Excelencia Mexicana

551 Rt 6
Mahopac, NY 10541
Popular Items
Appetizers
GUACAMOLE
Avocado dip prepared to order, served with warm tortilla chips
BOTANITA EXCELENCIA
Combination of flautas, chicken wings, yucca fries, cheese quesado, chorizo, nachs, jalapeños poppers and guacamole. Serves two
NACHOS EXCELENCIA
Crisp, freshly prepared tortilla chips covered with black beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
CHICKEN WINGS
8 Chicken wings, honey mustard, mango chipotle or buffalo served with French fries
MINI EMPANADAS
Pastry shell filled with cheese and your choice of meat, potato, chicken or beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream
QUESO FUNDIDO
Cheese fondue, served with flour tortillas and your choice of protein, chorizo or shrimp
CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Shrimp marinated with lemon dressing, chopped tomato, red onions, arugula, avocado and cilantro finished with balsamic reduction
TAQUITOS VILLA
Fried mini tacos filled with chicken or beef served with chorizo, guacamole, red sauce and sour cream
JALAPEÑOS POPPERS
Stuffed jalapeños with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream
ONIONS RINGS
Served with chipotle mayo or honey mustard
Soups
Taco Salads
Vegetarian
VEGETABLES FAJITA
Sauteed peppers, zucchini, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, tomato and cheese served with flour or corn tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole
VEGETARIAN COMBO
Vegatables quesadilla, cheese and beans, burrito, cheese enchilada with red sauce
SPINACH BURRITO
Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned spinach, beans and cheese
VEGETABLES BURRITO
Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce and mixed vegetables.
Combinations
Combo (Pick 3)
Create your own combination (pick three) TACO: soft or crispy, chicken or beef - CHIMICHANGA : chicken or beef - ENCHILADA: chicken, beef or cheese FLAUTA: chicken or beef - QUESADILLA: chicken, steak or cheese - BURRITO: chicken or beef CHILE RELLENO: stuffed chile with cheese - EMPANADA: potato, chicken or beef
Fajitas
Tacos
Platillos Tipicos
MOLCAJETE EXCELENCIA
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, pork, shrimp and fried cheese in a traditional molcajete. Served with tortillas and scallions
QUESADILLA EXCELENCIA
Try our special quesadilla, large flour or whole wheat tortilla with cheese sautéed green and red peppers. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole, finished with chipotle mayo
QUESADOS
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat topped with sour cream, served with guacamole
BURRITO SUPREME
Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce, roasted peppers and sour cream.
BURRITO BOWL
Special burrito bowl with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce, corn, guacamole and sour cream.
FLAUTAS
(Chicken or Beef) Rolled hard tacos, topped with crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
CHIMICHANGAS
Crispy roll flour tortilla, filled with chicken or beef and cheese topped with red sauce and sour cream
CHILES RELLENOS
Roasted chile poblano coated in light batter. Filled with cheese in tomato sauce
ENCHILADAS
MOLE POBLANO
Traditional Mexican dish, chicken breast topped with mole sauce and finished with sesame seeds.
QUESADILLAS
Try our special quesadilla, large flour or whole wheat tortilla with cheese sautéed green and red peppers. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole, finished with chipotle mayo
House Specials
CARNE ASADA MAYA
Marinated grilled skirt steak served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and chicken enchilada with mole sauce
CHURRASCO EXCELENCIA
Marinated grilled skirt steak served with mashed potatoes, fried cheese, rice, beans and avocado sauce on the side
STEAK POBLANO
Grilled 10 Oz NY strip and shrimp, sautéed red onions, poblano peppers, mushroom, fresh avocado and meshed potatoes.
STEAK ENCEBOLLADO
Grilled 10 Oz NY strip topped with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, mashed potatoes and fried cheese.
BISTEC CON CAMARONES IN POBLANO SAUCE
Grilled marinated slices of steak with shrimp and mushrooms in a poblano sauce with melted cheese on top.
SKIRT STEAK PUNTAS
Tips of skirt steak cooked in our signature chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
ALAMBRE / KABOBS
Grilled kabobs with onions, peppers, mushrooms, chorizo and pineapple, served with honey chipotle sauce, rice and beans.
CARNITAS
Authentic Mexican dish of simmered pork, served with tortillas green and red sauce on the side.
STEAK OR CHICKEN A LA MEXICANA
Marinated slices of steak or chicken sautéed onions, peppers, cilantro in a tomato sauce
PECHUGA DE POLLO CON CAMARONES EN SALSA CHIPOTLE
Sauteed chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions in a creamy chipotle sauce.
POLLO TIJUANA
Breaded chicken cutlet with sautéed chorizo, onions, red and green peppers, with a touch of brown sauce, topped with melted cheese.
POLLO EXCELENCIA
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with baby arugula, red onions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.
CHULETAS DE PUERCO
Grilled pork chops marinated in achiote and tequila sauce, topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, chorizo and melted cheese.
ARROZ TAMPICO
Fried rice mixed with chicken, chorizo and shrimp served with sweet plantains and fresh avocado.
Seafood
GRILLED CAJUN SALMON
Delicious salmon served over our signature chipotle mango sauce topped with fresh pico de gallo and slices of avocado
SALMON EXCELENCIA
Grilled salmon with our signature honey chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and onions rings over crispy tortilla strip
CAMARONES EXCELENCIA
Shrimp topped with delicious crabmeat stuffing, bacon and cheese finished with creamy chipotle sauce.
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Marinated golden shrimp in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables.
TACOS DE PESCADO
Three tacos with broiled or breaded filet of sole, crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
PESCADO AL AJILLO
Marinated filet of sole in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables
MARISCADA EXCELENCIA
Shrimp, white fish, clams, mussels, scallops, and calamari. Cooked with white wine and garlic sauce or red sauce served with rice
PESCADO ACAPULCO
Sauteed Cajun filet of sole cooked in a white wine sauce with red onions, olives, capers and fresh dice tomatoes. Served over spinach
PAELLA EXCELENCIA
Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, white fish, calamari, chicken and chorizo. Cooked with special type of rice.
Kids Menu
Sides
Family Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
