Esco Dallas Restaurants and Tapas 1300 JACKSON ST Suite 100
No reviews yet
1300 JACKSON ST
Suite 100
DALLAS, TX 75202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch Menu
Brunch Entrees
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Catfish and Grits$16.00
Fried catfish fillet served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- French Toast$15.00
Cinnamon scented brioche French toast topped with fresh berries and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Peach Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Brioche French toast topped with peach cobbler topping, served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Esco Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, potatoes, green peppers and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage, served with breakfast potatoes
- Esco Breakfast$18.00
Two scrambled eggs, grits, and biscuit, served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Lobster Tail and Grits$40.00
Grilled or fried lobster tails served over grits topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Crab Cake Hash$17.00
Crab cake served over potato hash and a poached egg drizzled with remoulade sauce
- Salmon Croquettes$20.00
Two succulent salmon croquettes served with breakfast potatoes and two eggs your way
- Chicken Biscuits and Gravy$15.00
Two homestyle biscuits served with fried chicken breast topped with a savory brown gravy
- Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles$16.00
Chicken tenders battered and fried with a red velvet waffle topped with fresh berries, cream cheese sauce and powdered sugar
- Three Egg Omelette$15.00
Spinach, onions, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and cheese folded into three eggs served with a biscuit
- Chops and Eggs$28.00
Grilled lamb chops served with breakfast potatoes and two eggs cooked your way
- Tity Boi Turkey Burger$18.00
Grilled ground turkey patty mixed with feta cheese and spinach served with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and spicy aioli served with seasoned fries
- Esco Brunch Burger$19.00
Grilled beef patty with arugula, Cheddar cheese, bacon, herb aioli and a fried egg on a sourdough bun served with breakfast potatoes
Brunch - Sides
Lunch Menu
Salads
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing
- Cobb$15.00
Romaine, tomatoes, egg, red onions, bacon, roasted turkey, blue cheese and avocado, served with your choice of dressing
- House$10.00
Romaine, cucumbers, carrots, red onions and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
- Kale$10.00
Kale, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries and feta cheese, served with your choice of dressing
- ADD CHICKEN$8.00
- ADD SHRIMP$12.00
- ADD SALMON$12.00
Lunch - Entrées
- Esco Turkey Club$14.00
Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli and bacon on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp Club$16.00
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, avocado, provolone cheese and spicy aioli on ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Blackened Salmon BLT$17.00
Blackened salmon, tomato, bacon, avocado, and spicy aioli on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken, spinach tomato, and spicy aioli on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Fried Chicken Lunch$15.00
Fried boneless chicken breast served with your choice of two sides
- Blackened Salmon Lunch$20.00
Pan seared salmon served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Catfish and Grits$16.00
Fried catfish fillet served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Whole Wings (3) w/ 1 side$12.00
Jumbo shrimp grilled or fried, served with seasoned fries
- Cup Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$8.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Bowl Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$16.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Esco Wings and Fries$16.00
Deep-fried wings and fries served with your choice of Skinny's signature rub, lemon pepper, hot lemon pepper, mild, hot, BBQ, sweet chili, or jerk
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled or fried shrimp with spicy cabbage slaw and avocado, served with seasoned fries
Sides
A LA CARTE
Dinner Menu
Salads
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing
- Kale$10.00
Kale, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries and feta cheese, served with your choice of dressing
- House$10.00
Romaine, cucumbers, carrots, red onions and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
- Cobb$15.00
Romaine, tomatoes, egg, red onions, bacon, roasted turkey, blue cheese and avocado, served with your choice of dressing
Tapas
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Calamari fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce
- Esco Rolls$12.00
Your choice of collard green, mac and cheese or traditional veggie spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$13.00
Deep-fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese and slaw on a slider bun served with seasoned fries
- Jerked Shrimp$16.00
Marinated deep-fried shrimp topped with a pineapple-mango chutney
- Esco Wings and Fries$16.00
Deep-fried wings and fries served with your choice of Skinny's signature rub, lemon pepper, hot lemon pepper, mild, hot, BBQ, sweet chili, or jerk
- Catfish Nuggets and Fries$14.00
Deep-fried catfish bites served with seasoned fries
- Salmon Chips$18.00
Crispy wonton chips topped with blackened salmon, tomatoes, red onions and a dill cream aioli
- Whole Wings (3) w/ 1 side$12.00
Jumbo shrimp grilled or fried, served with seasoned fries
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.00
Battered and seasoned chicken tenders, served with seasoned fries
Dinner - Entrées
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled or fried shrimp with spicy cabbage slaw and avocado, served with seasoned fries
- Lamb Chops$39.00
Four grilled lamb chops served on a bed of arugula and topped with a chimichurri and diced tomatoes
- Cup Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$8.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Bowl Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$16.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Blackened Alfredo Pasta$18.00
Pasta in a rosemary cream sauce
- Lobster Tails 2 Pieces$75.00
1 or 2 grilled or fried lobster tail served with your choice of two sides
- Tity Boi Turkey Burger$18.00
Ground turkey mixed with feta cheese and spinach, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and spicy aioli served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Esco Burger$16.00
Grilled beef patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried onions, served with seasoned fries
- Esco Crab Cakes$25.00
Two jumbo crab cakes drizzled with remoulade served with your choice of two sides
- Blackened Catfish$25.00
Blackened catfish topped with crab served atop mashed potatoes, spinach and fried okra
- Impossible Burger$15.00
- 14oz Certified Angus Hand-Cut Ribeye Steak$45.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
Sides
Bar
Bottled Beer
COCKTAILS
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Apple Martini$11.00
- Apple Sauce Drink$8.00
- Bahama Mama$12.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Blu MF$12.00
- Ciroc Punch$12.00
- French Connection$18.00
- Herradura Basil Smash$12.00
- Jager Bomb$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$12.00
- Long Beach$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Rum Punch$12.00
- Rum Runner$12.00
- Sex on The Beach$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tequila Sunset$12.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Top Shelf Upgrade$4.00
- Expresso Martini$12.00
- MOCKTAIL$8.00
Cognac/Bourbon
Fish Bowls
Liqueurs/Cordials
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
PITCHERS/PATRON TREE
Speciality COCKTAILS
- 1+1=2Chainz$15.00
- 100K$15.00
- 75 Souf$14.00
- Mimosa Carafe$35.00
- Forever KT$16.00
- Head Huncho$14.00
- Honey Bee$15.00
- Ladies Night$14.00
- Mama's Sangria$16.00
- Mecca Of The South$16.00
- Rumberry Lemonade$14.00
- Snoops Fitted Suit$15.00
- The Capital$12.00
- The Columbian$12.00
- The Defendant$12.00
- The Grammy$12.00
- The Hooligan$14.00
- The Metro$12.00
- The OG$12.00
- TRU Story$14.00
- ULTRA$12.00
- We Be Jammin' BOB MARLEY$15.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$8.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00+
- Casamigos Repo$18.00+
- Don Julio 1942$45.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$18.00+
- Don Julio Repo$20.00+
- Herradura$11.00+
- Herradura Anejo$14.00+
- Herradura Repo$12.00+
- Patron$14.00+
- Patron Anejo$18.00+
- Patron Repo$16.00+
- Teramana Repo$16.00+
- Teramana Blanco$14.00+
- 1800 Blanco$11.00+
- Espolon$14.00+
Vodka
Well Towers
Whiskey
Bottle Service
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1300 JACKSON ST, Suite 100, DALLAS, TX 75202
Photos coming soon!