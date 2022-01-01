The Three Earred Rabbit imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bakeries
American

The Three Earred Rabbit Trussville

review star

No reviews yet

209 Main Street

Trussville, AL 35173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

4 Corners Special

$9.95

BLT Croissant

$8.95

Bourbon Smoked Ham and Cheddar

$9.50

Business Special

$7.99

California Club

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Classic Italian

$9.50

Club

$9.95

Egg Salad

$8.50

French Dip

$9.95

Grilled 3 Cheese

$8.95

Muffuletta

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.50

Pimento Cheese

$8.95

Reuben

$9.95

Smoked Turkey

$9.95

Special

$11.95

Special

$9.95

Special

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Half Sandwiches

Half Club

$6.95

Half 4 Corners Special

$6.95

Half Smoked Turkey

$5.95

Half Chicken Salad

$5.95

Half Chicken Alfredo Melt

$5.95

Half Reuben

$5.95

Half Turkey Reuben

$5.95

Half French Dip

$6.95

Half Classic Italian

$5.95

Half Bourbon Smoked Ham and Cheddar

$5.95

Half Pimento Cheese

$5.50

Half Grilled 3 Cheese

$5.25

Half BLT Croissant

$5.50

Egg Salad

$4.95

Tuna Salad

$5.25

Half Cali Club

$5.95

Salads

Any extra topping .75 per topping

$0.75

Cantaloupe Boat

$8.95

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Extra dressing

$0.75

Extra meat

$3.00

Greek Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken

$2.50+

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.25

The Harvest Salad

$9.95

The Rabbit Salad

$11.95

The Side Salad

$4.50

The Southwest Salad

$11.95

The Trio

$9.50

Soups

Chili or potato bowl

$5.50

Chili or Potato Cup

$4.25

Gumbo Bowl

$5.95

Gumbo Cup

$4.25

Pint of soup

$6.50

Quart of Chili

$11.95

Quart of soup

$10.95

Soup

$4.25+

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Pint of chili or brunswick

$6.95

Cup

$3.95

Bowl

$4.95

Pick 2 Combo

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.50

Cup of Soup & Side Salad

$9.25

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese

$4.99

Chili dog special

$6.50

Extra Chili Dog

$2.00

Extra Dog

$1.50

Hot Dog Special

$4.99

Old Fashioned

$3.99

Little Bunnies

PB & J

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

Turkey & Cheese

$4.50

Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Sides

Chips

$2.00

croissant

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.25

Dixie

$1.95

Fruit

$2.25

Pasta salad

$2.25

Pepper jelly side

$1.00

Pickle

$0.75

Scoop of Chicken

$4.00

Scoop of Pimento

$3.75

Scoop of Egg

$3.50

Scoop of Tuna

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.50

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

French Toast

$7.99

Pancakes

$5.99

Classic Breakfast

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.99

Corn Beef Hash

$9.99

Hors d'oeuvres

Mozzarella Caprese (per person)

$3.50

Shrimp Shooters (per person)

$3.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip (per person)

$3.50

Mini BBQ Sausages (per person)

$3.50

Crispy Chicken Bites (per person)

$3.50

Sausage Balls ( per person)

$3.50

Entree Selections

Chicken and Dressing

$14.95

Chicken Cordon Blue

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Picatta

$15.95

Did'd Pasta

$14.95

Didi's Pasta (meatless)

$12.95

Jomamma's Lasagna

$12.95

Pork Loin

$14.95

Hawaiian Pork Loin

$14.95

Slow Cooked Beef Tips in Creamy Mushroom Gravy

$15.95

Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

Roast Beef with Homemade Anjou

$16.95

Prime Rib

$25.95

Salmon Milano

$17.95

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.95

Hawaiian Shrimp

$16.95

Sliders

The Rammer Jammer (per serving)

$3.50

Chicken Mini's (per serving)

$3.50

BLT Bites (per serving)

$3.50

Rowdy Reuben (per serving)

$3.50

The Hay Jack (per serving)

