Mahopac Inn Mahopac, New York

Popular Items

Loaded Tater Tots
Chopped House Salad

Burgers

4 Alarm Fire

$15.95

Cajun seasoned burger, pepper jack cheese, chili and chipotle ranch

Blue and Gold Burger

$15.95

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, and blue cheese served with horseradish sauce

Classic American

$13.95

American cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion

New Yorker

$15.95

Bacon, over easy egg, cheese and hash brown

Rodeo Burger

$14.95

Cheddar cheese , onion rings and bourbon BBQ sauce

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Rigatoni

$17.95

Sautéed blackened chicken breast, diced prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes and broccoli in a basil pesto cream sauce

Filet Mignon Medallions

$23.95

Seared Filet mignon medallions topped with mushrooms and onions served with sautéed vegetables and garlic whipped mashed potatoes

General Tso Chicken

$16.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, sautéed in General Tso sauce served with sautéed vegetables and rice

Mahopac and Cheese

$15.95

Our house made 3 cheese mac and cheese tossed in penne pasta, and topped with bread crumb topping

Shepard’s Pie

$16.95

Ground beef and root vegetables cooked in a rich gravy topped with whipped potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Salads

Chopped House Salad

$6.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, diced mozzarella & crotons served with choose of dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.95

Chopped romaine hearts tossed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with crotons and grated parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, hardboiled egg, blue cheese and grilled chicken

Santa Fa Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens topped with black bean & corn salsa, blackened shrimp, diced tomato and crispy tortilla chips served with avocado ranch dressing

Filet Mignon Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with diced fresh mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers and sliced filet mignon

Sandwiches and Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard in a flour wrap

Filet Mignon Wedge

$16.95

Filet mignon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese on garlic wedge served with horseradish sauce

French Dip

$14.95

Sliced ribeye steak cooked in Au jus topped with melted Swiss on a garlic wedge

Gobble Gobble

$13.95

Thin sliced roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry mayo, on multigrain bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado cilantro yogurt sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Sliced ribeye steak with sautéed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!!

The Mahopac Indian

$13.95

Brined chicken breast panko crusted and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and chipotle mayo

Sides

Carrots & Celery

$1.50

Curly Cheese Fries

$7.00

Curly Fries

$5.95

Mashed potato/gravy

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Shoe String Cheese Fries

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$4.95

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tater Tots

$7.00

South of the Boarder

Steak Tacos

$14.95

Filet mignon, shredded lettuce diced tomato, pickled red onions and avocado topped with chipotle aioli

Pork Belly Tacos

$13.95

12 hour braised pork belly topped with black bean and corn salsa and avocado ranch

Ground Beef Tacos

$12.95

Season house blend ground beef topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce tomato onions and sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$7.95+

Fried corn chips layered with cheese sauce and chili topped with shredded lettuce, pico del gallo sour cream and jalapeños

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.95+

Smothered with cheese sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, crumbled bacon, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos

Classic Quesadilla

$8.95

3 cheese blend with peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.95

3 cheese blend with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and diced tomato. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Pork Belly Buster Quesadilla

$14.95

3 cheese blend with onions, mushrooms, crispy pork belly and whiskey bbq sauce. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Specials

Southwest Chicken Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Shredded ribeye, egg noodles and vegetables.

Scarpiello Wings

$11.00+Out of stock

Our famous bone in wings fried to perfection tossed in spicy whitewine sauce with roasted garlic and cherry peppers.

Chicken Gyro

$17.00Out of stock

Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted swiss between to grilled flatbreads served with potato chips and a side of Russian dressing.

Burger of the Week-Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00Out of stock

Our house blended Kobe ground beef topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce. tomato, onion, avocado and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun served with choice of fries.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Roasted French breast chicken with gravy, chorizo sausage stuffing, sautéed vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Spinach and Artichoke Rangoons

$13.00Out of stock

8 mini hot dogs wrapped in soft pretzels served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Burger of the week-Stout Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Boneless Short Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+Out of stock

Sausage Stuffed Puffed Pastry

$13.00Out of stock

Everything Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00Out of stock

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Burger of the week-Shrimp Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Schnitzel

$23.00Out of stock

Tortellini and Veggie Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Mango Habanero Wings

$11.00+Out of stock

Mini Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Burger Special

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Russian Wedge

$17.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00Out of stock

Loco Moco

$22.00Out of stock

Short Rib Lasagna

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Sausage Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Asian Shrimp

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$17.00

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Beef Stew

$21.00

Home Made Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$18.00

Starters

Avocado Caprese

$10.95

Stuffed Avocado with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and house made pesto topped with balsamic reduction served with pita chips

Cheese Burger Sliders

$9.95

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$9.95

Dublin Rolls

$11.95Out of stock

Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served with Guinness mustard

French Onion Soup

$6.95

3 onion blend topped with crostini, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheese

Garlic Shrimp Boat

$11.95

5 pacific white shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce on top of a crostini

Greek Style Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

3 pieces of Butter leaf lettuce with seasoned ground turkey diced tomatoes, diced onion,and tzatziki sauce

House Chili

$6.95

Blended ground beef, peppers, onions and black beans topped with monetary jack and diced onions

Mac Attack Sliders

$9.95

All beef patties, cheese, lettuce, pickle and special sauce

Mozzaluna

$10.95

Half-moon slices of fresh mozzarella breaded and fried topped with balsamic reduction, house made pesto and a side of marinara sauce

NY Style Pretzel

$9.95

Authentic soft pretzel served with our house made cheese sauce

Steak Tidbits

$14.95

Tender grilled filet mignon served with horseradish cream sauce

Wings

Wings-Bone In

$9.95+

Slow roasted jumbo wings fried to order and your choice of sauce. Seved with celery & carrots, choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Our signature recipe of 20yrs Boneless wings flash fried

Beer Battered Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Our signature boneless wings coated in house made beer batter and fried to order served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Burgers

Classic American

$14.95

American cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion

Blue and Gold Burger

$16.95

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, and blue cheese served with horseradish sauce

4 Alarm Fire

$16.95

Cajun seasoned burger, pepper jack cheese, chili and chipotle ranch

New Yorker

$16.95

Bacon, over easy egg, cheese and hash brown

Rodeo Burger

$15.95

Cheddar cheese , onion rings and bourbon BBQ sauce

Turkey Burger

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Veggie Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Desserts

Chocoklate Lava Cake

$7.00

Entrees

Shepard’s Pie

$17.95

Ground beef and root vegetables cooked in a rich gravy topped with whipped potatoes

Blackened Chicken Rigatoni

$18.95Out of stock

Sautéed blackened chicken breast, diced prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes and broccoli in a basil pesto cream sauce

General Tso Chicken

$17.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, sautéed in General Tso sauce served with sautéed vegetables and rice

Mahopac and Cheese

$16.95Out of stock

Our house made 3 cheese mac and cheese tossed in penne pasta, and topped with bread crumb topping

Filet Mignon Medallions

$24.95

Seared Filet mignon medallions topped with mushrooms and onions served with sautéed vegetables and garlic whipped mashed potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$8.95

Kids Hamburger w/Fries

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Salads

Chopped House Salad

$7.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, diced mozzarella & crotons served with choose of dressing

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Chopped romaine hearts tossed in our house made Caesar dressing topped with crotons and grated parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, hardboiled egg, blue cheese and grilled chicken

Santa Fa Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with black bean & corn salsa, blackened shrimp, diced tomato and crispy tortilla chips served with avocado ranch dressing

Filet Mignon Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens topped with diced fresh mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, roasted peppers and sliced filet mignon

Sandwiches and Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard in a flour wrap

Filet Mignon Wedge

$17.95

Filet mignon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese on garlic wedge served with horseradish sauce

French Dip

$15.95

Sliced ribeye steak cooked in Au jus topped with melted Swiss on a garlic wedge

Gobble Gobble

$14.95

Thin sliced roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry mayo, on multigrain bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chicken, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado cilantro yogurt sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Sliced ribeye steak with sautéed peppers and onions topped with our cheese sauce served on a wedge. The way they do it in Philly!!

The Mahopac Indian

$14.95

Brined chicken breast panko crusted and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and chipotle mayo

Sides

Carrots & Celery/ranch

$1.50

Shoe String Cheese Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries

$5.95Out of stock

Mashedpotato/gravy

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Sauteed Veggies

$5.95

Shoestring Fries

$4.95

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

Curly Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

South of the Boarder

Classic Quesadilla

$9.95

3 cheese blend with peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Ground Beef Tacos

$13.95

Season house blend ground beef topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce tomato onions and sour cream

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.95+Out of stock

Smothered with cheese sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, crumbled bacon, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos

Nachos Supreme

$8.95+

Fried corn chips layered with cheese sauce and chili topped with shredded lettuce, pico del gallo sour cream and jalapeños

Pork Belly Buster Quesadilla

$15.95

3 cheese blend with onions, mushrooms, crispy pork belly and whiskey bbq sauce. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.95

12 hour braised pork belly topped with black bean and corn salsa and avocado ranch

Steak Tacos

$15.95

Filet mignon, shredded lettuce diced tomato, pickled red onions and avocado topped with chipotle aioli

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

3 cheese blend with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and diced tomato. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Specials

Southwest Chicken Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Shredded chicken, black beans, corn and chipotle topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Mango Habanero Wings

$11.00+

Our famous bone in wings fried to perfection tossed in mango habanero sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Rangoon’s

$13.00Out of stock

Chopped spinach and artichoke hearts wrap and dumpling dough and tried to perfection with Alfredo dipping sauce.

The Burger of the week-Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00Out of stock

Our house blended Kobe ground beef mixed with ground Italian sausage topped with Broccoli Rabe, provolone cheese and garlic aïoli served with Parmesan truffle fries.

