Flip Side - Hudson
49 Village Way
Hudson, OH 44236
Food
Sides/Starters
BBQ Wings
Brisket Fries
with BBQ Beef Brisket / Pickled Jalapenos
Chefs Made Chili
braised beef / 3 bean mix / aged cheddar / herbs
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Onion Rings
buttermilk battered / chile rubbed / remoulade
Potato Chips
hot sauce / blue cheese crumble / herbs / yogurt blue cheese dressing
French Fries
French Onion Soup
Garlic Parm Wings
Hot Wings
Kobe Beef Corn Dogs
Pimento Cheese
Plain Wings
Roasted Dates
Sesame Wings
Sweet Potato Fries
horseradish mustard sauce
Tempura Asparagus & Shiitake Mushrooms
with scallion chili sauce
Truffle Fries
truffle oil / grana padano cheese
Burgers
Bison Burger
Black + Blue Burger
Chili Pepper Burger
FlipSide Burger
Forester Burger
French Flip Burger
Green Eggs + Ham Burger
Meat Master Burger
Mikey Burger
ORD Burger
Say Cheese Burger
Shawn's Burger
Simplicity Burger
Smokey Burger
Uncle Jimmy Burger
Specialty Sandwiches
Garden
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese / crispy parmesan wheel / caesar dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Chicken / blue cheese crumble / bacon / avocado / scallions / cherry tomatoes / cobb vinaigrette
Wedge Of Iceberg Lettuce
Avocado / bacon / tomatoes / blue cheese crumble / blue cheese dressing
Mexicali Ensalada
Full Mixed Field Greens
1/2 Mixed Field Greens
Kale Salad
Mac & Cheese
Pizza
Poke Bowls
Drink
NA Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf
Cappucino
Cranberry
Cream Soda
DBL Espresso
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Orange Soda
Pineapple
Root Beer
Soda
Pellegrino
Sprite
Tom Juice
Tonic
Voss Still
Milkshakes
Apple Pie Shake
Vanilla ice cream / apple pie chunks / caramel sauce
Blueberry Pie Shake
Blueberry / pie crust / vanilla ice cream
Brownie Shake
Vanilla ice cream / brownies chunks / ground walnuts
Buckeye Shake
Buckeye ice cream / chocolate sauce
Chef's Shake
Peanut butter / pretzel / chocolate & vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Shake
Irish Float
Vanilla ice cream / Guinness +21+ only
Strawberry Shake
Strawberries / shortbread cookie / vanilla ice cream
Vanilla Shake
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Poire
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Lemon
OYO
OYO Honey Vanilla
Pinnacle Whipped
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angels Envy
Bardstown Origin Series
Basil Hayden's
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's
Buzzard Roose Barrel Strength
Canadian Club
Crown Flavor
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Larceny
Legent
Maker's Mark
Old Forester 1920
Old Granddad 114
Redemption
Redemption Rye
Seagram's 7
Skrewball
Wellers Antique
Wellers Special Reserve
Whistlepig Piggyback
Widow Jane 10yr
Woodford Reserve
Wyoming Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail
Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Basil Mule
Espresso Martini
FS Manhattan
Happy to be Here
High Vibrations
Important Nothing
Kiss of the Sun
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Moscow Mule
New Age
Painkiller
Rainswept Days
Red Door Salty Dog
Spiritless Blueberry Marg
Spiritless Old Fashioned
Spiritless Whiskey Sour
Taste the Fruit
Ultraviolet
Brunch Cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
#1 Bavik Super Pils
A true Belgian Pilsner with uncompromised quality, crafted with the finest Aroma Hops.
#2 Maine Lunch IPA
Intense hop flavors with aromas of pine, citrus, and tropical fruits and a subtle malt sweetness.
#3 Butcher & Brewer Albino Stout
A full bodied white oat ale with chocolate and coffee overtones.
#4 Rhinegeist Truth
This IPA gives a nod to the Pacific with tropical aromas and notes of grapefruit and mango.
#5 Voodoo Beach Gear
A blonde ale brewed with apricots. This beer is crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet.
#6 Fair State Smell Test
This IPA packs a punch with flavors of pineapple and tropical fruits, built around a brand new hop Hopsteiner Experimental 17701.
#7 Tripping Animals Hundreds of Babies
A double India Pale Ale massively hopped with X09326 & Citra Cryo Hops.
#8 Working Class Wing Walker Wheat
A German style wheat beer with hints of honey and clove.
#9 Hoof Hearted Skittely Bittely Bop
Kettled sour ale with raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, and coffee.
#10 Heretic Evil & Co
A bold but balanced triple IPA with intense hops and a smooth finish.
#11 Singlecut I'm an Alligator
A hop forward Hazy Double IPA with fruity aromas, a creamy body, and a crisp finish.
#12 Market Garden Shandy
A vibrant blend of wheat and sparkling lemon, crisp, sweet, and perfect for Summer.
Flight (Choose 4)
Domestic/Imported Bottles
Craft Cans/Bottles
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Anderson Valley Melon Gose
Bell’s Two Hearted
Breckenridge Summer Shandy
Brewing Prokekt Ragerant
Fat Heads Bumble Berry
Fat Head’s Head Hunter
Founders All Day
Franziskaner Hefe
Great Lakes Dortmunder
Heretic Chocolate Hazelnut
Jackie O’s Chomolungma
Jackie O’s Mystic Mama
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
Masthead IPA
New Belgium Fat Tire
Outerbelt Gravel Donuts
Revolution Hazy Hero
Saucy Brew Works Love You, Bye
Stone Delicious
Tröegs Dream Weaver
Victory Golden Monkey
Seltzers/Ciders
Featured Selections
Non-Alcoholic Beers
Wine
Red Glass
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Flip Side, a chef driven restaurant raising the bar on traditional hamburgers.
49 Village Way, Hudson, OH 44236