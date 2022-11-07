- Home
- Tashi Delek - El Cerrito, CA
Tashi Delek - El Cerrito, CA
812 Reviews
$$
11224 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Popular Items
Starters
Samosa 1pc
Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 1 pc
Somosa
Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 2 Pcs
Gobi Manchurian
flavorful home made cauliflower dipped in batter and deep- fried Vegan (signature dish)
Samosa Chaat
crushed samosa, chickpeas, onion, tamarind chutney, raita
Chips Chilli
Fries sauteed with homemade sauce onion, spring onion and cilantro on top vegan
Pokora
Deep fried in fresh cooking oil mixed vegetable fritters optional Vegan
Shapta
very popular and common dish in every Tibetan household. sautéed sliced beef (green chilly, onion and spring onion, cilantro on top served with 1 ting mo
Shogo Khatsa
sautéed spiced in butter, potato chilly sauce garnished with cilantro optional Vegan
shrimp chilly
tail off shrimp sauteed with homemade sauce (green onion, onion, green chilly and cilantro on top.
1 pc chicken Shabhaley
1 pc Nepali style bread filled with minced chicken, cilantro and garlic served with homemade hot sauce.
Chicken Sha Bhaley
3 pcs Nepali style bread filled with minced chicken, cilantro and garlic served with homemade hot sauce
1 pc Beef Sha Bhaley
1 pc Tibetan style bread filled with minced Beef are hot, savory, juicy meat pies. served with homemade hot sauce
Beef Sha Bhaley
3 pcs Tibetan style bread filled with minced Beef are hot, savory, juicy meat pies. served with homemade hot sauce
Tofu Fry
Healthy + clean broccoli, mushroom, onions, garlic ginger past THE BEST fried crispy tofu
Pork Chilli
sautéed sliced premium quality pork belly
Buff Sukuti
Buffalo dried meat (Sukuti is a traditional dried meat dish of Nepal)
Chilli Chicken
sautéed chicken thigh meat with garlic ginger past (bell paper, onion, green chilly and cilantro)
Wai Wai Laphing Jhol
Fries
Chicken Tikka Masala Burrito
Entrees
Aaloo Baigan GF
eggplant and potatoes in a light curry optional vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF
Baigan Bhartha GF
American eggplant baked in clay oven & cooked with onion, tomato, spices optional Vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF
Chana Masala GF
chick peas sauteed with garlic & ginger optional Vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF
Aaloo Cauli GF
cauliflower & potatoes cooked in aromatic spices optional vegan (served with 8 oz of rice and dal) GF
Saag Paneer GF
(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sautted with cubes of fried homemade cheese thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF
CHANA Saag GF
(served with 8oz of rice and dal) sauteed chickpeas curry with garlic ginger & spinach optional vegan GF
Aaloo Saag GF
(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sauteed with cubes of boiled potato thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF
Tofu Saag GF
(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sauteed with cubes of fried tofu thickened with cream, its a hearthy and filling optional vegan GF
Vegetable Korma GF
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Our menu options have recently changed. we no longer served this items as a vegan sorry for inconvenience Mixed vegetables cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk ( cashew powder on the top) GF
Paneer Tikka Masala GF
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) homemade cheese cooked lightly with fresh tomato cream sauce GF
Vegetable Tikka Masala GF
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Our menu options have recently changed. we no longer served this items as a vegan sorry for inconvenience mixed vegetables cooked in tomato cream sauce (broccoli, carrots, green peas, potatoes, cauliflower) GF
Mattar Paneer GF
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) green peas cooked lightly with fresh homemade cheese and tomato cream sauce GF
Mismas GF
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) tofu, broccoli, carrots, green peas, potatoes, cauli flower with mixed aromatic vegetable curry sauce optional vegan GF
Saag Only GF
(served with 8oz of rice and dal) cooked spinach sautted and thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF
Tikka Masala Sauce only GF
Green Bean Datsi GF
(Bhutanese dish) green beans cooked with American cheese, blue cheese & Chilly (served with 8oz of rice and dal) GF
Shamu Datsi GF
(Bhutanese dish) mushroom cooked with American cheese, blue cheese & Chilly (served with 8oz of rice and dal) GF
Chicken Tikka Masala
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) overnight marinated chicken breast cooked with tomato cream sauce GF
Chicken Vindaloo
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Chicken Curry seasoned with onion, ginger, cooked with potatoes & aromatic spices GF
Chicken Curry