Chicken Gyro

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted chicken thighs in a grilled pita, with lettuce, tomato, onion and Tatsuki sauce served with choice of fries.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Fried chicken thighs served with potato au gratin, sautéed Harracott vert and a side salad.

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted marinated pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese on a wedge with mustard and pickles served with choice of fries.

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Creamy potato soup with chunks of Idaho potatoes, shredded cheddar, bacon, and sour cream.

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00Out of stock

5 mushrooms stuffed with ground sausage and chopped vegetables topped with a garlic cream sauce

Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh cheese curds with a garlic breading fried to perfection and served with a pesto aioli

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$15.00

House made pulled chicken in whiskey BBQ sauce pressed between two flatbreads with mozzarella and American cheese served with choice of fries.

Burger of the week-Stout Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Our house blended Kobe ground beef topped with provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions and Guinness mustard aioli served on toasted brioche bun with choice of fries.

Boneless Short Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Boneless braised beef short ribs with garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, and a red wine demi glaze

Tortellini and Veggie Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Mini Beef & Cheese Empanadas

$14.00Out of stock

Mini beef and cheese empanadas served with spicy sour cream.

Everything Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00Out of stock

1 Everything bagel seasoned Bavarian Pretzel served with house made beer cheese.

Chicken Bacon Russian Wedge

$17.00Out of stock

House made chicken cutlet, swiss cheese, bacon and Russian dressing.

Turkey Burger Special

$17.00Out of stock

Turkey burger with mescaline provolone tomato and garlic aïoli.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00Out of stock

Thin sliced chicken breast breaded and fried topped with mushroom gravy, braised red cabbage, and mashed potatoes.

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$12.00Out of stock

6 house made deviled eggs topped with crispy prosciutto.

Chicken Fries

$13.00Out of stock

12 Chicken fries fried to perfection and served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00Out of stock

House made chicken cutlet, melted swiss, grilled ham, and honey mustard served with choice of fries.

Loco Moco

$22.00Out of stock

Traditional Hawaiian comfort food consisting of white rice topped with braised beef, an over easy egg and hearty brown gravy. Served with side salad.

Short Rib Lasagna

$21.00Out of stock

House made lasagna with layers of ground beef, braised short rib, ricotta cheese, marinara, and mozzarella. Served with side salad.

Chicken Sausage Soup

$8.00+

Cajun Chicken, sweet Italian sausage, brown rice and vegetables.

Asian Shrimp

$15.00

5 fried shrimp with cherry peppers, tossed in sesame dressing with wasabi aioli and sesame seeds.

Turkey Melt

$17.00

Roasted Turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, pickles and bbq sauce served with choice of fries.

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Thin breaded chicken cutlet topped with chopped mixed greens, diced tomatoes, diced mozzarella, diced onions and balsamic reduction.

Beef Stew

$21.00

House made beef stew served with hearty vegetables, mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables served with a side salad.

Home Made Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$18.00

Our house blended ground beef topped with BBQ pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, bacon & chili sour cream sauce on a toasted brioche bun with choice of fries.

Starters

Avocado Caprese

$11.95

Stuffed Avocado with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and house made pesto topped with balsamic reduction served with pita chips

Cheese Burger Sliders

$10.95

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$10.95

House Chilli

$7.95

Blended ground beef, peppers, onions and black beans topped with monetary jack and diced onions

Dublin Rolls

$12.95Out of stock

Slow cooked corned beef and cabbage with julienned carrots wrapped in a traditional eggroll skin and fried served with Guinness mustard

French Onion Soup

$7.95

3 onion blend topped with crostini, melted Swiss and mozzarella cheese

Garlic Shrimp Boat

$12.95

5 pacific white shrimp sautéed in a garlic cream sauce on top of a crostini

Greek Style Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

3 pieces of Butter leaf lettuce with seasoned ground turkey diced tomatoes, diced onion,and tzatziki sauce

Mac Attack Sliders

$10.95

All beef patties, cheese, lettuce, pickle and special sauce

Mozzaluna

$11.95

Half-moon slices of fresh mozzarella breaded and fried topped with balsamic reduction, house made pesto and a side of marinara sauce

NY Style Pretzel

$10.95

Authentic soft pretzel served with our house made cheese sauce

Steak Tidbits

$15.95

Tender grilled filet mignon served with horseradish cream sauce

Wings

Wings-Bone In

$11.95+

Slow roasted jumbo wings fried to order and your choice of sauce. Seved with celery & carrots, choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings

$12.95+

Our signature recipe of 20yrs Boneless wings flash fried

Beer Battered Boneless Wings

$12.95+

Our signature boneless wings coated in house made beer batter and fried to order served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Soft Drinks

Cola

$3.25

Diet Cola

$3.25

Lemon Lime

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Where everyone knows your name!

Location

927 South Lake Blvd., Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

Gallery
Mahopac Inn image

