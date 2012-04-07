XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX Vacaville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2040 Harbison dr, Unit F, Vacaville, CA 95687
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vacaville
Jamba - 000813 - Nut Tree Village
4.7 • 870
1651 E. Monte Vista Ave Vacaville, CA 95688
View restaurant
More near Vacaville