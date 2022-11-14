Flashbacks Fountain and Grill
1255 N Coast Hwy
Newport, OR 97365
Popular Items
All American Burger
Awesome Burger
1/2 lb Awesome Burger
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.
1 lb Awesome Burger
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.
2 lb Awesome Burger
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.
Bacon Burger
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 lb BBQ Bacon Burger
Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.
1lb BBQ Bacon Burger
Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.
2lb BBQ Bacon Burger
Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.
BBQ Burger
Beach Boy Burger
Blue Suede Burger
Chili Burger
1/4 lb Chili Burger
A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.
1/2 lb Chili Burger
A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.
1 lb Chili Burger
A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.
Classic Burger
Double Cheeseburger
DC Two 1/4 lb Patties
We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!
DC Two 1/2 lb Patties
We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!
DC Two 1 lb Patties
We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!
Fat Albert
1/2 lb Fat Albert
Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!
1 lb Fat Albert
Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!
2 lb Fat Albert
Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!
Five Alarm Burger
Hawaiian Burger
Mushroom Burger
Patty Melt
Sourdough Melt
Southwestern Burger
Spicy Bacon Burger
Swiss Dip
1/4 lb Swiss Dip
Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.
1/2 lb Swiss Dip
Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.
1 lb Swiss Dip
Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.
Teriyaki Burger
The Ultimate Burger
Thousand Island Burger
1/4 lb Thousand Island Burger
Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.
1/2 lb Thousand Island Burger
Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.
1 lb Thousand Island Burger
Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.
Appetizers
Jalapeno Hotbites
Six Jalapeno Hotbites filled with cream cheese deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Six breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.
Cheese Fries
French fries topped with shredded cheese melted to perfection!
Chili Cheese Fries
Feast on french fries smothered in our homemade chili and topped with melted cheese.
Pizza Fries
French fries topped with our homemade pizza sauce, shredded cheese, and pepperoini.
Flashbacks' Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with melted shredded cheese. Topped with jalapenos, onions, black olives, and tommatoes. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Basket of Regular French Fries
Basket of Regular French fries.
Basket of Curly Fries
Basket of Sesoned Curly fries.
Basket of Waffle Fries
Basket of Sesoned Waffle fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of battered Onion rings.
Basket of Tater Tots
Basket of Tater Tots.
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and croutons.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Cup of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
Clam Chowder
Clam Chowder
Chili
Our homemade chili is rich meaty, and topped with cheese.
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
12oz of Breaded Chicken tenders fried to perfecion.
Hot Dogs Basket
Two grilled hot dogs on buns.
Corn Dogs Basket
Two corn dogs fried to a golden brown.
Chili Dogs Basket
Two grilled hot dogs on buns topped with our homemade chili.
Fish Basket
Two pieces of Tilapia battered and fried. Served with a side of homemade Tartar Sauce.
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken patty.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with Pepper Jack cheese and topped with our homemade Ranch dressing.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with sliced ham and Swiss cheese.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken patty topped with bacon and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.
B.L.T.
Six pieces of fresh bacon with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted bread.
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on three slices of toasted bread.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.
Super Dip
Grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and tinly sliced roast beed on a grilled hoagie bun. Served wit a side of au jus for dipping.
Fish Sandwich
Tilapia batered and fried to perfection. Served with a side of our homemade Tartar sauce.
Gardenburger Veggie Burger
A veggie patty made from a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarela, and cheddar cheese, parsley, and a hint of garlic.
Grilled Cheese Lover
Cheddar, Swiss, American, and Pepper Jack cheeses on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Beef & Cheddar
Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Turkey & Jack
Sliced Turkey, Jack cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced Ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Deli Sandwich
Create your own Deli Sandwich. Your choice of bread, meat, and cheese.
Salads
Cobb Salad
A hearty mixture of diced chicken, diced bacon, shredded cheese, Abocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, and blue cheese crumbs.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, shredded Cheddar cheese, black olives and tomatoes. Served with a side of tortilla chips with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Chef Salad
A combination of turkey, ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and a boiled egg.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken tenders with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and a boiled egg.
