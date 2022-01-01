Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Syosset restaurants you'll love

Syosset restaurants
  • Syosset

Must-try Syosset restaurants

Syosset Pizza image

 

Syosset Pizza

92 Jackson Avenue, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGGPLANT PARM HERO$10.00
mozzarella, breaded eggplant, marinara sauce
18" CHEESE PIE$19.00
Pie 18"
HOUSE$9.00
romaine, tomato, roasted peppers, olives, onions, cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette
More about Syosset Pizza
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset image

 

The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Bo (beef)
with sliced beef, beef brisket and beef meatballs
Vietnamese Dumpling$10.00
A steamed Asian classic made with pork and paired with a ginger and scallion soy dipping sauce
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$12.95
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
More about The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset
Way Of Life Healthy Cafe image

 

Way Of Life Healthy Cafe

565 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Way Of Life Healthy Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Burgerology - Syosset

408 jericho turnpike, syosset

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Burgerology - Syosset
