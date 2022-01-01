Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Nico's Gourmet Burgers

423 Reviews

$

109 Waterview Parkway

#105

Boerne, TX 78006

Appetizers

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caprese

$19.00

Escargot

$16.00

Foie Gras torchon

$29.00

Fries with trio of sauces

$10.00

Large bread

$10.00

oysters rockefeller

$24.00

Parmesan/ truffle aioli fries

$10.00

Raw 1/2 dozen Oysters

$21.00

Raw Dozen Oysters

$42.00

Seared Foie

$22.00

Small Bread

$7.00

Spilt fee

$2.00

Wedge salad

$12.00

Crab Cake APP

$19.00

Crab stuffed avacado

$24.00

Salmon Croque

$28.00

Mushroom Crostini

$26.00

Mushroom chestnut soup

$19.00

Lobster Bisque

$24.00

Mains

Ribeye Steak and Fries

$42.00

Branzino for 2

$92.00

Lasagna

$26.00

Linguine Pescatore

$56.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$19.00

Scallops & cauliflower

$38.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

Halibut

$38.00

Crab Cakes

$39.00

Tuna tartare

$32.00

Spaghetti Cacio Pepe

$21.00

Duck Breast

$38.00

Filet of Branzino

$36.00

Sides (Contorni)

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Side Buttered Spaghetti

$10.00

Side Buttered Short Pasta

$10.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Side Short Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Shrimp per piece

$4.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Spinaich

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Valeria Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Valeria Fires with Truffle Aioli

$9.00

SIde extra Steak veggies

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w Butter/Parm

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Tomato Marinara/Parm

$10.00

Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Adult size pasta with marinara

$14.00

Kid's cheese pizza

$12.00

Lunch

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sub

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Lamb Kebab

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

French Fries

$4.00

Lunch Crab Cake

$16.00

Lunch Chicken Crepe

$16.00

Lunch Lasagna

$26.00

Lunch Eggplant Parmasagn

$16.00

Lunch Seafood Florentine

$36.00

Mushroom Croustini

$18.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

minestrone soup (Copy)

$9.00

Lunch Tomato Basil Soup (Copy)

$9.00

Italian Burger

$14.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Mushroom

$24.00

Pepperoni only pizza

$23.00

Margherita Bufalina

$22.00

Pizza Bianca w Truffles

$26.00

Sausage, goat cheese, and roasted red pepper

$24.00

Four Cheese( Quattro Formaggi)

$21.00

Margherita

$21.00

Pizza Valeria

$22.00

Puck's Pizza

$32.00

Classic Cheese

$19.00

Burgers

American Burger

$11.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Blue cheese burger

$11.00

Cheddar Burger

$11.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.00

Chili Dog

$9.00

Classic Burger

$9.00

Fontina Cheeseburger

$11.00

Healthy American

$11.00

Healthy Cheddar

$11.00

Healthy Classic

$9.00

Healthy Okie

$12.00

Healthy Poblano

$13.00

Healthy Swiss

$11.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Burger with American

$7.00

Kid's Burger with Cheddar

$7.00

Kid's Burger with Swiss

$7.00

Kid's Classic

$6.00

Kraut Dog

$8.00

Okie

$12.00

Poblano Burger

$13.00

Swiss Burger

$11.00

Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Patatas Bravas Fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Fries w/ Trio of sauces

$10.00

Parmesan truffle aioli fries

$10.00

Drinks

Combo Drink

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Maine root lemon lime

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Zevia Cola

$2.50

Zevia Root Beer

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Maine Root Orange Soda

$2.50

Maine Root Ginger Soda

$2.50

Duvel Bottle Beer

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Paulaner Hefeweissen

$6.00

Izeta cider bottle

$18.00

Axis IPA Draft

$6.00

Alstadt Lager Draft

$6.00

Racine Malbec glass

$8.00

Poggio Nico Chianti glass

$14.00

Lindemans Kriek Cherry Beer

$8.00

Lindeman's Framboise Raspberry Beer

$8.00

Bluebonnet Blond Beer

$6.00

Amber Ale

$6.00

Bud Light bottle

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Nico's espresso

$3.00

Nico's double espresso

$5.00

Nico's Cappucino

$5.00

Nico's Racine Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Nico's Les Cimes Red blend Glass

$9.00

Nico's Les Cimes Red Bottle

$34.00

Nico's Lamelle Il Borro Chardonnay Glass

$17.00

Nico's Lamelle Chardonnay Bottle

$66.00

Desserts

Classic Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Key lime tart

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Malt

$6.00

Chocolate Malt

$6.00

Strawberry Malt

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Pecan pie

$6.00

Blueberry cobbler

$10.00

Nico’s Key Lime tart

$7.00

Pecan Coconut Brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Dips

House Sauce 2 oz

$1.25

Ranch dressing 2 oz

$1.25

Dijonnaise sauce 2 oz

$1.25

Pizza

Slice Cheese pizza

$5.00

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Pepperoni w veg pizza

$5.00

Specials

Caesar salad

$10.00

Retail Red Wine

Racine de la Terre Malbec

$19.00

Clos des rose red

$36.00

Les Cimes

$28.00

Poggio Nico Chianti

$30.00

Il Borro Toscana

$85.00

Il Borro Pian Di Nova

$31.00

Il Borro Polissena

$65.00

Il Borro Toscana 3 liter

$300.00

Il Borro Alessandro dal Borro Magnum

$300.00

Il Borro Petruna

$120.00

Les Cimes email 12 pack

$312.00

Les Cimes email 6 pack

$156.00

les cimes discount

$36.00

Finca Rio Negro

$38.00

Finca Cinco Ano 2015

$64.00

Arpepe Sassella Riserva

$150.00

Arpepe Rosso

$52.00

Arpepe Grumello 2013 Riserva

$150.00

Brovia Barolo

$95.00

Busia Barolo

$56.00

Burgundy

$42.00

Casa Emma

$90.00

Ch Goudichaud Red

$30.00

Ciacci Brunello

$240.00

Collosorbo Rosso di Montalcino

$32.00

Coste di Moro Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$28.00

Domaine Houchart

$32.00

Fidora Amarone

$54.00

Gigondas

$42.00

La Fiorita Brunello

$72.00

La Spinetta Barolo

$98.00

Lambrusco

$21.00

Marchesi Incisa Rollone

$24.00

Marchesi Sant'Emiliano

$32.00

Marchesi Valmorena

$21.00

Mephisto Cab Franc

$58.00

Miroglio

$30.00

Orgo Saperavi

$48.00

Philip Cabernet 60

$60.00

San Cassiano Valpilocella Ripasso

$32.00

San Filippo Lo Scorno

$38.00

Sinello

$24.00

St Tryphon Syrah

$32.00

St. Tryphon Mourvedre

$48.00

Viticcio Monile

$60.00

Verzio Langhe Nebbiolo

$45.00

Verzio Fossati Barolo

$415.00

Verzio Cerequio Barolo

$415.00

Verzio Rocche dell'Annuziata

$415.00

Vignavecchia Riserva 2014

$38.00

Vignavecchia Classico 2015

$36.00

Viticcio Bolgheri

$38.00

Tawny Port (retail bottle)

$65.00

Ciacci D'Arogona Toscana

$28.00

Marchesi Incisa Leopoldo Pinot Noir

$34.00

Retail White-Rose-Sparkling Wine Cider

Arcades Rose Cote de Provence

$28.00

Bolle di Borro

$125.00

Bonomi Sparkling

$30.00

Bruno Paillard

$65.00

Chateau Houchart

$19.00

Clos Culombu retail

$38.00

Collivento 921

$21.00

Fidora Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Fidora Sparkling

$24.00

Finca Rio Negro Gewürztraminer

$28.00

Folle Blanche

$24.00

Goudichaud Blanc

$30.00

Groppolo Vermentino

$24.00

IL Borro Chardonnay

$28.00

IL Borro Rose

$22.00

IZ Cider

$14.00

Jaume Giro Rose Cava

$28.00

Marchesi Incisa Felice Moscato

$18.00

Marchesi Roero Arneis

$25.00

Piano Grillo Siciliana

$38.00

Ployez champagne

$78.00

Prosecco Rosé

$27.00

Racine de la Terre Chardonnay 2018

$21.00

Ramoro Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Sancerre Blanc

$42.00

Sauternes Chateau Cantegril Retail

$30.00

St Tryphon Blanc du Bois (500 ml)

$50.00

Veroni Vin Santo

$58.00

Villefranche Sauternes

$36.00

Old Love Anfora

$48.00

Laggards Blanc

$14.50

Half bottle Champagne

$38.00

Bakery Items

Baguette

$3.50

Sourdough Loaf

$14.00

Ciabatta Bread

$4.00

Olive Oil- Tax Free

Olive Oil - 3 Liter

$80.00

Retail Items Taxable

Wooden Les Cimes box

$10.00

Fried Apple Pie

$8.00

Gift Basket

$100.00

Art

Dont fence me in

$4,800.00

Full Moon above the Duomo

$450.00

Rosenthal Wines

Dom La Manarine Blanc

$21.00

Dom du Gour de Chaude Gigondas

$42.00

St Joseph Rouge

$38.00

Dom Bois de Boursan Chateauneuf du Pape

$54.00

Dom de Fenouillet Muscat de Beaumes de Venise

$26.00

Il Borro Wine

Il Borro Rosato

$21.00

Il Borro Lamelle Chardonnay

$28.00

Il Borro Pian di Nova

$28.00

Il Borro Polissenna

$75.00

Il Borro Toscana Rosso

$75.00

Allessandro dal Borro Syrah Magnum

$320.00

Il Borro Toscana Magnum 2016

$150.00

Il Borro Toscana Rosso 2016 3 L

$300.00

Il Borro Petruna

$170.00

Bolle di Borro

$125.00

Wine Club Memberships

Gold Level Membership

$1,600.00

Silver Level Membership

$800.00

Bronze Mambership

$400.00

Art

Art - photo of Duomo

$425.00

Outside Catering

Belinda Juarez Catering Christmas Eve

$5,072.00

Catering deposit

Children and Nature Network Catering deposit

$100.00

Inside catering

Greenstone dinner per person

$85.00

Texas Star Alliance dinner Oct 24

$65.00

Les Cimes

$38.00

Il Borro Rose

$40.00

Drinks

Espresso

$0.95

Sodas

$1.40

Pour over/ regular coffee

$0.65

Draft beer

$4.00

Specialty bottled beer

$4.50

Duvel

$5.00

Topochico

$0.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table food, in an intimate atmosphere. French, Italian food including pizza, all prepared in-house with GMO-free ingredients.

Website

Location

109 Waterview Parkway, #105, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

