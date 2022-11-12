Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pad Thai Hudson

review star

No reviews yet

5657 Darrow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (4)
General Tso

Starters

Bamboo Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Jumbo shrimp and zucchini seasoned, wrapped in a thin spring roll shell, fried golden brown, and served with Thai sauce.

Beef Satay (4)

$8.00

Four skewers of marinated beef fried and served with peanut sauce.

Bon-Bon Chicken

$7.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.

Bon-Bon Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.00

Four skewers of marinated chicken fried and served with peanut sauce.

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.00

Four crispy fried puffs filled with crab meat, onions, and cream cheese.

Egg Roll

$2.50

Fried hand roll filled with gourmet mixture of pork and vegetables.

Fresh Basil Roll

$7.00

Thin rice pancake wrapped with shrimp, chicken, lettuce, carrot, and fresh basil, served with Thai sauce and ground peanuts.

Golden Lotus (5)

$7.95

Minced chicken sautéed with ground peanuts and coconut milk served in a pastry cup, topped with fresh lemon zest and diced bell peppers.

Pork Potstickers (6)

$6.00

Six pork-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$10.00

Lightly battered shrimp quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$10.00

Lightly battered squid quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.

Shrimp Puff

$6.95

Six fried hand wrapped crispy puffs filled with shrimp and vegetables.

Shrimp Spring Roll

$3.00

A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of shrimp and fresh Chinese vegetables.

Spicy Sesame Wings (8)

$9.95

Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy sesame sauce.

Spicy Wonton (8)

$7.00

Pan-fried pork wontons served with hot and spicy sauce.

Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Six tender dough pockets stuffed with pork and served with our special dipping sauce.

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$6.00

Six tender dough pockets stuffed with vegetables and served with our special dipping sauce.

Szechuan Wings (8)

$9.95

Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy szechuan sauce.

Thai Dumpling

$7.00

Shrimp and pork filled dumplings served with cucumber, fried onions, and our Thai chili sauce.

Thai Rolls (6)

$6.75

Six crispy miniature spring rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, served with our Thai chili sauce.

Vegetable Potstickers (6)

$6.00

Six vegetable-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.50

A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of fresh Chinese vegetables.

Salad

Larb Beef

$10.95

Ground beef, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Larb Chicken

$10.95

Ground chicken, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Mango Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Thai salad topped with grilled shrimp and fresh mango.

Minced Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Minced chicken sautéed with scallions and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce, served with iceberg lettuce wedge.

Nam Sod Chicken

$10.95

Minced chicken, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Nam-Sod Pork

$10.95

Minced pork, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Thai Beef Salad

$10.00

Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated beef, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated chicken, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.

Thai Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts, served with our Thai peanut dressing.

Soup

Chicken Corn Chowder

$4.50

Coconut Chicken Soup

$4.50

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with chicken, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Coconut Shrimp Soup

$5.75

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with shrimp, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Coconut Vegetables Soup

$4.50

Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with vegetables, bamboo, and mushrooms.

Cucumber Chicken Soup

$4.50

Cucumber Shrimp Soup

$5.75

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.50

A traditional hot and sour peppery soup with tofu, bamboo, and water chestnuts.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Japanese bean paste soup with seaweed and tofu.

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$5.50

Spicy Tofu Soup

$4.00

Tofu and vegetables in a spicy broth garnished with fried onions.

Thai Seafood Soup (For 2)

$10.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, squid, bamboo, and mushrooms, combined in a Tom-Yum broth served in a hot pot. For two.

Tom-Yum Chicken

$4.50

Tom-Yum Shrimp

$5.75

Tom-Yum Vegetables

$4.50

Velvet Seafood Soup (For 2)

$10.95

Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, and vegetables, simmered in a thick egg flavorful broth.

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.

Noodles

PHO VN Bf Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and slices of beef, served in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh basil.

Coconut Spaghetti

$15.95

Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a mild coconut sauce.

Lard-Nar Noodles

$14.95

Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, onion, and broccoli in a brown gravy.

Lo-mein Noodles

$13.95

Onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg noodles tossed in our special teriyaki sauce.

