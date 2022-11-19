Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Everest Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

56 East Washington Street

Petaluma, CA 94952

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Samosa

Appetizer

Veg Pakora

$7.00

onion, potatoes, Spinach and spices with chickpea flour.

Samosa

$8.50

Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce(mint sauce is not vegan)

Everest Samosa Chat

$10.00

Samosa served on the bed of spiced chick peas & topped with chutneys... Yummy!

Mix Platter

$11.00

Combination of samosa, Veg Pokora and chicken Pokora

Artichoke Pakora

$8.00

Arichoke heearts deep fried with mild spiced chikpea flower.

Seafood Kabab

$11.00

Tenderly marinated tandoor roasted fish and tiger prawn

Papadam

$3.50

Soup and Salad

Daal Rasam

$6.50+

Slow cooked mixed lentil soup garnished with carrot and peas

Mulugutawny Rasam

$8.50+

Mixed lentil soup with herbs and tender chickn pieces

Chef's Special Salad

$11.00

Organic Cheery tomatoes, cucumber, ripe avocado and fresh Mozzarella cheese tossed with house dressing

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and acocaddo tossed and served with house dressing

Cucumber Salad

$8.50

Indian Style salad with cucumber , Roma tomatoes and red onion with chat masala

Momo Dumpling

Served with choice of mild and hot sauce. Option of 6 pieces and 10 pieces No Substitution please!!!

Veg Momo

$8.00+

teamed dumplings filled w/spinach, onion, cabbage & spices.

Chicken Momo

$10.00+

Steamed dumpling filled with ground organic chicken breast and spices.

Lamb Momo

$11.00+

Dumpling filled W/lamb, ginger-garlic, onion, cilantro & spices

Assorted Momo

$18.00

Assorted Momo Plate:Mixed of four each of Lamb, Chicken and Vegetable Momos

Tandoori Entrees

All Tandoori are served sizzling hot with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with choice of Basmati rice Or brown rice Or Plain Naan. Substitute to Garlic or Basil Naan add $1.0

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$18.00

Free range boneless Chicken breast marinated with ginger, garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, fresh ground cumin, mustard and yogurt.

Everest Mixed Grill

$26.00

Tandoori Chicken, Chicken tikka, Lamb kabab and salmon or prawn.

Lamb Boti Kabab

$21.00

Fresh Boneless lambs cubes marinated in ginger, garlic, yogurt, herbs and spices.

Salmon Tandoori

$22.00

Salmon marinated with chef's special spices, yogurt and herbs.

Prawn Tandoori

$21.00

Jumbo tiger prawn lightly marinated with garlic, mustard, olive oil ,lemon juice, curry powder and herbs

Chicken Tandoori

$20.00

Free range Chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, mustard, yogurt and chef special blend spices.

Veg Tandoori

$19.00

Curries

All dishes can be made mild,medium and spicy and served with choice of basmati rice OR plain naan OR brown rice. To Substitute garlic naan or basil naan add $1.50

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Veggie Tikka Masala

$15.50

Mixed veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Lamb Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Panner Tikka Masala

$15.50

Panner Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Chicken Coco Masala

$16.00

Chicken Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.

Veggie Coco Masala

$15.50

Veggies Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.

Lamb Coco Masala

$17.00

Lamb Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.

Paner Coco Masala

$15.50

Panner Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.

Tofu Coco Masala

$15.00

Toffu Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and Coconut cream.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.00

Shrimp Cooked in Special blend of spices, tomato, onion and creamy sauce

Shrimp coco masala

$18.00

Tofu tikka masala

$15.00

Salmon tikka

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$15.50

raditional chicken curry cooked in herbs and spices

Chicken Sag

$15.50

Chicken curry cooked with Spinach

Butter Chicken

$18.00

boneless dark meat cooked with miltly spiced fenugreek butter cream sauce

Chicken Chili

$16.00

Boneless chicken, bel peppers, sliced onion and fresh Tomatoes perfectly seasoned win Nepalese herbs and spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.50

Boneless chicken and potatoes simmered in aromatic vindaloo sauce

Apricot Chicken

$15.50

Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked in apricot-coconut sauce

Chicken Korma

$19.25

Chicken (dark meat) cooked with cashew nuts, raisins, cream & spices

Tibetan Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken simmered in Tibetan spices, potato and fing (beans noodle)

Chicken 65

$19.50

Boneless Chicken marinated in special spices, Ginger, garlic, Egg,lemon juice and sautéed with fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds and yogurt.

