spinach Ench

$15.99

A vegetarian delight- two fresh spinach enchiladas sautéed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese

Ench Garcias

$17.49

Two flour tortillas rolled with our seasoned beef or chicken fajitas, topped with chili con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Nortenas

$14.99

Two enchiladas , filled with jalapeño infused chicken, covered with a mild chili sauce. Topped with abacado slices and sprinkled with queso fresco.

The Longhorn

$11.79

One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and one bean and cheese chalupa topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chiquito Enchiladas

$9.79

One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.

Bandera Downs Enchiladas

$10.99

Bandera Downs Special Enchiladas

$11.50

Pyramid Enchiladas

$14.99

Gr/chz Ench

$11.79

Chaparral Enchiladas

$9.79

Enchiladas Vegetales

$13.99

Two enchiladas filled with sautéed zucchini , onion, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with your choice of tomatillo, spicy ranchero, or house made creole sauce. Served with black beans and corn salad.

Mexican Plate

$10.79

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

Filet Tampiq

$30.49

The Owner’s favorite- a tenderloin of beef topped with tampiqueño sauce. Served with one cheese enchilada , rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Christina's Relleno

$20.99

A roasted poblano pepper filled with shrimp or jalapeño chicken , sautéed with onions and tomatoes. Topped with jalapeño cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with cilantro rice, whole beans and a guacamole salad.

Carne Asada

$27.99

Select beef ribeye topped with onions , served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with a side of guacamole and pico de Gallo. Include grilled shrimp for our version of surf and turf.

Flacos Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled flour tortillas with your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas with bell peppers , Monterrey Jack cheese and onions. Served with guacamole , sour cream, pico de Gallo and cilantro rice.

Southwest Chk

$17.29

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of chili con carne , ranchero sauce, jalapeño sauce, mole or tomatillo topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Ranchero Steak

$25.59

Bone-in rib steak charbroiled and topped with a spicy ranchera sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.

Valerie's Bf

$18.49

A local favorite- one cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and a portion of tender beef fajitas . Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de Gallo.

Valerie's Chk

$18.49

A local favorite- one cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and a portion of tender chicken fajitas . Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de Gallo.

Steak Arrachera

$22.99

Marinated beef skirt steak topped with sautéed onions and a chili toreado. Served on a hot skillet with French fries and refried beans with melted cheese

Shrimp Diablo Plate

$17.99

MEXICAN STREET TACOS

Street Tacos

Pati Asada Tac

$16.59

Four mini corn tortillas filled with grilled carne asada garnished with cilantro, onions, queso fresco and sliced avacado. Served with borracho beans.

Pollo Asado

$14.89

Four mini corn tortillas filled with jalapeño chicken garnished with onions, cilantro , queso fresco and sliced avacado. Served with borracho beans

Tacos Pescado

$16.89

Four mini corn tortillas filled with grilled fish garnished with cabbage, sliced avacado and chipotle mayo. Served with cilantro rice.

FAJITAS FAMOSAS

Personal Bf

$24.99

A portion of beef fajitas sautéed with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Personal Chk

$22.99

A portion of chicken fajitas sautéed with onions and bell peppers . Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Personal Shrim

$25.99

A portion of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Mixed Personal

$24.99

Personal Veg

$12.79

Giant Beef

$66.99

one pound and a half of beef fajitas sautéed with onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Chicken

$64.99

one pound and a half of chicken fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Shrimp

$67.99

one pound and a half of shrimp fajitas sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Mixed

$67.99

one pound and a half of a combination of beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas sautéed with green bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Giant Veggie

$47.29

1 Lb Fajitas No Sides

$30.00

1\2 Lb Fajita

$15.00

KIDS

Stallion

$8.99

2 mini crispy tacos topped with cheese

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

Two tender chicken strips served with French fries.

Kid Burger

$8.99

One palm sized burger with all the fixings. Served with French fries.

Lil Tex

$8.99

One cheese quesadilla served on a flour tortilla. Add beef or chicken for $1.50 Served with rice and refried beans.

El Bambino

$8.99

One cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and refried beans.