Pad Kee-Mao

$14.95

Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables and fresh basil in a spicy soy sauce.

Pad See-ew

$14.95

Rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, onion, and scrambled egg tossed in a mild sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pan-fried Noodles

$15.95

Broccoli, mushroom, onion, bamboo, baby corn, red pepper, and bean sprouts, sauteed in a rich brown sauce. Served on a bed of pan-fried noodles.

Thai Spaghetti

$15.95

Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

House Specialties

Asparagus

$13.95

Fresh asparagus, mushrooms, baby corn, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a mild wine sauce.

Bangkok Fish

$18.95

Filet of tilapia lightly battered and fried, topped with our special Thai sauce.

Basil

$13.95

Basil, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans, stir-fried in a Thai spicy sauce.

Black Bean Grouper

$19.95

Grouper steamed with sake wine, black bean sauce, bell peppers, and scallions, garnished with cilantro.

Broccoli

$13.95

Broccoli, bamboo, and mushroom, stir-fried in a rich brown sauce.

Chinese Cashew

$13.95

Green beans, water chestnuts, carrots, and cashews, sauteed in a white garlic sauce.

Crispy

$13.95

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp, lightly breaded, deep fried, and topped with a sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli.

Crystal Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in a delicate white wine sauce, accented with a touch of ginger, and stir-fried with a mix of fresh vegetables.

Curry Lamb Shank

$20.95

Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.

General Tso

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce.

Glazed Walnut

$14.95

Your choice of quick-fried meat or vegetable medley tossed in a sweet sauce with peas, carrots, and glazed walnuts.

Gourmet Fish

$19.95

Deep-fried filet of tilapia topped with ground pork in a Thai chili pepper sauce.

Gourmet Tofu

$13.95

Rolled tofu stir-fried with green beans, mushrooms, red peppers, and onions in a mild wine sauce.

Governor

$13.95

Deep-fried chicken or shrimp with broccoli, pineapple, carrots, green peppers, and onions in a mild pineapple sauce.

Green Pepper Steak

$13.95

Slices of tender beef sautéed with green pepper, onion, bamboo, and mushroom in a brown sauce.

HongKong Style Grouper

$20.95

Filet of grouper steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.

HongKong Style Tilapia

$20.95

Filet of tilapia steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.

Hot Pepper

$13.95

Onion, red peppers, jalapeno peppers, stir-fried in a spicy Teriyaki wine sauce.

Hunan

$13.95

Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, and water chestnuts sautéed in a spicy Hunan sauce.

Korean Sizzling Steak

$17.95

Tender beef marinated in a Korean B.B.Q. sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.

Kung-Pao

$13.95

Hot! Szechuan peppers, roasted peanuts, and scallions in a spicy Kung-Pao sauce.

Mango Stirfry

$13.95

Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and fresh mango, stir-fried in a mild fruity sauce.

Mapo Tofu

$13.95

Soft tofu sauteed with bamboo, peas, and carrots in a spicy brown sauce.

Mongolian

$13.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp quick stir-fried with green onion and sweet onion in a mild Teriyaki wine sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

Fresh crisp snow peas stir-fried with chicken breast or shrimp, Chinese vegetables, and mushroom in a white wine sauce.

Orange

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce with an orange zest.

Pataya

$13.95

Pea pods, mushrooms, baby corn, red peppers, and onions stir-fried with Thai chili sauce.

Pineapple

$13.95

Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or squid quick fried in a light batter, sauteed in a fruity pineapple sauce with onion, red bell peppers, and pineapple.

Prik-Pao

$13.95

Green beans, onions, mushrooms, and red peppers stir-fried in a chili basil sauce.

Savan

$13.95

Mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, green beans, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a flavorful mild brown sauce.

Sesame

$13.95

Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter tossed with scallions and sesame seeds in a rich sweet sauce.

Siam Eggplant

$14.95

Asian eggplant and basil sauteed in our spicy curry sauce.

Siracha

$13.95

Bell peppers, onions, carrots, bamboo, and pea pods, sauteed in a sweet roasted chili sauce.

