Flyfuel Food Co. Aventura

60 Reviews

$$

20804 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

Order Again

Popular Items

PB&A
Create Your Own
Very Berry

All Day Breakfast

GF Vegan Waffles

GF Vegan Waffles

$13.95

gluten free vegan waffles, your choice of 3 fresh fruits and nut butter, maple syrup

Salmon Shmear Sandwich

Salmon Shmear Sandwich

$14.95

everything bagel scooped and toasted, smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onions, tomatoes, wild arugula

Egg Mozz Avo Sandwich

Egg Mozz Avo Sandwich

$11.95

everything bagel scooped and toasted, cage free egg, avocado, mozzarella, spicy aoili, honey chipotle vinaigrette

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.95

Customize your own bagel sandwich

FlyFood

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

fresh avocado, multigrain toast, feta cheese, pickled onions, cilantro

Coconut Chia Parfait

Coconut Chia Parfait

$7.95

coconut chia pudding, low-fat yogurt, granola, assorted fresh fruit, honey

Fruit Toast

Fruit Toast

$8.95

assorted fresh fruit with your choice of peanut or almond butter, topped with honey, coconut, seeds and nuts

Overnight Oats

$6.95

rolled oats, oat milk, dates, cinnamon, banana, almonds

Stuffed Sweet Potato

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$8.95

warm sweet potato, asparagus, broccoli, melted mozzarella, and flysauce

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.95

wild-caught tuna salad, multigrain toast, melted mozzarella, tahini dressing

Tuna Toast

Tuna Toast

$11.95

wild-caught tuna salad, arugula, tomato, sprouts, tahini dressing, nine grain toast

Grain Bowls

Ahi Bowl

Ahi Bowl

$19.45

ahi tuna, wild rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing

Autumn Bowl

Autumn Bowl

$14.95

roasted chicken, black lentils, shredded kale, sweet potatoes, roasted brussels, mozzarella, toasted almonds, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$14.95

roasted chicken, wild rice, lentils, mozzarella, corn, avocado, onion, jalapeño avo ranch

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.95
Fuel Bowl

Fuel Bowl

$19.45

roasted salmon, warm quinoa, baby spinach, tomatoes, roasted broccoli, croutons, parmesan, flysauce

Poke Tuna Bowl

Poke Tuna Bowl

$19.45

wild rice, baby spinach, ahi poke tuna, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, pineapple, edamame, pickled ginger, crispy shallots, nori, sesame, spicy mayo

Shroom Bowl

Shroom Bowl

$14.45

roasted sesame tofu, wild rice, shredded kale, warm portabello mix, roasted brussels, cucumbers, toasted cashews, spicy peanut dressing

Salads

Avocado Cilantro

Avocado Cilantro

$11.95

spring mix, warm quinoa, avocado, shredded cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, lime squeeze, cilantro lime dressing

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.95
Jalapeno Cobb

Jalapeno Cobb

$11.95

spring mix, hard boiled egg, avocado, jalapenos, sweet corn, croutons, mozzarella, lime squeeze, jalapeno avo ranch

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.95

shredded kale, chopped romaine, parmesan, warm chickpeas, croutons, shredded carrots, tomatoes, lime squeeze, caesar dressing

Lentil Veggie

Lentil Veggie

$13.95

arugula, chopped romaine, black lentils, shredded carrots, avocado, roasted sweet potato, roasted asparagus, toasted almonds, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chickpea

Mediterranean Chickpea

$11.95

chopped romaine, shredded kale, warm chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta, sprouts, tahini dressing

Sesame Crunch

Sesame Crunch

$13.95

shredded kale, chopped romaine, broccoli, cucumber, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, avocado, sesame, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles, soy peanut dressing

Wraps

Avocado Ahi Wrap

$17.95

ahi tuna, avocado, arugula, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing

Breakfast Wrap

$12.95

egg, quinoa, spinach, avocado, roasted sweet potato, mozzarella, cilantro lime dressing

Chicken Avo Wrap

$14.95

roasted chicken, quinoa, kale, avocado, mozzarella, jalapeno, flysauce

Create Your Own Wrap

$8.95

Fala-Fuel Wrap

$12.95

baked falafel, hummus, kale, tomato, pita chips, sweet potato, pickled onions, tahini dressing

Jalapeno Salmon Wrap

$17.95

roasted salmon, spring mix, quinoa, sweet corn, avocado, jalapenos, spicy jalapeño vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken Wrap

$14.95

roasted chicken, chopped romaine, tomato, parmesan, avocado, sweet corn, caesar dressing

Roasted Salmon Wrap

$17.95

Roasted Salmon, wild rice, arugula, spring mix, red onion, tomato, feta, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.95

wild-caught tuna salad, arugula, tomato, red onion, sprouts, tahini dressing

Veggie Wrap

$14.95

warm quinoa, warm portabello mix, roasted asparagus, roasted sweet potato, organic baby spinach, avocado, mozzarella, cilantro lime dressing

On The Side

Falafel (Baked)

$5.45

Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Roasted Chicken

$6.95

Roasted Salmon

$10.95

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.95

Wild Caught Tuna Salad

$5.95

Roasted Sesame Tofu

$4.95

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$1.50

Flysauce

$1.50

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Soy Peanut Dressing

$1.50

Tahini Dressing

$1.50

Cauliflower Pizza

The Original Pizza

The Original Pizza

$16.95

tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$18.95

turkey bacon, chopped egg, red and green peppers, red onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cauliflower pizza crust

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$20.95

sun-dried tomato, tomato, arugula, pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, cauliflower pizza crust, honey balsamic drizzle

Bianco Pizza

Bianco Pizza

$21.95

kale, warm portobello mix, roasted chicken, mozzarella, white cream sauce, cauliflower pizza crust, honey balsamic drizzle

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$18.95

vegan gf cauliflower crust, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, red onions, broccoli, mushrooms, garlic

Acai Bowls

Classic

Classic

$13.45

your choice of base + acai and banana. Topped with granola, banana, strawberries, honey & coconut

Miami Sunset

Miami Sunset

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, mango and banana. Topped with granola, blueberries, coconut & honey

PB&A

PB&A

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, banana and peanut butter. Topped with granola, banana, & cacao nibs

Pretty In Pink

Pretty In Pink

$13.45

your choice of base + pitaya and banana. Topped with coconut, banana, strawberries & honey

Very Berry

Very Berry

$13.45

your choice of base + acai, banana, and mixed berries. Topped with granola, almond butter, blueberries & strawberries

Custom Smoothie Bowl

Custom Smoothie Bowl

$13.45

Smoothies

Berry Acai

$8.95+

almond milk, acai, banana, mixed berries

Custom Smoothie

$8.95+

Flyccino

$8.95+

almond milk, cold brew coffee, banana, dates, cacao nibs, coconut

FlyFuel

$8.95+

almond milk, spinach, vanilla plant protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, banana

Green & Glowing

$8.95+

apple juice, kale, banana, apple, spinach

Peanut Butter Jelly

$8.95+

almond milk, peanut butter, strawberry, honey

Post Workout

$8.95+

oat milk, cinnamon, oats, dates, banana, hemp protein

Sunrise

$8.95+

Coconut water, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger, Lemon

Think Pink

$8.95+

coconut milk, dragonfruit, honey, banana, strawberry

Green Juice Smoothie

$8.95+

apple, pineapple, orange, celery, spinach, parsley, mint, ginger. No Substitutions.

Strawberry Glow

$8.95+

almond milk, coconut cream, strawberry, dates, maple syrup, banana, avocado, collagen, vanilla plant protein

Sweet Ginger

$8.95+

lemonade, apple, pineapple, strawberry, blueberry, ginger

Liquid Fuel

Acai Blueberry Black Tea

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, acai, blueberry, agave

Acai Strawberry Lemonade

$5.65+

lemonade, acai, strawberry, agave

Berry Black Tea

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, strawberry, blueberry, agave

Blueberry Pineapple Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, blueberry, pineapple, agave

Cold Brew Arnold Palmer

$5.65+

lemonade, cold brew black tea

Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.65+

coconut water, almond milk, matcha + shot of cold brew coffee

Dragonfruit Coconut Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, coconut milk, dragonfruit, agave

Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade

$5.65+

lemonade, dragonfruit, mango

Dragonfruit Strawberry Mixer

$5.65+

almond milk, dragonfruit, strawberry, agave

Flyproof Coffee

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, oat milk, almond butter, agave

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65+

coconut water, almond milk, matcha

Mango Strawberry Green Tea

$5.65+

cold brew green tea, mango, strawberry, agave

Morning Mocha

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, almond milk, cacao powder, agave

Pineapple Coconut Acai Mixer

$5.65+

coconut milk, pineapple, acai, agave

Raspberry Black Tea Lemonade

$5.65+

cold brew black tea, lemonade, raspberry, agave

Wake Up Call

$5.65+

cold brew coffee, almond milk

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Cold Press Juice

Pure Green 16 oz ALG

$8.50

Cold Pressed Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Zucchini, Romaine

Pure Green 16 oz Rockin Beet

$8.50

Cold Pressed Beet, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Pure Green 16 oz Soul Kick

$8.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

Pure Green 16 oz Golden Girl

$8.50

Cold Pressed Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon

Pure Green 16 oz Coconut Hydrate

$8.50

Cold Pressed Coconut Water, Pineapple, Lemon, Chia

Pure Green 16 oz Pure Watermelon

$8.50

Cold Pressed Watermelon, Lemon

Pure Green 2 oz Immunity Shot

$4.00

Cold Pressed Kale, Spinach, Apple, Cucumber, Mint, Spirulina

Allwello Go Green 11 oz

Allwello Go Green 11 oz

$5.50

Cucumber Juice, Kale Juice, Spinach Juice, Green Apple Juice, Lime Juice, Parsley Juice, Dill Juice

Allwello Tropical Escape 11 oz

Allwello Tropical Escape 11 oz

$5.50

Passion Fruit Juice, Pineapple Juice, Peach Juice, Banana Puree, Mango Juice, Apple Juice, Pear Juice, Coconut Water

Allwello Berry

Allwello Berry

$5.50

Cherry Juice, Cranberry Juice, Purple Carrot Juice, Strawberry Juice, Raspberry Puree, Mulberry Juice, Bilberry Juice

Bottled Drinks

Chlorophyll Water

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$4.25
Ice Sparking 17 FL OZ Cherry Lemonade

Ice Sparking 17 FL OZ Cherry Lemonade

$3.00
Ice Sparkling 17 FL OZ Raspberry

Ice Sparkling 17 FL OZ Raspberry

$3.00

Kombucha Ginger Lemon

$5.45

Kombucha Pink Lady Apple

$5.45

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.50

La Croix Peach-Pear

$1.50
Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 FL OZ

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9 FL OZ

$3.00

Poppi Soda Ginger Lime

$3.75

Poppi Soda Raspberry Rose

$3.75

Poppi Soda Watermelon

$3.75
Teas’ Tea Jasmine Green

Teas’ Tea Jasmine Green

$3.95
Teas’ Tea Mango Yuzu Green

Teas’ Tea Mango Yuzu Green

$3.95
Teas’ Tea Peach Ginger Black

Teas’ Tea Peach Ginger Black

$3.95

Vita Coco 11.1 oz

$2.50

Voss Water 500 ML

$3.00

Desserts

Big Dough Cookie Double Chocolate

Big Dough Cookie Double Chocolate

$4.25
Big Dough Cookie Guava Cream Cheese

Big Dough Cookie Guava Cream Cheese

$4.25
Big Dough Cookie Vegan Choc Chip

Big Dough Cookie Vegan Choc Chip

$4.25
Sweet Street Brown Butter Rice Crispy

Sweet Street Brown Butter Rice Crispy

$2.45
Sweet Street Choc Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.45
Sweet Street Honduran Choc Brownie

Sweet Street Honduran Choc Brownie

$2.95

Bars

Lenka Peanut Butter Sea Salt

Lenka Peanut Butter Sea Salt

$3.95
Balanced Tiger Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Balanced Tiger Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.95
Kate’s Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

Kate’s Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$3.95
Keto Bar

Keto Bar

$3.25Out of stock
RX BAR Chocolate Sea Salt

RX BAR Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.95

Chips

Vegan Rob's Brussel Sprout Puffs

Vegan Rob's Brussel Sprout Puffs

$3.95
Terra Chips Original

Terra Chips Original

$2.95
Rhythm Original Kale Chips

Rhythm Original Kale Chips

$4.45
Popchips BBQ

Popchips BBQ

$2.45
Lulu Plantain Chips Lemon

Lulu Plantain Chips Lemon

$2.45
Vegan Rob’s Cauliflower Puffs

Vegan Rob’s Cauliflower Puffs

$3.95
Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Potato Chips

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Potato Chips

$2.45
Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Potato Chips

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.45
Sriracha Honey Turkey Jerky

Sriracha Honey Turkey Jerky

$5.45
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flyfuel Food Co. is more than a smoothie shop or cafe; we’re a movement. We're on a mission to restore and revitalize our communities by connecting real people to real food, on the fly. We passionately believe that real food, made with love from high quality, fresh ingredients should be convenient, accessible and affordable to everyone. That’s our mission.

Website

Location

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

