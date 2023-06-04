Main picView gallery

Burger Street #10

9180 Skillman Street

Dallas, TX 75243

Burgers

Deluxe Hamburger

$8.50

Deluxe Chzburger

$9.42

Double Hamburger

$9.99

Double Chzburger

$12.18

Bacon Chzburger

$11.14

Jr Hamburger

$5.16

Jr Chzburger

$6.08

Chili Chzburger

$10.57

Olive Burger

$9.19

Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.96

Spicy Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.96

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.19

BLT

$7.81

Turkey Deluxe (Hot)

$9.19

Turkey Deluxe (Cold)

$9.19

Hot Dog

$2.40

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.82

1 Chicken Strip

$3.32

Combos

#1 Hamburger CMB

$12.06

#1 Chzburger CMB

$12.98

#2 Dbl Chzbrg CMB

$15.51

#3 Bacon Chzburger CMB

$14.36

#4 Grilled Chicken CMB

$12.52

#4 Crispy Chicken CMB

$12.41

#4 Spicy Chicken CMB

$12.41

#5 Chicken Strip CMB

$12.41

#5 Spicy Chicken Strips CMB

$12.41

#6 Turkey Dlx (Hot) CMB

$12.41

#6 Turkey Dlx (Cold) CMB

$12.41

#7 Chili Chz Dog CMB

$8.50

#8 Jr. Hamburger CMB

$8.73

#8 Jr Chzburg CMB

$9.76

Olive Burger CMB

$12.87

Chili Chzburger CMB

$14.25

BLT CMB

$11.49

Drinks

Pepsi**

$3.44+

Diet Pepsi

$3.44+

Dr Pepper

$3.44+

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.44+

Starry

$3.44+

Root Beer

$3.44+

Mountain Dew

$3.44+

Iced Tea (Any Size)

$3.44+

Sweet Tea (Any Size)

$3.44+

Cherry Limeade

$4.01+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.78+

Chocolate Shake

$5.05+

Vanilla Shake

$5.05+

Pineapple Shake

$5.05+

Strawberry Shake

$5.05+

Desserts

Apple Pie

$2.40
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
9180 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75243

