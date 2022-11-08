  • Home
  Garland
  El Pulpito Mariscos - 4460 W WALNUT ST #118
4460 W WALNUT ST #118

El Pulpito Mariscos 4460 W WALNUT ST #118

review star

No reviews yet

4460 W WALNUT ST #118

GARLAND, TX 75042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

APPETIZERS

WINGS/ALITAS DE POLLO

TOASTADA DE CEVICHE - 2 PCS

$11.95

raw fish marinated in lime juices and spices

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.95+

Mexican style shrimp cocktail with jalapenos. spices

VUELVE A LA VIDA/SEAFOOD COCKTAIL

$12.95+

mixed seafood in cocktail sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$10.95

fried battered calamari

GUACAMOLE WITH CHIPS

$9.95

housemade fresh guacamole served with homemade tortila chips

CHIPS, BEANS AND SALSA

$3.95

warm tortilla and housemade salsa (free refills)

SOUPS

CALDO DE PESCADO/ FISH SOUP

$9.95+

CALDO DE CAMARONES/ SHRIMP SOUP

$9.95+

CALDO DE MARISCOS/ SEAFOOD SOUP

$9.95+

SALADS

ENSALADA DE PESCADO/ GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$14.95

mixed salad topped with grilled salmon and choice of dressing

ENSALADA DE CAMARONES/ GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$12.95

mixed salad topped with grilled shrimp and choice of dressing

ENSALADA DE MARISCOS/ MIXED SEAFOOD SALAD

$14.95

mixed salad topped with mixed grilled seafood and choice of dressing

ENSALADA DE POLLO/ GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

mixed salad with grilled chicken and choice of dressing

A LA PARILLA / GRILLED ITEMS

choice of sides: french fries,mixed veggies, side salad or corn

FILETE DE TILAPIA/ GRILLED TILAPIA

$14.95

grilled tilapia served with rice and choice of two sides

FILETE DE BAGRE/ BLACKENED CATFISH $14.95

$14.95

blackened catfish served with rice and choice of two sides

CAMARONES AL AJILLO/ GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.95

shrimp in garlic butter sauce served with rice and choice of two sides

PECHUGA DE POLLO / GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$14.95

grilled chicken breast served with rice and choice of two sides

Popcorn

$2.00

FAJITA MIX/PARILLADA MIXTA

$22.95

FRIED BASKETS

served with coleslaw and your choice of french fries or onion rings

FRIED TILAPIA

$13.95

2 pieces

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.95

8 pieces

FRIED CATFISH

$13.95

3 pieces

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

5 pieces

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.95

8 pieces

FRIED OYSTERS

$14.95

8 pieces

BOILED / RAW

AGUACHILE

$11.95Out of stock

shrimp seasoned in lime juice with spices, cucumbers and sliced onions

BOILED CAJUN SHRIMP 1 LB

$17.50

BOILED CAJUN SHRIMP 1/2 LB

$8.50

RAW OYSTERS ( 1 dz )

$20.99

RAW OYSTERS ( 1/2 dz )

$10.50

CRAB 1 LB

$22.99

ESPECIALIDAD DELA CASA / HOUSE SPECIALTY

CATFISH FRITO

$11.95

whole catfish fried with veggies and rice on the side

SALMON A LA PINA / GRILLED SALMON WITH PINEAPPLE SAUCE

$15.95

grilled salmon topped with pineapple sauce served over rice with mixed veggies

COMBO TILAPIA Y CAMARONES / GRILLED TILAIPIA WITH SHRIMP

$14.95

grilled tilapia dn shrimp combo served over rice with mixed veggies

CAMARONES AL DIABLA

$14.95

spicy shrimp in a tomato sauce served over rice and mixed veggies

PULPO FRITO AL AJILLO

$13.95

fried octopus with a side of garlic butter sauce served with rice and mixed veggies

FILETE DE PESCADO

$12.95

grilled tilapia filet served with rice and mixed veggies

VEGETALES CON ARROZ (vegetarian)

$10.95

mixed veggies with rice. (vegetarian)

CATFISH EMPANIZADO

$14.95

battered catfish served with rice and mixed veggies

TACO PLATE - 3 TACOS

$9.99

GORDITA PLATE

$11.99

SIDES

AGUACATE

$2.00

CHARRO BEANS

$3.50

FRIES/PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

MIXED VEGGIES

$3.50

REFRIED BEANS/FRIJOLES REFRITOS

$3.00

RICE/ARROZ

$3.50

SALAD/ENSALADA

$2.50

TORTILLAS A MANO

$2.00

KIDS MENU

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.95

served with french fries

CATFISH NUGGETS

$6.95

served with french fries

MINI BURGER

$6.95

served with french fries

MINI CHEESBURGER

$6.95

served with french fries

DESSERT

FLAN

$5.50Out of stock

CHOCOFLAN

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.50

CHURROS

$5.50

SOPAPILLA

$5.50

TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.95

BEVERAGES

AGUA FRESCAS

$3.50+

BEER PITCHER/ CERVEZA EN CUBETA (10)

$35.00

BOTTLED BEER

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

MARGARITA A LA ROCA

$6.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$6.00

SODA

$2.50

PATRÓN SHOT

$8.95

MARGARITA MIXTA

$9.95

SHOT SINGLE VODKA

$9.95

MICHELADA

$8.00

EXTRAS

CANDIES/DULCES MEXICANOS

$2.50

COOKIES/GALLETAS MEXICANAS

$3.50

CHIPS/PAPITAS MEXICANAS

$3.00

WINGS/ALITAS CON PAPAS

WINGS/ALITAS CON PAPAS (6pc)

$9.95

WINGS/ALITAS CON PAPAS (12pc)

$14.99

GORDITAS

PLATO DE GORDITAS

$11.99

GORDITAS SEPARADAS

$2.50

TOSTADA DE CAMARON

TOSTADA DE CAMARON

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4460 W WALNUT ST #118, GARLAND, TX 75042

Directions

