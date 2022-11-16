Dog & Pony imageView gallery
American

Dog & Pony 1481 S Main Street

1,444 Reviews

$$

1481 S Main Street

Boerne, TX 78006

Order Again

Popular Items

Boerne Cheddar Burger
Nutty Goat
The Greyhound

Starters

Cheese Sticks

$8.50

Marinara

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Ranch

Fried Jalapenos

$7.00

Ranch

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Chips N Queso

$7.50

Wings (5 count)

$9.50

Wings (10 count)

$18.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.50

Pimento Stuffed Pretzels

$15.00Out of stock

Cheesy Boudin Eggrolls

$12.00

Burgers

Boerne Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Duke's Mayo

The Greyhound

$13.50

American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.50

American, Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Duke's Mayo

BBQ Bourbon Burger

$13.00

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Duke's Mayo, BBQ Bourbon Sauce

El Diablo Burger

$13.50

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo

The Charger Burger

$13.50

Swiss, Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.50

All Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Cheese

B.Y.O. Dog

$13.00

Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos

Bahn Mi Dog

$13.00

Salads & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado

Nutty Goat

$14.00

Chicken, Glazed Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Avocado

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Keto Bomb

$14.50

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Southwest Ranch

Wholesome Steak Salad

$17.50

Mains

Southwest Meatloaf

$15.50

Bacon Wrapped, Cheese Stuffed Meatloaf w/ Southwest Sauce

Tomahawk Chop

$17.00

Thick Bone in Chop w/ SWEET HEAT Habanero Glaze

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Maw Mu's Catfish

$15.00

Kids

K - Mac N Cheese

$8.00

K - Hot Dog

$8.00

K - Chicken Strips

$8.50

K - Cheeseburger

$8.00

Extra Sides

Side - Apple Sauce

$2.50

Side - Fries

$3.00

Side - German Potato Salad

$5.00

Side - Stewed Green Beans

$4.00

Side - Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side - Ranch

$0.50

Side - Side Salad

$5.00

Side - Tater Tots

$3.00

Side - Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side - Fried Okra

$3.00

Spicy Coleslaw

$3.00

Side - Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side - Cup of Soup

$5.00

Extra Protein

Chicken

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Keto Bomb

Burger Patty for Dog

$4.00

Chicken Strip

$2.00

Desserts

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Richard's Still Can Water 16oz

