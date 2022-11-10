Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pressed Coffee & Books
123 Mahantongo St

No reviews yet

123 Mahantongo St

Pottsville, PA 17901

Popular Items

Latte
French Toast Latte
Basic Brekkie Bagel

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Using Ampersand's Coaltown blend, our black drip coffee has tasting notes of chocolate and brown sugar! All sizes are $3 and include free refills.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

A shot of espresso with steamed milk. Add a flavor to make it your own, or try it iced!

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.75

Shot of espresso with steamed milk, served in a traditional 8oz size.

Golden Comfort

Golden Comfort

$5.75

Our golden milk with an added shot of espresso and drizzle of caramel for sweetness! Served hot or iced.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Coaltown cold brew concentrate brewed fresh and served iced!

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Shot of espresso topped off with water

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.50
Coffee Box

Coffee Box

$25.00

One gallon of Coaltown. We can include sugars, cups, lids, and stirrers upon request!

French Toast Latte

$4.75

A little dusting of french toast spice on top of cold foam, espresso, and your choice of milk. Tastes just like your favorite brunch!

Cookies and Cream Latte

Cookies and Cream Latte

$5.00

Iced latte flavored with vanilla, chocolate, and topped with cold foam and crushed oreo pieces.

Tea & Tea Lattes

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75

We serve our matcha lattes unsweetened, with your choice of milk. Add homemade vanilla syrup or honey for a sweeter experience. Try it hot or iced!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Brewed with Passenger spiced Masala Chai, sweetened with sugar and steamed with your choice of milk!

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

A tea-based latte. Made with Passenger's richly fragrant earl grey tea, our homemade vanilla syrup, your choice of milk, and steamed to perfection.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

A cup of your favorite Passenger tea, served hot or iced.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Brewed with Passenger's English Breakfast tea, served unsweetened.

Golden Chai

Golden Chai

$5.00

Chai Latte + Housemade Golden Milk Spice Blend + Brown Sugar

Rijuice

A Million Bucks - 10oz

A Million Bucks - 10oz

$4.75

Apple, Kale, Lemon, Spinach

Orange You Glad - 10oz

Orange You Glad - 10oz

$4.75Out of stock

Apple, Tangerines, Lime, Lemon, Turmeric

Sunshine Daydream - 10oz

Sunshine Daydream - 10oz

$4.75Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Walk on the Beach - 10oz

Walk on the Beach - 10oz

$4.75

Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Golden Beet, Lemon

Good Mood

$4.75

Fall Favs

The Cloud

The Cloud

$5.50

Apple cider, homemade caramel, oat milk. Served hot or iced, the iced version comes with cold foam on top! Our homemade caramel contains small amounts of dairy, so this is not a dairy free item!

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50+

Fresh from the farm!

Salty Maple

Salty Maple

$5.25

Espresso, maple syrup, a little bit of salt, and your choice of milk.

The Great Pumpkin

The Great Pumpkin

$5.50

The best of all of fall: espresso, chai, oatmilk, and our homemade pumpkin spice syrup

Peach Pie Chai

$5.50

A comforting and creamy oat milk chai latte with Peach Pie syrup!

Other Drinks

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$4.50+

Golden milk powder made in house with our own blend of turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and clove.

Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.75

Our pink drink is made with powdered dragonfruit and raspberry, sweetened with vanilla syrup, and served with your choice of milk. Try it hot or iced!

Blue Latte

Blue Latte

$4.75

Made with powdered blue butterfly pea flower, this beautiful blue drink is sweetened with notes of homemade vanilla and lavender. Try it hot or iced!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

Frothy steamed milk with just the right amount of syrup to make it something special!

Cacao Cozy

$4.75

A spiced, chocolatey, cozy drink made with own own special blend of organic cacao powder, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, wildflower honey, and oatmilk.

Bagels and Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00+

Choose your bagel, choose your spread! Note: Our regular bagels are vegan, our gluten-free bagels are not!

Basic Brekkie Bagel

Basic Brekkie Bagel

$4.00+

A classic! Just egg, american cheese, and your choice of meat on your choice of bagel. Keep it simple or spice things up by adding veggies, sauces, or whatever you're craving!

Hot Stuff Breakfast Sandwich

Hot Stuff Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

A spicy twist on your morning regular! Swiss cheese, egg patty, bacon, and a drizzle of our homemade hot honey on your choice of bagel.

Granola & Yogurt Parfait

Granola & Yogurt Parfait

$3.75+

Vanilla greek yogurt with your choice of filling, topped with our own homemade granola. Our granola is gluten-free, sweetened with honey, and contains both almonds and pecans.

Lox Brekkie Bagel

Lox Brekkie Bagel

$8.50+

Smoked salmon fresh from Adelphia Seafood, plain or our homemade garlic chive cream cheese, and crunchy pickled onions!

Skook Brekkie Sandwich

$4.50

Keilbasy, american cheese, egg patty, honey mustard aoili on your choice of bagel. A fan favorite!

Pumpkin Roll Parfait

$3.75+

Pumpkin roll filling, housemade sweet cream, yogurt, topped with our house granola!

Baked Goods

Jumbo Scones

Jumbo Scones

$4.00+Out of stock

Jumbo scones baked fresh at Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.75+

Homemade muffins baked locally at Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven.

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.75+Out of stock

Gluten-free brownies topped with rich, thick icing. Baked fresh at Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven.

Cookie

$3.00+Out of stock

Baked fresh by Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven!

Power Balls

Power Balls

$5.50Out of stock

Five Pressed Power Balls, homemade in house with gluten free oats, peanut butter, chia seeds, and dark chocolate chips!

Pride Granola

$4.20Out of stock

Crepes and Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$6.95

Melted cheddar, sliced turkey breast, and sriracha aioli.

Ham & Mozzarella

Ham & Mozzarella

$6.95

Melted mozzarella, sliced ham, and djion mustard.

Spinach & Feta Crepe

Spinach & Feta Crepe

$6.95

Feta cheese, spinach, topped with hummus.

Jalapeno Popper Crepe

Jalapeno Popper Crepe

$6.95

Melted cheddar, pickled jalapenos, and ranch drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Crepe

Buffalo Chicken Crepe

$6.95

Melted cheddar, chunks of chicken breast, ranch drizzle and buffalo sauce.

Tomato Bacon Mozz Crepe

Tomato Bacon Mozz Crepe

$6.95

Melted mozzarella, chunks of real bacon, and cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Goat Cheese Crepe

Chicken Goat Cheese Crepe

$7.95

Melted mozzarella, chunks of chicken breast, fresh spinach, and honey goat cheese crumbles.

Turkey Club Crepe

Turkey Club Crepe

$7.95

Melted provolone cheese, sliced turkey, bacon crumbles, and dill pickle chips with a drizzle of garlic aioli.

CBR Crepe

CBR Crepe

$7.95

Melted provolone, chunks of chicken, bacon pieces, and ranch drizzle

Sriracha Club

Sriracha Club

$7.95

Melted provolone cheese, chunks of chicken, bacon pieces and spicy sriracha mayo.

Cuban Crepe

Cuban Crepe

$7.95

Our take on a cuban sandwich: swiss cheese, ham, bacon, and dill pickle chips topped with our homemade creamy horseradish mustard sauce.

Sweet and Spicy Crepe

$7.95

Swiss cheese, chicken, bacon, and a drizzle of our homemade hot honey!

The Chickpea Club

The Chickpea Club

$6.95

We combine chickpeas and carrots with sundried tomatoes and a special blend of spices to create a delicious, protein packed crepe or sandwich. Chickpea mix, feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, homemade garlic aioli, served on a crepe or your choice of bagel or baguette!

Kielbasa Crepe

$7.95

Sweet Crepes

Banana Crepe

Banana Crepe

$6.95+

A classic and everyone's all time favorite. Choose between banana and nutella or banana and peanut butter - or don't, and get both!

Seasonal Fruit & Cream Crepe

$6.95

Current Seasonal Fruit: Housemade Cinnamon Apple Compote!

Lemon & Sugar Crepe

Lemon & Sugar Crepe

$6.95

Lemon curd and powdered sugar, simple and delicious.

Fluffernutter Crepe

Fluffernutter Crepe

$6.95

Peanut butter, marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbles.

S'Mores Crepe

S'Mores Crepe

$6.95

Nutella, marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble.

PB&J Crepe

PB&J Crepe

$6.25

Peanut butter drizzle & strawberry jam.

Cookies & Cream Crepe

Cookies & Cream Crepe

$6.95

Crumbled oreos and sweet cream cheese filling.

Pumpkin Roll Crepe

$6.95

A fall favorite! Pumpkin pie filling with sweet cream and topped with powdered sugar.

Caramel Apple Crepe

$6.95

Packaged Goods

Ampersand Coffee

Ampersand Coffee

$15.00+

Whole bean coffee, fresh roasted in house at Pressed! The Coaltown: Light Roast Blend, 50% South American & 50% East African Jitterless: Light Roast Decaf, 100% Papau New Guinea Barista ChitChat Vol I: Medium Roast, 100% Ethiopian Workflow: Dark Roast, 100% Honduran The Regular: Dark Roast Blend, 50% Honduran & 50% Ethiopian Seasonal Coffees: Page Turner Flor De Selva

Passenger Loose Leaf Tea

Passenger Loose Leaf Tea

$10.00+

Loose Leaf Tea from Passenger in Lancaster PA.

Tooth of the Lion Products

Tooth of the Lion Products

$13.00+

100% PA grown in Orwigsburg PA herbal teas, supplements, tonics, and tinctures!

Take Homes

Take Homes

$15.00+

Merch

Pressed Tote Bag

Pressed Tote Bag

$5.00

Artwork by local artist and former barista, Zach Honeyman!

Pressed Sticker

$1.00

Consignment Items

SARCC Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Wild Violet Candle

$15.00

Mar Disco Macramé

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!

Website

Location

123 Mahantongo St, Pottsville, PA 17901

Directions

