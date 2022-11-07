Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Tashi Delek - El Cerrito, CA

812 Reviews

$$

11224 San Pablo Ave

El Cerrito, CA 94530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Somosa

Starters

Samosa 1pc

$3.50

Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 1 pc

Somosa

Somosa

$6.00

Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 2 Pcs

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

flavorful home made cauliflower dipped in batter and deep- fried Vegan (signature dish)

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.50

crushed samosa, chickpeas, onion, tamarind chutney, raita

Chips Chilli

Chips Chilli

$9.50

Fries sauteed with homemade sauce onion, spring onion and cilantro on top vegan

Pokora

Pokora

$7.50

Deep fried in fresh cooking oil mixed vegetable fritters optional Vegan

Shapta

Shapta

$10.50

very popular and common dish in every Tibetan household. sautéed sliced beef (green chilly, onion and spring onion, cilantro on top served with 1 ting mo

Shogo Khatsa

Shogo Khatsa

$7.50

sautéed spiced in butter, potato chilly sauce garnished with cilantro optional Vegan

shrimp chilly

$14.00

tail off shrimp sauteed with homemade sauce (green onion, onion, green chilly and cilantro on top.

1 pc chicken Shabhaley

1 pc chicken Shabhaley

$4.00

1 pc Nepali style bread filled with minced chicken, cilantro and garlic served with homemade hot sauce.

Chicken Sha Bhaley

$10.50

3 pcs Nepali style bread filled with minced chicken, cilantro and garlic served with homemade hot sauce

1 pc Beef Sha Bhaley

$4.50

1 pc Tibetan style bread filled with minced Beef are hot, savory, juicy meat pies. served with homemade hot sauce

Beef Sha Bhaley

$11.50

3 pcs Tibetan style bread filled with minced Beef are hot, savory, juicy meat pies. served with homemade hot sauce

Tofu Fry

Tofu Fry

$10.00

Healthy + clean broccoli, mushroom, onions, garlic ginger past THE BEST fried crispy tofu

Pork Chilli

Pork Chilli

$11.00

sautéed sliced premium quality pork belly

Buff Sukuti

Buff Sukuti

$22.00

Buffalo dried meat (Sukuti is a traditional dried meat dish of Nepal)

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$13.00

sautéed chicken thigh meat with garlic ginger past (bell paper, onion, green chilly and cilantro)

Wai Wai Laphing Jhol

$7.50

Fries

$3.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Burrito

$14.00

Entrees

Aaloo Baigan GF

Aaloo Baigan GF

$11.99

eggplant and potatoes in a light curry optional vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF

Baigan Bhartha GF

Baigan Bhartha GF

$11.99

American eggplant baked in clay oven & cooked with onion, tomato, spices optional Vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF

Chana Masala GF

Chana Masala GF

$10.50

chick peas sauteed with garlic & ginger optional Vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF

Aaloo Cauli GF

Aaloo Cauli GF

$10.50

cauliflower & potatoes cooked in aromatic spices optional vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF

Saag Paneer GF

Saag Paneer GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sautted with cubes of fried homemade cheese thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF

CHANA Saag GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and dal) sauteed chickpeas curry with garlic ginger & spinach optional vegan GF

Aaloo Saag GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sauteed with cubes of boiled potato thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF

Tofu Saag GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sauteed with cubes of fried tofu thickened with cream, its a hearthy and filling optional vegan GF

Vegetable Korma GF

$15.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Our menu options have recently changed. we no longer served this items as a vegan sorry for inconvenience Mixed vegetables cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk ( cashew powder on the top) GF

Paneer Tikka Masala GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) homemade cheese cooked lightly with fresh tomato cream sauce GF

Vegetable Tikka Masala GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Our menu options have recently changed. we no longer served this items as a vegan sorry for inconvenience mixed vegetables cooked in tomato cream sauce (broccoli, carrots, green peas, potatoes, cauliflower) GF

Mattar Paneer GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) green peas cooked lightly with fresh homemade cheese and tomato cream sauce GF

Mismas GF

$10.99

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) tofu, broccoli, carrots, green peas, potatoes, cauli flower with mixed aromatic vegetable curry sauce optional vegan GF

Saag Only GF

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sautted and thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF

Tikka Masala Sauce only GF

$12.00

Green Bean Datsi GF

$13.50

(Bhutanese dish) green beans cooked with American cheese, blue cheese & Chilly (served with 8oz of rice and dal) GF

Shamu Datsi GF

$13.50

(Bhutanese dish) mushroom cooked with American cheese, blue cheese & Chilly (served with 8oz of rice and dal) GF

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) overnight marinated chicken breast cooked with tomato cream sauce GF

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Chicken Curry seasoned with onion, ginger, cooked with potatoes & aromatic spices GF

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) chicken seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes & spices, GF

Chicken Saag

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) cooked spinach sauteed with chicken thickened with cream. GF

Chicken Korma

$15.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Chicken cooked with tomato sauce with coconut milk GF

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with tomato cream sauce. GF

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) lamb cooked with tomato cream sauce GF

Lamb Vindalo

$14.50

Lamb Saag

$15.00

Lamb Curry

$15.00

Lamb Korma

$15.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) lamb cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk. GF

Fish Curry

$15.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked in garlic ginger past fresh tomatoes and aromatic spices GF

Fish Tikka Masala

$15.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked with tomato cream sauce. GF

Fish Korma

$16.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk GF

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with potatoes & aromatic spices GF

Shrimp Curry

$15.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with aromatic spices. GF

Shrimp Saag

$15.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) spinach cooked with shrimp it's hearty and filling. GF

Shrimp Korma

$16.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk. GF

Goat curry

$16.00

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Skin and bone-in goat cooked in authentic Nepali style. GF

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Butter chicken is a creamier curry with less tomato intensity than tikka masala. Served with 8 oz of rice and 8 oz of Lentil soup GF

Chicken Phing

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) chicken cooked with potato, wood ear & bean thread noodles GF

Phing Sha

$13.50

(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) diced beef cooked with potato, wood ear & bean thread noodles. GF

Tikka Sauce Only

$11.99

Rice & Noodles/Soup

Veg-Chowmein

Veg-Chowmein

$10.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrot and cabbage (Vegan).

Egg-Chowmein

$12.50

Homemade egg noodles fried with egg, onion, carrot, and cabbage.

Chicken Chowmein

$11.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of chicken.

Beef-Chowmein

$12.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of beef.

Buff Chowmein

$15.00

Noodles friend with onion, carrots, cabbage and small strips of buffalo meat.

Shrimp Chowmein

$15.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and pieces of shrimp.

Pork Chowmein

$13.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of pork.

Mix Chowmein

$22.00

Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage, egg, and small strips of buffalo meat, beef, pork, chicken and shrimp.

Veg-Fried Rice

$10.00

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with veggies (optional vegan).

Egg Fried Rice

$12.50

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg.

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Chicken fragrant pan fried basmati rice with chicken.

Buff Fried Rice

$15.00

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with water buffalo meat. (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )

Beef- Fried Rice

$13.50

Beef pan fried basmati rice with beef.

Shrimp- Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp fragrant pan fried rice with shrimp.

Pork-Fried Rice

Pork-Fried Rice

$13.00

Pork fragrant pan fried basmati rice with pork.

Mix-Fried Rice

$22.00

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg, buff, chicken, beef, shrimp and pork.

Veg-Thain Thuk

$11.00

Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with veggies like broccoli, carrot, mushroom and baby spinach. (Vegan)

Chicken-Thain Thuk

$12.50

Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with chicken and vegetables like (broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and baby spinach) .

Beef- Thain Thuk

$13.50

Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with beef and vegetables like broccoli, carrot, mushroom and baby spinach.

Veg Thukpa

$10.00

Homemade skinny noodles in broth with tomatoes, onion, carrot, cabbage and veggies. (vegan)

Egg Thukpa

$13.50

Homemade egg noodles in broth, with extra fried sliced eggs, tomatoes, onions, carrots and cabbage.