Chicken Pharsi

$18.00

Chicken and Pumpkin cooked with thick cumin sichuan squash sauce

Rogan Josh

$17.00

Fresh boneless lamb cooked in mild curry sauce with cinnamon and cardamon

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

cubes of boneless lamb cooked with potatoes in spicy vindaloo sauce

Lamb Chili

$18.00

Lamb Sag

$17.00

Bones less lamb cubes cooked ion spices and fresh spinach

Lamb Korma

$18.50

Succulent tender lamb cooked with cashew and raisin in fenugreek cream sauce

Tibetan Lamb Curry

$17.00

Succulent pieces of fresh lamb cooked with potatoes, Fing (bean noodle) and Tibetan herbs

Lamb Pharsi

$19.00

lamb and pumpkin cooked with thick cumin sichuan squash sauce

Everest lamb curry

$18.00

Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in mild coconut-apricot sauce and spices

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Aloo Cauli

$15.00

Fresh cauliflower and Russet potatoes simmered with tomatoes cilantro and spices

Chana Masala

$15.00

Organic Garbanzo beans with herbs in an onion gravy

Vegetable Jalfrezy

$14.50

Mushroom, corrot, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, cooked in onion and sweet tomato sauce

Dal Tadka

$13.00

Mixed of Yellow lentils slow cooked with aromatic blend of herbs and spice

Saag Panner

$16.00

homemade cheese cooked with fresh spinach, fenugreek, onion gravy and cream

Tibetan Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Potatoes, green beans, fing (beans noodle) cooked with Tibetan herbs and spices.

Baigan Ka Bharta

$18.00

Fire roasted eggplant mashed and cooked in fresh ground spices, onion, Green pease,Tomato, Ginger and Garlic.

Mushroom Matter

$15.00

Button mushrooms and sweet peas sautéed and simmered in creamy yogurt sauce

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Apricot-Vegetable Curry

$15.00

fresh carrots, cauliflower, yellow squash and sweet peas cooked in apricot -coconut sauce

Allu Banta

$15.00

Himalayan style cubes of eggplant and potatoes in curry sauce

Matter Panner

$17.00

peas and home made panner cubes cooked in tomato and onion sauce.

Vegetable Korma

$15.75

Mixed vegetables in a mild creamy sauce with cashew and raisin. **ask server for Vegan option***

Fish Curry

$18.00

fish smoked lightly in Tandoor and cooked with garlic, herb and spices in a lemon butter sauce

Prawn Chili

$17.50Out of stock

prawns cooked in pan fried gravy with peppers, caramelized onion and spices.

Apricot Prawn

$17.50

jumbo prawns lightly fried and simmered in apricot sauce

Prawn Curry

$18.00

lightly roasted jumbo prawns and red/yellow peppers simmered in coconut curry sauce

Macha ra Banta

$17.50

Vegetable Biryani

$14.50

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Chicken BIryani

$16.00

Prawn Biryani

$18.00

Naan and Sides

Butter Naan

$3.50

Garlic Naan

$3.75

Garlic Basil Naan

$3.75

Aaloo Naan

$4.50

Panner Kulcha

$4.50

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Roti Chapati

$3.50

Tibetan Bread

$3.50

Aaloo Paratha

$5.50

Cheese Naan

$5.50

Steam Vegetable

$5.50

Cup Tikka Masala Sauce

$6.00

tomato, onion, special blended spices with cream.

Curry Sauce

$5.50

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Raita

$3.50

Mix Pickle

$3.50

Mango Chutney

$3.50

Lazzit Papadum

$3.50

Mint Sauce

$3.50

Everest Chutney

$3.50

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Plain Naan

$3.50

Tamarin

$3.50

Bowl tikka sauce

$10.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Side onion or lemon

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.75

Everest Special Iced Tea

$4.00

Masala Chai Tea

$4.00

Lassi

$4.00

Iced Masala Chai

$4.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Masala Chai Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Rasmali

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

56 East Washington Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Everest Restaurant image
Everest Restaurant image