Spicy Garlic

$13.95

Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or fish lightly battered and deep fried, sauteed with fresh garlic, scallion, and bell peppers caramelized in our sweet spicy garlic sauce.

Spicy Mala Green Bean

$13.95

Fresh green beans sauteed in a spicy sauce and finished with scallions and red peppers.

Stir-fry

$13.95

Your choice of meat or vegetable medley served with broccoli, pea pods, mushroom, carrot, and onion stir-fried in a brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried and served with onion, carrots, green peppers, and pineapple, served with our signature sweet and sour sauce.

Szechuan

$13.95

Spicy Szechuan hot pepper adds zing to this dish served with mushroom, water chestnuts, bamboo, carrots, and green peppers, sauteed in a Szechuan sauce.

Thai Cashew

$13.95

Cashews, scallions, green beans, baby corn, and red peppers, sauteed in a Thai chili wine sauce.

Thai Cornish Hen

$15.95

Well marinated Cornish hen fried to perfection, served with yellow curry sauce and coconut rice.

War Su Gai

$13.95

A classic Cantonese dish. Chicken breast deep-fried and topped with a rich ginger sauce, garnished with green onion, mushrooms, and roasted peanuts.

Curry

Avocado Curry

$14.95

Green bean, red pepper, onion, and avocado sauteed in a semi-spicy curry sauce with ground peanuts.

Gang-Paa Curry

$14.95

Mushroom, onion, and bamboo, sauteed in a hot curry paste.

Green Curry

$14.95

Green bean, onion, bamboo, bell peppers, peas, and carrots, sauteed in a spicy curry and coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Onion, carrot, and potato, simmered in a mild curry with coconut milk.

Panang Curry

$14.95

Fresh basil, red curry paste, and coconut milk sauteed with your choice of protein or mixed vegetables.

Puket Curry

$14.95

Mushroom, onion, red pepper, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.

Red Curry

$14.95

Bamboo, carrot, onion, and bell peppers, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.

Siam Curry

$14.95

Broccoli, onion, carrot, and baby corn, sauteed with chili and curry.

Spicy Peanut Curry

$14.95

Sweet onion, carrot, bell peppers, and roasted peanut sauteed in a spicy curry sauce.

Summer Curry

$14.95

Green bean, red pepper, and coconut milk, sauteed in a coconut curry sauce.

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Potato, green bean, bamboo, and onion, sauteed in a mild coconut curry sauce.

Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

House fried rice tossed with yellow curry seasoning. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Hibachi Fried Rice

$11.95

Onion, zucchini, and bean sprouts tossed with butter and scrambled egg. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

House Fried Rice

$11.95

Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

House fried rice and pineapple tossed in a sweet pineapple sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.

Sushi Starter

Edamame

$5.00

Cooked soybean topped with sea salt.

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Yellowtail cheek baked with sea salt.

Kani Salad

$7.00

Crab meat and sesame seeds topped with spicy mayo dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seasoned seaweed and sesame seeds.

Tako Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed salad topped with seasoned octopus.

Tempura Asparagus

$8.00

6-8 spears of asparagus deep-fried in tempura batter and served with house special sauce.

Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Plum shrimps deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Tempura Vegetables

$8.00

Broccoli, mushroom, onion, zucchini, eggplant, and carrots deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Tuna lightly seared and served with ponzu sauce.

Sushi Small Rolls

California Roll

$6.00

Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado

Tekka Maki Roll

$8.00

fresh tuna and cucumber.

Sake Maki Roll

$8.00

fresh salmon and cucumber.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll

$8.00

Ahi tuna and cucumber with spicy mayo.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Fresh yellowtail, scallions, and spicy mayo.

Unagi Roll

$8.00

Barbecue eel and cucumber.

Philly Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese.

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Seaweed and cucumber.

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Seaweed and avocado.

Sushi Big Rolls

Angry Dragon Roll

$18.00

California Crunch Roll

$9.00

California roll and cream cheese deep-fried and served with yum-yum sauce.

Crunch Roll

$10.00

Salmon, scallion, crab meat, and white fish wrapped with seaweed, deep-fried, and served with yum-yum sauce.

