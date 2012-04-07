Restaurant header imageView gallery

XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX Vacaville

review star

No reviews yet

2040 Harbison dr, Unit F

Vacaville, CA 95687

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Guaca & Chips

$8.95

Nachos

$12.25

Rollitos

$8.50

Taquitos

$7.95

Tostada

$8.95

Taco Salad

$9.50

Quesadilla

$8.25

Super Quesadilla

$13.95

Asada Fries

$11.95

Breakfast Plates

Huevos Rancheros

$8.25

Huevos Divorciad

$8.25

Chorizo Plate

$9.00

Favela's Style

$1.50

Machaca Plate

$9.00

Two Egg Burrito

$9.00

Chorizo Burrito

$8.50

Machaca Burrito

$8.50

Burrito

Regular Burrito

$8.50

Favela's Burrito

$9.50

Fajita Burrito

$11.25

Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.50

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.95

Vegetable Burrito

$8.50

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Chimichanga

$13.95

Cazuela

$9.95

Dessert

Churro

$4.00

Flan

$6.00

Churro w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Dinner Combos

Enchiladas

$14.95

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$13.95

Tampiqueña

$15.95

Fajitas

$15.25

Chile Relleno Combo

$13.95

Tamales Combo

$13.95

Chile Colorado Dinner

$13.95

Carnitas Dinner

$13.95

Combo Plate

$15.95

Tequila Shrimp

$13.95

Salmon Plate

$10.95

Tacquitos Combo

$12.95

Rolltos Combo

$12.95

Chile Verde

$13.95

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.95

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$14.95

Sides

Salsa

$1.25+

Rice

$4.25

Beans

$4.25

Rice & Beans Combo

$6.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.25

Tortillas

$1.00

Tacos

Traditional Taco

$4.25

Favela Style Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Fish Taco

$4.25

Vegetarian Taco (2)

$8.00

Traditional Combo

$12.75

Favela's Style Combo

$14.45

Shrimp Tacos Combo

$13.95

Fish Tacos Combo

$13.95

Vegetarian Tacos

$12.00

Street Taco Special

$10.00

Soup

Posole

$11.95

Chicken Soup

$11.95

Albondigas

$11.95

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Jaritos

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Fruit Drink

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

Bottled Water

$1.75

Beer

Domestic Beer

$5.25

Imported Beer

$5.95

Michelada

$8.25

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Sangria glass

$8.25

Sangria 32qrt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2040 Harbison dr, Unit F, Vacaville, CA 95687

Directions

Gallery
XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX image
XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX image

