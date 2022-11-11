Tally's Silver Spoon
All hours
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tally's Silver Spoon is proud to offer fresh, exciting and creative dishes to locals in Rapid City, SD and the Black Hills region and travelers alike. We specialize in modern cuisine in an upscale contemporary setting. For breakfast and lunch, we take a modern spin on the classic diner fare creating a regional "fine diner."
Location
530 6th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