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) chicken seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes & spices, GF
Chicken Saag
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) cooked spinach sauteed with chicken thickened with cream. GF
Chicken Korma
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Chicken cooked with tomato sauce with coconut milk GF
Shrimp Tikka Masala
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with tomato cream sauce. GF
Lamb Tikka Masala
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) lamb cooked with tomato cream sauce GF
Lamb Vindalo
Lamb Saag
Lamb Curry
Lamb Korma
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) lamb cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk. GF
Fish Curry
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked in garlic ginger past fresh tomatoes and aromatic spices GF
Fish Tikka Masala
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked with tomato cream sauce. GF
Fish Korma
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) salmon fish cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk GF
Shrimp Vindaloo
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with potatoes & aromatic spices GF
Shrimp Curry
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked with aromatic spices. GF
Shrimp Saag
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) spinach cooked with shrimp it's hearty and filling. GF
Shrimp Korma
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) shrimp cooked in tomato cream sauce and coconut milk. GF
Goat curry
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) Skin and bone-in goat cooked in authentic Nepali style. GF
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is a creamier curry with less tomato intensity than tikka masala. Served with 8 oz of rice and 8 oz of Lentil soup GF
Chicken Phing
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) chicken cooked with potato, wood ear & bean thread noodles GF
Phing Sha
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup) diced beef cooked with potato, wood ear & bean thread noodles. GF
Tikka Sauce Only
Rice & Noodles/Soup
Veg-Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrot and cabbage (Vegan).
Egg-Chowmein
Homemade egg noodles fried with egg, onion, carrot, and cabbage.
Chicken Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of chicken.
Beef-Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of beef.
Buff Chowmein
Noodles friend with onion, carrots, cabbage and small strips of buffalo meat.
Shrimp Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and pieces of shrimp.
Pork Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage and small strips of pork.
Mix Chowmein
Noodles fried with onions, carrots, cabbage, egg, and small strips of buffalo meat, beef, pork, chicken and shrimp.
Veg-Fried Rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with veggies (optional vegan).
Egg Fried Rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken fragrant pan fried basmati rice with chicken.
Buff Fried Rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with water buffalo meat. (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )
Beef- Fried Rice
Beef pan fried basmati rice with beef.
Shrimp- Fried Rice
Shrimp fragrant pan fried rice with shrimp.
Pork-Fried Rice
Pork fragrant pan fried basmati rice with pork.
Mix-Fried Rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg, buff, chicken, beef, shrimp and pork.
Veg-Thain Thuk
Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with veggies like broccoli, carrot, mushroom and baby spinach. (Vegan)
Chicken-Thain Thuk
Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with chicken and vegetables like (broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and baby spinach) .
Beef- Thain Thuk
Fresh hand pulled flat noodles in hearty broth topped with beef and vegetables like broccoli, carrot, mushroom and baby spinach.
Veg Thukpa
Homemade skinny noodles in broth with tomatoes, onion, carrot, cabbage and veggies. (vegan)
Egg Thukpa
Homemade egg noodles in broth, with extra fried sliced eggs, tomatoes, onions, carrots and cabbage.
Chicken Thukpa
Homemade egg noodles in broth with sliced chicken, tomatoes, onions, carrot, cabbage and veggies.
Beef Gya Thuk (Thukpa)
Homemade egg skinny noodles in broth with sliced beef, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage and veggies.
Veg Mok Thuk
Momo served in broth with fresh vegetables.
Chicken Mok thuk
Beef Mok Thuk
Beef soup
Chicken Soup
Chicken momo served in broth with fresh vegetables.
Veg Soup
Beef momo served in broth with other fresh vegetables.
Mix fried rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with egg, buff (buffalo meat) , chicken, beef, shrimp and pork.
buff fried rice
Fragrant pan fried basmati rice with strips of buffalo meat.
Tandoori
Vegetable Tandoori
(Served in a sizzling platter) Roasted seasonable vegetable in light cream sauce.
Tandoori Chicken leg quarters
(Served in a sizzling platter) Overnight marinated bbq chicken leg quarters. 2Pcs
Chicken Tandoori
(Served in a sizzling platter) Marinated half chicken overnight brolled in tandoori oven.
Tandoori Tikka
(Served in a sizzling platter) Marinated boneless chicken breast broiled in tandoori oven.
Fish Tandoori
(Served in sizzling platter) Marinated Atlantic salmon raised without antibiotics broiled in tandoori oven.
Side Orders
Plain Naan
Garlic Naan
Garlic Cilantro Naan
Garlic Rosemary Naan
Garlic Chilli naan
Sesame sweet naan
Goat Cheese Naan
Chapati 2 pcs
Papadum
Side White Rice 16 Oz
long grained white basmati rice.
White Rice 8oz
Side Brown Rice 16 Oz
long grained brown basmati rice.
Brown Rice 8oz
Extra lentil soup 16 Oz
Extra Lentil Soup 8 Oz
Ting Mo 1 pc
Tibetan steamed bun
Ting Mo (2pcs)
Tibetan steamed bun
Raita 8 Oz
Yogurt condiment with cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
Plain yogurt 8 Oz
Mango Pickle
Extra Egg
Extra Momo Sauce
Extra Jhol Momo Sauce
Bottle Water
Momo
Veg Momo
Homemade steamed veg momo served with tomato sauce
Veg Jhol Momo
homeemade steamed veg momo served with jhol sauce
Veg Fried Momo
Veg C Momo
1 And Half Veg Momo 12pcs
12pcs Homemade steamed veg momo served with tomato sauce
1 and half veg Jhol 12pcs
1 and half veg fry momo 12pcs
1 and half veg C momo 12pcs
Chicken Momo
Homemade steamed momo served with tomato sauce
Chicken Jhol Momo
10 pcs of mini homemade steamed momo served with jhol sauce
Chicken Fried Momo
Deep fried chicken momo served with tomato sauce
Chicken C Momo
fried chicken momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli
1 and half Chicken Momo 12pcs
12pcs Homemade steamed chicken momo served with tomato cream sauce
1 and half Chicken Jhol Momo 15pcs
1 and half Chicken fried momo 12pcs
1 and half Chicken C Momo 12pcs
Beef Momo
Homemade steamed beef momo served with tomato sauce
Beef Jhol Momo
homeemade steamed beef momo served with jhol sauce
Beef Fried Momo
Beef C Momo
fried beef momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli
1 And Half Beef Momo 12pcs
12pcs Homemade steamed beef momo served with tomato sauce
1 and half beef jhol momo 12pcs
1 and half beef fry momo 12pcs
1 and half beef c momo 12pcs
Lamb Momo
Homemade steamed lamb momo served with tomato sauce or Jhol sauce
Lamb Jhol Momo
homeemade steamed lamb momo served with jhol sauce
Lamb Fried Momo
Lamb Chilli Momo
fried lamb momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli
1 And Half Lamb Momo 12pcs
12pcs Homemade steamed lamb momo served with tomato sauce
1 and half lamb jhol momo 12pcs
1 and half lamb fry momo 12pcs
1 and half lamb C momo 12pcs
Buff Momo
10pcs Homemade steamed water buffalo momo served with tomato sauce (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )
Buff Jhol Momo
10 pcs of mini homemade steamed water buffalo momo served with jhol sauce (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )
Buff fried momo
Buff C Momo
fried buff momo sauté with home-made spicy sauce, onion, bell peppers and green chilli (100% Great Plain grass fed water buffalo without antibiotics )
1 And Half Buff Momo 12pcs
1 and half buff jhol momo 12pcs
1 and half buff fry momo 12pcs
1 and half buff C momo 12pcs
Mix Momo
8pcs Homemade steamed Mixed of lamb, veg, chicken, beef and buff momo served with tomato sauce
Mix fried momo
Mix C momo
1 and half Mix Momo
1 and half Mix fry momo 12pcs
1 and half Mix C momo 12pcs
Frozen Chicken Momo
Frozen Beef Momo
Frozen lamb momo
Frozen buff momo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11224 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530