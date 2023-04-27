Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flip Side - Hudson

review star

No reviews yet

49 Village Way

Hudson, OH 44236

Food

Sides/Starters

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Brisket Fries

$9.99

with BBQ Beef Brisket / Pickled Jalapenos

Chefs Made Chili

$7.99

braised beef / 3 bean mix / aged cheddar / herbs

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Crispy Onion Rings

$7.99

buttermilk battered / chile rubbed / remoulade

Potato Chips

$7.29

hot sauce / blue cheese crumble / herbs / yogurt blue cheese dressing

French Fries

$5.99

French Onion Soup

$10.99

Garlic Parm Wings

$13.00

Hot Wings

$13.00

Kobe Beef Corn Dogs

$10.99

Pimento Cheese

$9.99

Plain Wings

$13.00

Roasted Dates

$8.99

Sesame Wings

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

horseradish mustard sauce

Tempura Asparagus & Shiitake Mushrooms

$7.99Out of stock

with scallion chili sauce

Truffle Fries

$6.99

truffle oil / grana padano cheese

Burgers

Bison Burger

$18.99

Black + Blue Burger

$16.99

Chili Pepper Burger

$16.29

FlipSide Burger

$15.99

Forester Burger

$17.49

French Flip Burger

$19.99

Green Eggs + Ham Burger

$16.99

Meat Master Burger

$21.99

Mikey Burger

$16.29

ORD Burger

$17.49

Say Cheese Burger

$14.99

Shawn's Burger

$16.99

Simplicity Burger

$13.99

Smokey Burger

$17.29

Uncle Jimmy Burger

$16.99

Specialty Sandwiches

BBQ Chix Sandy

$14.99

Blackened Grouper Sandy

$24.99

Chicken Philly

$15.99

Grilled Chix Sandy

$13.99

Nashville Chix Sandy

$16.99

Reuben

$16.99

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Tuna Sandy

$19.99

Turkey Burger

$16.99

Veggie Burger ORD

$17.99

Garden

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Parmesan cheese / crispy parmesan wheel / caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.99

Chicken / blue cheese crumble / bacon / avocado / scallions / cherry tomatoes / cobb vinaigrette

Wedge Of Iceberg Lettuce

$12.99

Avocado / bacon / tomatoes / blue cheese crumble / blue cheese dressing

Mexicali Ensalada

$12.79

Full Mixed Field Greens

$10.99

1/2 Mixed Field Greens

$7.29

Kale Salad

$12.99

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.29

Made to order / three cheese blend

Mac w/ Chili

$12.99

Mac w/ Brisket

$15.49

Mac w/ Chicken

$13.99

Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$16.99

Lamb Pizza

$19.79

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Spicy Meat Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Poke Bowls

Chicken Poke Bowl

$15.99

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.49

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$17.99

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.99

Veggie Poke Bowl

$14.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Red Noodle

$8.99

Kid Buttered Noodle

$8.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Drink

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Cappucino

$6.00

Cranberry

$2.99

Cream Soda

$5.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Orange Soda

$5.00

Pineapple

$2.99

Root Beer

$5.00

Soda

Pellegrino

$8.00

Sprite

$2.99

Tom Juice

$2.99

Tonic

Voss Still

$7.00

Milkshakes

Apple Pie Shake

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream / apple pie chunks / caramel sauce

Blueberry Pie Shake

$6.99

Blueberry / pie crust / vanilla ice cream

Brownie Shake

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream / brownies chunks / ground walnuts

Buckeye Shake

$6.99

Buckeye ice cream / chocolate sauce

Chef's Shake

$6.99

Peanut butter / pretzel / chocolate & vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Irish Float

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream / Guinness +21+ only

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Strawberries / shortbread cookie / vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Poire

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam Lemon

$7.00

OYO

$8.00

OYO Honey Vanilla

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Vim & Petal

$8.00

Watershed Bourbon Barrel

$12.00

Rum

Appleton Estates

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Tequila

Camarena Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

IIegal Mezcal

$12.00

Mezcal

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Sotol Los Magos

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bardstown Origin Series

$16.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmill's

$9.00

Buzzard Roose Barrel Strength

$22.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Flavor

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$18.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$22.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Larceny

$12.00

Legent

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$20.00

Old Granddad 114

$12.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Wellers Antique

$18.00

Wellers Special Reserve

$11.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$16.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$13.00

Scotch

Dewar's

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$55.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Macallan 25

$400.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Disarranno

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de Cacao

Drambuie

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Cocktail

Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Basil Mule

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

FS Manhattan

$13.00

Happy to be Here

$14.00

High Vibrations

$12.00

Important Nothing

$12.00

Kiss of the Sun

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

New Age

$14.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Rainswept Days

$15.00

Red Door Salty Dog

$10.00

Spiritless Blueberry Marg

$10.00

Spiritless Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spiritless Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Taste the Fruit

$14.00

Ultraviolet

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Bellini

$10.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Mimosa Flight (4)

$20.00

Beer

Draft Beer

#1 Bavik Super Pils

$6.00

A true Belgian Pilsner with uncompromised quality, crafted with the finest Aroma Hops.

#2 Maine Lunch IPA

$10.00

Intense hop flavors with aromas of pine, citrus, and tropical fruits and a subtle malt sweetness.

#3 Butcher & Brewer Albino Stout

$9.00

A full bodied white oat ale with chocolate and coffee overtones.

#4 Rhinegeist Truth

$8.00

This IPA gives a nod to the Pacific with tropical aromas and notes of grapefruit and mango.

#5 Voodoo Beach Gear

$9.00

A blonde ale brewed with apricots. This beer is crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet.

#6 Fair State Smell Test

$9.00

This IPA packs a punch with flavors of pineapple and tropical fruits, built around a brand new hop Hopsteiner Experimental 17701.

#7 Tripping Animals Hundreds of Babies

$10.00

A double India Pale Ale massively hopped with X09326 & Citra Cryo Hops.

#8 Working Class Wing Walker Wheat

$8.00

A German style wheat beer with hints of honey and clove.

#9 Hoof Hearted Skittely Bittely Bop

$10.00

Kettled sour ale with raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, and coffee.

#10 Heretic Evil & Co

$12.00

A bold but balanced triple IPA with intense hops and a smooth finish.

#11 Singlecut I'm an Alligator

$10.00

A hop forward Hazy Double IPA with fruity aromas, a creamy body, and a crisp finish.

#12 Market Garden Shandy

$7.00

A vibrant blend of wheat and sparkling lemon, crisp, sweet, and perfect for Summer.

Flight (Choose 4)

$16.00

Domestic/Imported Bottles

Amstel Lite

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

$4

Budweiser

$5.00

$4

Coors Light

$5.00

$4

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

$4.50

Grolsch

$10.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Labatt

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

$4

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

$4.50

Craft Cans/Bottles

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$9.00

Anderson Valley Melon Gose

$8.00

Bell’s Two Hearted

$8.00

Breckenridge Summer Shandy

$8.00

Brewing Prokekt Ragerant

$14.00

Fat Heads Bumble Berry

$8.00

Fat Head’s Head Hunter

$8.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Franziskaner Hefe

$7.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$7.00

Heretic Chocolate Hazelnut

$10.00

Jackie O’s Chomolungma

$8.00

Jackie O’s Mystic Mama

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$12.00

Masthead IPA

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Outerbelt Gravel Donuts

$9.00

Revolution Hazy Hero

$7.00

Saucy Brew Works Love You, Bye

$6.00

Stone Delicious

$7.00

Tröegs Dream Weaver

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$10.00

Seltzers/Ciders

Shacksbury Cider

$9.00

Untitled Arts Seltzer

$9.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Blake's Passion Seeker

$8.00

Featured Selections

Drekker Lizzard People

$13.00

The Veil Merciless

$15.00

Noble Beast Union Pils

$12.00

Moore Brewing Kolsch

$12.00

Graft Field Rhubarb Spritz

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Athletic Run Wild

$8.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$8.00

Wellbeing Victory Wheat

$10.00

Wine

Red Glass

Bodega Catena Malbec

$12.00

Exem Bordeaux Blend

$10.00

Four Vines Biker Zinfandel

$12.00

Hess Shirtail Cab Sauv

$10.00

Klinker Brick Syrah

$14.00

Raywood Merlot

$10.00

Routestock Cab Sauv

$16.00

Seven Ranchlands Pinot Noir

$10.00

Tooth + Nail Red Blend

$15.00

White Glass

Berne "Inspiration" Rose

$15.00

Ca' Del Pinot Grigio

$10.00

9

Fire Road Sauv Blanc

$11.00

10

Jeio Prosecco Rose

$12.00

10

La Playa Unoaked Chard

$10.00

8

Martin Ray Rose

$10.00

Piquitos Moscato

$10.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$10.00

Zardetto Brut

$10.00

Kiona Riesling

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Flip Side, a chef driven restaurant raising the bar on traditional hamburgers.

