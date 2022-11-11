Restaurant header imageView gallery

Detroit Style Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

28630 Harper Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Square Cheese Pizza
Cheese Breadsticks
Sm Square Cheese Pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Margherita In The D - Lg.Sq

Margherita In The D - Lg.Sq

$22.00

Fresh basil, Red onion, Roma tomato, Roasted garlic, Red sauce, Sea salt.

Harper Hornet Lg.Sq

Harper Hornet Lg.Sq

$22.00

Pepperoni cups ON TOP, Pickled Jalapenos, Mike's Hot Honey, Signature Red sauce, Freshly Grated Parmesan.

D-Town Deluxe - Lg.Sq

D-Town Deluxe - Lg.Sq

$22.00

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, Smoked ham, Roasted mushrooms, Green pepper, Red onion, Red sauce.

Hockeytown Hawaiian Lg.Sq

Hockeytown Hawaiian Lg.Sq

$22.00

Smoked ham, Applewood smoked bacon, Caramelized pineapple, Sweet Pineapple BBQ sauce, Cajun crust.

Tangy BBQ Chicken Lg. Sq

Tangy BBQ Chicken Lg. Sq

$22.00

Roasted chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, Red onion, Roasted garlic, Gold BBQ sauce, Parmesan.

Motown Meat Lover Lg.Sq

Motown Meat Lover Lg.Sq

$22.00

Pepperoni cups ON TOP, Applewood smoked bacon, Smoked ham, Italian sausage, Red sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch- Lg. Sq

Chicken Bacon Ranch- Lg. Sq

$22.00

Roasted chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, Red onion, Roasted garlic, House made ranch.

Veggie Supreme Lg.Sq

Veggie Supreme Lg.Sq

$22.00

Roasted mushrooms, Green pepper, Red onion, Black olives, mild pepper rings, Red Sauce.

Motor City Meatball - Lg.Sq

Motor City Meatball - Lg.Sq

$22.00

Seasoned Pork and Beef Meatballs, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions, Brick Cheese Blend, Signature Red Sauce.

Margherita In The D- Sm. Sq

$15.00

Harper Hornet- Sm.Sq

$15.00

D-Town Deluxe - Sm. Sq

$15.00

Tangy BBQ Chicken - Sm Sq

$15.00

Hockeytown Hawaiian- Sm.Sq

$15.00

Motown Meat Lover- Sm.Sq

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch- Sm. Sq

$15.00

Veggie Supreme- Sm.Sq

$15.00

Motor City Meatball - Sm. Sq

$15.00

Margherita In The Pizza- 8 Thin

$17.00

D-Town Deluxe Pizza- 8 Thin

$17.00

Motor City Meatball Pizza- 8 Thin

$17.00

Tangy BBQ Chicken 8 Thin

$17.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza- 8 Thin

$17.00

Harper Hornet -8 Thin

$17.00

Veggie Supreme -8 Thin

$17.00

Hockeytown Hawaiian -8 Thin

$17.00

Motown Meat Lover -8 Thin

$17.00

Margherita In The Pizza- 4 Thin

$12.00

D-Town Deluxe Pizza- 4 Thin

$12.00

Motor City Meatball Pizza- 4 Thin

$12.00

Tangy BBQ Chicken 4 Thin

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch- 4 Thin

$12.00

Harper Hornet -4 Thin

$12.00

Veggie Supreme -4 Thin

$12.00

Hockeytown Hawaiian -4 Thin

$12.00

Motown Meat Lover -4 Thin

$12.00

Margherita In The Pizza -8 Round

$15.00

D-Town Deluxe Pizza -8 Round

$15.00

Motor City Meatball Pizza -8 Round

$15.00

Tangy BBQ Chicken - 8 Round

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch - 8 Round

$15.00

Harper Hornet -8 Round

$15.00

Veggie Supreme -8 Round

$15.00

Hockeytown Hawaiian -8 Round

$15.00

Motown Meat lover -8 Round

$15.00

Cheese - XL Sq

$19.00

Margherita In The Pizza - XL Sq

$28.00

D-Town Deluxe Pizza - XL Sq

$28.00

Veggie Supreme - XL Sq

$28.00

Hockeytown Hawaiian - XL Sq

$28.00

Motor City Meatball Pizza - XL Sq

$28.00

Motown Meat Lover - XL Sq

$28.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch- XL Sq

$30.00

Tangy BBQ Chicken XL Sq

$30.00

Harper Hornet -XL Sq

$28.00

Create Your Own Pizza

Lg Square Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Sm Square Cheese Pizza

$9.25

8 Slice Thin Cheese Pizza

$12.25

4 Slice Thin Cheese Pizza

$8.25

Round Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Extra Large Cheese Square

$19.50

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Cheese Detroit Style Pizza

$9.75

GF Margherita Pizza

$14.25

GF D-Town Deluxe Pizza

$14.25

GF Greektown Pizza

$14.25

GF Harper Hornet

$14.25

GF Veggie Supreme

$14.25

GF Hockeytown Hawaiian

$14.25

GF Motown Meat Lover

$14.25

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.25

Gluten Free Food

GF Cheese Bread

$8.75

GF Bacon & Onion Cheese Bread

$9.50

GF Italian Bread

$7.00

Salads

Sm Garden Tossed Salad

$6.00

Lg Garden Tossed Salad

$9.00

Sm Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Lg Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Sm Greek Salad

$7.00

Lg Greek Salad

$10.00

Half Tray Anti

$35.00

Half Tray Garden

$25.00

Breadsticks

Ambassador Bread

Ambassador Bread

$8.95

Mike's Hot Honey, Classic Pepperoni on top, Brick Cheese Blend, Parmesan.

Bacon & Onion Breadsticks

$8.00

Brick cheese blend, Applewood smoked bacon, Red onions.

Cheese Breadsticks

$6.50

Brick cheese blend, Garlic butter, Parmesan.

Italian Breadsticks

$5.75

Basil, Oregano, Garlic butter.

Oven Baked Subs

Meatball Sub

$7.75

Italian Sub

$7.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$7.75

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.75

Veggie Sub

$7.75

BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.75

Hawaiian Sub

$7.75

Spicy Buffalo Sub

$7.75

Baked Wings

Half lb Chicken Wings

$6.75

Full lb Chicken Wings

$12.25

4 lb Party pan Chicken Wings

$46.00

2 Liter Pop

Faygo Cola 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Diet Cola 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Moon Mist 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Twist 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Red Pop 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Rock N Rye 2 Liter

$2.99

Faygo Orange 2 Liter

$2.99

Side Sauces and Dressings

Garlic Butter

$0.79

Pizza Sauce

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

Greek

$0.79

Side Of Parm

$0.79

Hot Honey

$1.79

Hawaiian

$0.99
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing DSPC Pizzeria. Please call 586-445-2810 if online ordering is unavailable. We like to speak with you too! Have a nice day. Grazie!

Website

Location

28630 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Directions

Gallery
Detroit Style Pizza Co. image
Detroit Style Pizza Co. image
Detroit Style Pizza Co. image
Detroit Style Pizza Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
28210 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Gaudino's
orange starNo Reviews
27919 Harper Avenue Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Butter Run Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
27626 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
El Charro - St Clair Shores
orange star3.9 • 218
24401 Harper Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
25801 E Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shores

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Clair Shores
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston