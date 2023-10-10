DRINKS

MOON LATTE & CAPPUCCINO

ICED CAFE LATTE

ICED CAFE LATTE

$4.50+

Classic

ICED VIENNA LATTE (CONTAINS NUTS)

ICED VIENNA LATTE (CONTAINS NUTS)

$5.50+

Korean Trendy

ICED COCONUT LATTE

ICED COCONUT LATTE

$5.50+

Trendy Latte

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

ICED CARAMEL LATTE

$5.50+

Trendy Latte

ICED SNICKERS LATTE

ICED SNICKERS LATTE

$5.50+

Trendy Latte

MOON TEA-FRUIT TEA

PASSIONFRUIT JASMINE TEA

$5.50+

Classic Refresher

GRAPEFRUIT OOLONG TEA

$5.50+

Classic Remade

MANGO JASMINE TEA

$5.50+

Classic Refresher

LYCHEE OOLONG TEA

$5.50+

Classic Refresher

PEACH OOLONG TEA

$5.50+

MOON TEA-HOT DRINKS

HOT JASMINE TEA

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

HOT AMERICANO

$3.50

HOT CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

HOT CAFE LATTE

$4.50

HOT EARL GREY TEA

$4.50

MOON TEA-MILK TEA

BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK TEA

$5.50+

Taiwanese Style

EARL GREY MILK TEA

$4.50+

British Style

MATCHA MILK TEA W. RED BEAN

MATCHA MILK TEA W. RED BEAN

$5.50+

JASMINE MILK TEA

$4.50+

MOON TEA-SLUSH & SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

$6.50

MANGO PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

$6.50

CAPPUCCINO SLUSH

$5.50+

Coffee Fusion

MATCHA MILK SLUSH WITH RED BEAN

$5.50+

Japanese Style

MOON TEA-TEA POP

PINK VENOM

PINK VENOM

$5.95+

A strawberry flavored drink with coconut milk and sago

SOUR CANDY

SOUR CANDY

$5.95+

A kumquat lemon flavored jasmine tea with lychee jelly

LOVESICK MANGO

LOVESICK MANGO

$5.95+

A mango flavored jasmine tea with boba

FAVORITE CRIME

FAVORITE CRIME

$5.95+

A grapefruit and mango flavored drink with coconut milk and sago

I'M BLUE

I'M BLUE

$5.95+

A blueberry flavored drink with lychee jelly

MOON TEA-YAKULT

PASSIONFRUIT YAKULT

$6.50

Japanese Inspired

LYCHEE YAKULT

$6.50

Japanese Inspired

PEACH YAKULT

$6.50

MANGO YAKULT

$6.50

STRAWBERRY YAKULT

$6.50

WATER

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 500ml

$2.50

SARATOGA NATURE SPRING WATER 355ml

$2.75

EATS

MOON PUFF

EARL GREY PUFF

EARL GREY PUFF

$3.95

Trendy Cream Puff

MATCHA PUFF

$3.95

Trendy Cream Puff

MOON CROFFLE

STRAWBERRY CROFFLE

$5.50

MANGO CROFFLE

$5.50

GRAPE CROFFLE

$5.50

OREO CROFFLE

$5.50

MOON TARTS

GOLDEN COAST

$2.95

PLAIN

$2.25

EARL GREY BANANA BREAD

BANANA BREAD

$4.25

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU-SHOOTINGSTAR

$4.50

CUP SUSHI

SPICY CRABMEAT CUP SUSHI

$8.95

Japanese style

SWEET EEL CUP SUSHI

$9.95

Japanese style

SWEET SHRIMP CUP SUSHI

$8.95

SPICY SHRIMP CUP SUSHI

$8.95

MOON NOODLES

SPICY SHRIMP NOODLES

$8.95
SPICY BEEF NOODLES (CONTAINS NUTS)

SPICY BEEF NOODLES (CONTAINS NUTS)

$8.95

ROAST PORK NOODLES

$8.95

MOON SALAD

SHRIMP SOBA SALAD

$8.95

Asian fusion

MOON ONIGIRI

SWEET EEL ONIGIRI

$3.50

SPICY CRABMEAT ONIGIRI

$3.50

SPICY BEEF ONIGIRI

$3.50

ROAST PORK ONIGIRI

$3.50

KEWPIE FLOSS ONIGIRI

$3.50

KEWPIE SHRIMP ONIGIRI

$3.50

SPICY SHRIMP ONIGIRI

$3.50

SWEET SHRIMP ONIGIRI

$3.50

MOON TTEOKBOKKI

TTEOKBOKKI

$6.50

MOON CUPS

PANNA COTTA

$5.50

CHEESE CAKE

$5.50

MOON ICE CREAM CROFFLE BOX

STRAWBERRY CROFFLE BOX

$6.50

MANGO CROFFLE BOX

$6.50

MOON ICE CUBIE CUBIE

MATCHA CUBIE CUBIE

$5.50

MANGO CUBIE CUBIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY CUBIE CUBIE

$5.50

MILK TEA CUBIE CUBIE

$5.50