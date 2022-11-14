Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Goat’s Cafe

361 Reviews

$$

319 W Main St

Kent, OH 44240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Benedicts

All benedicts are served with your choice of a side dish.

Avocado Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs flanked by sliced avocado, drizzled in hollandaise sauce and served over buttery grilled ciabatta bread.

Country Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs, sausage patties on a biscuit with sausage gravy and topped with cheddar cheese.

Southwest Benedict

$14.49

Perfectly poached eggs over spicy chorizo sausage on a toasted grilled ciabatta topped with hollandaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo.

Breakfast Combos

The Classic

$12.49

Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.

The Complete

$13.49

Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.

The Shepherd

$14.49

Three eggs, choice of meat, side selection, and sausage gravy over biscuit.

Your Morning

$11.49

Create your own combo of our delicious breakfast items! 3 for $8.99 and additional choices are $2 each. Select at least 3 items but no more than 5.

World Famous Tower Toast

A tower of battered breakfast goodness fried to golden perfection hiding a pocket or layers of morning deliciousness!

The Polynesian

$13.99

Our tribute to the iconic original Tonga Toast. Rolled in cinnamon sugar and featuring a banana center!

The American

$13.99

Nothing is more American than Apple Pie. Sweet Apple filling on the inside, cinnamon sugar on the outside.

Griddle, Bagel, & Bakery

Short Stack

$10.49

Two pancakes with syrup and butter.

Full Stack

$11.99

Three pancakes with syrup and butter.

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Glazed or topped with sweet icing.

Apple Fritter

$4.99

Served glazed.

Banana Berry Stack

$13.99

Five pancakes with syrup and butter.

Monkey Bowl

$13.99

Five pancakes with syrup and butter.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.49
French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$3.49
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.49
Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$3.49
Marble Rye Bagel

Marble Rye Bagel

$3.49
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$3.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches are served with your choice of a side dish.

Country Melt

$9.49

Folded egg, sausage patty, and cheddar cheese on a biscuit.

Millennial Melt

$9.99

Egg whites, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled ciabatta slices.

Toasty Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Toasty Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on a French toast bagel. With a side of syrup.

The Rooster Breakfast Sandwich

The Rooster Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk bread-fried chicken breast, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on your choice of bagel.

Black Squirrel Breakfast Sandwich

Black Squirrel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Egg whites, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tomato, picante schmear on your choice of bagel.

Golden Flash Breakfast Sandwich

Golden Flash Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Folded egg topped with two bolts of thick sliced bacon and melted golden cheddar on your choice of bagel.

Breakfast Specialties

Morning Clucker

$14.99

Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast served over cheddar crusted fried bread, topped with sausage gravy, over medium eggs, and cheddar cheese.

El Cabro

$14.49

Crisp hash browns covered with melted pepper-jack cheese and bacon, topped with over medium eggs, and finished with chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, and avocado cream sauce.

Omelets

We like to combine eggs and other delicious breakfast ingredients in different styles. Choose your style and then pick one of our classic ingredient combinations or design your own!

Southwest Omelet

$14.79

Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo

The Copper Omelet

$14.79

Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom

Bobina Omelet

$14.79

Smoked gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato

The "37" Omelet

$14.79

Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese

Delaware Omelet

$14.79

Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese

The Coppa Omelet

$14.79

Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"

Build Your Own Omelet

$14.79

Skillets

Skillets are scrambled eggs tossed with your choice of ingredients served over hash browns with either sausage gravy or hollandaise on top.

Southwest Skillet

$14.99

Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo

Bobina Skillet

$14.99

Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato

The Copper Skillet

$14.99

Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom

The "37" Skillet

$14.99

Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese

Delaware Skillet

$14.99

Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese

The Coppa Skillet

$14.99

Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"

Build Your Own Skillet

$14.99

Scrambles

Your favorite ingredients tossed with three scrambled eggs

Southwest Scramble

$14.79

Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo

The Copper Scramble

$14.79

Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom

Bobina Scramble

$14.79

Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato

The "37" Scramble

$14.79

Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese

Delaware Scramble

$14.79

Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese

The Coppa Scramble

$14.79

Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"

Build Your Own Scramble

$14.79

Burritos

Your favorite ingredients tossed with three scrambled eggs and rolled into a giant flour tortilla

Southwest Burrito

$14.79

Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo

The Copper Burrito

$14.79

Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom

Bobina Burrito

$14.79

Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato

The "37" Burrito

$14.79

Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese

Delaware Burrito

$14.79

Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese

The Coppa Burrito

$14.79

Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"

Build Your own Burrito

$14.79

Salads

Salads are served with oven-warmed naan bread.

