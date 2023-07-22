Meals

Rosemary Alfredo

$14.95

Tender Chicken Breast & Broccoli Draped in Rosemary Infused Alfredo Sauce

Sun Fire Stir Fry

$14.95

Succulent Chicken Breast, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Summer Squash, & Carrots Tossed in a Sweet Orange Chili Sauce

Butter Chicken

$14.95

Juicy Chicken Breast & Cauliflower Smothered in Creamy Masala Sauce

Korean BBQ Broccoli & Beef

$14.95

Tender Beef & Broccoli Tossed in a Strawberry Korean BBQ Sauce.