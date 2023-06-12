Rise
405 NE Eads Street
Newport, OR 97365
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Croissant
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla wrapped breakfast meat (your choice), egg, cheese and hash brown
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel sandwich with breakfast meat (your choice), egg and cheese
Cheesy Chomp Wheel
A cheese and candied jalapeño bagel is a spicy and cheesy delight, combining the heat and sweetness of candied jalapeños with the rich flavor of cheese in a perfectly baked bagel.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant sandwich with breakfast meat (your choice), egg and cheese
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Flavor-Full Circle
Our everything bagel is a flavorful and aromatic bagel coated with a mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and coarse salt.
Pure Bliss Circle
Plain bagel with cream cheese
Red Mill Oatmeal
Plain oatmeal
Pastries
Brownie
Croissant-Plain
Made in-house buttery croissant with a perfectly crisp exterior and a tender, melt-in-your-mouth interior.
Croissant-Chocolate
Buttery croissant drizzled with luscious chocolate for a delightful twist on a classic treat.
Chai Muffin
The amazingness of Oregon Chai in a moist flavorful muffin.
Ham and Cheese croissant
Croissant with ham and cheese
Berries and Cream Tart
Hawaiian Tart
Ham, pineapple, and puff pastry
Italian Tart
Pepperoni, marinara, and cheese with puff pastry
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Lusciously tangy with a sweet glaze, our Lemon Poppyseed Muffin is a delightful citrus treat.
Vegan Blueberry Muffin
A delectable vegan delight, our Blueberry Muffin is bursting with juicy blueberries, offering a guilt-free and mouthwatering treat.
Triple Chocolate Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie G/F
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Monster Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin
Lunch
Bacon Cheese Burger
Cheese Burger
Chicken Strips
Chili Burger
Chicken Caesar salad
Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Curry Chicken Sandwich
Grilled ham and cheese
Ham and Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Hamburger
Protein Salad
Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing
Pasta Salad
Turkey and Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
The Veggie Vitality
Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing
Veggie Queen Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Wrap Me in Veggies
Snacks
Banana Chips
Bananas
Baked Lays
BBQ Kettle Chips
Big Stick Jalapeño
Big Stick- Original
Biscotti
Boom Chicka Pop-White Cheddar
Boom Chicka Pop-Sea Salt
Cheez-Its
Cheddar Sun Chips
Chex mix
Cheetos Crunchy
Cheez-it Snack Mix
Chobani Yogurt-Strawberry
Chobani Flip-Key Lime
Cornnuts- Original
Cornnuts-Ranch
Cornnuts- Jalapeno Cheddar
Crunch Bar
Dipped Banana Bites
Dippin Stix Apple w/ caramel
Dots Pretzels-Original
Dots Cheese Curls
Dots Pretzels-Honey Mustard
Flipz Milk Chocolate
Family Size Dots Pretzels
Fruit and Nuts Trail Mix
Hero Jerky-Original
Hero Jerky-Peppered
Hillshire Pepperoni and White Cheddar Tray
Hero Trail Mix Chili Pepper
Hillshire Salami and Gouda Tray
Hershey Bar
Hard Boiled Eggs
Honey Dijon Kettle Chips
Kind Bar-Peanut Butter
Kind Bar-Chocolate Chunk
Kind Nut Cluster Dark Chocolate
Lays BBQ
Lays
Motts Fruit Snack
Oh Snap! Sassy Pickle Bites
Oh Snap! Whole Dill Pickle
Oranges
Pretzel Crisps-Garlic Parm
Pepperoni Mozzarella snack roll
Peanuts Hot and Spicy- Snak Tube
Pretzel Crisps-Original
Peanut and Chocolate Trail Mix
Red Vines
Red Apples
Salted Kettle Chips
Smokehouse Almonds
Salted Almonds
Salt & Vinegar Almonds
Sweet and Nutty Trail Mix
Salted Cashews
Sabra Guacamole and Tostito Rolls
Salami and Mozzarella Snack Roll
Sabra Hummus and Pretzel
Sour Cream and Onion
Trail Yogurt- Snak Tube
Trail Energizer- Snack Tube
Veggie Cup
Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery and ranch
Wasabi and Soy Almonds
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Fritos
Hot Cheetos
Skittles
Sides
Ice cream
Blue Ribbon Vanilla Sandwich
Blue Ribbon-Orange Dream
Bomb Pop
Dibs Crunch
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Almond
Haagen-Dazs-Vanilla
Helados- Bubble Gum
Helados-Coconut
Helados-Lime
Helados-Mango
Helados-Orange Cream
Helados-Pineapple
Helados-Strawberry
Helados- Strawberry Lemonade
Nestle Vanilla Sandwich
Nestle-Chocolate Chip Sandwich
Oreo Sandwich
Oreo Bar
Sorbet Fruit Cup-Mango Chile
Outrageous Orange push-up
Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Aquafina Water
Arizona Green Tea
Blackberry Bubly
Coke
Cool Blue Gatorade
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
12 fl.oz.
Diet Pepsi-Wild Cherry
12 fl. oz.
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Humm Kombucha-Mango Passionfruit
Humm Kombucha-Zero Sugar
Life Water
Liquid Death-Berry it Alive
Liquid Death-Severed Lime
Liquid Death-Mountain Water
Liquid Death-Mango Chainsaw
Mt. Dew
Muscle Milk-Vanilla
Muscle Milk-Chocolate
Pepsi
Prime
Red Bull
Rockstar
Simply Apple
Super LXR
Sugar Free Red Bull
Yachak Energy
Zentopia Mango
Zentopia- Huckleberry Lemonade
Peach Vibe
Grape Rush
Arctic Vibe
Wild Berry
Fuji Apple Pear
Coffee
Americano
Caffine Kickstart
Double Espresso with steamed cream
Cha Cha Chai
Dirty chai with 2 shots of espresso
Chai Latte
Cappuccino
Caramel Cuddle
Cinnamon Swirl
Cinnamon Latte
Espresso Shot
Froot Loop Matcha
Matcha Latte with Lavender
Hazelnut Hugger
Hazelnut latte served hot or iced.
Latte
Matcha Latte
Mocha Madness
Rose Matcha
S'mores Mocha
TikTok Treat
Cookie dough blended beverage
Vanilla Dream
Vanilla Latte served hot or iced
White Mocha
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
405 NE Eads Street, Newport, OR 97365