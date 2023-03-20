- Home
Fiesta Healthy Mexican Grill 4 Bedford Avenue
4 Bedford Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621
Monday Special
Food
Tacos
Burrito
Bowl / Plate
Salad
Nachos
Quesadilla
Birria Taco
Birria Taco ( 3 Tacos )
3 grill fried tacos made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime.
Birria Taco with Broth ( 3 Tacos )
3 grill fried tacos made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos, lime and Birria Broth.
Birria Pie ( 12 inch )
12 Birria Pie made with shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime.
Burgers
Torta Burger
Served burger on a tasty Torta Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, avocado and beans.
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Burger
Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Fiesta Chicken Cutlet Burger
Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, chicken patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Fiesta Cheese Burger
Torta Burger with French Fries
Served burger on a tasty Torta Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, avocado, beans and french fries.
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Burger with French Fries
Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions ,mayo and french fries.
Fiesta Cheese Burger with French Fries
Served on a tasty Italian Bun with cheese, 1/2 pound beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
Fiesta Chicken Cutlet Burger with French Fries
Sides
Elote
Birria Broth
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Quac
Chips & Queso
Only Quac
Chips
Churro - with Dulce de Leche filling Qty 2
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 3 Pieces
French Fries
Bowl of Rice ( White or Brown )
Chicken Nuggets with French Fries
Chicken Tenders with French Fries
Beans ( Black or Pinto )
Kids Menu
Organic Smoothies (Vegan)
Organic Strawberry Smoothie
A fresh blend packed with sun-ripened strawberries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Organic Mango Smoothie
A tropical getaway of rich, sweet, vibrant mango. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Mix Berries Smoothie
Rich taste of 4 Barries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Pineapple Smoothie
Rich taste of Pineapple. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Red, ripe strawberries coupled with creamy banana. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Desserts
Fiesta Cheese Cake
Signature Cheesecake baked in our own bakery.
Tres Leches
Delicious house made Tres Leches.
Home Made Flan
Delicious house made Flan.
Haagen Dazs Ice Cream Cup
Shahi Kulfi
Choose your Flavor.
bindi - Vanilla Ice Cream
bindi - Guava Mango Flute
Creamy tropical guava gelato swirled with sweet mango sauce
bindi - Coppa Isabel
Gelato made with Ciaculli mandarins swirled with limoncello sauce made with lemons from Sorrento.
bindi - Mixed Berry Flute
Mixed berry gelato with a hint of lemon juice swirled with raspberry sauce
bindi - Coppa Strawberries & Caramel
Fior di latte gelato swirled with caramel, almond crunch and wild strawberries, topped with slivered almonds
bindi - Limoncello Flute
Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Sicily, swirled together with Limoncello sauce
bindi - Coppa Pistachio
Custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios.
bindi - Coppa Caffè
Fior di latte gelato with rich coffee and pure cocoa swirl
bindi - Coppa Spagnola
Vanilla and Amarena cherry gelato swirled together, topped with real Amarena cherries.
bindi - Coppa Stracciatella
Chocolate chip gelato swirled together with chocolate syrup, topped with cocoa powder and hazelnuts.
bindi - Coppa Yogurt & Berries
Yogurt gelato swirled together with mixed berry sauce, topped with blueberries and currants
bindi - Hazelnut Chocolate Flute
Smooth hazelnut gelato swirled with rich chocolate sauce presented in a flute glass
bindi - Chocolate and Cream Swirl
bindi - Limoncello Swirl
bindi - Cappuccino Swirl
bindi - Tripple Chocolate
Drinks
Jarritos - Mexican Soda
Choose your Flavor.
Fanta - Old School Glass Bottle
Glass Bottle
Sprite - Old School Glass Bottle
Glass Bottle
Coca Cola - Old School Glass Bottle
Glass Bottle
Saratoga Signature Spring Water 12oz Glass Bottle
Saratoga Signature Spring Water 1 Liter Glass Bottle
Poland Spring Bottle Water
Poland Spring water bottle.
2 LT Coke Bottle
2 LT Fanta Bottle
2 LT Sprite Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy Halal Mexican Food.
4 Bedford Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621