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Barbecue eel, crab meat, and cucumber, topped with slices of avocado and drizzled with special eel sauce.

Hawaiian Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with tuna and fresh mango.

Kani Su Roll

$7.00

Cucumber wrapped with crab meat and served with a mild sauce.

Lobster Tail Roll

$22.00

4-5 oz. lobster tail baked in butter and garlic, wrapped with cream cheese, onion, avocado, and served with house special sauce.

Phoenix Roll

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, and masago served with spicy mayo sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp.

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.00

Salmon, scallion, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions deep-fried tempura style, and served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Spicy Crab Meat Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Minced scallop, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab lightly battered and deep-fried, cucumber, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo sauce.

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with Unagi and Ebi.

Tofu Maki Roll

$10.00

Veggie sushi filled with rolled tofu, carrots, avocado, onion, and cucumber.

Vegetarian Crunch Roll

$10.00

Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.

Vieng's Special Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and spicy mayo.

Volcano Roll

$15.00

California roll with seared scallops and spicy mayo sauce.

Sushi Nigiri

Akagai (Red Clam)

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$8.00

Ika (Squid)

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick)

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$5.00

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

Tamago (Egg)

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$6.00

Unagi (Eel)

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$10.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Akagai (Red Clam) - SA

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - SA

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - SA

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - SA

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop) - SA

$8.00

Ika (Squid) - SA

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - SA

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick) - SA

$5.00

Maguro (Tuna) - SA

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) - SA

$5.00

Sake (Salmon) - SA

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - SA

$7.00

Smoked Salmon - SA

$7.00

Tako (Octopus) - SA

$6.00

Tamago (Egg) - SA

$5.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - SA

$6.00

Unagi (Eel) - SA

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) - SA

$8.00Out of stock

Hand Roll

Akagai (Red Clam) - HR

$5.00

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - HR

$10.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - HR

$5.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - HR

$7.00

Hotate (Scallop) - HR

$8.00

Ika (Squid) - HR

$6.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) - HR

$7.00

Kani (Crab Stick) - HR

$5.00

Maguro (Tuna) - HR

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe) - HR

$5.00

Sake (Salmon) - HR

$6.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - HR

$7.00

Smoked Salmon - HR

$7.00

Tako (Octopus) - HR

$6.00

Tamago (Egg) - HR

$4.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - HR

$5.00

Unagi (Eel) - HR

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) - HR

$8.00Out of stock

Sushi/Sashimi Samplers

Chirashi

$22.00

Assorted fish and seafood on top of season sushi rice.

Mr Miyagi Sampler (for 2)

$45.00

Our master chef prepared a gourmet selection of fish sashimi and nigiri sushi.

Sashimi Sampler

$28.00

A gourmet selection of ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and white fish.

Sushi & Sashimi Sampler

$28.00

Five pieces of nigiri sushi and assorted fish.

Sushi Sampler

$25.00

Tuna (2), yellowtail (2), salmon (2), and shrimp (2) accompanied with three pieces of california roll and three pieces of spicy tuna toll.

Sides

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Plain Fried Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Coconut Rice

$2.00

Extra Side of Sauce

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeno Pepper

$4.00

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Steam Vegetables

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Coconut Fried Bananas

$7.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.50

House Dessert

$10.95

Shankaya

$4.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet-Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Thai Sweet Ice Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some fresh sushi and other mouth-watering Asian delicacies!

Location

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson, OH 44236

Directions

Gallery
Pad Thai Hudson image
Pad Thai Hudson image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeppe's Italian Bistro & Pizzeria Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
5843 Darrow Rd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.3 • 755
80 N Main St Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Comida - 36 Park Lane
orange starNo Reviews
36 Park Lane Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
44 Park Lane Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
The Fork And Knife - The Evaporator Works, Hudson, OH
orange starNo Reviews
46 Ravenna Street #D-1 Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle - Hudson
orange star4.3 • 1,055
11 Atterbury Blvd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hudson

The Brew Kettle - Hudson
orange star4.3 • 1,055
11 Atterbury Blvd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Hudson's Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.3 • 755
80 N Main St Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudson
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston