Fat Angelo’s - Masontown

Fresh Salads
Antipasto Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Banana Peppers
Chicken and Fries Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese Fries and Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Romaine Lettuce,, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our House Tossed salad with Fries, Chessar Cheese Fries, Crispy Chicken, Fat Angelo's Homemade Ranch
Fat Angelo's Chef Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Provolone and Chessar Cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh Iceberg, Grilled BBQ Chicken, ,Smoked Ham and Bacon, ,Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sweet Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Dressing
Side Salad
Steak and Fries Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Fries, Chopped Sirloin Steak
Taco Salad
Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream
Tossed Garden Salad
Fresh Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olivers, Pickled Beets, Croutons, Pepperoncini and Cheddar Cheese
Calzone & Strombolis
Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Custom 5 Topping
5 Toppings of Your Choice
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives
Hot Honey Calzone
Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Brushed with butter garlic, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey & topped off with Parmesan Cheese served with Marinara
Italian
Smoked Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Green Peppers, Red Onion
Meatball
Italian Meatballs, Sweet Peppers, Extra Cheese, Fat Angelo's Sauce
Sicilian Steak
Steak, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Italian Sausage, Red Onion
Triple Pepperoni
Loads of Pepperoni, Extra Cheese
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Black Olives
Baked Pasta
Specialty Pasta
Chicken Parm
Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesean. Topped with Crouton Crumble
Diablo
Penne, Red Sauce, Red Chili Pepper Flakes, Grilled Chicken, DIced Onion, Sliced Jalapenos, Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone
Meat Lovers Pasta
Penne Pasta, Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Pangers Pasta
Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Mild Pepper Rings, Big Dogg Ranch, Mozzarella, Provolone, Topped with Seasoned Crouton Crumble
Peppers and Sausage
Penne Pasta, Butter and Garlic Sauce, Sweet Peppers, Hot Sausage and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Spicy Sausage
Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Banana Peppers, Sausage, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone
Hand-Tossed Pizza
Specialty Pies
BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, red onion and sweet peppers
Big Dogg Chicken Rancher
Big Dogg Ranch sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, 3 cheeses, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella, bacon and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tangy sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, banana peppers, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella
Carnivore
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked bacon
Chicken Club
Garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, french fries, cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing
Deluxe
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives
Forte
Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend of cheeses, pepperoni, jalapenos and drizzled with Mike's hot honey
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Olive oil, chopped garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, dried rosemary, diced grilled chicken breast
Hawaiian
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, smoked bacon, pineapple, ham & extra cheese
Italian Hoagie
White Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked ham, hard salami, capicola, green peppers and red onions after baked it is topped with lettuce, tomato and Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette
Italian Steak
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, hard salami, pepperoni, sweet peppers and red onions
Light White
White garlic sauce, tomato, spinach, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses
Loco Taco
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, taco meat, tortilla chips, black olives topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce and a side of taco sauce and sour cream
Meatball Pizza
Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian meatballs, and extra cheese
Mighty Whiteeeee
White garlic sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, spinach, green olives, sliced tomatoes and marinated artichokes.