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Cajun sweet corn, bacon, diced red pepper, Pico de Gallo, pepper-jack cheese, and diced breaded chicken over chopped romaine, served with southwest ranch dressing.

Spring Harvest Salad

$11.99

Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and crumbled bleu cheese over a bed of spinach, topped with grilled chicken breast, and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Avo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Avocado, diced bacon, crisp chopped apple, walnuts, and grilled chicken breast on a bed of spinach drizzled with avocado cream sauce and served with balsamic vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Roasted turkey, diced ham, sliced bacon, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons over a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad (half size only)

$5.99

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soups

Soups are served with oven warmed naan bread, Miss Vickie's sea salt potato chips, or an apple.

Chicken Curry

$5.49

A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.

Minestrone

$5.49

Potatoes and cheese, what more could you ask for? This cheesy, creamy soup has quickly become the favorite of many!

Chili

$5.49

Lunch Combos

Salad & Soup

$12.99

Half a salad and your choice of soup

Salad & Sandwich

$12.99

Your choice of half sandwich paired with your chocice of half a salad

Soup & Sandwich

$12.99

Your choice of soup with half a sandwich

Signature Sandwiches

Contempo Turkey

$8.49

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, spinach, white cheddar cheese, & cranberry aioli on multigrain toast.

California

$8.49

Sliced avocado, tomato, red pepper pesto, provolone cheese and alfalfa sprouts on grilled ciabatta slices.

BLT

$8.49

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread

BLAT

$8.49

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and optional avocado on toasted multigrain .

Turkey Melt

$8.49

Sliced turkey on grilled sourdough with melted provolone, sliced tomato, smoked bacon, and honey mustard.

Smokey Apple

$8.49

Smoked bacon and sliced apple on grilled ciabatta smothered with melted smoked gouda cheese.

Garden Hummus Wrap (whole size only)

$12.49

Hummus, cucumber, alalfa sprouts, tomato, red pepper pesto, and provolone cheese in a wrap.

Veggie Melt

$8.49

Tomato, red pepper, and onions on grilled ciabatta slices with hummus and melted pepper-jack cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

Smoked Gouda Chicken Wrap (whole only)

$12.49

Grilled chicken and smoked gouda cheese rolled in a wrap with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes and mayo.

Bayou Fried Chicken Melt

$12.49

Grilled chicken in our Cajun garlic sauce, bacon, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough.

Cranberry Avocado Chicken Wrap (whole only)

$12.49

Chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese and cranberry aioli in a flour tortilla.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.

Burgers & Dogs

The Front Door Burger

$9.49

Two all beef patties, white cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, and our spicy door jam sauce.

The Garage Door Burger

$9.49

Two all beef patties topped with crunchy fried pickle chips, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, and tomato.

The Screen Door Burger

$8.49

1/3 lb. turkey burger with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

The Garden Gate

$8.49

Our house made garden burger topped with pepper-jack cheese, avocado, and tomato.

Single Burger

$6.49

Our classic beef burger topped with your choice of fixings!

Double Burger

$7.99

Two of our classic beef burgers stacked and topped with your choice of fixings.

Triple Burger

$9.49

A tower of three beef burgers topped with your choice of fixings.

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Our 1/3 lb. turkey burger topped with your choice of fixings!

Hot Dog

$5.49

Our classic beef hot dog topped with your choice of fixings!

Garden Burger

$7.99

Our house-made garden burger topped with your choice of fixings.

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meat

$4.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

Potato Patty

$3.49

Cheese Grits

$3.49

Goodness

$5.99

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$3.49

Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Apple Fritter

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Avocado Toast

$4.49

Toast

$3.49

Two Eggs

$4.99

Side of Holla

$2.49

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.49

Baked Cinnamon Apples

$3.49

Lunch Sides

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Baked Cinnamon Apples

$3.49

Seasoned Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Bayou Fries

$4.49

Fried Pickles

$4.49

Cheese Curds

$5.49

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Rainbow Pancakes

$6.49

Blueberry pancakes topped with strawberries, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles

Kid's Chocolate Pancakes

$6.49

Chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate sauce whipped cream and chocolate chips

Kid's Plain Pancakes

$6.49

Kid's Eggs

$6.49

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid's Hamburger

$6.49

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.49

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Kid's P.B.&J

$6.49

Kid's Sundae

Kids Sundae

Condiments

Extra Mayo

$0.25

Extra Ketchup

$0.25

Extra Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.25

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Extra Butter

$0.25

Extra Honey

$0.25

Extra Strawberry Jelly

$0.25

Extra Blackberry Jam

$0.25

Extra Orange Marmalade

$0.25

Extra Apple Butter

$0.25

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.25

Extra Peanut Butter

$0.25

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Caramel Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Banana Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Buckeye Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Shake

$5.95Out of stock

PB Banana Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Hot Drinks

House Coffee (Bent Tree)

$3.49

Caruso's Flavored Brew

$3.49Out of stock

Decaf

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

The Thunder

$3.49

Add

Add Meat

Add Sauce

Add Veggies

Add Cheese

Cream Sippers- flavored milks and oat milks

Chocolate Sipper

Chocolate Sipper

$3.75+

rich chocolate milk topped with chocolate cold foam

Strawberry Sipper

Strawberry Sipper

$3.75+

Creamy strawberry milk topped with vanilla cold foam

Creamsicle Sipper

Creamsicle Sipper

$3.75+

Milk with a sweet orange flavor and splash of vanilla topped with vanilla cold foam

Mint Milano Sipper

Mint Milano Sipper

$3.75+

Milk with a blend of light chocolate and hint of mint, topped with a vanilla cold foam

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sipper

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sipper

$3.75+

Milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of strawberry and topped with chocolate cold foam

Cherry Cheesecake Sipper

Cherry Cheesecake Sipper

$3.75+

Creamy milk with a blend of cheesecake and cherry flavors topped with a vanilla cold foam

Vanilla Chocolate Twist Sipper

Vanilla Chocolate Twist Sipper

$3.75+

Milk with a blend of chocolate and vanilla flavors and topped with a sweet vanilla cold foam

Caramel Brownie Sipper

Caramel Brownie Sipper

$3.75+

Rich chocolate milk with a splash of caramel, with a caramel cold foam topper

S'More Sipper

S'More Sipper

$3.75+

Milk with a blend of chocolate, vanilla and toasted marshmallow flavors, topped with a brown sugar cinnamon cold foam

Berry Blast Sipper

Berry Blast Sipper

$3.75+

Milk with a blend of blueberry, strawberry, and huckleberry flavors, topped with a vanilla cold foam topper

Huckleberry Pie Sipper

Huckleberry Pie Sipper

$3.75+

Creamy milk with sweet huckleberry, a splash of vanilla and brown sugar cinnamon cold foam topper

Root Beer FizziMoo Sodas

The Yeti

The Yeti

$3.75+

Root Beer, Toasted Marshmallow, Vanilla, Chocolate, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Foam Cream Topper

The Wizard

The Wizard

$3.75+

Root Beer, Vanilla, Double Butterscotch, Vanilla Cold Foam Cream Topper

Fall FizziMoo Menu

The Evil Queen Cold Brew

The Evil Queen Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brewed Iced coffee with Double Apple, Caramel, and a Vanilla Cold Foam Cream Topper

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brewed Iced coffee with Double Pumpkin, Bronw Sugar Cinnamon, and a Vanilla Cold Foam Cream Topper

Apple Pie Latte

Apple Pie Latte

$3.75

Warm apple latte with a hint of cinnamon and and a brown sugar cinnamon cold foam topper

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brewed Iced coffee with cinnamon, vanilla, and cupcake and a cinnamon cold foam

Peach Cobbler Cold Brew

Peach Cobbler Cold Brew

$3.75+

A cold cup a fall's favorite cobbler

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$3.75+

Warm pumpkin pie latte with a vanilla cold foam cream topper

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pure Sipping Pleasure

Website

Location

319 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

Gallery
Wild Goats Cafe image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GRAZERS Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 62
123 North Water Street Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Bricco Kent
orange starNo Reviews
210 S Depeyster st Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Steak-Eez
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Water St. Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kent

EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Little City Grill - Kent
orange star4.5 • 3,647
802 N Mantua St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
orange star4.1 • 1,286
3975 Cascades Blvd Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,176
100 E Erie St #112 Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kent
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston