Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ferrari's Ristorante - ACCOUNT 1254 Congress Street

review star

No reviews yet

1254 Congress Street

Schenectady, NY 12303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizer

App Tossed Salad

$6.00

Garden salad with your choice of dressing

App Kathie Salad

$15.00

Family style sized garden salad tossed with Italian dressing and grated cheese

App Mamma Rosa's Homemade Chicken Soup

$7.00

Mamma's special recipe

App Pasta e Fagioli

$13.00

Ditalini pasta and cannelini beans

App Minestra

$13.00

Greens and beans

App Rabe

$14.00

Broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil

App Antipasto Italiano portion

$18.00

Procuitto, Cappicollo, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzerella, Artichoke Hearts

App Hot Antipasto

$19.00

Clams, Shrimp, Eggplant, Peppers, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, simmered in a Tomato wine sauce and topped with mozzerella

App Italian Home Fries portion

$14.00

Thin sliced potatoes fried crispy and sauteed with onions, hot peppers, romano cheese, and sherry

App Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Shrimp sauteed with galic, butter, wine and breadcrumbs

App Clams Casino

$13.00

Clams stuffed with bacon, breadcrumbs, spices, and topped with garlic butter and lemon

App Fried Calamari portion

$15.00

Calamari rings fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce

App Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce

App Shrimp Oreganato

$14.00

Shrimp stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and lemon, then baked in the oven

App Roasted Peppers and Provolone

$18.00

App Fried Calamari Diablo

$19.00

Veal

Veal Parmigiano

$26.00

Veal cutlet fried and finished with tomato sauce and mozzerella

Veal Francese

$26.00

Veal cutlet fried and topped with butter garlic sauce with lemon wedge

Veal Scallopini

$26.00

Veal medallions sauteed in a butter, sherry sauce with mushrooms

Veal Pepe

$27.00

Veal medallions sauteed in a horseradish cream sauce

Veal Melenzano

$28.00

Veal cutlet parmigiano topped with eggplant parmigiano

Veal Panetta

$28.00

Veal cutlet fried and topped with mozzerella, roasted peppers and marinara sauce

Veal Cacciatora

$24.00

Veal stewed in tomato sauce with peppers and mushrooms

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal medallions sauteed in a butter, marsala sauce with mushrooms

Beef

Bracciole

$21.00

Top round pounded thin and stuffed with breadcrumbs, celery, mushrooms and onion. Cooked in tomato sauce.

Delmonico steak

$34.00

14-16oz Delmonico steak with salt and pepper

Steak mafioso

$36.00

14-16oz Delmonico steak topped with hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, onions and wine

Seafood

Shrimp Oreganato

$29.00

Shrimp stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, oregano and lemon, then baked in the oven

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Shrimp sauteed with galic, butter, wine and breadcrumbs

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Shrimp in marinara sauce with hot cherry peppers over linguini

Deluxe seafood platter

$32.00

Shrimp, clams, scallops and calamari in your choice of marinara wine sauce, or butter garlic wine sauce over linguini

Seafood alfredo

$34.00

Shrimp, scallops and clams cooked in alfredo sauce over your choice of linguini or fettucine

Calamari

$28.00

Calamari rings cooked in your choice of marinara wine sauce of butter, garlic wine sauce over linguini

Linguini with 12 clams in the shell

$28.00

Clams in the shell sauteed in your choice of tomato wine sauce, or butter galic wine sauce

Chicken

Chicken and broccoli over cavatelli

$23.00

Stewed chicken breast sauteed with broccoli in garlic, oil and chicken stock over cavatelli

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Fried chicken cutlet finished with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Chicken cutlet fried and topped with butter galic sauce with lemon wedge

Chicken cacciatore

$21.00

Stewed chicken breast cooked in tomato sauce with peppers and mushrooms

Chicken Pompeii

$23.00

Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and sauteed in a pepperoni, marinara, sherry sauce

Chicken Antonio

$23.00

Chicken breast dipped in egg batter and finished in a butter, garlic, sherry wine sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breast dredged in flour and sauteed in butter and Marsala wine with mushrooms

