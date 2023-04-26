Restaurant header imageView gallery

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

509 W State St

Garland, TX 75040

Popular Items

Pork 1lb

$16.00

Brisket 1/2

$11.00

2 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.50


Starters

Chicharrones

$6.00

Fried Elotes

$7.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Salsa Queso Combo

$10.00

Dill Pickle

$1.00

Flatbreads

Sausage Flatbread

$12.00

bbq sauce, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Pork Flatbread

$12.00

bualo sauce, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing, mozzarella

Brisket Flatbread

$12.00

bbq sauce, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$12.00

lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, mozzarella

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

hummus, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella

Kids Flatbread

$5.00

half flatbread with cheese

Wings

Four Whole Wings

$12.00

Nachos & Fries

Nachos

$12.00

queso, shredded cheese, pico, beans, cilantro

Queso Fries

$12.00

queso, shredded cheese, pico, beans, cilantro

Just Fries

$6.00

Meats

Brisket 1/4

$5.50

Brisket 1/2

$11.00

Brisket 3/4

$16.50

Brisket 1lb

$22.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$5.00

Pork 1/4

$4.00

Pork 1/2

$8.00

Pork 3/4

$12.00

Pork 1lb

$16.00

Hickory Link

$5.00

Turkey 1/4

$4.50

Turkey 1/2

$9.00

Turkey 3/4

$13.50

Turkey 1 Lb

$18.00

1/2 Rack Rib

$16.00

Smoke Guest Brisket

$25.00

Whole Brisket

$150.00

Lakewood Brisket by the pound

$12.50

1/4 Chicken

$4.25

Half Chicken

$8.50

Full Rack

$30.00

Plates

1 Meat & 2 Sides

$14.50

2 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.50

Half Chicken & 2 Sides

$15.50

Half Rack Ribs & 2 Sides

$18.50

Stacked Mac

$6.50

Salad

$6.50

2 Ribs

$5.00

Sammiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.50

Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Whole Hog

$12.00

Turf nTurf

$12.00

Mac Rib

$10.00

Add On

Platters

Pitmaster Platter

$40.00

Meatless

Jackfruit 1/4# Sammich

$7.50

Jackfruit 1/2# Sammich

$9.50

Jackfruit Plate & 2 Sides

$13.50

Meatless Wings 4

$6.50

Meatless Wings 8

$12.00

Meatless Wings 12

$17.50

Side Plate

$10.00

Salad

$6.50

Sides & add ons

House Chips 6oz

$4.00

Fried Okra 6oz

$4.00

Corn Nuggets 6oz

$4.00

Cole Slaw 6oz

$4.00

Mac & Cheese 6oz

$4.00

Turnip Greens 6oz

$4.00

Potato Salad 6oz

$4.00

Bacon Pinto Beans 6oz

$4.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn 6oz

$4.00

Green Beans 6oz

$4.00

House Chips PINT

$9.00

Fried Okra PINT

$9.00

Corn Nuggets PINT

$9.00

Cole Slaw PINT

$9.00

Mac & Cheese PINT

$9.00

Turnip Greens PINT

$9.00

Potato Salad PINT

$9.00

Bacon Pinto Beans PINT

$9.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn PINT

$9.00

Green Beans PINT

$9.00

+ 2 Ribs

$5.00

Stacked MAC

$6.50

Chips & Drink

$2.50

+ Link OG

$5.00

+ Dill Pickle

$1.00

+Slaw to sammich

$1.00

PINT sauce

$6.00

Add Meat To Mac

$2.00

Bun

$1.00

Tea - Soda - Lemonade

Tea / Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Brewing and BBQ both have long standing traditions in almost every culture. Intrinsic knows their roots but are not afraid to explore with the flavor of their meats and brews. Craft beer is about quality, bbq is about family, and Intrinsic is about both. Our fantastic patio space and live music round out the entire experience. See you soon!

509 W State St, Garland, TX 75040