Desserts
Supreme Banana Split
Two scoops each of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream with sliced bananas. Served with sides of caramel, chocolate, and slice strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Supreme Brownie Sundae
Two brownies with two scoops of vanilla and two scoops of chocolate ice cream. Served with two sides of hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Triple Fudge Treat
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped, served with two sides of hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Death By Chocolate
Two scoops of chocolate ice cream and a slice of brownie. Smothered in hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Chocolate Mint Brownie
Two scoops of chocolate chip mint ice cream with a brownie and hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Strawberry Fields Forever
Pound cake and two scoops of vanilla ice cream covered in sliced strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Strawberries & Cream
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with a sliced banana and strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Banana Split
A scoop of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream with a sliced banana. Topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, and sliced strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Dad's Delight
A sliced banana with two scoops of chocolate ice cream. Served with a side of caramel. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Over Worked & Under Paid
Two scoops of Praline Pecan ice cream smothered in caramel. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Old Fashioned Cheesecake
A slice of New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of topping.
Slice of Pie
A slice of pie.
1 scoop of Ice Cream
One scoop of Ice Cream.
2 scoops of Ice Cream
Two scoops of Ice Cream
1 scoop Sundae
One scoop of Ice Cream and a Topping.
2 scoop Sundae
Two scoops of Ice Cream and a Topping.
Ice Cream Cone/Dish
Kid Menu
#1 Hamburger
1/4 lb burger.
#2 Cheeseburger
1/4 lb burger with American Cheese.
#3 Bacon Cheeseburger
1/4 lb burger with Bacon and American Cheese.
#4 Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of one dipping sauce.
#5 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on grilled wihite bread.
#6 Macaroni and Cheese
A cup of Kraft Macaroni and cheese.
#7 Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog served on a bun.
# 8 Corndog
A corndog fried to perfection.
Kid Soda Pop
Soda Pop served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Milk
2% Milk served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Chocolate Milk
Hershey's Chocolate syrup mixed with 2% milk. Served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Strawberry Lemonade
Sliced strawberries and lemonade, served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Marionberry Lemonade
Marionberries and lemonade, served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Root Beer Float
Root beer with a scoop of vanilla icecream, served in a cup with a lid.
Kid Milkshake
Homemade milkshake with whipped cream and a cherry. Served in a cup with a lid.
Martinelli's Apple Juice Bottle
Served in an apple shaped bottle.
Sides
Side of Special Sauce
3oz side of homemade Special Sauce.
Side of Ranch
3oz side of homemade Ranch dressing
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
3oz side of homemade Blue Cheese dressing.
Side of Thousand Island
3oz side of homemade Thousand Island dressing.
Side of Honey Mustard
3oz side of Honey Mustard dressing.
Side of Tartar
3oz side of homemade Tartar sauce.
Side of BBQ
3oz side of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.
Side of Teriyaki
3oz side of Teriyaki sauce.
Side of Marinara
3oz side of homemade Marinara.
Side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce
3oz side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce.
Side of Mayo
3oz side of Mayo.
Side of Salsa
3oz side of Salsa.
Side of Sour Cream
3oz side of Sour Cream.
Side of Guacamole
3oz side of Guacamole.
Side of Pickles
Side of Sliced Avocado
Side of Sliced Avocado.
Side of Bacon
A side of Two or Four Pieces of Fresh Bacon
Side of Burger Patty
A 1/4 lb burger patty served on the side.
Drinks
Soda Pop
Choice of soda pop with ice.
Strawberry Lemonade
Our lemonade with sliced sweet strawberries.
Marionberry Lemonade
Our lemonade with sweetened marionberries.
Coffee
A cup of hot coffee.
Hot Cocoa
A cup of hot cocoa servered with whipped cream.
Milk
2% Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hershey's Chocolate Syrup mixed with 2% milk.
Martinelli's Apple Juice Bottle
A bottle of Martinelli's Apple Juice.
Ice Cream Float
Your choice of soda with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream Soda
Old Fashioned Ice Cream soda. Made with soda water, Vanilla Ice Cream, and your choice of flavoring.
Water
Kid Water
To Go Water
Bottle of Water
A bottle of water.
Shakes & Malts
Milk Shake
We hand dip ice cream, add milk, and blend it to perfection! Served with whipped cream and a cherry. It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it! Choose from our large selection of ice creams and toppings.
Malt
We hand dip ice cream, add malt mix and milk, then blend it to perfection! Served with whipped cream and a cherry. It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it! Choose from our large selection of ice creams and toppings.
Freeze
We take Sprite and your choice of flavor and mix it. Turns out like a milk shake. Served with whip cream and a cherry.
Kid Shake
We hand dip ice cream, add milk, and blend it to perfection! It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it!
T-Shirt
Classic Cruiser Kid Car
Glass Soda Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