Chicken Thukpa

$12.50

Homemade egg noodles in broth with sliced chicken, tomatoes, onions, carrot, cabbage and veggies.

Beef Gya Thuk (Thukpa)

$13.50

Homemade egg skinny noodles in broth with sliced beef, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage and veggies.

Veg Mok Thuk

$11.00

Momo served in broth with fresh vegetables.

Chicken Mok thuk

$12.50

Beef Mok Thuk

$13.50

Beef soup

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Chicken momo served in broth with fresh vegetables.

Veg Soup

$4.00

Beef momo served in broth with other fresh vegetables.

Mix fried rice

$22.00

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg, buff (buffalo meat) , chicken, beef, shrimp and pork.

buff fried rice

$15.00

Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with strips of buffalo meat.

Tandoori

Vegetable Tandoori

$15.00

(Served in a sizzling platter) Roasted seasonable vegetable in light cream sauce.

Tandoori Chicken leg quarters

Tandoori Chicken leg quarters

$13.50

(Served in a sizzling platter) Overnight marinated bbq chicken leg quarters. 2Pcs

Chicken Tandoori

Chicken Tandoori

$13.50

(Served in a sizzling platter) Marinated half chicken overnight brolled in tandoori oven.

Tandoori Tikka

Tandoori Tikka

$15.00

(Served in a sizzling platter) Marinated boneless chicken breast broiled in tandoori oven.

Fish Tandoori

Fish Tandoori

$17.00

(Served in sizzling platter) Marinated Atlantic salmon raised without antibiotics broiled in tandoori oven.

Side Orders

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$3.50

Garlic Rosemary Naan

$3.50

Garlic Chilli naan

$4.00

Sesame sweet naan

$5.00

Goat Cheese Naan

$6.00

Chapati 2 pcs

$4.00

Papadum

$1.79

Side White Rice 16 Oz

$2.50

long grained white basmati rice.

White Rice 8oz

$1.50

Side Brown Rice 16 Oz

$3.00

long grained brown basmati rice.

Brown Rice 8oz

$1.60

Extra lentil soup 16 Oz

$2.50

Extra Lentil Soup 8 Oz

$1.50

Ting Mo 1 pc

$3.50

Tibetan steamed bun

Ting Mo (2pcs)

Ting Mo (2pcs)

$6.00

Tibetan steamed bun

Raita 8 Oz

Raita 8 Oz

$3.50

Yogurt condiment with cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.

Plain yogurt 8 Oz

$2.00

Mango Pickle

$0.50

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Momo Sauce

$0.75

Extra Jhol Momo Sauce

$0.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Momo

Veg Momo

$10.50

Homemade steamed veg momo served with tomato sauce

Veg Jhol Momo

$10.50

homeemade steamed veg momo served with jhol sauce

Veg Fried Momo

$13.00

Veg C Momo

$14.00

1 And Half Veg Momo 12pcs

$15.75

12pcs Homemade steamed veg momo served with tomato sauce

1 and half veg Jhol 12pcs

$15.75

1 and half veg fry momo 12pcs

$19.50

1 and half veg C momo 12pcs

$21.00
Chicken Momo

Chicken Momo

$11.50

Homemade steamed momo served with tomato sauce

Chicken Jhol Momo

Chicken Jhol Momo

$11.50

10 pcs of mini homemade steamed momo served with jhol sauce

Chicken Fried Momo

$14.00

Deep fried chicken momo served with tomato sauce

Chicken C Momo

Chicken C Momo

$15.00

fried chicken momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli

1 and half Chicken Momo 12pcs

$17.25

12pcs Homemade steamed chicken momo served with tomato cream sauce

1 and half Chicken Jhol Momo 15pcs

$17.25

1 and half Chicken fried momo 12pcs

$21.00

1 and half Chicken C Momo 12pcs

$22.50

Beef Momo

$11.99

Homemade steamed beef momo served with tomato sauce

Beef Jhol Momo

$11.50

homeemade steamed beef momo served with jhol sauce

Beef Fried Momo

$15.00

Beef C Momo

$16.00

fried beef momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli

1 And Half Beef Momo 12pcs

$17.25

12pcs Homemade steamed beef momo served with tomato sauce

1 and half beef jhol momo 12pcs

$17.25

1 and half beef fry momo 12pcs

$22.50

1 and half beef c momo 12pcs

$24.00

Lamb Momo

$15.00

Homemade steamed lamb momo served with tomato sauce or Jhol sauce

Lamb Jhol Momo

$15.00

homeemade steamed lamb momo served with jhol sauce

Lamb Fried Momo

$16.00

Lamb Chilli Momo

$17.50

fried lamb momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli

1 And Half Lamb Momo 12pcs

$22.50

12pcs Homemade steamed lamb momo served with tomato sauce

1 and half lamb jhol momo 12pcs

$22.50

1 and half lamb fry momo 12pcs

$24.00

1 and half lamb C momo 12pcs

$26.50

Buff Momo

$17.00

10pcs Homemade steamed water buffalo momo served with tomato sauce (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )

Buff Jhol Momo

$17.00

10 pcs of mini homemade steamed water buffalo momo served with jhol sauce (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )

Buff fried momo

$18.50

Buff C Momo

$20.00

fried buff momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )

1 And Half Buff Momo 12pcs

$22.50

1 and half buff jhol momo 12pcs

$22.50

1 and half buff fry momo 12pcs

$27.75

1 and half buff C momo 12pcs

$30.00

Mix Momo

$14.00

8pcs Homemade steamed Mixed of lamb, veg, chicken, beef and buff momo served with tomato sauce

Mix fried momo

$16.00

Mix C momo

$18.00

1 and half Mix Momo

$21.00

1 and half Mix fry momo 12pcs

$24.00

1 and half Mix C momo 12pcs

$27.00

Frozen Chicken Momo

$9.50

Frozen Beef Momo

$10.00

Frozen lamb momo

$11.00

Frozen buff momo

$16.00

Dessert

Bhakcha Markhu

$5.00

Steamed cheese dumpling with butter cotch sauce.

Carrot Pudding

Carrot Pudding

$5.00

“carrot halwa is a carrot-based sweet dessert pudding. It is made by placing grated carrots in a pot containing a specific amount of water, milk and sugar, cardamom and then cooking while stirring regularly.”

Beverages

Chai

$3.00

Sweet Lassi

$2.50
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.50

ICE CHAI

$3.50

Spice Ice Tea

$3.00

Spice Iced Milk Tea

$3.50
Bottle Sprite

Bottle Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottle Fanta

Bottle Fanta

$3.00

Plain Lassi

$2.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

water

$1.00

Bottle Coke

$3.50

Black Tea

$1.50

Boecha

$3.00

can sprite

$2.00

BEER

Taj Mahal LG

Taj Mahal LG

$8.00
Haywards 5000 Super Premium

Haywards 5000 Super Premium

$8.00
Taj Mahal Small

Taj Mahal Small

$5.00
BIRA blond lager

BIRA blond lager

$5.00

Flying Horse Indian Lager

$8.00
King Fisher

King Fisher

$5.00
IPA Lagunita

IPA Lagunita

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Non Veg Meal

Non Veg Meal

$17.00

Veg Meal

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Chana Saag

$17.00

Aloo Cauli

$17.00

Mixmas

$17.00

Aloo baigan

$17.00

Baigan Bhartha

$17.00

Chana masala

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11224 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Directions

Gallery
Tashi Delek Cuisine image
Tashi Delek Cuisine image
Tashi Delek Cuisine image
Tashi Delek Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Namaste Pizza
orange star4.7 • 3,414
5942 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT
orange star4.7 • 4,704
960 Moraga Rd #1 Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
ROOH San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
333 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
orange star4.3 • 1,483
1356 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro
orange star4.4 • 2,723
4001 18th St San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
TILAK Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3501 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in El Cerrito

BurgerIM - CA063 - El Cerrito
orange star4.5 • 820
174 El Cerrito El Cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
Elevation 66 Brewing Company
orange star4.3 • 543
10082 San Pablo Ave El Cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Cerrito
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston