Syosset restaurants you'll love
Must-try Syosset restaurants
More about Syosset Pizza
Syosset Pizza
92 Jackson Avenue, Syosset
|Popular items
|EGGPLANT PARM HERO
|$10.00
mozzarella, breaded eggplant, marinara sauce
|18" CHEESE PIE
|$19.00
Pie 18"
|HOUSE
|$9.00
romaine, tomato, roasted peppers, olives, onions, cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset
228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
|Popular items
|Pho Bo (beef)
with sliced beef, beef brisket and beef meatballs
|Vietnamese Dumpling
|$10.00
A steamed Asian classic made with pork and paired with a ginger and scallion soy dipping sauce
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$12.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
More about Way Of Life Healthy Cafe
Way Of Life Healthy Cafe
565 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
More about Burgerology - Syosset
Burgerology - Syosset
408 jericho turnpike, syosset