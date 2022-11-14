Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flashbacks Fountain and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1255 N Coast Hwy

Newport, OR 97365

Milk Shake
Basket of Tater Tots
1/4 lb Bacon Burger

All American Burger

1/4 lb All American

$11.50

American cheese on our juicy burger makes this a real treat!

1/2 lb All American

$14.50

American cheese on our juicy burger makes this a real treat!

1 lb All American

$22.50

American cheese on our juicy burger makes this a real treat!

Awesome Burger

1/2 lb Awesome Burger

$19.75

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.

1 lb Awesome Burger

$33.75

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.

2 lb Awesome Burger

$43.75

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, bacon, and American Cheese topped with onion rings.

Bacon Burger

1/4 lb Bacon Burger

$14.25

Bacon and Cheddar cheese.

1/2 lb Bacon Burger

$17.25

Bacon and Cheddar cheese.

1 lb Bacon Burger

$27.25

Bacon and Cheddar cheese.

BBQ Bacon Burger

1/2 lb BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.75

Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

1lb BBQ Bacon Burger

$29.75

Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

2lb BBQ Bacon Burger

$39.75

Our fresh, hand pressed hamburger patty topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and onion rings. Smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

BBQ Burger

1/4 lb BBQ Burger

$12.25

Grilled onions and Cheddar cheese smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

1/2 lb BBQ Burger

$15.25

Grilled onions and Cheddar cheese smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

1 lb BBQ Burger

$23.25

Grilled onions and Cheddar cheese smothered in KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

Beach Boy Burger

1/4 lb Beach Boy

$13.25

Avocado slices and Pepper Jack cheese topped with our homemade Ranch dressing.

1/2 lb Beach Boy

$16.25

Avocado slices and Pepper Jack cheese topped with our homemade Ranch dressing.

1 lb Beach Boy

$25.25

Avocado slices and Pepper Jack cheese topped with our homemade Ranch dressing.

Blue Suede Burger

1/4 lb Blue Suede

$15.25

Aged blue cheese crumbs, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

1/2 lb Blue Suede

$18.25

Aged blue cheese crumbs, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

1 lb Blue Suede

$30.25

Aged blue cheese crumbs, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Chili Burger

1/4 lb Chili Burger

$17.00

A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.

1/2 lb Chili Burger

$20.00

A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.

1 lb Chili Burger

$29.00

A juicy burger topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese on an open face bun.

Classic Burger

1/4 lb Classic

$10.75

Our Juicy hand-pressed burger grilled to perfection!

1/2 lb Classic

$13.75

Our Juicy hand-pressed burger grilled to perfection!

1 lb Classic

$19.75

Our Juicy hand-pressed burger grilled to perfection!

Double Cheeseburger

DC Two 1/4 lb Patties

$14.75

We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!

DC Two 1/2 lb Patties

$19.75

We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!

DC Two 1 lb Patties

$33.75

We grill two hamburger patties, top them with slices of American cheese. Then stack them up!

Fat Albert

1/2 lb Fat Albert

$23.75

Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!

1 lb Fat Albert

$40.75

Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!

2 lb Fat Albert

$50.75

Hey, hey, hey! We start with a juicy burger patty with bacon and American cheese. Then we add fried chicken patty with more bacon, more American cheese, and onion rings!!!!

Five Alarm Burger

1/4 lb Five Alarm

$12.50

Grilled jalapenos topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

1/2 lb Five Alarm

$15.50

Grilled jalapenos topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

1 lb Five Alarm

$24.50

Grilled jalapenos topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

1/4 lb Hawaiian

$15.75

Sliced ham and grilled pineapple topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

1/2 lb Hawaiian

$18.75

Sliced ham and grilled pineapple topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

1 lb Hawaiian

$30.75

Sliced ham and grilled pineapple topped with Pepper Jack cheese.

Mushroom Burger

1/4 lb Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Grilled mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.

1/2 lb Mushroom Burger

$15.50

Grilled mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.

1 lb Mushroom Burger

$24.50

Grilled mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

1/4 lb Patty Melt

$12.00

Grilled rye bread with two slices of Cheddar cheese and grilled onion.

1/2 lb Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled rye bread with two slices of Cheddar cheese and grilled onion.

Sourdough Melt

1/4 lb Sourdough Melt

$12.00

Grilled sourdough bread with a slice of Cheddar and Swiss cheese with grilled onions.

1/2 lb Sourdough Melt

$15.00

Grilled sourdough bread with a slice of Cheddar and Swiss cheese with grilled onions.

Southwestern Burger

1/4 lb Southwestern

$16.25

Guacamole, bacon, and Cheddar cheese.

1/2 lb Southwestern

$19.25

Guacamole, bacon, and Cheddar cheese.

1 lb Southwestern

$31.25

Guacamole, bacon, and Cheddar cheese.

Spicy Bacon Burger

1/4 lb Spicy Bacon Burger

$15.75

Grilled jalapenos, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.

1/2 lb Spicy Bacon Burger

$18.75

Grilled jalapenos, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.

1 lb Spicy Bacon Burger

$30.75

Grilled jalapenos, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.

Swiss Dip

1/4 lb Swiss Dip

$14.00

Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

1/2 lb Swiss Dip

$17.00

Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

1 lb Swiss Dip

$27.00

Grilled mushrooms and grilled onions with Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

Teriyaki Burger

1/4 lb Teriyaki Burger

$12.75

Grilled pineapple and Cheddar cheese topped with teriyaki sauce.

1/2 lb Teriyaki Burger

$15.75

Grilled pineapple and Cheddar cheese topped with teriyaki sauce.

1 lb Teriyaki Burger

$24.75

Grilled pineapple and Cheddar cheese topped with teriyaki sauce.

The Ultimate Burger

1/4 lb The Ultimate

$16.25

Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese topped with onion rings.

1/2 lb The Ultimate

$19.25

Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese topped with onion rings.

1 lb The Ultimate

$30.25

Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese topped with onion rings.

Thousand Island Burger

1/4 lb Thousand Island Burger

$12.75

Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.

1/2 lb Thousand Island Burger

$15.75

Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.

1 lb Thousand Island Burger

$23.75

Cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with our homemade thousand island dressing.

Appetizers

Jalapeno Hotbites

$8.50

Six Jalapeno Hotbites filled with cream cheese deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.50

Six breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

French fries topped with shredded cheese melted to perfection!

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.75

Feast on french fries smothered in our homemade chili and topped with melted cheese.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$8.75

French fries topped with our homemade pizza sauce, shredded cheese, and pepperoini.

Flashbacks' Nachos

$11.75

Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with melted shredded cheese. Topped with jalapenos, onions, black olives, and tommatoes. Served with sides of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Basket of Regular French Fries

$5.50

Basket of Regular French fries.

Basket of Curly Fries

$6.75

Basket of Sesoned Curly fries.

Basket of Waffle Fries

$6.75

Basket of Sesoned Waffle fries

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.50

Basket of battered Onion rings.

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.50

Basket of Tater Tots.

Side Salad

$5.50

Green leaf lettuce topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and croutons.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

Cup of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$4.75+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

Chili

Chili

$6.00+

Our homemade chili is rich meaty, and topped with cheese.

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

12oz of Breaded Chicken tenders fried to perfecion.

Hot Dogs Basket

$8.00

Two grilled hot dogs on buns.

Corn Dogs Basket

$8.00

Two corn dogs fried to a golden brown.

Chili Dogs Basket

$11.00

Two grilled hot dogs on buns topped with our homemade chili.

Fish Basket

$12.00

Two pieces of Tilapia battered and fried. Served with a side of homemade Tartar Sauce.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried chicken patty.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with Pepper Jack cheese and topped with our homemade Ranch dressing.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with sliced ham and Swiss cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Fried Chicken patty topped with bacon and Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$12.25

Six pieces of fresh bacon with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted bread.

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on three slices of toasted bread.

French Dip

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on a grilled hoagie bun. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

Super Dip

$14.00

Grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and tinly sliced roast beed on a grilled hoagie bun. Served wit a side of au jus for dipping.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Tilapia batered and fried to perfection. Served with a side of our homemade Tartar sauce.

Gardenburger Veggie Burger

$14.00

A veggie patty made from a blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarela, and cheddar cheese, parsley, and a hint of garlic.

Grilled Cheese Lover

$9.75

Cheddar, Swiss, American, and Pepper Jack cheeses on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Turkey & Jack

$13.00

Sliced Turkey, Jack cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Sliced Ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Create your own Deli Sandwich. Your choice of bread, meat, and cheese.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.50

A hearty mixture of diced chicken, diced bacon, shredded cheese, Abocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, and blue cheese crumbs.

Taco Salad

$15.50

Seasoned ground beef, shredded Cheddar cheese, black olives and tomatoes. Served with a side of tortilla chips with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Chef Salad

$14.00

A combination of turkey, ham, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and a boiled egg.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chopped chicken tenders with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and a boiled egg.

Desserts

Supreme Banana Split

$19.75

Two scoops each of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream with sliced bananas. Served with sides of caramel, chocolate, and slice strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Supreme Brownie Sundae

$18.00

Two brownies with two scoops of vanilla and two scoops of chocolate ice cream. Served with two sides of hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Triple Fudge Treat

$9.75

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped, served with two sides of hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Death By Chocolate

$9.50

Two scoops of chocolate ice cream and a slice of brownie. Smothered in hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chocolate Mint Brownie

$9.50

Two scoops of chocolate chip mint ice cream with a brownie and hot fudge. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Strawberry Fields Forever

Strawberry Fields Forever

$9.50

Pound cake and two scoops of vanilla ice cream covered in sliced strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Strawberries & Cream

$8.50

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with a sliced banana and strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Split

$11.00

A scoop of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream with a sliced banana. Topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, and sliced strawberries. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Dad's Delight

$8.50

A sliced banana with two scoops of chocolate ice cream. Served with a side of caramel. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Over Worked & Under Paid

$7.50

Two scoops of Praline Pecan ice cream smothered in caramel. Served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Old Fashioned Cheesecake

$5.00

A slice of New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of topping.

Slice of Pie

$4.75

A slice of pie.

1 scoop of Ice Cream

$4.50

One scoop of Ice Cream.

2 scoops of Ice Cream

2 scoops of Ice Cream

$6.50

Two scoops of Ice Cream

1 scoop Sundae

$6.00

One scoop of Ice Cream and a Topping.

2 scoop Sundae

$8.00

Two scoops of Ice Cream and a Topping.

Ice Cream Cone/Dish

Kid Menu

#1 Hamburger

$8.75

1/4 lb burger.

#2 Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/4 lb burger with American Cheese.

#3 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

1/4 lb burger with Bacon and American Cheese.

#4 Chicken Strips

$9.25

Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of one dipping sauce.

#5 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

American cheese on grilled wihite bread.

#6 Macaroni and Cheese

$8.75

A cup of Kraft Macaroni and cheese.

#7 Hot Dog

$6.50

A grilled hot dog served on a bun.

# 8 Corndog

$6.50

A corndog fried to perfection.

Kid Soda Pop

$2.00

Soda Pop served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Milk

$2.50

2% Milk served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hershey's Chocolate syrup mixed with 2% milk. Served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Sliced strawberries and lemonade, served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Marionberry Lemonade

$2.75

Marionberries and lemonade, served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Root Beer Float

$3.75

Root beer with a scoop of vanilla icecream, served in a cup with a lid.

Kid Milkshake

$4.00

Homemade milkshake with whipped cream and a cherry. Served in a cup with a lid.

Martinelli's Apple Juice Bottle

$2.75

Served in an apple shaped bottle.

Sides

Side of Special Sauce

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Special Sauce.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Ranch dressing

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Blue Cheese dressing.

Side of Thousand Island

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Thousand Island dressing.

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

3oz side of Honey Mustard dressing.

Side of Tartar

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Tartar sauce.

Side of BBQ

$0.75

3oz side of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce.

Side of Teriyaki

$0.75

3oz side of Teriyaki sauce.

Side of Marinara

$0.75

3oz side of homemade Marinara.

Side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce

$0.75

3oz side of Sweet Hot Chili Sauce.

Side of Mayo

$0.50

3oz side of Mayo.

Side of Salsa

$0.75

3oz side of Salsa.

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

3oz side of Sour Cream.

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

3oz side of Guacamole.

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side of Sliced Avocado.

Side of Bacon

$3.50+

A side of Two or Four Pieces of Fresh Bacon

Side of Burger Patty

$3.75+

A 1/4 lb burger patty served on the side.

Drinks

Soda Pop

$3.50

Choice of soda pop with ice.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Our lemonade with sliced sweet strawberries.

Marionberry Lemonade

Marionberry Lemonade

$4.50

Our lemonade with sweetened marionberries.

Coffee

$2.50

A cup of hot coffee.

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

A cup of hot cocoa servered with whipped cream.

Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hershey's Chocolate Syrup mixed with 2% milk.

Martinelli's Apple Juice Bottle

$2.75

A bottle of Martinelli's Apple Juice.

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Your choice of soda with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Soda

$6.50

Old Fashioned Ice Cream soda. Made with soda water, Vanilla Ice Cream, and your choice of flavoring.

Water

Kid Water

To Go Water

$0.50

Bottle of Water

$1.75

A bottle of water.

Shakes & Malts

Milk Shake

$6.00

We hand dip ice cream, add milk, and blend it to perfection! Served with whipped cream and a cherry. It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it! Choose from our large selection of ice creams and toppings.

Malt

$6.50

We hand dip ice cream, add malt mix and milk, then blend it to perfection! Served with whipped cream and a cherry. It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it! Choose from our large selection of ice creams and toppings.

Freeze

$6.00

We take Sprite and your choice of flavor and mix it. Turns out like a milk shake. Served with whip cream and a cherry.

Kid Shake

$4.00

We hand dip ice cream, add milk, and blend it to perfection! It may take an extra moment, but it is worth it!

T-Shirt

Flashbacks Fountain and Grill T-shirt. Color: Black

T-Shirt

$15.00+

Classic Cruiser Kid Car

Classic Cruiser Kid Car. Random car and color.

Classic Cruiser Kid Car

$2.00

Glass Soda Bottle

Older Soda Bottle, not for consumption.

Pepsi Bottle

$5.00

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1255 N Coast Hwy, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

