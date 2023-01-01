Noodle And Flat Noodle Soup

#101 Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 雲吞麵湯

$8.95

#102 Fresh Shrimp Wonton Soup 雲吞湯

$9.25

#103 BBQ Pork Noodle Soup 燒烤豬肉麵湯

$8.95

#104BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup 燒烤豬肉雲吞麵湯

$9.25

#105 Roast Duck Noodle Soup 鴨麵湯

$9.25

#106 烤鴨雲吞麵湯 Roast Duck &wonton Noodle Soup

$9.25

#107 Home Made Beef Stew Noodles 牛肉燉麵湯

$9.25

#108 Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛肉燉雲吞麵湯

$9.25

#109 BBQ Pork And Roast Duck Noodle Soup 燒烤豬肉烤鴨麵湯

$9.25

#110 BBQ Pork & Marinated Chicken Noodle Soup 燒烤豬肉同醃雞麵湯

$9.25

#111 Roast Duck & Marinated Chicken Noodle Soup 烤鴨醃雞麵湯

$9.25

#112 蠔油面 Noodle With Oyster Sauce

$8.95

Soup

#114 酸辣湯 Hot & Sour Soup

$8.95

#115 Subgum Fresh Tofu Soup

$9.95

#116 Seaweed Fresh Tofu Soup (With Pork)

$8.95

#117 Soup With Veggie, Tofu, & Pork

$8.50

#118 Chinese Beef Soup

$8.95

#119 Soup With Preserved Vegetable,Tofu, And Pork

$8.95

#120 Chicken And Sweet Corn Soup

$8.95

#121 Asparagus Crab Meat Soup

$8.95

BBQ & Marinated Specials

#201 Roast duck

$16.50

#202 Marinated Chicken

$10.25

#203 BBQ Pork And Roast Duck

$14.75

#204 BBQ Pork And Marinated Chicken

$13.78

#205 Roast Duck And Marinated Chicken

$14.75

#206 BBQ Pork

$9.95

#207 Roast Pork

$13.50

#208 Marinated Beef Tendon And Stomach

$10.95

#209 Marinated Pig Intestine

$9.50

#210 Marinated Combination Specials

$9.50

#211 Marinated Pig, Stomach, Ear, Tongue

$9.50

Steamed Rice

#301 BBQ Pork And Roast Duck On Rice 叉鸭饭

$10.50

#302 BBQ Pork And Marinated Chicken On Rice 叉 鸡饭

$9.95

#303 Roast Duck And Marinated Chicken On Rice 鸭鸡饭

$10.50

#304 Marinated Chicken On Rice 鸡饭

$9.95

#305 Roast Duck On Rice 鸭饭

$10.50

#306 BBQ Pork On Rice 叉烧饭

$9.95

#307 Roast Pork On Rice 火肉饭

$10.50

#308 BBQ Pork, Chicken, And Duck On Rice 三宝饭

$12.50

#309 Beef With Egg On Rice

$9.95

#310 Combination Special On Rice

$10.25

#311 Steamed Rice (Large) 白饭

$5.00

#312 BBW Pork And Egg Over Steamed Rice 叉烧煎蛋饭

$10.25

#329 Steam Rice (Small) 白饭

$2.50

Fried Rice

#313 Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭

$11.95

#314 Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁炒饭

$11.95

#315 Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$11.95

#316 Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭

$11.50

#317 BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭

$11.50

#318 Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$11.50

Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡丁炒饭

$11.95

Soft Noodle

#401 Combination Soft Noodle

$12.75

#402 BBQ Pork Soft Noodle 叉烧捞面

$12.50

#403 Seafood Soft Noodle 海鲜捞面

$12.75

#404 Shrimp Soft Noodle 虾捞面

$12.75

#405 Beef Soft Noodle 牛肉捞面

$12.50

#406 Pork Soft Noodle 猪肉捞面

$11.95

#407 Chicken Soft Noodle 鸡捞面

$11.95

Crispy Noodle/Rice Noodle/ Flat Noodle

#408 House Crispy Noodle

$12.95

#409 Seafood Crispy Noodle 海鲜炒面

$12.95

#410 Shrimp Crispy Noodle 虾炒面

$12.95

#411 Beef Crispy Noodle 牛肉炒面

$12.95

#412 Shredded Pork Crispy Noodle 肉丝炒面

$11.95

#413 BBQ Pork Crispy Noodle 叉烧炒面

$11.95

#414 Chicken Crispy Noodle 鸡炒面

$11.95

#415 Stir Fried Rice Noodle By Cantonese Style 广东 周 米

$11.95

#416 Stir Fried Rice Noodle W/Curry 星州 炒米

$11.95

#417 Stir Fried Rice Noodle With Ketchup

$11.95

#418 Beef Flat Noodle 干炒牛河

$12.50

#419 Beef Flat Noodle With Black Bean Sauce 豉椒牛河

$12.50

#420 Beef Flat Noodle With Sate Sauce 沙爹牛河

$12.50

Seafood

#501 Shrimp With Ketchup Sauce 番茄酱虾

$12.95

#502 Shrimp With Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉虾

$12.95

#503 Crispy Shrimp 椒盐虾

$13.95

#504 Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$12.95

#505 Shrimp With Black Bean Sauce 豉汁虾

$12.95

#506 Shrimp With Snow Peas 豌豆虾

$12.95

#507 Shrimp With Cashew 腰果虾

$12.95

#508 Kung Pao Squid 宫保鱿鱼

$13.95

#509 Squid With Black Bean Sauce 豉汁鱿鱼

$13.95

#510 Shrimp With Chinese Broccoli 虾配奶酪西兰花

$12.95

#511 Shrimp With Chef's Special Sauce 虾配厨师特制酱汁

$12.95

#512 Four Treasures With Garlic Sauce

$13.95

#513 Roast Duck & Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

#514 Happy Family

$13.95

#515 Shrimp, Scallop, Fresh Squid With Vegetable 虾扇贝新鲜鱿鱼配蔬菜

$13.95

#516 Seafood Supreme 海鲜至上

$13.95

#517 Clams With Black Bean Sauce 豆豉蛤蜊

$15.95

#518 Clams With Ginger Sauce 姜汁蛤蜊

$15.95

#519 Clams With Sate Sauce 沙爹蛤蜊

$15.95

#520 Crab With Black Bean Sauce 豆豉蟹

$16.50

#521 Crab With Ginger Sauce 姜汁蟹

$16.50

Pork & Beef

#601 Slice Pork With Chef's Special Sauce

$11.75

#602 Double Cooked Sliced Pork With Vegetable 回锅菜肉片

$11.75

#603 Shredded Pork With Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉肉丝

$11.75

#604 Shredded Pork With Preserved Vegetable 冬菜肉丝

$11.75

#605 Pepper Steak 胡椒牛排

$12.50

#606 Szechuan Beef 四川牛肉

$12.50

#607 Broccoli Beef 西兰花牛肉

$12.50

#608 Beef W/ Black Mushroom, Snow Peas,& Bamboo Shoots 黑蘑菇雪豆竹笋牛肉

$12.50

#609 Scallions Beef 葱牛肉

$12.50

#610 Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛肉

$12.50

#611 Orange Beef 橙色牛肉

$14.50

#612 Sate Beef 沙爹牛肉

$12.50

#613 Beef With Snow Peas 荷兰豆牛肉

$12.50

Poultry

#701 Chicken With Cashew 腰果鸡

$11.75

#702 Chicken With Mix Vegetables 什菜 鸡

$11.75

#703 Szechuan Hot Spicy Chicken 辣子鸡

$11.75

#704 Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$11.75

#705 Broccoli Chicken 西盖鸡

$11.75

#706 Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡

$11.75

#707 Chicken With Black Bean Sauce 豉椒鸡

$11.75

#708 Chicken With Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉鸡

$11.75

#709 Chicken W/ Black Mushroom,Snow Peas, & Bamboo Shoots

$11.95

Vegetables

#212 Chinese Broccoli 蠔油 茶藍

$9.95

#212

#213 Sauteed Chinese Broccoli 青炒茶藍

$9.95

#213

#214 Chinese Mushroom, Snow Peas, Bamboo Shoots

$10.75

#215 Vegetarian Delight

$9.95

#216 Chinese Mushroom With Chinese Broccoli 北菇 菜膽

$11.95

#217 Fried Tofu With Pork In Home Style 家常豆腐

$11.95

#218 Szechuan Hot Sauce Pork With Fried Tofu 紅燒豆腐

$11.95

#219 Fresh Tofu With Baby Shrimps

$11.95

#220 Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$11.50

#221 Sauteed Bean Sprouts 青炒芽菜

$9.95

Hotpot And More

#801 Black Cod Hotpot 黑鳕鱼煲

$26.95

#802 Seafood Hotpot 海鲜煲

$14.95

#803 Combination Hotpot 组合陶罐

$14.95

#804 Roast Pork Tofu Hotpot 烧肉豆腐煲

$13.95

#805 Chinese Mushroom Hotpot 中国蘑菇煲

$12.50

#806 Beef Stew Hotpot 牛肉炖锅

$14.50

#808 Mixed Vegetable Hotpot 什锦蔬菜煲

$12.50

Chef Specials

#522 Black Cod Fish With Black Bean Sauce

$26.95

#523 Black Cod Fish With Fish Sauce

$26.95

#524 Steamed Shrimp With Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉蒸虾

$14.95

#525 Garlic Shrimp With Thin Soy Sauce 蒜蓉酱油虾

$14.95

#526 Lobster In Ginger Sauce 蒜蓉龙虾

#527 Cheese Lobster 芝士龙虾

#528 Cheese Shrimp 芝士虾

$16.95

#529 Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾

$16.95

Peking Duck 北京烤鸭

$47.95

Peking Duck (Served 2 Ways)

$55.00

Peking Duck (Served 3 Ways)

$60.00

A1 Salted Fish Tofu & Chicken Hot Pot

$11.95

A2 Salted Fish & Eggplant Hot Pot 威魚豆腐雞煲

$11.95

A3 Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$11.95

A4 Lemongrass Ribs 香茅排骨

$11.95

A5 Sweet & Sour Pork 咕咾 肉

$11.95

A6 Braised Black Cod & Bitter Melon

$26.95

A7 Fish Fillet Steamed W/ Tofu 魚片蒸豆腐

$14.50

A8 Peeled Shrimp W/ Egg 滑 蛋蝦仁

$14.95

A9 Oyster W/ Ginger & Green Onion 盖蔥生蠔

$16.95

A10 Chicken Steak With Celery 西 芹雞柳

$10.95

A11 Szechuan Eggplants With Pork 紅 燒 茄子

$10.95

A12 Fresh Squid & Octopus With Vegetable 菜遠鮮 魷

$13.95

A13 Spicy Fried Squid 香辣炸鱿鱼

$14.50

A14 Spicy Pork Chops 辣猪排

$12.95

A15 Peking Style BBQ Pork Chops 京式猪排

$12.95

A16 Beef With Bitter Melon

$12.95

A17 Orange Chicken 橙色鸡

$12.95

A18 Fresh Vegetables With Fish 菜遠魚球

$13.95

A19 Crispy Chicken With Lemongrass 香茅脆皮鸡

$13.95

A20 Fried Tofu In Black Bean Sauce 豆瓣豆腐

$12.75

A31 Pickled Vegetable With Tofu 酸菜豆腐

$12.50

A33 Pickled Vegetable With Pork Intestines 酸菜大腸

$12.95

A35 Crispy Tofu Stuffed With Shrimp 脆皮豆腐

$10.95

A36 Chinese Style Steak

$14.95

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

BBQ togo

Roast duck 1/2

$16.50

Roast duck full

$28.50

BBQ pork

$9.95

Intestine

$9.95