Kid Cup Chk

$2.79

Kid Cup Bf

$2.79

Kid Cup Milk

$0.99

Tender A La Carte

$2.00

A LA CARTE

Tacos

Bean Taco

$1.75

(1) Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.25

(1) Beef Fajita Taco

$4.00

(1) Beef Fajita Taco w/guac

$4.25

(1) Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.50

(1) Chicken Fajita Taco w/guac

$4.00

Shrimp Faj Tac

$4.00

(1) Crispy Taco Chicken

$2.75

(1) Crispy Taco Beef

$2.75

(1) Puffy Taco Beef

$3.25

(1) Puffy Taco Chicken

$3.25

(1) Puffy Taco w/guac

$3.25

(1) Puffy Taco Guisada

$3.25

(1) Picadillo FL Taco

$2.75

(1) Chicken Flour Taco

$2.75

(1) POLLO ASADO TACO

$4.00

(1) Fish Taco

$4.00

(1) Chicken Flauta

$3.25

(1) Beef Flauta

$3.25

(1) Chicken Soft Taco

$3.00

(1) Beef Soft Taco

$3.00

(1) Guisada Taco

$3.00

(1) Guisada Taco w/cheese

$3.25

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$2.59

1 Tamale

$1.75

Guac Taco

$2.00

CHILE ALA CART

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla A La Carte

$2.59

Enchiladas

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Green Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Spinach Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Beef Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Garcia's Enchilada

$3.50

(1) Vegetable Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Chicken Enchilada Ranchera

$3.00

(1) Green Chicken Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Mole Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Chicken Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Cilantro Enchilada

$3.00

(1) Nortenas Enchilada

$3.50

(1)Jalapeno Chicken Ench

$3.00

(1) Natalia Enchilada

$3.00

SIDE ORDERS

Sd Whole Beans

$2.09

Sd Black Beans

$2.09

Sd Rice

$2.50

Sd Refried

$2.50

Sd Corn Salad

$1.09

Sd Guacamole

$4.99

Sd Onions

$0.79

Sd Yellow Cheese

$1.25

Sd White Cheese

$1.25

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Sd Tomato

$0.79

Spicy Verde Salsa

Sd Lettuce

$1.09

Avacado Slices

$1.59

Sd Grilled Onions

$1.29

Sd Grilled Jap

$1.59

Sd Cilantro

$0.59

Sd French Fries

$2.59

Sd Tater Tots

$2.59

Sd Jalapenos

$0.79

Sd Ranch Sauce

$1.59

Sd Chile Con Carne

$1.59

Sd Sausage

$1.29

Sd Tomatillo

$1.59

Sd Mole Sauce

$1.59

Side Queso

$2.79

Side Pico

$1.00

Sd Tampiq Sauce

$1.59

Sd Cilantro Cream

$1.59

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$2.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$2.00

Bell Peppers

$1.29

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Jalapeno Cream

$1.29

Cilantro Rice

$2.09

8oz Jalapenos

$3.00

Guac Salas

$4.00

Guac Salad

$4.00

TO GO

To Go Items

(Sm4oz)Chips N Salsa

$1.75

(Lg8oz )Chips N Salsa

$3.59

1 Flour Tort

$0.25

1 Corn Tort

$0.25

Dozen Flour

$3.00

(12) Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Tortilla Pack (20)

$4.00

8oz. Rice

$2.50

16oz. Rice

$5.00

32oz. Rice

$9.00

Gallon Rice

$32.00

Pound Barbacoa

$12.00

Dozen Tamales

$16.00

8oz. Refried

$2.50

16 oz. Refried Beans

$5.00

32oz. Refried Beans

$9.00

Gallon Refried Beans

$32.00

8oz. Bean Soup

$3.00

16oz. Bean Soup

$5.00

32oz. Bean Soup

$10.00

Gallon Bean Soup

$35.00

8oz. Whole Beans

$2.50

16oz. Whole Beans

$5.00

32oz. Whole Beans

$9.00

4oz Salsa

$0.99

8oz. Salsa

$3.00

16oz. Salsa

$6.00

32oz. Salsa

$12.00

Gallon Salsa

$25.00

Small Guacamole 8oz.

$8.99

Large Guacamole 16oz.

$15.99

32oz. Guacamole

$29.99

8oz. Queso

$6.99

16oz. Queso To-Go

$11.79

32oz. Queso

$18.99

8oz Picadillo

$4.00

16oz. Picadillo

$7.00

32oz Picadillo

$14.00

8oz Pico De Gallo

$4.00

16 Oz Pico

$8.00

32oz Pico De Gallo

$12.00

Gallon Pico De Gallo

$30.00

8oz Chili Con Carne

$5.00

Lg. Chile Con Carne 16oz.

$10.00

32 Oz Chili Con Carne

$20.00

Gallon Chile

$35.00

8oz Guisada

$5.00

16 Oz Guisada

$10.00

32oz Guisada

$16.00

Gallon Guisada

$55.00

16oz Chz

$8.00

10 Chz Ench Tray

$20.00

(20) Enchiladas To-Go

$40.00

(30) Ckn Ench

$70.00

(30) Beef Ench

$70.00

(30) Cheese Ench

$60.00

Taco Pack

$42.00

Enchilada Pack

$42.00

Gallon Tea

$7.75

Dozen Tamales

$14.00

8oz Yellow Cheese

$3.00

8oz Sour Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 Old San Antonio rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

