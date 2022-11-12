Mahopac Inn Mahopac, New York
927 South Lake Blvd.
Mahopac, NY 10541
Popular Items
Burgers
4 Alarm Fire
Cajun seasoned burger, pepper jack cheese, chili and chipotle ranch
Blue and Gold Burger
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, and blue cheese served with horseradish sauce
Classic American
American cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion
New Yorker
Bacon, over easy egg, cheese and hash brown
Rodeo Burger
Cheddar cheese , onion rings and bourbon BBQ sauce
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Rigatoni
Sautéed blackened chicken breast, diced prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes and broccoli in a basil pesto cream sauce
Filet Mignon Medallions
Seared Filet mignon medallions topped with mushrooms and onions served with sautéed vegetables and garlic whipped mashed potatoes
General Tso Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, sautéed in General Tso sauce served with sautéed vegetables and rice
Mahopac and Cheese
Our house made 3 cheese mac and cheese tossed in penne pasta, and topped with bread crumb topping
Shepard’s Pie
Ground beef and root vegetables cooked in a rich gravy topped with whipped potatoes
Kids Menu
Salads
Chopped House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, diced mozzarella & crotons served with choose of dressing
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine hearts tossed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with crotons and grated parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, hardboiled egg, blue cheese and grilled chicken
Santa Fa Salad
Mixed greens topped with black bean & corn salsa, blackened shrimp, diced tomato and crispy tortilla chips served with avocado ranch dressing
Filet Mignon Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced fresh mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers and sliced filet mignon
Sandwiches and Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard in a flour wrap
Filet Mignon Wedge
Filet mignon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese on garlic wedge served with horseradish sauce
French Dip
Sliced ribeye steak cooked in Au jus topped with melted Swiss on a garlic wedge
Gobble Gobble
Thin sliced roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry mayo, on multigrain bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado cilantro yogurt sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye steak with sautéed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!!
The Mahopac Indian
Brined chicken breast panko crusted and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and chipotle mayo
Sides
Carrots & Celery
Curly Cheese Fries
Curly Fries
Mashed potato/gravy
Onion Rings
Sauteed Veggies
Shoe String Cheese Fries
Shoestring Fries
Side Avocado
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Dressing
Side Gravy
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Guacamole
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
South of the Boarder
Steak Tacos
Filet mignon, shredded lettuce diced tomato, pickled red onions and avocado topped with chipotle aioli
Pork Belly Tacos
12 hour braised pork belly topped with black bean and corn salsa and avocado ranch
Ground Beef Tacos
Season house blend ground beef topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce tomato onions and sour cream
Nachos Supreme
Fried corn chips layered with cheese sauce and chili topped with shredded lettuce, pico del gallo sour cream and jalapeños
Loaded Tater Tots
Smothered with cheese sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, crumbled bacon, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos
Classic Quesadilla
3 cheese blend with peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla
3 cheese blend with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and diced tomato. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Pork Belly Buster Quesadilla
3 cheese blend with onions, mushrooms, crispy pork belly and whiskey bbq sauce. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Specials
Southwest Chicken Soup
Shredded ribeye, egg noodles and vegetables.
Scarpiello Wings
Our famous bone in wings fried to perfection tossed in spicy whitewine sauce with roasted garlic and cherry peppers.
Chicken Gyro
Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted swiss between to grilled flatbreads served with potato chips and a side of Russian dressing.