$3.00

Richard's Sparkling Water 12oz

$4.00

Black Rifle Espresso W/ Cream

$5.00

Lemonade 24oz

$5.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Wine by the Bottle

Bouillon Aux Dames Chenin Blanc

$33.00

Brisas Orange

$25.00

Brisas Rose

$25.00

Cambridge Chardonnay

$34.00

Daisy Chain White

$31.00

Deliquente Tuff Nutt Pet Nat

$28.00

Deliquente's Hell Rosé 750ml

$35.00

Deliquente's Hell Vermentino 750ml

$35.00

Fable Farm Stillpoint 750ml

$33.00

Field Recordings Dry Hop Pet Nat

$29.00

Field Recordings Skins Orange

$29.00

Free Your Mind Red Blend

$38.00

GD Vajra Langhe Rosso 750ml

$22.50

Il Mostro Pet Nat

$30.00

Konpira Maru Icarus

$39.50Out of stock

Konpira Maru Jimmykata Red Blend

$39.00

Konpira Maru Total Victory Pet Nat

$39.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou

$38.00

Las Jaras Rosato 750ml

$35.00

Las Jaras Sparkling

$45.00Out of stock

Las Jaras Super Bloom

$35.00

Las Jaras Sweet Berry 750ml

$49.00

LIttle Death Wine

$36.00

Loxarel Ancestral 750ml

$41.00

Margins Muscat Blanc

$29.00

Margins Rose

$35.00

Midday Rose

$36.00

Montenigo Rosato

$30.00

Moonland Fruit Wine

$29.00

Nadia Rose

$28.00

Open Face

$29.00

Poppelvej Manic Pixie Dreams

$39.00

Sainte Croix La Serre Blanc 750ml

$35.00

Scribe Rose Pet Nat

$40.00

So Fresh Love You Bunches

$34.00

Soto Vino 21 Sauvage

$30.00

Soto Vino El Sol

$30.00

Soto Vino Orange

$30.00

Southold Farm Suitably Stunning 750ml

$49.00

Trabanco Poma Sparkling Cider 750ml

$26.00

Tutti Frutti Ananas 750ml

$46.00

Vigna San Lorenzo Coltamarie Pet Nat 750ml

$42.00

Vinca Minor Chardonnay

$41.00

Vinca Minor Red

$39.00

Wonderland Two Kings Pinot Noir

$35.00

Wonderland White Queen Chardonnay

$28.00

Zero Point Zero Touriga Nacional

$39.00

Le Heretiques Red Blend

$18.50

Package Beer/Wine

$3 Beer

$3.00

(512) Double IPA 750ml

$18.00

(512) Gin Barrel Aged Wit 750ml

$19.00

(512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan 750ml

$15.00

12oz Fireman Light

$5.00

16oz Dos XX

$6.50

19.2 Real Ale Axis

$9.00

19.2 Real Ale Devil's Backbone

$9.00

19.2 Real Ale Fireman's 4

$9.00

19.2 Real Ale Fresh Kicks

$9.00

Belching Beaver IPA

$6.50

Budweiser 16oz

$5.50

Cider - 101 Cactus Rose

$7.00

Cider - 101 Guava Tea

$7.00

Cider - City Orchard

$6.50

Cruz Blanca Floridita Rose

$5.50

Cruz Blanca Mexico Calling

$5.50

Duclaw 31 Pumpkin Spiced Ale

$5.00

Duclaw Mad Bishop Oktoberfest

$5.00

Fair State Hack the Gibson IPA

$8.00

Hans Pilsner

$5.00

Holidaily Gluten Free Beers

$6.00

King Al IPA

$9.50

Live Oak Big Bark Amber

$5.50

Lone Star

$5.00

Lucky Dog Sake Juice Box

$8.00

Martin House Marty's Monsters

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite 16oz

$6.00

Modelo

$5.50

Modern Times Chameleon Suit Hazy

$8.00

Modern Times Harmony Engine Festbier

$5.50

Modern Times Water Ski Fight West Coast IPA

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Athletic Golden Dawn

$5.50

Panther Island Hard Iced Tea

$6.00

Ranger Creek OPA

$4.50

Ranger Creek Skytrooper IPA

$4.50

Real Seltzer

$5.00

Saint Arnold Pumpkinator

$13.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Shiner Light Blonde

$5.50

The Veil Broz Night Out IPA

$9.50

Untitled Art GF Strawberry Daiquiri Sour

$8.50

Untitled Art Imperial Stout Affogato

$9.50

Urban South Kokomo Cream IPA

$7.50

Urban South Paradise Park Lager

$5.50

Urban South Summer Breeze Sour

$7.50

Urban South Un-Holy Roller Hazy IPA

$7.50

WINE Easy Wine Can

$9.00

WINE Nomadica Chard Can

$9.50Out of stock

WINE Spritz Italiano

$8.50

Food

FIT - Petite Wholesome Strip

$15.50

FIT - Salmon

$14.00

FIT - Chicken Breast

$10.00

FIT - Ground Turkey Patty

$11.00

FIT - Bone-In Pork Chop

$15.00

Apparel

RiverRoad BTX Hat

$30.00

Dog & Pony Trucker Hat

$25.00

Trip Wear Tie Dye Tank

$35.00

Dog & Pony Comfort Colors Shirt

$30.00

Dog & Keg Shirt

$30.00

Stuff

Bumber Sticker

$1.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Pure Heart Muffin Mix

$10.99

Barratt Riley Ficorum

$48.00

Barratt Riley Mezquital

$48.00

Barrat Riley Doggisattva

$55.00

Everyday Oil

$48.00

Large & Leather Copper Water Bottle

$60.00

Small Copper Water Bottle

$30.00

Brushfire Farms Jam

$11.00

Koozie

$5.00

Food

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Big Pony Burger

$15.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Steak Bites w/ Gravy

$11.00

Soup and Salad Combo

$9.00

Cones

Plain Cone

$3.50

Dipped Cone

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Dog & Pony is a family-friendly restaurant with a fenced in dog park, covered patio, playground and basketball court, with a live music stage and a dance floor. We are mainly a Burger and Hot Dog restaurant with a few entree style dishes as well. We feature a full bar including regional beers, predominantly natural wines, and great liquors. Come enjoy the dining room or join us on our covered deck or out in the back yard on the picnic tables!

Location

1481 S Main Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

Gallery
Dog & Pony image

