OL Chewy Puff Fruity Pebbles

$2.75

Fruity Pebbles Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. It will take you back to your childhood! You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)