Burger of the Week-Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Our house blended Kobe ground beef topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce. tomato, onion, avocado and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun served with choice of fries.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Roasted French breast chicken with gravy, chorizo sausage stuffing, sautéed vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Spinach and Artichoke Rangoons
8 mini hot dogs wrapped in soft pretzels served with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Cuban Sandwich
Loaded Potato Soup
Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
Garlic Cheese Curds
BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese
Burger of the week-Stout Burger
Boneless Short Ribs
New England Clam Chowder
Sausage Stuffed Puffed Pastry
Everything Bavarian Pretzel
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Burger of the week-Shrimp Burger
Chicken Schnitzel
Tortellini and Veggie Soup
Mango Habanero Wings
Mini Beef & Cheese Empanadas
Turkey Burger Special
Chicken Bacon Russian Wedge
Eggplant Parmigiana
Butternut Squash Soup
Deviled Eggs
Chicken Fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Loco Moco
Short Rib Lasagna
Chicken Sausage Soup
Asian Shrimp
Turkey Melt
Chicken Milanese
Beef Stew
Home Made Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pulled Pork Burger
Starters
Avocado Caprese
Stuffed Avocado with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and house made pesto topped with balsamic reduction served with pita chips
Cheese Burger Sliders
Chicken Fingers Appetizer
Dublin Rolls
Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served with Guinness mustard
French Onion Soup
3 onion blend topped with crostini, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheese
Garlic Shrimp Boat
5 pacific white shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce on top of a crostini
Greek Style Lettuce Wraps
3 pieces of Butter leaf lettuce with seasoned ground turkey diced tomatoes, diced onion,and tzatziki sauce
House Chili
Blended ground beef, peppers, onions and black beans topped with monetary jack and diced onions
Mac Attack Sliders
All beef patties, cheese, lettuce, pickle and special sauce
Mozzaluna
Half-moon slices of fresh mozzarella breaded and fried topped with balsamic reduction, house made pesto and a side of marinara sauce
NY Style Pretzel
Authentic soft pretzel served with our house made cheese sauce
Steak Tidbits
Tender grilled filet mignon served with horseradish cream sauce
Wings
Wings-Bone In
Slow roasted jumbo wings fried to order and your choice of sauce. Seved with celery & carrots, choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings
Our signature recipe of 20yrs Boneless wings flash fried
Beer Battered Boneless Wings
Our signature boneless wings coated in house made beer batter and fried to order served with honey mustard dipping sauce
Desserts
Kids Menu
Specials
Southwest Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken, black beans, corn and chipotle topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Mango Habanero Wings
Our famous bone in wings fried to perfection tossed in mango habanero sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Rangoon’s
Chopped spinach and artichoke hearts wrap and dumpling dough and tried to perfection with Alfredo dipping sauce.
The Burger of the week-Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Our house blended Kobe ground beef mixed with ground Italian sausage topped with Broccoli Rabe, provolone cheese and garlic aïoli served with Parmesan truffle fries.
Chicken Gyro
Roasted chicken thighs in a grilled pita, with lettuce, tomato, onion and Tatsuki sauce served with choice of fries.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Fried chicken thighs served with potato au gratin, sautéed Harracott vert and a side salad.
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted marinated pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese on a wedge with mustard and pickles served with choice of fries.
Loaded Potato Soup
Creamy potato soup with chunks of Idaho potatoes, shredded cheddar, bacon, and sour cream.
Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
5 mushrooms stuffed with ground sausage and chopped vegetables topped with a garlic cream sauce
Garlic Cheese Curds
Fresh cheese curds with a garlic breading fried to perfection and served with a pesto aioli
BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese
House made pulled chicken in whiskey BBQ sauce pressed between two flatbreads with mozzarella and American cheese served with choice of fries.
Burger of the week-Stout Burger
Our house blended Kobe ground beef topped with provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions and Guinness mustard aioli served on toasted brioche bun with choice of fries.
Boneless Short Ribs
Boneless braised beef short ribs with garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, and a red wine demi glaze
Tortellini and Veggie Soup
Mini Beef & Cheese Empanadas
Mini beef and cheese empanadas served with spicy sour cream.
Everything Bavarian Pretzel
1 Everything bagel seasoned Bavarian Pretzel served with house made beer cheese.
Chicken Bacon Russian Wedge
House made chicken cutlet, swiss cheese, bacon and Russian dressing.
Turkey Burger Special
Turkey burger with mescaline provolone tomato and garlic aïoli.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Thin sliced chicken breast breaded and fried topped with mushroom gravy, braised red cabbage, and mashed potatoes.
Butternut Squash Soup
Deviled Eggs
6 house made deviled eggs topped with crispy prosciutto.
Chicken Fries
12 Chicken fries fried to perfection and served with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
House made chicken cutlet, melted swiss, grilled ham, and honey mustard served with choice of fries.
Loco Moco
Traditional Hawaiian comfort food consisting of white rice topped with braised beef, an over easy egg and hearty brown gravy. Served with side salad.
Short Rib Lasagna
House made lasagna with layers of ground beef, braised short rib, ricotta cheese, marinara, and mozzarella. Served with side salad.
Chicken Sausage Soup
Cajun Chicken, sweet Italian sausage, brown rice and vegetables.
Asian Shrimp
5 fried shrimp with cherry peppers, tossed in sesame dressing with wasabi aioli and sesame seeds.
Turkey Melt
Roasted Turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, pickles and bbq sauce served with choice of fries.
Chicken Milanese
Thin breaded chicken cutlet topped with chopped mixed greens, diced tomatoes, diced mozzarella, diced onions and balsamic reduction.
Beef Stew
House made beef stew served with hearty vegetables, mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables served with a side salad.
Home Made Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pulled Pork Burger
Our house blended ground beef topped with BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, bacon & chili sour cream sauce on a toasted brioche bun with choice of fries.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 am
Where everyone knows your name!
927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac, NY 10541