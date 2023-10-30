- Home
Fire Island Grill
No reviews yet
19335 Plum Canyon Rd Suite A Pad 9
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
FOOD
Fire Island Bowls
A double portion of sautéed veggies served with your choice of rice or noodles.
Sautéed tofu served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Tender pulled pork served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Char-Grilled steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Island Platters
Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Tender pulled pork served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Two great flavors served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Our juicy char-grilled steak served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Blackened shrimp sautéed to perfection served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Sea meets land with our cooked to perfection steak and shrimp. Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Tropical Salads
Our most popular salad. Lettuce, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted pita bread & sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing.
Lettuce, mango, Gorgonzola cheese, red peppers, red onions, toasted pita bread & sweet mango-passion vinaigrette dressing.
Lettuce with croutons, Asiago cheese, toasted pita bread & lightly spicy Caesar dressing.
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red peppers, red onions, shredded pepper jack cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ sauce, toasted pita bread, & spicy ranch dressing.
Sandwiches
Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun
Spicy Mayo, slaw, pineapple slices, & Teriyaki sauce all served on a soft potato bun
Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese & Teriyaki sauce stacked high on a soft potato bun
Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun
Kids Meal
Chef's Specials
Sides
Our famous Tropical Mac Salad! No meal is complete without it!
Our creamy and savory cole slaw
An extra serving our of delicious wok fired veggies
2 slices of toasted pita
Dessert
Beverages
The Big Island Experience
19335 Plum Canyon Rd Suite A Pad 9, Santa Clarita, CA 91350