Espíritu

40 Reviews

$$

520 Capdeville St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Chile Verde
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Baja Fish Taco

Salsas

All salsas come with chips
Flight of Salsas

Flight of Salsas

$8.00

Pick any 3! Served with tortilla chips.

Guajillo Roasted Tomato Salsa

Guajillo Roasted Tomato Salsa

$3.00

MILD... roasted tomato, garlic, onion, charred guajillo. Served with tortilla chips.

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

$3.00

MEDIUM... tomatillo, jalapeno peppers, garlic, onion, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Mango Habanero Salsa

Mango Habanero Salsa

$3.00

HOT...satsuma citrus, roasted garlic and onion charred habaneros. Served with tortilla chips.

Botanas (Snacks)

Brussells

$11.00

Classico Guacamole

$9.00

Prepared fresh every day with serrano peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro and lime juice.

Creole Queso

Creole Queso

$12.00

Hot cheese dip with Crawfish, roasted poblano, topped with pico and sour cream and served with tortilla chips. Contains dairy.

Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Huitlacoche Quesadilla

$16.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sinoloan style quesadilla with queso fresco and served with guacamole, pico, and sour cream on the side. Option to add adobe marinated chicken

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Tuna Empanada

$8.00

Ceviches

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00

Cooked gulf shrimp, tomato marinade, pico, cilantro and serranos. Gluten free. Pretty spicy!

Ceviche De La Dia

$14.00

Tacos

All tacos can be GF on corn tortilla, the tempura batter is made with rice flour and corn starch is gluten free
Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tempura battered gulf shrimp topped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Tempura battered gulf fish, napa cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and pickled onions. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla. Current Fish: Mahi

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Roasted cauliflower, cashew habanero crema, pickled beets, and chimichurri. Vegan. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.

Sweet Potato Taco

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.00

Roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, soy chorizo, and topped with pico. Served on a flour tortilla. Vegan if ordered without cotija cheese. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.

Chicken Adobo Taco

$4.00

Adobo style grilled chicken, topped with cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.

Pork Chile Verde

$4.00

Pork marinated with chili verde. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro. Served on a flour tortilla. Gluten free if ordered on a corn tortilla.

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled flank steak with guacamole, chimichurri, onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.

Taco Tuesday Meat

$3.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday Veg

$3.00Out of stock

Chorizo

$6.00

Blooood

$6.00

Barbacoa

$6.00

Platos

Pozole

$13.00

Poblano Relleno

$18.00Out of stock

Whole Fish

$32.00

Steak

$35.00Out of stock

Rabbit Mole

$22.00

Tortas (Sandwiches)

Tortas are mexican sandwiches typical as street food in Mexico City
Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$16.00

Grilled flank steak, chipotle mayo, avocado, and chimichurri. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French Fries (papas).

Chicken Tinga Torta

Chicken Tinga Torta

$14.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle napa cabbage slaw, avocado. Served on soft bolillo bread. Comes with a side of French Fries (papas).

Crawfish Torta

$16.00

Barbacoa Torta

$16.00

Sides

Coconut Lime Rice

Coconut Lime Rice

$4.00

Rice cooked with cilantro. Vegan.

Beans

Beans

$4.00

Black beans with cotija cheese and cilantro. Vegan.

Elote Street Corn

Elote Street Corn

$5.00

Corn, mayonnaise, chamois, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served in a bowl. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.

Side Fries

$3.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Side Of Guajilo Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Guacamole

$5.00

Packaged Beer

Tecate

$5.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Monstruo de Agua

$10.00

Hopitoulas

$7.00Out of stock

Irish Channel Stout

$8.00

Topo Lime

$6.00

Topo Guavaberry

$6.00

Topo Pina

$6.00

Topo Mango

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

Juice

Orange

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Dragon Fruit

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Platos

Chiliquiles

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Torrejas

$12.00

Quinoa

$12.00

TACOS

Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Baja Fish Taco

$6.00

Lengua Taco

$7.00

Pork Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$5.00

Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

Barbacoa

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Serving the best selection of authentic Mexican food and mezcal in New Orleans.

Website

Location

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Espiritu image
Espiritu image
Espiritu image

