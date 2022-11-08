Restaurant header imageView gallery

Excelencia Mexicana

551 Rt 6

Mahopac, NY 10541

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE
BURRITO SUPREME
CRISPY TACOS

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$11.99+

Avocado dip prepared to order, served with warm tortilla chips

BOTANITA EXCELENCIA

$14.99

Combination of flautas, chicken wings, yucca fries, cheese quesado, chorizo, nachs, jalapeños poppers and guacamole. Serves two

NACHOS EXCELENCIA

$10.99

Crisp, freshly prepared tortilla chips covered with black beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

8 Chicken wings, honey mustard, mango chipotle or buffalo served with French fries

MINI EMPANADAS

$10.99

Pastry shell filled with cheese and your choice of meat, potato, chicken or beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.99

Cheese fondue, served with flour tortillas and your choice of protein, chorizo or shrimp

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$12.99

Shrimp marinated with lemon dressing, chopped tomato, red onions, arugula, avocado and cilantro finished with balsamic reduction

TAQUITOS VILLA

$11.99

Fried mini tacos filled with chicken or beef served with chorizo, guacamole, red sauce and sour cream

JALAPEÑOS POPPERS

$8.99

Stuffed jalapeños with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream

ONIONS RINGS

$10.99

Served with chipotle mayo or honey mustard

--------------------------

Soups

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$6.99

Chicken soup with mixed vegetables and Tortilla strips on top

SOPA DE FRIJOL CON CHORIZO

$6.99

Chorizo and black bean soup topped with sour cream

Taco Salads

Crispy tortilla bowl with black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$15.99

GROUND BEEF TACO SALAD

$15.99

CARNITAS TACO SALAD

$15.99

STEAK TACO SALAD

$16.99

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$18.99

Vegetarian

VEGETABLES FAJITA

$17.99

Sauteed peppers, zucchini, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, tomato and cheese served with flour or corn tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$17.99

Vegatables quesadilla, cheese and beans, burrito, cheese enchilada with red sauce

SPINACH BURRITO

$17.99

Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned spinach, beans and cheese

VEGETABLES BURRITO

$17.99

Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce and mixed vegetables.

Combinations

Create your own combination (pick three) TACO: soft or crispy, chicken or beef - CHIMICHANGA : chicken or beef - ENCHILADA: chicken, beef or cheese FLAUTA: chicken or beef - QUESADILLA: chicken, steak or cheese - BURRITO: chicken or beef CHILE RELLENO: stuffed chile with cheese - EMPANADA: potato, chicken or beef

Combo (Pick 3)

$18.99

Create your own combination (pick three) TACO: soft or crispy, chicken or beef - CHIMICHANGA : chicken or beef - ENCHILADA: chicken, beef or cheese FLAUTA: chicken or beef - QUESADILLA: chicken, steak or cheese - BURRITO: chicken or beef CHILE RELLENO: stuffed chile with cheese - EMPANADA: potato, chicken or beef

Fajitas

Sauteed onions, red and green pepprs, melted Monterey cheese, served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo.

CHICKEN FAJITA

$16.99

CARNITAS FAJITA

$16.99

STEAK FAJITA

$18.99

SHRIMP FAJITA

$21.99

MIX FAJITA

$21.99

Tacos

three warm soft corn tortilla with sauteed portobello mushroom topped with arugula fresh cheese and balsamic reduction.

TACOS AL CARBON

$16.99

AUTHENTIC TACOS

$15.99

Three warm soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.

CRISPY TACOS

$15.99

Crispy corn taco shell filled with your choice of meat, crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo , sour cream and cheese

TACOS DE PORTOBELLO

$16.99

Platillos Tipicos

MOLCAJETE EXCELENCIA

$27.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, pork, shrimp and fried cheese in a traditional molcajete. Served with tortillas and scallions

QUESADILLA EXCELENCIA

$15.99

Try our special quesadilla, large flour or whole wheat tortilla with cheese sautéed green and red peppers. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole, finished with chipotle mayo

QUESADOS

$15.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat topped with sour cream, served with guacamole

BURRITO SUPREME

$15.99

Whole wheat or flour tortilla filled with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce, roasted peppers and sour cream.

BURRITO BOWL

$15.99

Special burrito bowl with seasoned rice, flavorful black beans, cheese, lettuce, corn, guacamole and sour cream.