PGH Perogie
Garlic sauce, mashed potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone topped with onions
Ranch Steak and Fry
Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, french fries and drizzled with ranch dressing
Smoked Bacon Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and provolone cheese, diced grilled chicken breast, red onions, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes and dried basil
The Mountaineer
Ranch sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, kettle fried potato chips and more cheese
Triple Pepperoni
Red sauce, pepperoni to the triple power, extra cheese
Vegetarian
Fat Angelos Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, muchrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and pineapple
White Pie
Olive oil, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese and diced garlic
Zinger Pie
White garlic sauce, mozzarella, provolone cheddar cheese, fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, jalapenos, french fries and topped with a drizzle of ranch
Hoagies
BBQ Meatball
Honey BBQ Meatballs, cheddar cheese, green peppers, red onions
Big Dogg Grinder
Hard salami, capicola, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's vinaigrette
BLT
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo
Cheeseburger
1/4 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Tenders, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Club
Smoked ham, smoked bacon, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Grilled Chicken
Mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Club
Mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Ham and Cheese
Smoked ham, mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Ham, Bacon, Swiss
Smoked bacon, smoked ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Italian
Smoked ham, sapicola, hard salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette
Meatball
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Italian meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese, green bell peppers, red onions
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/4 lb beef patty, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Pizza Burger
Fat Angelo's red sauce. 1/4 lb beef patty, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Pizzaioli
Fat Angelo's red sauce, loads of pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Sicilian Chicken
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled diced chicken breast, smoked ham, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette
Smokehouse BBQ Burger
Honey BBQ sauce, 1/4 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Spicy Meatball
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Italian meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, sweet peppers, red onions
Turkey and Cheese
Smoked Turkey, mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar
Smoked Turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Vegetarian
Mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and pineapples
Supreme Hoagie
Breaded Fish - 8 inch
White cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, tarter sauce or cocktail sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, breaded chicken tenders, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and big dogg ranch dressing
Fat Angelo's Grilled Chicken Philly
Diced grilled chicken breast, mozzarella and provolone cheese, muchrooms, red onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Fat Angelo's Hot Sausage
Fat Angelos Red Sauce, Italian hot sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese, sweet peppers and red onions
Fat Angelo's Steak and Bleu
Choice sirloin steak, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato
Fat Angelo's Steak and Cheese
Choice sirloin steak, mozzarella and provolone cheese, muchrooms, red onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian Steak and Cheese
Choice sirloin steak, smoked ham, hard salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette dressing
Knuckle Sandwich
Mozzarella provolone & cheddar cheeses, fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, jalapenos, french fries & topped with a drizzle of ranch
Pizzalioli Steak and Cheese
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, pepperoini, italian sausage, and sweet peppers
Steak Rancher
Choice sirloin steak, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade ranch dressing
Three Cheese Steak and Bacon
Provolone, chessar and swiss cheese with choice sirloin steak, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and our homemade ranch dressing
Sides and Extras
Bacon Fries
A Pound of Potatoes, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese with Generous Dusting of Bacon Served with our Homemade Ranch Dressing
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Rolls
with Homemade Ranch
Bay Fries
A pound of potatoes tossed in old bay seasoning
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with your choice of Sauce
Breaded Muchrooms (10)
Buffalo Chicken Rolls (8)
Diced Grilled and Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese
Cajun Fries
White and Cheddar Cheese, Fried Chicken Bacon with Cajun Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
A pound of Potatoes covred with Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Diced Fried Chicken and Homemade Big Dog Ranch
Chicken Tenders and Fries
CinnaMix Sweet Potato Fries
Heaping Portion of Sweet Potato Fries drizzled with our house Cinnamon Brown Sugar Buttery Mixture
Extra Marinara
Fries with Cheese
Garlic Cheesy Breadsticks w/Marinara Sauce
Garlic Parm Fries
A pound of potatoes covered with Our Special Butter Garlic and Topped with Fresh Parmesan Cheese
Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks w/Marinara Sauce
Garlic Parmesan Knots
Garlic Sauce
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls (15)
Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers (5)
Loaded Nachos
Nachos and Cheese, taco meat, jalapenos, tomatoes and taco sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)
Served with Marinara
Nachos with Cheese
Nachos with cheese and Jalapenos
Pepperoni Fries
A pound of potatoes covered with Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Topped with Italiian Pepperoni and Melted Provolone Cheese
Pepperoni Rolls w/Hot Peppers (8)
Pepperoni Rolls w/Marinara Sauce (8)
Ranch
Regular Fries
Salt and Vinegar Fries
One pound of fries coated in a dry rub salt & vinegar seasoning
Sour Cream
Southwestern Fries
A Pound of Potatoes covered in Cheese, Taco Meat, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and served with a side of Cajun Ranch Sauce
Steak Fries
A pound of Potatoes Covered with Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Italian Pepperoni, Choice Sirloin Steak, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese and Served with Our Homemade Ranch Dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Zucchini Planks w/Marinara
