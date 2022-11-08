El Pulpito Mariscos 4460 W WALNUT ST #118
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for your business!
Location
4460 W WALNUT ST #118, GARLAND, TX 75042
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in GARLAND
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurant