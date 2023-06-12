Main picView gallery

Rise

405 NE Eads Street

Newport, OR 97365

Food

Breakfast

Avocado Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Tortilla wrapped breakfast meat (your choice), egg, cheese and hash brown

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Bagel sandwich with breakfast meat (your choice), egg and cheese

Cheesy Chomp Wheel

$5.00Out of stock

A cheese and candied jalapeño bagel is a spicy and cheesy delight, combining the heat and sweetness of candied jalapeños with the rich flavor of cheese in a perfectly baked bagel.

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Croissant sandwich with breakfast meat (your choice), egg and cheese

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock
Flavor-Full Circle

$5.00Out of stock

Our everything bagel is a flavorful and aromatic bagel coated with a mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and coarse salt.

Pure Bliss Circle

$5.00Out of stock

Plain bagel with cream cheese

Red Mill Oatmeal

Red Mill Oatmeal

$6.00

Plain oatmeal

Pastries

Brownie

$4.00
Croissant-Plain

$4.00

Made in-house buttery croissant with a perfectly crisp exterior and a tender, melt-in-your-mouth interior.

Croissant-Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Buttery croissant drizzled with luscious chocolate for a delightful twist on a classic treat.

Chai Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

The amazingness of Oregon Chai in a moist flavorful muffin.

Ham and Cheese croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Croissant with ham and cheese

Berries and Cream Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Ham, pineapple, and puff pastry

Italian Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, marinara, and cheese with puff pastry

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Lusciously tangy with a sweet glaze, our Lemon Poppyseed Muffin is a delightful citrus treat.

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

A delectable vegan delight, our Blueberry Muffin is bursting with juicy blueberries, offering a guilt-free and mouthwatering treat.

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie G/F

$2.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50Out of stock

Dark Crinkle

$2.50

Chocolate w/ white icing

$2.50

Strawberry Iced

$2.50

White iced

$2.50

Chocolate w/ caramel

$2.50Out of stock

Bubble Gum

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Lunch

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$6.00Out of stock

Chili Burger

$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Caesar salad

$11.00Out of stock

Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled ham and cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Ham Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Hamburger

$7.00Out of stock
Protein Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing

Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Turkey and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock
The Veggie Vitality

$9.00

Grab and go pre-made salad with dressing

Veggie Queen Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Wrap Me in Veggies

$9.00

Snacks

Banana Chips

$4.00

Bananas

$2.00

Baked Lays

$2.00
BBQ Kettle Chips

$3.00

Big Stick Jalapeño

$4.00

Big Stick- Original

$4.00

Biscotti

$2.00
Boom Chicka Pop-White Cheddar

$4.00
Boom Chicka Pop-Sea Salt

$4.00

Cheez-Its

$4.00

Cheddar Sun Chips

$2.00
Chex mix

$3.00

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.00

Cheez-it Snack Mix

$3.00

Chobani Yogurt-Strawberry

$4.00

Chobani Flip-Key Lime

$4.00

Cornnuts- Original

$2.00

Cornnuts-Ranch

$2.00

Cornnuts- Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Crunch Bar

$2.00
Dipped Banana Bites

$3.00

Dippin Stix Apple w/ caramel

$3.00

Dots Pretzels-Original

$6.00

Dots Cheese Curls

$6.00

Dots Pretzels-Honey Mustard

$6.00

Flipz Milk Chocolate

$5.00

Family Size Dots Pretzels

$14.00

Fruit and Nuts Trail Mix

$4.00
Hero Jerky-Original

$8.00
Hero Jerky-Peppered

$8.00

Hillshire Pepperoni and White Cheddar Tray

$5.00

Hero Trail Mix Chili Pepper

$7.00

Hillshire Salami and Gouda Tray

$5.00

Hershey Bar

$2.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00
Honey Dijon Kettle Chips

$3.00

Kind Bar-Peanut Butter

$3.00

Kind Bar-Chocolate Chunk

$3.00

Kind Nut Cluster Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Lays BBQ

$2.00

Lays

$2.00

Motts Fruit Snack

$2.00

Oh Snap! Sassy Pickle Bites

$2.00

Oh Snap! Whole Dill Pickle

$2.00

Oranges

$2.00

Pretzel Crisps-Garlic Parm

$2.00

Pepperoni Mozzarella snack roll

$3.00

Peanuts Hot and Spicy- Snak Tube

$2.00

Pretzel Crisps-Original

$2.00

Peanut and Chocolate Trail Mix

$2.00

Red Vines

$4.00

Red Apples

$2.00
Salted Kettle Chips

$3.00
Smokehouse Almonds

$2.00
Salted Almonds

$2.00
Salt & Vinegar Almonds

$2.00

Sweet and Nutty Trail Mix

$4.00

Salted Cashews

$4.00

Sabra Guacamole and Tostito Rolls

$4.00

Salami and Mozzarella Snack Roll

$3.00

Sabra Hummus and Pretzel

$4.00

Sour Cream and Onion

$2.00

Trail Yogurt- Snak Tube

$2.00

Trail Energizer- Snack Tube

$2.00

Veggie Cup

$4.00

Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery and ranch

Wasabi and Soy Almonds

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Hot Cheetos

$3.00

Skittles

$2.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

onion rings

$8.00Out of stock

potato rounds

$8.00Out of stock

Ice cream

Blue Ribbon Vanilla Sandwich

$4.00

Blue Ribbon-Orange Dream

$3.00

Bomb Pop

$3.00

Dibs Crunch

$3.00

Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Almond

$4.00

Haagen-Dazs-Vanilla

$4.00

Helados- Bubble Gum

$3.00

Helados-Coconut

$3.00

Helados-Lime

$3.00

Helados-Mango

$3.00

Helados-Orange Cream

$3.00

Helados-Pineapple

$3.00

Helados-Strawberry

$3.00

Helados- Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Nestle Vanilla Sandwich

$3.00

Nestle-Chocolate Chip Sandwich

$4.00

Oreo Sandwich

$3.00

Oreo Bar

$3.00

Sorbet Fruit Cup-Mango Chile

$3.00

Outrageous Orange push-up

$2.00

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

Blackberry Bubly

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Cool Blue Gatorade

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12 fl.oz.

Diet Pepsi-Wild Cherry

$2.00

12 fl. oz.

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$4.00

Humm Kombucha-Mango Passionfruit

$4.00

Humm Kombucha-Zero Sugar

$4.00

Life Water

$3.00

Liquid Death-Berry it Alive

$3.00

Liquid Death-Severed Lime

$3.00

Liquid Death-Mountain Water

$3.00

Liquid Death-Mango Chainsaw

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Muscle Milk-Vanilla

$6.00

Muscle Milk-Chocolate

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Prime

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rockstar

$4.00

Simply Apple

$3.00

Super LXR

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Yachak Energy

$4.00

Zentopia Mango

$5.00

Zentopia- Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Vibe

$4.00

Grape Rush

$4.00

Arctic Vibe

$4.00

Wild Berry

$4.00

Fuji Apple Pear

$4.00

Blackberry Bubly

$3.00

Cherry Bubly

$3.00

Grapefruit Bubly

$3.00

Lime Bubly

$3.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Caffine Kickstart

$2.50+

Double Espresso with steamed cream

Cha Cha Chai

$3.00+

Dirty chai with 2 shots of espresso

Chai Latte

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Caramel Cuddle

$3.00+

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.00+

Cinnamon Latte

Espresso Shot

$1.50+

Froot Loop Matcha

$3.00+

Matcha Latte with Lavender

Hazelnut Hugger

$3.00+

Hazelnut latte served hot or iced.

Latte

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.00+

Mocha Madness

$3.00+

Rose Matcha

$3.00+

S'mores Mocha

$3.00+

TikTok Treat

$4.50+

Cookie dough blended beverage

Vanilla Dream

$3.00+

Vanilla Latte served hot or iced

White Mocha

$3.00+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$4.50+

Blackberry

$4.50+

Blueberry

$4.50+

Peach

$4.50+

Heavy Metal Detox

$6.00+Out of stock

Lemonades

Lemonade

$4.00+

Rose Lemonade

$4.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Redbull

Pomegranate Redbull

$5.50Out of stock

Peach Redbull

$5.50

Rose Redbull

$5.50

Lavender Redbull

$5.50

Tech

Chargers

Dual Wall Charger

$12.00

Type C Cable

$12.00

Iphone Charger

$12.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Main pic

