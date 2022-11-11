Detroit Style Pizza Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for choosing DSPC Pizzeria. Please call 586-445-2810 if online ordering is unavailable. We like to speak with you too! Have a nice day. Grazie!
Location
28630 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
No Reviews
28210 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shores
More near Saint Clair Shores