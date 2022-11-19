Restaurant header imageView gallery

Field's Steak & Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

111 Main St. Unit A

Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Aged Filet
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Rack of Lamb

Starters

Seafood Scampi

$25.00

- king gulf shrimp - softshell crab - blue crab claws - garlic bread - herbs -

Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

$23.00

-avocado salad - red pepper & pecan romesco - salsa verde - sourdough baguette chips -

Crab Fingers

$23.00

sautéed crab fingers - king gulf shrimp - Nola bbq sauce - parmesan - herbs

Whipped Ricotta & Baguette

$19.00

- honey - pecans - chives - garlic & herb infused olive oil -

Blue Crab Augratin

$23.00

Steakhouse Chips

$23.00

House Made Chips - Queso - Pico de Gallo - Crawfish Tails - Crab Meat - Filet Tips

Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Seasonal Flatbread

$15.00

DuJour Flatbread

$18.00

Salad & Soup

Seafood Gumbo

$17.00

dark chicory roux - shrimp - crab - smoked sausage - okra - fried soft shell crab

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine - tandoori spiced chickpeas - lump crab meat - lemony caesar dressing - parmesan herb croutons - parmesan

The Wedge

$15.00

iceberg lettuce - cherry tomato - bacon - red onion - egg - Danish blue cheese - buttermilk ranch dressing - everything seasoning - fresh dill

Field's Onion Soup

$15.00

- lump blue crab - vidalia onions - gruyere -

Side Salad

$6.00

FIELD GREENS - GRAPE TOMATOES - SLICED RED ONION - CORNBREAD CROUTONS - BUTTERMILK DRESSING

Steaks

Small Ribeye

$28.00Out of stock

28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY

Large Ribeye

$56.00

28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY

Small Aged Filet

$42.00

28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY

Large Aged Filet

$60.00

28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY

40 Oz Porterhouse

$119.00

Rack of Lamb

$59.00

cast iron seared lamb - red wine demi glace -

Veal Chop

$56.00Out of stock

16oz

Pork Chop

$30.00

Large Plates

Blue Crab Cake

$49.00

8oz blue crab cake - molasses braised collard greens - spicy fried soft shell crab - house remoulade

Burger Au Poivre

$29.00

ground aged tenderloin - brioche bun - fried onions - bacon - smoked gouda - truffle aioli - arugula - side of au poivre sauce

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$45.00

- cavatappi - buttered lobster - grated parmesan -

Gulf Catch

$45.00

Chicken Parmesan

$35.00

Shared Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

HAND CUT POTATOES - TRUFFLE OIL - PARMESAN - WHITE TRUFFLE AIOLI

Potatoes Romanoff

$12.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$12.00

Bacon Gruyere Mac & Cheese

$13.00

CAVATAPPI - FIVE CHEESE MORNAY - BACON - CRISPY HERBED CRUST

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS -BACON - SWEET GLAZE

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Side Collard Greens

$9.00

Broccoli Au Gratin

$11.00

Side Salad

$6.00

FIELD GREENS - GRAPE TOMATOES - SLICED RED ONION - CORNBREAD CROUTONS - BUTTERMILK DRESSING

Regular Fries

$5.00

Caesar Potatoes

$11.00

Side Crab Cake

$28.00

Dessert

Crack Pie

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$15.00

Birthday Dessert

Cheesecake

$15.00

Kids

Junior Shrimp Plate

$8.00

gulf shrimp - hand cut fries

Junior Steak

$14.00

petite filet or small ribeye - garlic mash

Junior Grilled Cheese

$6.00

texas toast - cheddar - hand cut fries

Junior Gumbo

$8.00

dark roux - shrimp - green onion sausage - okra - rice

Junior Mac

$10.00

cavatappi - crawfish - three cheese blend - bread

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Barq's

Barq's

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Pellegrino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Park in front of the restaurant and call us at 228-231-1972. An associate will bring your order to your vehicle.

Website

Location

111 Main St. Unit A, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520

Directions

Gallery
Field's Steak & Oyster Bar image
Field's Steak & Oyster Bar image
Field's Steak & Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

200 North Beach Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 905
200 N Beach Blvd Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
View restaurantnext
Tripletails Restaurant - 113 S Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Beach Blvd BAY ST LOUIS, MS 39520
View restaurantnext
The Deck Tacos & Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
107 West Scenic Drive Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurantnext
Shaggy's - Pass Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
120 Hiern Avenue Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurantnext
The Lazy Gator
orange starNo Reviews
3410 Yacht Club Cir Diamondhead, MS 39525
View restaurantnext
Bacchus On The Beach
orange star4.3 • 502
111 W Scenic Dr Pass Christian, MS 39571
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay St. Louis

200 North Beach Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 905
200 N Beach Blvd Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay St. Louis
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston