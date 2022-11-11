Tally's Silver Spoon imageView gallery

Tally's Silver Spoon

530 6th St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Popular Items

Two Egg Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuits and Gravy

Non-Alcoholic

Acqua Panna Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.50+

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.50+

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water Large

$5.00

Sparkling Water Small

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Heavy Cream

$0.75

Pancakes, French Toast, & Waffles

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$11.00

Crepes

$10.00

Choose original ham and scrambled egg, or with fresh fruit and whipped cream

French Toast

$10.00

Plain Cake Batter Waffle

$9.00

Plain Whole Wheat Waffle

$9.00

Really French Toast

$19.00

Foie gras, berries, granola, and maple cream

Special Breakfast

$6.50

One pancake, egg, and bacon or sausage

Two Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Two Pancakes

$8.00

Whole Wheat Oatmeal Waffles

$14.00

Fresh fruit, vanilla yogurt saucem basil

Breakfast Dishes

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Onions, peppers, tomato, chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, dheddar, Monterey jack, green chili

Buffalo Hanger Steak and Eggs

$23.00

Two eggs, hasbrowns, and toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00

Two eggs, hashbrowns, toast, and country gravy

Duck, Duck, Goose

$28.00

Duck confit, onion, arugula, sweet potatoes, foie gras, sunny egg, gooseberries, toast

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Two poached eggs, English muffin, ham, hollandaise, hashbrowns

Lox Plate

$24.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, Black HIlls Bagel, tomato, capers, red onion, arugula, four-minute egg

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Two eggs, hashbrowns, toast, two strips of bacon, and one sausage

Migas

$15.00

Chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, tortilla strips, scrambled eggs, green chili, white cheddar

One Egg Breakfast

$13.00

Bacon, ham, or sausage, hashbrowns, and toast

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$21.00

Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, English muffin, hollandaise, Ikura row, tarragon, red pepper coulis, hashbrowns

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

Bacon, ham, or sausage, hashbrowns, and toast

Vegetable Breakfast

$18.00

Garden greens, seasonal vegetables, herbs, hollandaise, sweet potatoes, sunny egg, toast

French Omelettes

French Omelettes

$18.00

Build your own omelette up to 5 ingredients. Served with hashbrown and toast. We use three eggs, fresh ingredients, and imagination.

Daily Omelette

$18.00

Inspired Daily

A la Carte Omelette

$14.00

Build your own omelette up to 5 ingredients.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel Sandwich

$11.50

Ham, sausage, or bacon, egg, cheddar

Breakfast BLT

$12.50

Open-faced sourdough, bacon, arugula, tomato, egg, smoked gouda, mayo

Other Favorites

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

House recipe, hashbrowns

Caramel Roll

$6.00

Featured House Made Granola

$9.00

Inspired daily, served with fresh fruit

Fruit Risotto (oatmeal)

$7.00

Slow cooked with house preserves, and brown sugar

House-Made Pecan Vanilla Granola

$9.00

Served with fresh fruit

Breakfast Sides

1 Blueberry Cake

$4.00

1 Cake

$3.50

1 Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Slice Toast

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Arugula Salad

$4.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$6.50

With cream cheese

Bowl of Fruit

$7.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Meat

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Sauces

$4.00

Side Foie Gras

$14.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Biscuit and Gravy

$6.00

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Toast

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Tally's Silver Spoon is proud to offer fresh, exciting and creative dishes to locals in Rapid City, SD and the Black Hills region and travelers alike. We specialize in modern cuisine in an upscale contemporary setting. For breakfast and lunch, we take a modern spin on the classic diner fare creating a regional "fine diner."

Location

530 6th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Directions

