Farlow Sub Shop 200 S Centre St

Popular Items

Farlows " Italian"
Turkey
Ham

Hoagies & Sandwiches

Farlows " Italian"

Farlows " Italian"

$11.79+

Capacola, Genoa Salami, Pepper Ham, Pepperoni, Cooked Salami!

Farlows "Special Italian"

Farlows "Special Italian"

$11.79+

Pepper Ham, Prosciutto, Salami, Sopressata!

Ham

Ham

$11.29+
Turkey

Turkey

$11.79+
Bacon Lovers Turkey

Bacon Lovers Turkey

$11.79+Out of stock
Hot & Spicy Turkey

Hot & Spicy Turkey

$11.79+
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.79+
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.29+
Honey BBQ Chicken

Honey BBQ Chicken

$11.29+
South Fried Chicken

South Fried Chicken

$11.29+
Farlows "Regular"

Farlows "Regular"

$11.29+

Bologna, Ham, and Cooked Salami!

Cheese

Cheese

$11.50+
Tuna

Tuna

$10.79+
Pastrami

Pastrami

$11.79+

Egg Salad

$10.79+Out of stock

Bologna

$11.29+

Honey Glazed Maple Turkey

$11.29+Out of stock

Black Forest Smoked Turkey

$11.79+

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Chef Salad

$8.00+

turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese

Italian Salad

$9.00+

Capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, cooked salami, peppered ham, and provolone cheese.

Egg Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$8.00+

Sides

Farlows Macaroni Salad 8 oz

$1.50

Farlows Macaroni Salad 16 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Farlows Tuna 8 oz

$3.50

Farlows Tuna 16 oz

$6.00

Coleslaw 8 oz

$1.50

Coleslaw 16 oz

$3.00

Potato Salad 8 oz

$1.50

Potato Salad 16 oz

$3.00

Drinks

Guers

$1.00+

Boylan Soda & Drinks (Fountain)

$1.99+Out of stock

16 oz Water

$0.50

Chips

Goods Chips

$0.65+

Uglies Chips

$1.49+

Dieffenbach Chips

$3.99+

Middleswarth Chips

$0.99+

Gibbles Chips

$0.99+

Snacks

Pretzel's

$3.29+

Pickles

$1.99+

Sweets

$1.50+

Deli

Cheese

$1.88+

Meat

$2.51+

Merch

Farlows T-Shirt

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S Centre St, Pottsville, PA 17901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

