Pad Thai Hudson
5657 Darrow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
Popular Items
Starters
Bamboo Shrimp (4)
Jumbo shrimp and zucchini seasoned, wrapped in a thin spring roll shell, fried golden brown, and served with Thai sauce.
Beef Satay (4)
Four skewers of marinated beef fried and served with peanut sauce.
Bon-Bon Chicken
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.
Bon-Bon Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai sauce and served on a bed of crispy noodles.
Chicken Satay (4)
Four skewers of marinated chicken fried and served with peanut sauce.
Crab Rangoon (4)
Four crispy fried puffs filled with crab meat, onions, and cream cheese.
Egg Roll
Fried hand roll filled with gourmet mixture of pork and vegetables.
Fresh Basil Roll
Thin rice pancake wrapped with shrimp, chicken, lettuce, carrot, and fresh basil, served with Thai sauce and ground peanuts.
Golden Lotus (5)
Minced chicken sautéed with ground peanuts and coconut milk served in a pastry cup, topped with fresh lemon zest and diced bell peppers.
Pork Potstickers (6)
Six pork-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.
Salt & Pepper Squid
Lightly battered squid quick-tossed with garlic, scallions, and hot pepper in our special pepper spice.
Shrimp Puff
Six fried hand wrapped crispy puffs filled with shrimp and vegetables.
Shrimp Spring Roll
A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of shrimp and fresh Chinese vegetables.
Spicy Sesame Wings (8)
Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy sesame sauce.
Spicy Wonton (8)
Pan-fried pork wontons served with hot and spicy sauce.
Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with pork and served with our special dipping sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)
Six tender dough pockets stuffed with vegetables and served with our special dipping sauce.
Szechuan Wings (8)
Wings deep-fried and glazed with our spicy szechuan sauce.
Thai Dumpling
Shrimp and pork filled dumplings served with cucumber, fried onions, and our Thai chili sauce.
Thai Rolls (6)
Six crispy miniature spring rolls filled with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, served with our Thai chili sauce.
Vegetable Potstickers (6)
Six vegetable-filled dumplings pan-fried to a crisp.
Vegetable Spring Roll
A light crispy shell with a delicate filling of fresh Chinese vegetables.
Salad
Larb Beef
Ground beef, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
Larb Chicken
Ground chicken, onion, cilantro, basil, and roasted rice combined in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
Mango Shrimp Salad
Thai salad topped with grilled shrimp and fresh mango.
Minced Chicken Wrap
Minced chicken sautéed with scallions and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce, served with iceberg lettuce wedge.
Nam Sod Chicken
Minced chicken, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
Nam-Sod Pork
Minced pork, ginger, shallot, cilantro, and ground peanuts in a Thai spicy lemon dressing, served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
Thai Beef Salad
Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated beef, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.
Thai Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed Thai salad topped with marinated chicken, Thai dressing, and ground peanuts.
Thai Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and bean sprouts, served with our Thai peanut dressing.
Soup
Chicken Corn Chowder
Coconut Chicken Soup
Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with chicken, bamboo, and mushrooms.
Coconut Shrimp Soup
Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with shrimp, bamboo, and mushrooms.
Coconut Vegetables Soup
Mildly spiced coconut sour soup with vegetables, bamboo, and mushrooms.
Cucumber Chicken Soup
Cucumber Shrimp Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Hot and Sour Soup
A traditional hot and sour peppery soup with tofu, bamboo, and water chestnuts.
Miso Soup
Japanese bean paste soup with seaweed and tofu.
Shrimp Corn Chowder
Spicy Tofu Soup
Tofu and vegetables in a spicy broth garnished with fried onions.
Thai Seafood Soup (For 2)
Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, squid, bamboo, and mushrooms, combined in a Tom-Yum broth served in a hot pot. For two.
Tom-Yum Chicken
Tom-Yum Shrimp
Tom-Yum Vegetables
Velvet Seafood Soup (For 2)
Shrimp, scallop, crab meat, and vegetables, simmered in a thick egg flavorful broth.
Wonton Soup
Pork and shrimp wrapped in a think wonton skin, served in a clear broth topped with fried onion.
Noodles
PHO VN Bf Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and slices of beef, served in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh basil.
Coconut Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a mild coconut sauce.
Lard-Nar Noodles
Thick rice noodle sauteed with egg, onion, and broccoli in a brown gravy.
Lo-mein Noodles
Onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and egg noodles tossed in our special teriyaki sauce.
Pad Kee-Mao
Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables and fresh basil in a spicy soy sauce.
Pad See-ew
Rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, onion, and scrambled egg tossed in a mild sauce.
Pad Thai
Our signature dish of rice noodles stir-fried with egg, shrimp, and chicken, garnished with bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Pan-fried Noodles
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, bamboo, baby corn, red pepper, and bean sprouts, sauteed in a rich brown sauce. Served on a bed of pan-fried noodles.
Thai Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles tossed with vegetables, shrimp, and pork in a spicy Thai chili sauce.
House Specialties
Asparagus
Fresh asparagus, mushrooms, baby corn, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a mild wine sauce.
Bangkok Fish
Filet of tilapia lightly battered and fried, topped with our special Thai sauce.
Basil
Basil, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and green beans, stir-fried in a Thai spicy sauce.
Black Bean Grouper
Grouper steamed with sake wine, black bean sauce, bell peppers, and scallions, garnished with cilantro.
Broccoli
Broccoli, bamboo, and mushroom, stir-fried in a rich brown sauce.
Chinese Cashew
Green beans, water chestnuts, carrots, and cashews, sauteed in a white garlic sauce.
Crispy
Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp, lightly breaded, deep fried, and topped with a sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli.
Crystal Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a delicate white wine sauce, accented with a touch of ginger, and stir-fried with a mix of fresh vegetables.
Curry Lamb Shank
Lamb shank, potato, carrots, and onions, slow-cooked in a mild curry sauce.
General Tso
Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce.
Glazed Walnut
Your choice of quick-fried meat or vegetable medley tossed in a sweet sauce with peas, carrots, and glazed walnuts.
Gourmet Fish
Deep-fried filet of tilapia topped with ground pork in a Thai chili pepper sauce.
Gourmet Tofu
Rolled tofu stir-fried with green beans, mushrooms, red peppers, and onions in a mild wine sauce.
Governor
Deep-fried chicken or shrimp with broccoli, pineapple, carrots, green peppers, and onions in a mild pineapple sauce.
Green Pepper Steak
Slices of tender beef sautéed with green pepper, onion, bamboo, and mushroom in a brown sauce.
HongKong Style Grouper
Filet of grouper steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.
HongKong Style Tilapia
Filet of tilapia steamed with ginger and green onion in soy sauce, topped with cilantro and sake wine. It is served with broccoli, baby corn, and mushrooms.
Hot Pepper
Onion, red peppers, jalapeno peppers, stir-fried in a spicy Teriyaki wine sauce.
Hunan
Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, and water chestnuts sautéed in a spicy Hunan sauce.
Korean Sizzling Steak
Tender beef marinated in a Korean B.B.Q. sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.
Kung-Pao
Hot! Szechuan peppers, roasted peanuts, and scallions in a spicy Kung-Pao sauce.
Mango Stirfry
Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and fresh mango, stir-fried in a mild fruity sauce.
Mapo Tofu
Soft tofu sauteed with bamboo, peas, and carrots in a spicy brown sauce.
Mongolian
Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp quick stir-fried with green onion and sweet onion in a mild Teriyaki wine sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Fresh crisp snow peas stir-fried with chicken breast or shrimp, Chinese vegetables, and mushroom in a white wine sauce.
Orange
Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter, and tossed with strips of hot pepper and scallions in a rich sweet sauce with an orange zest.
Pataya
Pea pods, mushrooms, baby corn, red peppers, and onions stir-fried with Thai chili sauce.
Pineapple
Your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or squid quick fried in a light batter, sauteed in a fruity pineapple sauce with onion, red bell peppers, and pineapple.
Prik-Pao
Green beans, onions, mushrooms, and red peppers stir-fried in a chili basil sauce.
Savan
Mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, green beans, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a flavorful mild brown sauce.
Sesame
Your choice of protein deep-fried in a light batter tossed with scallions and sesame seeds in a rich sweet sauce.
Siam Eggplant
Asian eggplant and basil sauteed in our spicy curry sauce.
Siracha
Bell peppers, onions, carrots, bamboo, and pea pods, sauteed in a sweet roasted chili sauce.
Spicy Garlic
Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or fish lightly battered and deep fried, sauteed with fresh garlic, scallion, and bell peppers caramelized in our sweet spicy garlic sauce.
Spicy Mala Green Bean
Fresh green beans sauteed in a spicy sauce and finished with scallions and red peppers.
Stir-fry
Your choice of meat or vegetable medley served with broccoli, pea pods, mushroom, carrot, and onion stir-fried in a brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried and served with onion, carrots, green peppers, and pineapple, served with our signature sweet and sour sauce.
Szechuan
Spicy Szechuan hot pepper adds zing to this dish served with mushroom, water chestnuts, bamboo, carrots, and green peppers, sauteed in a Szechuan sauce.
Thai Cashew
Cashews, scallions, green beans, baby corn, and red peppers, sauteed in a Thai chili wine sauce.
Thai Cornish Hen
Well marinated Cornish hen fried to perfection, served with yellow curry sauce and coconut rice.
War Su Gai
A classic Cantonese dish. Chicken breast deep-fried and topped with a rich ginger sauce, garnished with green onion, mushrooms, and roasted peanuts.
Curry
Avocado Curry
Green bean, red pepper, onion, and avocado sauteed in a semi-spicy curry sauce with ground peanuts.
Gang-Paa Curry
Mushroom, onion, and bamboo, sauteed in a hot curry paste.
Green Curry
Green bean, onion, bamboo, bell peppers, peas, and carrots, sauteed in a spicy curry and coconut milk.
Massaman Curry
Onion, carrot, and potato, simmered in a mild curry with coconut milk.
Panang Curry
Fresh basil, red curry paste, and coconut milk sauteed with your choice of protein or mixed vegetables.
Puket Curry
Mushroom, onion, red pepper, and Asian eggplant, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.
Red Curry
Bamboo, carrot, onion, and bell peppers, sauteed in a semi-spicy coconut curry sauce.
Siam Curry
Broccoli, onion, carrot, and baby corn, sauteed with chili and curry.
Spicy Peanut Curry
Sweet onion, carrot, bell peppers, and roasted peanut sauteed in a spicy curry sauce.
Summer Curry
Green bean, red pepper, and coconut milk, sauteed in a coconut curry sauce.
Yellow Curry
Potato, green bean, bamboo, and onion, sauteed in a mild coconut curry sauce.
Fried Rice
Curry Fried Rice
House fried rice tossed with yellow curry seasoning. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Hibachi Fried Rice
Onion, zucchini, and bean sprouts tossed with butter and scrambled egg. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
House Fried Rice
Scrambled egg, onion, peas, and carrots. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Pineapple Fried Rice
House fried rice and pineapple tossed in a sweet pineapple sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, vegetables, or shrimp.
Sushi Starter
Edamame
Cooked soybean topped with sea salt.
Hamachi Kama
Yellowtail cheek baked with sea salt.
Kani Salad
Crab meat and sesame seeds topped with spicy mayo dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed and sesame seeds.
Tako Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad topped with seasoned octopus.
Tempura Asparagus
6-8 spears of asparagus deep-fried in tempura batter and served with house special sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
Plum shrimps deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.
Tempura Vegetables
Broccoli, mushroom, onion, zucchini, eggplant, and carrots deep-fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Tuna lightly seared and served with ponzu sauce.
Sushi Small Rolls
California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado
Tekka Maki Roll
fresh tuna and cucumber.
Sake Maki Roll
fresh salmon and cucumber.
Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll
Ahi tuna and cucumber with spicy mayo.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Fresh yellowtail, scallions, and spicy mayo.
Unagi Roll
Barbecue eel and cucumber.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese.
Cucumber Roll
Seaweed and cucumber.
Avocado Roll
Seaweed and avocado.
Sushi Big Rolls
Angry Dragon Roll
California Crunch Roll
California roll and cream cheese deep-fried and served with yum-yum sauce.
Crunch Roll
Salmon, scallion, crab meat, and white fish wrapped with seaweed, deep-fried, and served with yum-yum sauce.
Dragon Roll
Barbecue eel, crab meat, and cucumber, topped with slices of avocado and drizzled with special eel sauce.
Hawaiian Roll
California roll topped with tuna and fresh mango.
Kani Su Roll
Cucumber wrapped with crab meat and served with a mild sauce.
Lobster Tail Roll
4-5 oz. lobster tail baked in butter and garlic, wrapped with cream cheese, onion, avocado, and served with house special sauce.
Phoenix Roll
Tuna, salmon, and masago served with spicy mayo sauce.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp.
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon, scallion, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions deep-fried tempura style, and served with our spicy mayo sauce.
Spicy Crab Meat Roll
Crab meat, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Minced scallop, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo sauce topped with masago.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab lightly battered and deep-fried, cucumber, avocado, masago, and spicy mayo sauce.
Tiger Roll
Fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with Unagi and Ebi.
Tofu Maki Roll
Veggie sushi filled with rolled tofu, carrots, avocado, onion, and cucumber.
Vegetarian Crunch Roll
Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese wrapped with rice and deep-fried tempura style, served with our spicy mayo sauce.
Vieng's Special Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, and spicy mayo.
Volcano Roll
California roll with seared scallops and spicy mayo sauce.
Sushi Nigiri
Akagai (Red Clam)
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hotate (Scallop)
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Kani (Crab Stick)
Maguro (Tuna)
Masago (Smelt Roe)
Sake (Salmon)
Shiro Maguro (Escolar)
Smoked Salmon
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Unagi (Eel)
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Sashimi
Akagai (Red Clam) - SA
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - SA
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - SA
Hamachi (Yellowtail) - SA
Hotate (Scallop) - SA
Ika (Squid) - SA
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - SA
Kani (Crab Stick) - SA
Maguro (Tuna) - SA
Masago (Smelt Roe) - SA
Sake (Salmon) - SA
Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - SA
Smoked Salmon - SA
Tako (Octopus) - SA
Tamago (Egg) - SA
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - SA
Unagi (Eel) - SA
Uni (Sea Urchin) - SA
Hand Roll
Akagai (Red Clam) - HR
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) - HR
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) - HR
Hamachi (Yellowtail) - HR
Hotate (Scallop) - HR
Ika (Squid) - HR
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - HR
Kani (Crab Stick) - HR
Maguro (Tuna) - HR
Masago (Smelt Roe) - HR
Sake (Salmon) - HR
Shiro Maguro (Escolar) - HR
Smoked Salmon - HR
Tako (Octopus) - HR
Tamago (Egg) - HR
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) - HR
Unagi (Eel) - HR
Uni (Sea Urchin) - HR
Sushi/Sashimi Samplers
Chirashi
Assorted fish and seafood on top of season sushi rice.
Mr Miyagi Sampler (for 2)
Our master chef prepared a gourmet selection of fish sashimi and nigiri sushi.
Sashimi Sampler
A gourmet selection of ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and white fish.
Sushi & Sashimi Sampler
Five pieces of nigiri sushi and assorted fish.
Sushi Sampler
Tuna (2), yellowtail (2), salmon (2), and shrimp (2) accompanied with three pieces of california roll and three pieces of spicy tuna toll.
Sides
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy some fresh sushi and other mouth-watering Asian delicacies!
5657 Darrow Road, Hudson, OH 44236