Chicken Pepe

$25.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

House Specials

Veal and shrimp francese

$31.00

Veal cutlet fried with shrimp with butter, garlic sauce and lemon wedge

Eggplant parmigiano

$21.00

Sliced eggplant dipped in eggbatter fried and then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$22.00

Homemade noodles filled with ground beef, ricotta and mozzerella topped with tomato sauce

Baked ziti

$18.00

Ziti with tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella baked in the oven

Fettucine alfredo

$24.00

Homemade fettucine in a cheese and cream sauce

Stuffed shells

$17.00

Shell pasta filled with ricotta cheese stuffing

Manicotti

$17.00

Hand rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese stuffing

Ravioli

$17.00

Round pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese stufing

Sides

Meatballs

$6.00

2 meatballs with tomato sauce

Sausage

$6.00

2 sausage links with tomato sauce

Fried Peppers

$6.00

Peppers fried in garlic and oil

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Mushrooms sauteed with butter, salt and pepper

French Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Kathie Salad

$3.00

1 MB+1 SAUSAGE

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Cup Soup

$2.00

Pasta

Homemade Spaghetti

$20.00

Homemade Fettucine

$20.00

Homemade Cavatelli

$20.00

Spaghetti

$15.00

Ziti

$15.00

Linguini

$15.00

Cappellini

$15.00

Rigatoni

$15.00

Tortellini

$21.00

Kids

Kids Veal Parm

$15.00Out of stock

kids Chicken Parm

$12.00

Kids Chicken fingers and fries

$12.00

kids homemade Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Homemade Fettucine

$10.00

Kids Homemade Cavatelli

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Linguini

$8.00

Kids Ziti

$8.00

Kids Cappelini

$8.00

Kids Rigatoni

$8.00

Kids Tortellini

$11.00

Kids ravioli

$8.00

Kids manicotti

$8.00

Kids Stuffed shells

$8.00

Desserts

Canoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cream Puff

$10.00

Cakes:

$10.00

Chocolate

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$10.00

Lemon

$10.00

Carrot

$10.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Thursday Specials

Thursday's Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$17.95

NA Beverages

N/A Bar bev

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

San Pellagrino

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cocktails & Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini**

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

7&7

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Ferrari

$14.00

Milano

$14.00

Firenze

$15.00

Cora

$15.00

Napoli

$16.00

Sora

$14.00

Caserta

$14.00

Verona

$14.00

Arezzo

$14.00

Bari

$14.00

Capri

$14.00

Portofino

$15.00

Pompeii

$15.00

Dragon fruit puree and pear nectar with Bacardi dragon fruit rum and topped with prosecco

Martinis

Well Vodka Martini

$13.00

Absolute Martini

$14.00

Stoli Martini

$14.00

Stoli O Martini

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry Martini

$14.00

Titos Martini

$14.00

Ketel 1 Martini

$15.00

Grey Goose Martini

$17.00

Deep Eddy Martini

$14.00

Well Gin Martini

$13.00

Beefeater Martini

$14.00

Bombay Saphire Martini

$15.00

Tanqueray Martini

$15.00

Empress Martini

$17.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolute

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

DE Cranberry

$9.00

DE Grapefruit

$9.00

DE Orange

$9.00

DE Lemon

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolute

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Stoli O

$12.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Ketel 1

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$12.00

DBL DE Cranberry

$12.00

DBL DE Grapefruit

$12.00

DBL DE Orange

$12.00

DBL DE Lemon

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Empress

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Captain

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Jose

$9.00

Casamigos

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Jose

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

WoodFord

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

SoCo

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Black Velvet

$12.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL WoodFord

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL SoCo

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Red Label

$12.00

Black Label

$12.00

Glenleviet 18

$20.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Red Label

$16.00

DBL Black Label

$26.00

DBL Glenleviet 12

$28.00

DBL Glenleviet 18

$25.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

B&B

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Well Amaretto

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Well Sambuca

$8.00

Courvosier

$9.00

Brandy

$8.00

Anisette

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Apricot Brandy

$8.00

White Creme de menthe

$8.00

Green Creme de menthe

$8.00

Light Creme de cocoa

$8.00

Dark Creme de cocoa

$8.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Amaro

$8.00

Melon

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Strega

$9.00

Antica Formula

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL B&B

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Drambuie

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00