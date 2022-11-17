Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Ferus Artisan Ales

75 Reviews

$$

101 Beech St

Suite 111

Trussville, AL 35173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Junior Smash

Appetizers

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

House Made Pimento Cheese served with Crackers and Jalapeno Pepper Jam

Eggrolls

$8.00

Chicken, Corn and Black Bean stuffed Egg Rolls served with a side of Chipotle Ranch.

Beer Cheese Fries

Beer Cheese Fries

$11.00

crispy seasoned fries with house made beer cheese topped with smoked bacon and thinly sliced green onions.

Wings

Wings

$13.00

A choice to toss in Maple Chili glaze, IPA Buffalo, or Thai PB & J with a choice Ranch and Blue cheese for dipping

Salads And Soups

The Wedge

The Wedge

$11.00+

Classic Iceberg Wedge topped with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crisp Bacon, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Seasonal Salad

$6.00+

Caesar

$6.00+

Chopped Romaine Lettuce Spun in a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Parmesan Cheese and Buttered Croutons.

Entrees

Smashburger

Smashburger

$14.00

Double Smash Patty Burger with American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Shaved Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fries and a Pickle Beyond Burger Available upon request +$2

Fish and Grits

$19.00

Chef’s choice of fish served over Cheddar White Stone Ground Grits served with a Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce.

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Argentinian White Shrimp served over Cheddar White Stone Ground Grits served with a Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar and Ranch all Inside a Garlic Herb Wrap. Served with choice of side sauce. Add Bacon +$2

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Argentinian Blackened Shrimp served on a Six Inch French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and a House Made Remoulade.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Double Smash Patty Burger with Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and White Onions served on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served with a side of Brown Gravy.

Wildfire Burger

Wildfire Burger

$17.00

double smash patty burger with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapènos, fried onions, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli, all served on a brioche bun

ChickenBaconSwiss

$15.00

Three Tenders served on a Sesame Seed Bun with Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes. Served with choice of sauce.

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Toasted Sourdough with HouseMade Bacon Jam and Pimento cheese with Fried Jalapeno Slices.

Tenders

Tenders

$14.00

5 pickle brined chicken strips with the choice to toss in or IPA buffalo or Maple- Chili Glaze with a side of our signature white BBQ sauce

Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

Blackened Catfish served on a Six Inch French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and a House Made Remoulade

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crispy Brussels

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Carolina Slaw

$5.00

Kids

Junior Smash

Junior Smash

$9.00

One single patty plain cheeseburger served with pickle spear and fries. Add cheese +$1

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

grilled sourdough bread with American cheese, served with pickle spear and fries or fruit

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

deep fried chicken strips served with ranch and fries or fruit

Desserts

Cheesecake Angels

Cheesecake Angels

$8.00

Fried wontons stuffed w/ vanilla bean cheesecake served over apple pie filling and drizzled w/ Dark Lager Caramel

Smores Pie

$8.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$8.00

Merch

Tervis Tumbler

$33.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Sticker

$1.00

Stuffed Bear

$17.00

Poncho

$5.00

Tap Handle

$50.00

Wine Tumbler

$12.00

Ferus Sunglasses

Out of stock

Camp Mugs

$10.00

Growler

$5.00

T-Shirts/Hoodies

Hoodie

Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Ferus Hoodie

Clearance T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Ferus Shirt

$20.00

Sunset Tee

$23.00Out of stock

Kids Shirt

$16.00

Womens Ferus T

$20.00

Bird Shirt

$25.00

Roam Wild Deer Shirt

$25.00

Panther Stripe Shirt

$25.00

Van Shirt

$20.00

Specialty Beer Tee

Camping Shirt

$20.00

Beach Shirt

$25.00

Acid Wash

$30.00

Pilsner

$25.00

Antler

$20.00

C Color Standard

$30.00

Cropped Hoodie

$45.00

Vneck

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Pocket T

$25.00

Glasses

Taster (6oz)

$5.00

Pint (16oz Straight Sides)

$5.00

Wine/Sour

$7.00

Belcher (IPA)

$7.00

Lagerville

$11.00

Pilsner

$7.00

Estate (12oz beer)

$8.00

Hey Zebra Glass

$7.00

Lagerfest Mug

$10.00

Hats

Patch Hat

$25.00

Dad Hat

$20.00

Ferus 5 Panel Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

Yellow Hat

$25.00

Blue Patch Hat

$25.00

Stripe Hat

$25.00

Bear Patch Hat

$25.00

Grey And Brown Patch Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We at Ferus Artisan Ales believe in creating amazing beers, from hoppy IPAs to hearty stouts. Our chef-curated eatery menu, outdoor entertainment, taproom, & event space combine to provide an unparalleled brewery & restaurant experience.

Website

Location

101 Beech St, Suite 111, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

Gallery
Ferus Artisan Ales image
Ferus Artisan Ales image
Ferus Artisan Ales image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Three Earred Rabbit - Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
209 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ Leeds / Neighbors Brews and Pies
orange starNo Reviews
6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510 Leeds, AL 35094
View restaurantnext
SLIDE
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Crestwood Blvd Irondale, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
Billy's Sports Grill - Liberty Park
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Overton Rd Birmingham, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
The Marble Ring
orange starNo Reviews
430 41st St S Suite B Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Fultondale, AL
orange star4.1 • 68
3339 Lowery Pkwy Fultondale, AL 35068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Trussville

Rock N Roll Sushi Trussville
orange star4.5 • 4,139
5078 Pinnacle Sq Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trussville
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston