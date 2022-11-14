Wild Goat’s Cafe
361 Reviews
$$
319 W Main St
Kent, OH 44240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Benedicts
Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs flanked by sliced avocado, drizzled in hollandaise sauce and served over buttery grilled ciabatta bread.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs, sausage patties on a biscuit with sausage gravy and topped with cheddar cheese.
Southwest Benedict
Perfectly poached eggs over spicy chorizo sausage on a toasted grilled ciabatta topped with hollandaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo.
Breakfast Combos
The Classic
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
The Complete
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
The Shepherd
Three eggs, choice of meat, side selection, and sausage gravy over biscuit.
Your Morning
Create your own combo of our delicious breakfast items! 3 for $8.99 and additional choices are $2 each. Select at least 3 items but no more than 5.
World Famous Tower Toast
Griddle, Bagel, & Bakery
Short Stack
Two pancakes with syrup and butter.
Full Stack
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
Giant Cinnamon Roll
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
Apple Fritter
Served glazed.
Banana Berry Stack
Five pancakes with syrup and butter.
Monkey Bowl
Five pancakes with syrup and butter.
Everything Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
French Toast Bagel
Plain Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Marble Rye Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
Country Melt
Folded egg, sausage patty, and cheddar cheese on a biscuit.
Millennial Melt
Egg whites, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled ciabatta slices.
Toasty Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on a French toast bagel. With a side of syrup.
The Rooster Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk bread-fried chicken breast, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on your choice of bagel.
Black Squirrel Breakfast Sandwich
Egg whites, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tomato, picante schmear on your choice of bagel.
Golden Flash Breakfast Sandwich
Folded egg topped with two bolts of thick sliced bacon and melted golden cheddar on your choice of bagel.
Breakfast Specialties
Morning Clucker
Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast served over cheddar crusted fried bread, topped with sausage gravy, over medium eggs, and cheddar cheese.
El Cabro
Crisp hash browns covered with melted pepper-jack cheese and bacon, topped with over medium eggs, and finished with chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, and avocado cream sauce.
Omelets
Southwest Omelet
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
The Copper Omelet
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Bobina Omelet
Smoked gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
The "37" Omelet
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Delaware Omelet
Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese
The Coppa Omelet
Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"
Build Your Own Omelet
Skillets
Southwest Skillet
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Bobina Skillet
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
The Copper Skillet
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
The "37" Skillet
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Delaware Skillet
Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese
The Coppa Skillet
Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"
Build Your Own Skillet
Scrambles
Southwest Scramble
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
The Copper Scramble
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Bobina Scramble
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
The "37" Scramble
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Delaware Scramble
Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese
The Coppa Scramble
Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"
Build Your Own Scramble
Burritos
Southwest Burrito
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
The Copper Burrito
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Bobina Burrito
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
The "37" Burrito
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Delaware Burrito
Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese
The Coppa Burrito
Just like "The Copper" only it ends in "a" instead of "er"
Build Your own Burrito
Salads
Southwest Salad
Cajun sweet corn, bacon, diced red pepper, Pico de Gallo, pepper-jack cheese, and diced breaded chicken over chopped romaine, served with southwest ranch dressing.
Spring Harvest Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and crumbled bleu cheese over a bed of spinach, topped with grilled chicken breast, and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Avo Chicken Salad
Avocado, diced bacon, crisp chopped apple, walnuts, and grilled chicken breast on a bed of spinach drizzled with avocado cream sauce and served with balsamic vinaigrette
Chef's Salad
Roasted turkey, diced ham, sliced bacon, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons over a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, served with your choice of dressing.
Side Salad (half size only)
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Soups
Chicken Curry
A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.
Minestrone
Potatoes and cheese, what more could you ask for? This cheesy, creamy soup has quickly become the favorite of many!
Chili
Lunch Combos
Signature Sandwiches
Contempo Turkey
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, spinach, white cheddar cheese, & cranberry aioli on multigrain toast.
California
Sliced avocado, tomato, red pepper pesto, provolone cheese and alfalfa sprouts on grilled ciabatta slices.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread
BLAT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and optional avocado on toasted multigrain .
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey on grilled sourdough with melted provolone, sliced tomato, smoked bacon, and honey mustard.
Smokey Apple
Smoked bacon and sliced apple on grilled ciabatta smothered with melted smoked gouda cheese.
Garden Hummus Wrap (whole size only)
Hummus, cucumber, alalfa sprouts, tomato, red pepper pesto, and provolone cheese in a wrap.
Veggie Melt
Tomato, red pepper, and onions on grilled ciabatta slices with hummus and melted pepper-jack cheese.
Chicken Sandwiches
Smoked Gouda Chicken Wrap (whole only)
Grilled chicken and smoked gouda cheese rolled in a wrap with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes and mayo.
Bayou Fried Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken in our Cajun garlic sauce, bacon, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough.
Cranberry Avocado Chicken Wrap (whole only)
Chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese and cranberry aioli in a flour tortilla.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.
Burgers & Dogs
The Front Door Burger
Two all beef patties, white cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, and our spicy door jam sauce.
The Garage Door Burger
Two all beef patties topped with crunchy fried pickle chips, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, and tomato.
The Screen Door Burger
1/3 lb. turkey burger with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
The Garden Gate
Our house made garden burger topped with pepper-jack cheese, avocado, and tomato.
Single Burger
Our classic beef burger topped with your choice of fixings!
Double Burger
Two of our classic beef burgers stacked and topped with your choice of fixings.
Triple Burger
A tower of three beef burgers topped with your choice of fixings.
Turkey Burger
Our 1/3 lb. turkey burger topped with your choice of fixings!
Hot Dog
Our classic beef hot dog topped with your choice of fixings!
Garden Burger
Our house-made garden burger topped with your choice of fixings.
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Meat
Hash Browns
Potato Patty
Cheese Grits
Goodness
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait
Fresh Fruit
Apple Fritter
Cinnamon Roll
Avocado Toast
Toast
Two Eggs
Side of Holla
Side of Sausage Gravy
Biscuit & Gravy
Baked Cinnamon Apples
Lunch Sides
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Lunch
Kid's Sundae
Condiments
Extra Mayo
Extra Ketchup
Extra Mustard
Hot Sauce
Extra Ranch
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Syrup
Extra Butter
Extra Honey
Extra Strawberry Jelly
Extra Blackberry Jam
Extra Orange Marmalade
Extra Apple Butter
Extra Cream Cheese
Extra Peanut Butter
Milkshakes
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cream Sippers- flavored milks and oat milks
Chocolate Sipper
rich chocolate milk topped with chocolate cold foam
Strawberry Sipper
Creamy strawberry milk topped with vanilla cold foam
Creamsicle Sipper
Milk with a sweet orange flavor and splash of vanilla topped with vanilla cold foam
Mint Milano Sipper
Milk with a blend of light chocolate and hint of mint, topped with a vanilla cold foam
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sipper
Milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of strawberry and topped with chocolate cold foam
Cherry Cheesecake Sipper
Creamy milk with a blend of cheesecake and cherry flavors topped with a vanilla cold foam
Vanilla Chocolate Twist Sipper
Milk with a blend of chocolate and vanilla flavors and topped with a sweet vanilla cold foam
Caramel Brownie Sipper
Rich chocolate milk with a splash of caramel, with a caramel cold foam topper
S'More Sipper
Milk with a blend of chocolate, vanilla and toasted marshmallow flavors, topped with a brown sugar cinnamon cold foam
Berry Blast Sipper
Milk with a blend of blueberry, strawberry, and huckleberry flavors, topped with a vanilla cold foam topper
Huckleberry Pie Sipper
Creamy milk with sweet huckleberry, a splash of vanilla and brown sugar cinnamon cold foam topper
Fall FizziMoo Menu
The Evil Queen Cold Brew
Cold Brewed Iced coffee with Double Apple, Caramel, and a Vanilla Cold Foam Cream Topper
Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
Cold Brewed Iced coffee with Double Pumpkin, Bronw Sugar Cinnamon, and a Vanilla Cold Foam Cream Topper
Apple Pie Latte
Warm apple latte with a hint of cinnamon and and a brown sugar cinnamon cold foam topper
Snickerdoodle Cold Brew
Cold Brewed Iced coffee with cinnamon, vanilla, and cupcake and a cinnamon cold foam
Peach Cobbler Cold Brew
A cold cup a fall's favorite cobbler
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Warm pumpkin pie latte with a vanilla cold foam cream topper
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Pure Sipping Pleasure
319 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240