FLAUTAS

$15.99

(Chicken or Beef) Rolled hard tacos, topped with crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

CHIMICHANGAS

$15.99

Crispy roll flour tortilla, filled with chicken or beef and cheese topped with red sauce and sour cream

CHILES RELLENOS

$16.99

Roasted chile poblano coated in light batter. Filled with cheese in tomato sauce

ENCHILADAS

$15.99

MOLE POBLANO

$17.99

Traditional Mexican dish, chicken breast topped with mole sauce and finished with sesame seeds.

QUESADILLAS

$15.99

Try our special quesadilla, large flour or whole wheat tortilla with cheese sautéed green and red peppers. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole, finished with chipotle mayo

House Specials

CARNE ASADA MAYA

$24.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and chicken enchilada with mole sauce

CHURRASCO EXCELENCIA

$24.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak served with mashed potatoes, fried cheese, rice, beans and avocado sauce on the side

STEAK POBLANO

$28.99

Grilled 10 Oz NY strip and shrimp, sautéed red onions, poblano peppers, mushroom, fresh avocado and meshed potatoes.

STEAK ENCEBOLLADO

$26.99

Grilled 10 Oz NY strip topped with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, mashed potatoes and fried cheese.

BISTEC CON CAMARONES IN POBLANO SAUCE

$20.99

Grilled marinated slices of steak with shrimp and mushrooms in a poblano sauce with melted cheese on top.

SKIRT STEAK PUNTAS

$18.99

Tips of skirt steak cooked in our signature chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans

ALAMBRE / KABOBS

$20.99

Grilled kabobs with onions, peppers, mushrooms, chorizo and pineapple, served with honey chipotle sauce, rice and beans.

CARNITAS

$18.99

Authentic Mexican dish of simmered pork, served with tortillas green and red sauce on the side.

STEAK OR CHICKEN A LA MEXICANA

$18.99

Marinated slices of steak or chicken sautéed onions, peppers, cilantro in a tomato sauce

PECHUGA DE POLLO CON CAMARONES EN SALSA CHIPOTLE

$20.99

Sauteed chicken breast with shrimp, mushrooms, onions in a creamy chipotle sauce.

POLLO TIJUANA

$18.99

Breaded chicken cutlet with sautéed chorizo, onions, red and green peppers, with a touch of brown sauce, topped with melted cheese.

POLLO EXCELENCIA

$18.99

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with baby arugula, red onions, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette.

CHULETAS DE PUERCO

$18.99

Grilled pork chops marinated in achiote and tequila sauce, topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, chorizo and melted cheese.

ARROZ TAMPICO

$19.99

Fried rice mixed with chicken, chorizo and shrimp served with sweet plantains and fresh avocado.

Seafood

GRILLED CAJUN SALMON

$21.99

Delicious salmon served over our signature chipotle mango sauce topped with fresh pico de gallo and slices of avocado

SALMON EXCELENCIA

$21.99

Grilled salmon with our signature honey chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and onions rings over crispy tortilla strip

CAMARONES EXCELENCIA

$21.99

Shrimp topped with delicious crabmeat stuffing, bacon and cheese finished with creamy chipotle sauce.

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$20.99

Marinated golden shrimp in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables.

TACOS DE PESCADO

$19.99

Three tacos with broiled or breaded filet of sole, crisp shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

PESCADO AL AJILLO

$19.99

Marinated filet of sole in white wine garlic sauce with a touch of lemon served with rice and vegetables

MARISCADA EXCELENCIA

$25.99

Shrimp, white fish, clams, mussels, scallops, and calamari. Cooked with white wine and garlic sauce or red sauce served with rice

PESCADO ACAPULCO

$18.99

Sauteed Cajun filet of sole cooked in a white wine sauce with red onions, olives, capers and fresh dice tomatoes. Served over spinach

PAELLA EXCELENCIA

$26.99+

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, white fish, calamari, chicken and chorizo. Cooked with special type of rice.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kid's Crispy Taco

$9.00

Kid's Soft Taco

$9.00

Kid's Burrito

$9.00

Sides

Guacamole

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Cheese

$1.50

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Flour or Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tostones

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50+

Salad Side

$4.50

Family Special

Family Special #1

$39.00

Family Special #2

$39.00

Desserts

FLAN

$8.00

CHURROS

$8.00

FRIED CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

FRIED BANANA

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

DORADITAS

$7.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

Scoop ICE CREAM

$3.50

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

551 Rt 6, Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

