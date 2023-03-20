Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiesta Healthy Mexican Grill 4 Bedford Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4 Bedford Avenue

Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Monday Special

1 large chilli stuffed with melted cheese and Salad.

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Food

Tacos

3 hard or soft shell Tacos served with cilantro, onions, your choice of Proteins and choice of 1 of our house made sauce.
My Tacos (3 Tacos)

My Tacos (3 Tacos)

$10.00

Burrito

Large Burrito made with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese and choice of 1 house made Sauce.
My Burrito

My Burrito

$10.00

Bowl / Plate

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, corn, white or brown rice and black or pinto beans.
My Bowl

My Bowl

$10.00

Salad

Served with freshly cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green or red pepper, red or white onion, radish, corn and 1 of our house made sauce.
My Salad

My Salad

$10.00

Nachos

Served with melted Cheese, Chili, Jalapenos, Black or Pinto Beans and your choice of 1 house made Sauce.
My Nachos

My Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

Served with Oaxaca Cheese with your choice of protein and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers on the side.
My Quesadilla

My Quesadilla

$10.00

Birria Taco

Served with Ground Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime on soft corn tortillas.
Birria Taco ( 3 Tacos )

Birria Taco ( 3 Tacos )

$15.00

3 grill fried tacos made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime.

Birria Taco with Broth ( 3 Tacos )

Birria Taco with Broth ( 3 Tacos )

$17.00

3 grill fried tacos made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos, lime and Birria Broth.

Birria Pie ( 12 inch )

Birria Pie ( 12 inch )

$30.00

12 Birria Pie made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime.

Burgers

Torta Burger

$8.00

Served burger on a tasty Torta Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, avocado and beans.

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.00

Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Fiesta Chicken Cutlet Burger

$8.00

Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, chicken patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Fiesta Cheese Burger

$8.00

Torta Burger with French Fries

$12.00

Served burger on a tasty Torta Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, avocado, beans and french fries.

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Burger with French Fries

$12.00

Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions ,mayo and french fries.

Fiesta Cheese Burger with French Fries

$12.00

Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, 1/2 pound beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Fiesta Chicken Cutlet Burger with French Fries

$12.00

Sides

Elote

$5.00

Birria Broth

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Quac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Only Quac

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Churro - with Dulce de Leche filling Qty 2

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 3 Pieces

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Bowl of Rice ( White or Brown )

$5.00+

Chicken Nuggets with French Fries

$7.00+

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$7.00+

Beans ( Black or Pinto )

$5.00+

Kids Menu

4 pcs Chicken Nuggets with French Fries

$7.50

2 pcs Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$7.50

1 Hot Dog with French Fries

$7.50

1 Kids Burrito with French Fries

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla with French Fries

$7.50

Soups

Fiesta Hot & Spicy Soup

$6.00

Atol De Elote

$6.00

Fruits

Tuna - Mexican Fruit

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Mix Fruits - Tuna, Mango, Pineapple

$10.00

Organic Smoothies (Vegan)

Organic Strawberry Smoothie

Organic Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00+

A fresh blend packed with sun-ripened strawberries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Organic Mango Smoothie

Organic Mango Smoothie

$7.00+

A tropical getaway of rich, sweet, vibrant mango. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Mix Berries Smoothie

Mix Berries Smoothie

$7.00+

Rich taste of 4 Barries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$7.00+

Rich taste of Pineapple. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00+

Red, ripe strawberries coupled with creamy banana. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Desserts

Fiesta Cheese Cake

Fiesta Cheese Cake

$8.00

Signature Cheesecake baked in our own bakery.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00

Delicious house made Tres Leches.

Home Made Flan

Home Made Flan

$5.00

Delicious house made Flan.

Haagen Dazs Ice Cream Cup

$4.00

Shahi Kulfi

Choose your Flavor.

bindi - Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00
bindi - Guava Mango Flute

bindi - Guava Mango Flute

$8.00

Creamy tropical guava gelato swirled with sweet mango sauce

bindi - Coppa Isabel

bindi - Coppa Isabel

$8.00

Gelato made with Ciaculli mandarins swirled with limoncello sauce made with lemons from Sorrento.

bindi - Mixed Berry Flute

bindi - Mixed Berry Flute

$8.00

Mixed berry gelato with a hint of lemon juice swirled with raspberry sauce

bindi - Coppa Strawberries & Caramel

bindi - Coppa Strawberries & Caramel

$8.00

Fior di latte gelato swirled with caramel, almond crunch and wild strawberries, topped with slivered almonds

bindi - Limoncello Flute

bindi - Limoncello Flute

$8.00

Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Sicily, swirled together with Limoncello sauce

bindi - Coppa Pistachio

bindi - Coppa Pistachio

$8.00

Custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios.

bindi - Coppa Caffè

bindi - Coppa Caffè

$8.00

Fior di latte gelato with rich coffee and pure cocoa swirl

bindi - Coppa Spagnola

bindi - Coppa Spagnola

$8.00

Vanilla and Amarena cherry gelato swirled together, topped with real Amarena cherries.

bindi - Coppa Stracciatella

bindi - Coppa Stracciatella

$8.00

Chocolate chip gelato swirled together with chocolate syrup, topped with cocoa powder and hazelnuts.

bindi - Coppa Yogurt & Berries

bindi - Coppa Yogurt & Berries

$8.00

Yogurt gelato swirled together with mixed berry sauce, topped with blueberries and currants

bindi - Hazelnut Chocolate Flute

bindi - Hazelnut Chocolate Flute

$8.00

Smooth hazelnut gelato swirled with rich chocolate sauce presented in a flute glass

bindi - Chocolate and Cream Swirl

$5.00

bindi - Limoncello Swirl

$5.00

bindi - Cappuccino Swirl

$5.00

bindi - Tripple Chocolate

$5.00

Drinks

Jarritos - Mexican Soda

Choose your Flavor.

Fanta - Old School Glass Bottle

Fanta - Old School Glass Bottle

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Sprite - Old School Glass Bottle

Sprite - Old School Glass Bottle

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Coca Cola - Old School Glass Bottle

Coca Cola - Old School Glass Bottle

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Saratoga Signature Spring Water 12oz Glass Bottle

$5.00

Saratoga Signature Spring Water 1 Liter Glass Bottle

$8.00
Poland Spring Bottle Water

Poland Spring Bottle Water

$2.00

Poland Spring water bottle.

2 LT Coke Bottle

$5.00

2 LT Fanta Bottle

$5.00

2 LT Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Sauces

Sauce served in 2oz cup.

Habanero Sauce

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Fiesta Pineapple Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Mango Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Avocado Ranch Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Fire Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Mild Green Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Regular Sauce

$1.50

Fiesta Cream Sauce

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Halal Mexican Food.

Location

4 Bedford Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

