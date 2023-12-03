EOS Cafe and Coffee House 30625 Jefferson Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a community centered business, who thrives on helping others. We desire to provide excellent service and delicious food, with signature drinks sure to please our guests!
Location
30625 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082
