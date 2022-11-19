Field's Steak & Oyster Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Park in front of the restaurant and call us at 228-231-1972. An associate will bring your order to your vehicle.
Location
111 Main St. Unit A, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tripletails Restaurant - 113 S Beach Blvd
No Reviews
113 S Beach Blvd BAY ST LOUIS, MS 39520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bay St. Louis
More near Bay St. Louis