Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

2334 W Buckingham Rd #370

Garland, TX 75042

Popular Items

10 Trompo Special
Fajita Taco
Tripa Taco

Tacos

10 Trompo Special

10 Trompo Special

$16.99

10 Trompo Tacos

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$9.99

Choice of 1 meat Rice & Beans

Trompo Taco

Trompo Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Chicken

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.50

Pork

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

Ground Pork

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Beef Cheek

Lengua Taco

$3.25

Beef Tongue

Tripa Taco

$3.25

Beef Intestine

Fajita Taco

Fajita Taco

$3.25

Beef

Burgers w/Fries

Texana Burger

Texana Burger

$10.99

double meat, ham, letuce, tomato, cheese avocado, jalapeno, mayo,

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$10.99

double meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

double meat, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Cheese Burger

$9.99

single meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Trompo Burger

$9.99

trompo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapenos, mayo

Hawaiiana Burger

$10.99

single meat, ham, pineapple, mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomato, avocado

Grilled Chicken Burger

$9.99

fajita chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tortas w/Fries

Cubana Torta

Cubana Torta

$14.99

trompo, milanesa, ham, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Hawaiiana Torta

Hawaiiana Torta

$12.99

roasted pineapple, ham, trompo, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Ham Torta

$10.49

ham, tomato, cheese, avocado, jalapeno, mayo

Milanesa Torta

$14.99

milanesa, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, avocado, jalapeno

Torta al Gusto Torta

$11.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, jalapeno, mayo

Bowls

Trompo Bowl

Trompo Bowl

$9.99

trompo, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$9.99

chicken, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Beef Bowl

$11.99

beef, rice, lettuce, pico, tortilla

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, tomato, avocado

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$8.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans

Veggie

$6.99

rice, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, avocado, cheese, sour cream

Salads

Salad

Salad

$9.99

choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, dressing

Veggie Salad

$8.99

lettuce, rice, tomato, cheese, avocado, dressing

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

choice of meat, side salad

Hawaiiana

Hawaiiana

$9.99

ham, roasted pineapple, cheese, side lettuce

Campechana

$11.99

trompo & beef fajita, side salad

Quesadilla Queso

$6.00

3 Flauta Plate

Chicken Flauta

$10.49

Sope & Gorditas

Sope

Sope

$3.99
Gordita

Gordita

$3.99

Sope Plate

$10.99

Gordita Plate

$10.99

Fries

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$10.49

choice of meat, cheese, pico, sour cream, avocado

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Nacho

Nachos

$9.99

choice of meat, chips, cheese, pico, jalapeno, sour cream, avocado, beans

Desserts

Churro Caramel

Churro Caramel

$2.99

Flan

$4.49

Tres Leches

$4.49Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.99
Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Elotes

$4.49

Corn, Butter, Mayo

Caramel Churros

$2.99

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.25

Coca Cola Variety

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Fresh Juices

Bottle Water

$1.25

Beer

$5.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Extras

Salsa Verde

$0.35

Salsa Roja

$0.35

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Avocado (3 Slices)

$1.50

Side lettuce

$1.00

Side Tomato ( 3 Slices )

$0.75

Side Queso Fresco

$0.75

Side Mozarella

$0.75

Side Cheddar Mix

$0.75

Side Slice Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Serrano Pepper (3 Peppers )

$0.75

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Onion Cilantro Mix

$0.75

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Ham 3 slices

$1.50

Side Slice American Cheese

$0.50

Meat pound

Trompo

$19.00

Fajita

$23.00

Chicken

$19.00

Carnitas

$19.00

Chorizo

$19.00

Tripa

$25.00

Lengua

$23.00

Barbacoa

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
#1 Trompo Tacos

2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland, TX 75042

