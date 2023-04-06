Ferrari's Ristorante - ACCOUNT 1254 Congress Street

- Home
1254 Congress Street
Schenectady, NY 12303
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
App Tossed Salad
Garden salad with your choice of dressing
App Kathie Salad
Family style sized garden salad tossed with Italian dressing and grated cheese
App Mamma Rosa's Homemade Chicken Soup
Mamma's special recipe
App Pasta e Fagioli
Ditalini pasta and cannelini beans
App Minestra
Greens and beans
App Rabe
Broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil
App Antipasto Italiano portion
Procuitto, Cappicollo, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzerella, Artichoke Hearts
App Hot Antipasto
Clams, Shrimp, Eggplant, Peppers, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, simmered in a Tomato wine sauce and topped with mozzerella
App Italian Home Fries portion
Thin sliced potatoes fried crispy and sauteed with onions, hot peppers, romano cheese, and sherry
App Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with galic, butter, wine and breadcrumbs
App Clams Casino
Clams stuffed with bacon, breadcrumbs, spices, and topped with garlic butter and lemon
App Fried Calamari portion
Calamari rings fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce
App Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce
App Shrimp Oreganato
Shrimp stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and lemon, then baked in the oven
App Roasted Peppers and Provolone
App Fried Calamari Diablo
Veal
Veal Parmigiano
Veal cutlet fried and finished with tomato sauce and mozzerella
Veal Francese
Veal cutlet fried and topped with butter garlic sauce with lemon wedge
Veal Scallopini
Veal medallions sauteed in a butter, sherry sauce with mushrooms
Veal Pepe
Veal medallions sauteed in a horseradish cream sauce
Veal Melenzano
Veal cutlet parmigiano topped with eggplant parmigiano
Veal Panetta
Veal cutlet fried and topped with mozzerella, roasted peppers and marinara sauce
Veal Cacciatora
Veal stewed in tomato sauce with peppers and mushrooms
Veal Marsala
Veal medallions sauteed in a butter, marsala sauce with mushrooms
Beef
Seafood
Shrimp Oreganato
Shrimp stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and lemon, then baked in the oven
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with galic, butter, wine and breadcrumbs
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp in marinara sauce with hot cherry peppers over linguini
Deluxe seafood platter
Shrimp, clams, scallops and calamari in your choice of marinara wine sauce, or butter garlic wine sauce over linguini
Seafood alfredo
Shrimp, scallops and clams cooked in alfredo sauce over your choice of linguini or fettucine
Calamari
Calamari rings cooked in your choice of marinara wine sauce of butter, garlic wine sauce over linguini
Linguini with 12 clams in the shell
Clams in the shell sauteed in your choice of tomato wine sauce, or butter galic wine sauce
Chicken
Chicken and broccoli over cavatelli
Stewed chicken breast sauteed with broccoli in garlic, oil and chicken stock over cavatelli
Chicken Parm
Fried chicken cutlet finished with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Francese
Chicken cutlet fried and topped with butter galic sauce with lemon wedge
Chicken cacciatore
Stewed chicken breast cooked in tomato sauce with peppers and mushrooms
Chicken Pompeii
Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and sauteed in a pepperoni, marinara, sherry sauce
Chicken Antonio
Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and finished in a butter, garlic, sherry wine sauce with mushrooms
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast dredged in flour and sauteed in butter and Marsala wine with mushrooms
Chicken Pepe
Chicken Picatta
House Specials
Veal and shrimp francese
Veal cutlet fried with shrimp with butter, garlic sauce and lemon wedge
Eggplant parmigiano
Sliced eggplant dipped in eggbatter fried and then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
Homemade noodles filled with ground beef, ricotta and mozzerella topped with tomato sauce
Baked ziti
Ziti with tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella baked in the oven
Fettucine alfredo
Homemade fettucine in a cheese and cream sauce
Stuffed shells
Shell pasta filled with ricotta cheese stuffing
Manicotti
Hand rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese stuffing
Ravioli
Round pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese stufing
Sides
Meatballs
2 meatballs with tomato sauce
Sausage
2 sausage links with tomato sauce
Fried Peppers
Peppers fried in garlic and oil
Sauteed Mushrooms
Mushrooms sauteed with butter, salt and pepper