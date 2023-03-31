Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar

6 Reviews

35 Riveredge Road

Tenafly, NJ 07670

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$16.00

Fried Clam Strips

$11.00

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00+

Pan Seared Shrimp

$15.00

Burgers

Add bacon

$3.00

Add chilli

$4.00

Add egg

$2.00

BBQ Burger

$8.95+

4oz beef patty w/American cheese,bbq sauce,caramel iced onions and pickle.

Cheeseburger

$6.95+

4oz beef patty w/American cheese ,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickle.

Fish Burger

$14.95

Beer battered cod fish w/tartar sauce,onions and lettuce.

Good Morning Burger

$9.95+

4oz beef patty w/ham,fried egg,onion,tomato and American cheese.

Jacks Burger

$9.95+

4oz beef patty w/Jack Daniel’s glaze,Monterey jack cheese,crispy onions and bacon.

Lobster Burger

$15.95+

4oz beef patty w/2 oz lobster meat,tomato,lettuce,American cheese and chipotle aioli.

Swiss Burger

$9.95+

4oz beef patty w/sautéed onions,sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Vegetarian Burger

$6.95

Falafel patty w/hummus,onions,lettuce and tomato.

DELIVERY FEE

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Dessert

Homemade Pies

$10.00

Whoopee Pie

$6.00

Main

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered fresh wild caught Atlantic Cod fish,fries,coleslaw,tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Fish & shrimp Combo

$18.00

With fries and tartar sauce

Fried shrimp platter

$15.00

Fried shrimp with fries and tartar sauce

Lobster Mac & Chesse

$18.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Salads

Classic Caeser

$12.00

Romaine ,Parmesan cheese,croutons and Ceasar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Avocado,bacon,corn,hard boiled egg and tomatoes over lettuce.

Lobster Salad Platter

$25.00

4oz lobster meat,potato salad and coleslaw over bed of greens

Tossed Salad

$8.00

MIx greens,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,carrots and onions

Sandwiches

2 oz of lobster meat in between two 4oz all beef burgers served with tomato,lettuce,cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on a sesame bun

Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

Fried shrimp,lettuce,tomato and remoulade sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Lettuce,coleslaw and lemon aioli on a toasted English Muffin

Jack's Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened grouper ,lettuce,tomato,onion,lemon aioli on a Ciabatta bread

Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Cheddar cheese and 2oz lobster meat

Jack's Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast ,lettuce ,tomato,sautéed onion,chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Provolone cheese, sautéed onions served with our home made chips and Cole slaw

Hot Dog Sandwich

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar cheese

Sauces

BBQ sauce 4oz

$2.00

Franks Hot sauce 4oz

$2.00

Honey Mustard 4oz

$2.00

Jacks Tartar 4oz

$2.00

Malt Vinegar 4oz

$2.00

Southern Ranch 4oz

$2.00

Sriracha aioli 4oz

$2.00

Sides

Add bacon

$3.00

Add Chili

$3.00

Add Truffle parmesan

$4.00

Carrot and celery sticks

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Small tossed salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Signature Lobster Rolls

Double Lobster Roll Connecticut

$47.00

Double Lobster Roll Connecticut Platter

$51.00

Double Lobster Roll Maine

$47.00

Double Lobster Roll Maine Platter

$51.00

Lobster Bomb

$49.00

Lobster Roll Connecticut

$24.00

Lobster Roll Connecticut Platter

$27.00

Lobster Roll Maine

$24.00

Lobster Roll Maine Platter

$27.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque 32 oz

$33.00

New England Clam Chowder 32 oz

$33.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder 32 oz

$26.00

Wings

Comes with blue cheese and choice of 1 extra sauce

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$14.00

16 Buffalo Wings

$21.00

Hotdogs

hotdog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$3.50

Cheesedog

$3.50

Chili & Cheese Dog

$3.75

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Organic Maine Soda

$4.00

Joe's Ice Tea

$4.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Sodas

$2.25

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$4.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.50

Coffee

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.50

Moxie

$4.00

Diet Moxie

$4.00

Prime

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Fish and Chips, Lobster rolls, Burgers and Shakes

Website

Location

35 Riveredge Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image
Jack's Lobster Shack & Oyster Bar image

Map