$3.50

The Rabbit Tray

Tray Sandwiches

$59.95

To Go Salads

Chicken Salad

$25.95+

Tuna Salad

$24.00+

Egg Salad

$19.95+

Pimento Cheese

$22.00+

Dixie Caviar

$11.95+

Pasta Salad

$13.95+

Fruit Salad

$11.95+

Broccoli

$4.50+

To Go Soups

Daily Soup

$10.95+

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special

$13.95

Dinner Special

$14.95

Dinner Special

$15.95

Side salad

$3.00

Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole

$18.95

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

$18.95

Baked Ziti

$19.95

Beef Tips with Rice

$19.95

Chicken and Dressing

$18.95

Chicken Enchillada

$17.95

Southwest Casserole

$18.95

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Water

$0.25

House Coffee Regular

$1.99

House Coffee Decaf

$1.99

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Flavored Ice Coffee

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Soda Bar

Candy Land Monster

$9.95

Choc Monster Shake

$9.95

Floats

$4.25

Hot Fudge

$4.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.25

Kid Sundae

$3.25

Kids Milkshake

$3.25

Life is Not so Bad

$5.95

Malt

$4.75

Milk Shake

$4.50

Monster monster

$9.95

One Scoop

$2.95

OOEY GOOEY

$5.95

OOEY Monster

$9.95

Shark Shake

$9.95

Strawberry Monster

$9.95

Two Scoop

$4.50

Unicorn shake

$9.95

Specialty Coffee

Shot Espresso

$2.99

Mocha Latte

$3.99

Decaf

$2.50

House Blend

$2.50

Tea

$1.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Gallon Drinks

Sweet

$9.00

Unsweet

$8.00

Lemonade

$9.00

Bakery Items

$2 cupcakes

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$5.95+

Blueberry Bar

$3.50

Brownies

$2.50

Cake Pops

$1.95

Cake Slice

$3.25+

Cannoli

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$36.95

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Single

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Cobbler

$3.95

Coke Cola Cake 9X13

$26.95

Cookies

$2.50

Cupcakes

$2.75

Dozen chocolate strawberries

$19.95

Dozen cupcakes

$29.95

Dozen mini cupcakes

$8.95

Dump Brownies

$2.75

German Choc

$36.95

Humming Bird

$36.95

Italian Cream

$36.95

Lemon Bars

$3.25

Mini Cupcakes

$0.89+

Miscello

Muffins

$2.50

NO BAKE COOKIES

$2.75

Oooy Gooy Bar

$3.50

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.25

Pecan Bars

$3.50

Petit Fours (1 dozen)

$15.95

Pie

$16.95

Pound Cakes

$3.95+

Rocky Road Brownie

$3.25

Specialty Cookie L

$3.75

Specialty Cookie Small

$3.50

Specialty Cookie XL

$4.00

Stuffed Cookies

$3.25

Unicorn Cupcake

$3.25

Whole Cakes

$33.95

Whole Cakes Specialty

$44.95

Store Foods

3 pack candy

$17.95

Boa

$21.95

Candy

$5.95

Cheese Straws Lge

$16.95

Cheese Straws Small

$9.95

Cocoa Bombs

$6.50

Coffee Mug

$15.95

Coffee mugs

$12.95

Fudge

$2.99

pepper jelly

$9.95

Savory pack

$5.99

Spatula

$9.95

Spoon rest

$8.95

Towels

$9.95

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.25

2 Scoops

$5.50

Shakes, Floats & Sundays

Banana Split

$6.50

Floats

$4.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.95

Ice Cream Soda

$4.50

Kids Milkshake

$3.75

Kids Sundae

$3.50

Life's Not So Bad

$6.95

Malt

$4.75

Milkshake

$4.95

Monster Milkshake

$10.95

Ooey Gooey Sundae

$6.95

Specialty Milkshake

$6.95

GLUTEN FREE

10" WHOLE CAKE

$64.95

8" WHOLE CAKES

$39.95

GF Brownie

$3.50

GF CHEESE NIPS

$6.95

GF Cupcake

$3.25

GF DECORATIVE COOKIES

$4.95

GF OOEY GOOEY

$3.95

GF Pound Cakes

$11.95

GF Cinnamon Rolls 2 pack

$6.50

Casserole

Small

$17.95

Medium

$27.95

Large

$31.95

Dressings

Small

$14.95

Medium

$21.95

Large

$29.95

Chicken Small

$18.95

Chicken Medium

$29.95

Chicken Large

$35.95

Pint Gravy

$2.95

Quart Gravy

$5.95

Family Dinner

Dinner

$99.95+

Dinner With Rolls

$99.95+

Lasagna

Lasagna

$54.95

Large Lasagna

$109.95

Lasagna No MEAT

$49.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

209 Main Street, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

Gallery
The Three Earred Rabbit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
The Three Earred Rabbit - Leeds
orange starNo Reviews
8101 Parkway Drive Leeds, AL 35094
View restaurantnext
SLIDE
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Crestwood Blvd Irondale, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
Billy's Sports Grill - Liberty Park
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Overton Rd Birmingham, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Fultondale, AL
orange star4.1 • 68
3339 Lowery Pkwy Fultondale, AL 35068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Trussville

Rock N Roll Sushi Trussville
orange star4.5 • 4,139
5078 Pinnacle Sq Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trussville
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston