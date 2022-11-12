Flyfuel Food Co. Aventura
60 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Flyfuel Food Co. is more than a smoothie shop or cafe; we’re a movement. We're on a mission to restore and revitalize our communities by connecting real people to real food, on the fly. We passionately believe that real food, made with love from high quality, fresh ingredients should be convenient, accessible and affordable to everyone. That’s our mission.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
