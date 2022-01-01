Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood
American

Fin's Eatery & Spirits

1,316 Reviews

$$

51006 Washington

New Baltimore, MI 48047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LOBSTER MAC
Fish & Chips
Ahi Tuna Salad

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna App

Ahi Tuna App

$14.95

Black sesame encrusted Ahi Tuna with an Asian Chile glaze.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy shrimp tossed in aspicy creamy sauce

Brie

Brie

$13.95

Sautéed apple slices, pecans, sundried cherries and honey. Served with garlic toast points

Calamari

Calamari

$11.95

Tender calamari and pepperoncini lightly dusted, flash fried and served with a zesty cocktail sauce and a tomato pesto sauce

Chick Quesadilla

Chick Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. served with house made salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Southern fried boneless chicken.

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.95Out of stock

Simply the best! Three oysters baked in our own special mixture of spinach, bacon and onions, topped with Parmesan cheese.-

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Voted Best in Detroit! A creamy blend of spinach baked with artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese. Served with grilled garlic toast points.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$15.95

Grilled tenderloin steak tips served over a fresh bed of spinach. Accompanied with a side of zip sauce and grilled garlic toast points.

Wing Dings

$12.95

Crispy! Just the way you like them. Available HOT!

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Five chilled gulf shrimp with cocktail sauce.

Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$17.95

A half dozen fresh oysters, shucked to order. Served with zesty cocktail sauce

Escargot

$12.95

Sautéed in tasty garlic butter and served garlic toast points.

SANDWICHES

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb. special blend beef with caramelized onions, Bleu cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion on a brioche bun.

Detroiter Burger

Detroiter Burger

$12.95

1/2 lb. special blend beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions, on a brioche bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.95

Tender lean corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & topped with Russian Dressing. Served on rye or pumpernickel.

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Avocado, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion, with a side of chipotle mayo. served on a brioche bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.95Out of stock

Tender sliced beef stacked high on a French roll. Served with au jus on the side

Fish Sand

$12.95

Breaded Icelandic cod, lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce

Chicken Sand

Chicken Sand

$12.95

Swiss, avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion, with a sweet chili sauce on the side, served on a brioche bun.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.95Out of stock

Tender roast beef with melted cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions, topped with our creamy horseradish sauce. served on a brioche bun.

GRILL CAPRESE SAND

GRILL CAPRESE SAND

$11.95

Fresh & shredded mozzarella, provolone, oven fired tomatoes, basil pesto, parmesan encrusted rye bread

PO BOY

$15.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.95

1/2 lb. special blend beef on grilled rye, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing

OLD ANTIPASTO SAND

OLD ANTIPASTO SAND

$13.95

Sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and shredded lettuce with a balsamic garlic aioli on pumpernickle

DINNER

Cup Soup

$4.50

Ask your server! Changes daily

Bowl Soup

$5.95
French Onion

French Onion

$6.50

Savory Beef stock, stewed onions, house croutons, and topped with baked Swiss.

CLAM CHOW Fri & Sat

$5.50
Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.95

Black sesame crusted tuna with an Asian chili glaze, fried wonton strips, avocado, edamame, grilled pineapple compote, siracha wasabi aioli and a toasted sesame vinaigrette

Carolina Salad co

$14.95

Southern fried chicken strips, shredded Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and onions served on a bed of crisp mixed greens

Chick Caesar

Chick Caesar

$15.95

Crisp romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese tossed in our house made dressing topped with a grilled chicken breast

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Our house salad, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumber, topped with grilled chicken breast

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, Bleu and Cheddar cheese, avocado, diced tomatoes, egg, and red onions and mixed greens

Michigan Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens with sun dried cherries, red onion, sweet candied walnuts, granny smith apples, tomatoes and crumbled Bleu cheese, and grilled chicken breast

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$20.95

Crisp romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese tossed in our house made dressing, topped with grilled salmon

Salmon Michigan Salad

$20.95

Mixed greens with sun dried cherries, red onion, sweet candied walnuts, granny smith apples, tomatoes and crumbled Bleu cheese, and grilled salmon

Salmon Salad

$20.95

Our house salad, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumber, topped with grilled salmon

Shrimp Caesar

$20.95

Crisp romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese tossed in our house made dressing, topped with grilled shrimp

Waterfront Wedge

Waterfront Wedge

$10.95

A crisp iceberg lettuce wedge with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, and crispy onions. topped with a house made Green Goddess dressing and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Ceaser salad

Ceaser salad

$10.95
1/2 Slab Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs

$24.95

Award winning pork ribs that will fall off the bone. Caramelized with our famous BBQ sauce.

Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$39.95

Award winning pork ribs that will fall off the bone. Caramelized with our famous BBQ sauce.

Top Sirloin

Top Sirloin

$19.95

Thick cut 8 oz. sirloin

Chicken Rock

Chicken Rock

$18.95

A boneless breast of chicken topped with our baked mixture of spinach, bacon and onions then baked with Parmesan cheese

Main Street

$18.95

An original favorite! A tender marinated breast of chicken coated with Italian breadcrumbs and slivered almonds. Grilled and served with a side of mustard sauce

Pot Pie

Pot Pie

$16.95

Our deep dish pot pie filled with chicken, fresh garden vegetables simmered in a savory gravy and surrounded with a flaky puff pastry

Perch

Perch

$27.95

WHITEFISH

$20.95

SALMON

$22.95
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Large tender fillet of Icelandic cod, dipped in our own beer batter and fried golden brown

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$17.95

D-BBQ Chick

$18.95

Chick Dinner

$18.95

Available caramelized with BBQ sauce

Pasta Carlo

Pasta Carlo

$13.95

Angel hair pasta tossed with spinach and tomatoes then tossed in a light garlic oil.-10.99 chicken breast- 5 / Salmon – 7 / Shrimp – 6

CHICK CARLO

CHICK CARLO

$18.95

Angel hair pasta tossed with spinach and tomatoes then tossed in a light garlic oil.-10.99 chicken breast- 5 / Salmon – 7 / Shrimp – 6

SALMON CARLO

$22.95

SHRIMP CARLO

$22.95

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95

Our rich creamy sauce made to order. -10.99 / chicken breast -5 / salmon – 7 / Shrimp – 6

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.95

A creamy blend of three cheeses tossed in pasta and baked with bacon and a cracker crust

LOBSTER MAC

$20.95

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.95

Loaded Bake$

$3.99

S - Baked Potato$

$3.00

S - Rice

$3.49

S - Veggies

$3.99

Side Alfredo$

$7.99

Side Mac & Cheese$

$7.99

S - Fries

$4.00

S - Coleslaw

$2.99
Dinner Salad$

Dinner Salad$

$4.50

Cup Of Bbq To Go

$6.00

2 Oz Walnut$

$2.00

2 Oz Cherries$

$2.00

2 Oz Pecan$

$2.00

2 Oz. Almond$

$2.00

Blue Cheese Olive$

$1.00

S - American Chz$

$1.00

S - Anchovies$

$2.00

S - Avocado$

$1.50

S - Blue Cheese$

$2.00

S - Cheddar$

$1.00

S - Dry Blue Cheese

$2.00

S - Provolone$

$1.00

S - Swiss Chz $

$1.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

A rich warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

New York style cheesecake, plain or with strawberries

Apple Pie

$8.00

Hot Fudge Cream Puff

$7.50

Sanders hot fudge with vanilla ice cream

Kids

K- Chick Finger

K- Chick Finger

$7.00

K-Burger

$7.00

K- F&C

$7.00

K- Grilled Chz

$6.50

K-Buttered Noodle

$5.50

K- Gr Chick

$8.00

K- POP

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

51006 Washington, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Directions

Fin's Eatery & Spirits image
Fin's Eatery & Spirits image
Fin's Eatery & Spirits image

Map
